New York Times revises headline to remove racial designations from a bullying incident found to be a hoax

On the NBC News last night, I heard the story of a false racially-motivated bullying report, which reminded me of the Tawana Brawley rape hoax publicized in 1987 by Al Sharpton. I’m not posting this to argue that these kinds of allegations are often false. I don’t think they are, but they do occur and shouldn’t be accepted at face value without verification. Rather, I wanted to briefly note how the New York Times, by changing its headlines after the hoax was revealed, also showed its ideological bias, which, as I’ve argued, is getting not only woker and woker, but woke to the extent that the biases conflate the paper’s journalism with ideology. While the paper retains its liberal slant, I no longer think of it as a source that even tries to strive for objectivity.
Now I must add that the photos below were sent to me by a reader, and I haven’t been able to verify it thoroughly yet, though it appears in an article by conservative Rod Dreher, who includes one tweet. (The second headline is accurate.) For the moment I’ll take it as genuine, and will correct this later if this proves to be “fake news.” (Given the way that the NYT is going, though, I doubt it).
The backstory is that Amari Allen. a 12-year-old girl at a Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia claimed that three white boys had held her down and cut off her dreadlocks. After police questioning, her story fell apart, the girl admitted she made up the incident (she must have cut off her own dreadlocks), and the school and the girl’s parents apologized. (By the way, Mike Pence’s wife teaches at that school, and it’s also a school that, according to the NYT, “says that it does not accept gay students and that it requires employees to affirm that marriage should be between one man and one woman.”)
Well, those school policies are ridiculous, in line with the poison of conservative Christianity. And I feel sorry for Amari Allen, who must have faked the incident to gain attention. She clearly requires some kind of counseling or help.
But there’s no excuse for what the New York Times did when it found out that the story was a hoax. It apparently changed the headline from the original one that emphasized white-on-black bullying, to a race-neutral one (the new headline is also below):
Granted, the revised story, read by clicking on screenshot below, does describe race in its first sentence: “It was a story bound to unleash a storm of news coverage: A black 12-year-old girl reported that three white boys had pinned her down in a school playground and cut off her dreadlocks.”
Yes, and the reason it was bound to unleash a storm of news coverage is because it looked like a hate crime. And the Times, of course, emphasized that in its headline. But if the alteration above is true, then someone at the paper made a conscious decision to de-emphasize race when the black girl’s story was found to be a hoax. “Black” and “white” have been omitted.
The only justification for this I can see is that the paper was trying to stir up outrage by reporting this as a racial hate crime. When the “crime” was found to be bogus, all of a sudden race disappeared. But if race was relevant to the first headline—and you can make the case that it was—it’s also relevant to the retraction, because, as the Times admits, race was the reason that the story got so much play in the first place.
The direction the paper is going in upsets me a great deal. The Times has always been my news source, and, while having a reliably liberal slant in its opinions, kept the news separate from editorializing. That has vanished: now the news, as you can see above, is a vehicle for editorializing. I’m pretty sure this is a conscious decision by its new publisher, A. G. Sulzberger.
Here’s the new story:
h/t: cesar
I was disappointed in NBC news for running the story one day and then coming back to say it was a hoax later. Too quick to pull the trigger and too little checking. It sounded strange in the beginning.
Yes a rush to get the best clickable headline has made fact checking an afterthought & therefore ruins the integrity of stories which just feeds the whole “fake news” bias.
And it just seemed like NBC was saying, Oh well, it was a Hoax, we reported it as real, so what. No wrong doing on our part.
“I’m not posting this to argue that these kinds of allegations are often false.”
According to sleuthing by Andy Ngo and others, such allegations are indeed often false.
E.g. list here
Yes, Andy Ngo, a model of impartiality.
Do you dispute the cases he cited?
You mean the stories he cited from over three years? Without placing them in context with cases of actual racism?
Well, as a matter of fact I do dispute some of them, yes. I’ve had a cursory look through that list, clicking on a few of the stories, and already I notice instances where the story is not as it’s claimed to be. The claim that they are all ‘hoaxes’ is simply untrue, for instance:
https://www.kxly.com/news/former-wsu-student-who-threatened-to-bomb-campus-pleads-guilty/716877263
This was one of a number of stories in Coel’s link that simply did not fit the description of ‘hoax’. Not unless you simply fill in blanks for yourself and make a lot of completely baseless assumptions. Yet it’s labeled along with everything else as a ‘race/hate hoax’.
Other links in the thread didn’t work, and some of the stories were about people who simply didn’t continue with a court case and dropped allegations. No evidence that there was a hoax either way.
Of course, there were plenty of instances of genuine false allegations(if you see what I mean) of bigotry – but I’d kind of expect that given the thread gathers stories from across a country of 320m+ people, and is drawn from over three years of newspaper reports, news websites, twitter feeds and simple Facebook entries.
He seems pretty fair and impartial to me. Of course some on the “antifa” far-left try to demonise him, because he reports on their activities and they don’t like that.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/andy-ngo-who-became-a-right-wing-star-leaves-quillette-after-incriminating-video-appears
The claim that he’s impartial is…not convincing.
The antifa left have jumped on that video, yes, but it’s far from “incriminating”. All it really shows is Ngo looking at his phone while some “Patriot Prayer” protestors are milling around. See here for an analysis: “… there is a vast chasm between what the video actually shows versus what it is alleged to show.”
I’ve watched the video myself. Not soon after it came out he ‘coincidentally’ ‘left’ Quillette.
It’s clear – he was stood right next to armed far-right members of Patriot Prayer as they spoke about pepper spraying their opponents and mentioned their weapons. I’m not particularly interested in the rationalisations that a right-wing libertarian magazine has managed to cook up in his defense.
In this context, the word “often” is meaningless. The only way for it have any validity is to determine for a given area and time range the ratio between false incidents and true ones. Then you would have to give your subjective opinion as to what percentage of fake incidents is necessary to apply the word “often.” Would it be 1%, 10%, 20% or something else? The use of words such as “often” or “many” creates problems in understanding unless it is made clear as to how the speaker or writer defines them.
Fair point. I’d say that “often” here means sufficiently often that, on hearing of such an incident, a sensible person waits for verification before believing it.
As for what the ratio is, I’d only be guessing, but at a wild stab, 50:50 could be a rule of thumb.
“As for what the ratio is, I’d only be guessing, but at a wild stab, 50:50 could be a rule of thumb.”
This is why Ngo’s list is so pernicious. You, an intelligent person, have come away believing that _half of all reports of hate crimes_ are made up.
So of the people who report that they’ve been attacked or harassed on account of their ethnicity or gender or sexuality, half of them are liars.
Do you think, given that by the FBI’s own figures there were over 7,000 reported hate crimes in America in 2017(and the figures have climbed since then), that the list to which you linked might have led you astray a little?
There are around 130-140 stories in The link. A significant proportion of them were just Twitter feeds or Facebook comments or campus controversies, and didn’t involve the police at all. And remember these were collated from across more than three years. And in one year alone the FBI noted more than 7,000 reports of hate crimes.
The idea that 50% of allegations are fake is just mental. It simply cannot be anything like that high.
Comparing the stories in the link you gave with the FBI’s own figures the most reasonable estimate would seem to be around the 1% figure.
These occur infrequently but they often get an enormous amount of press, even sparking demonstrations (sometimes violent) and they stoke the racial and social divides that plague us. So they seem to occur often even though they are actually infrequent compared to real hate crimes. There is a lesson in there somewhere.
The INITIAL REPORT, 26TH SEPT. from NBC Washington [who interviewed the girl] contains this para:
And yet that NBC report put up her name & photo & all the reports I’ve looked at follow that bad example. Is this normal in US media? Is there no rules for the press re juveniles?
They may have done all of that with permission of the parents. They used them on TV in the report as well. The really screwed up thing today is how quick journalism is pulling the trigger without waiting for the police. I don’t think it took them more than a day to discover it was made up. To fool the parents, that is easy but to go with the story so fast, not good.
I think the OP is not quite right. I read the original story by Christine Hauser and Neil Vigdor on September 27; that’s the article that got the revised headline on September 30. The updated story with the revised headline has a tag before the lede that says “Update: Sept. 30, 2019 On Monday, the girl recanted her story, and her family apologized in a statement.” That update includes a link to the second story by Niraj Chokshi. That second story also has a headline that doesn’t say anything about the ethnicity of anyone involved, and doesn’t include photographs of anyone involved (just a generic photo of the school). So the OP contrasts two different stories by different reporters that got different headlines; the switch applies only to the updated version of the first story.
Yes, Greg is in the process of updating the post above, and the real story is even worse than I suspected, because the paper has negated the story not just in the headline, but in an update preceding the original article, something it does either never or very rarely. This in effect cancels the original story, perhaps because premature publication made the paper look bad. I’ve asked Greg to write an update to the post above, so stay tuned.
As far as I’m aware, the story was first reported in the Washington Post and then picked up nationally. Nobody ever bothered to try and first get a hold of the apparently existing video from the playground, nor allow an investigation before reporting it as the truth.
I know many people who were absolutely outraged that this hate crime occurred. But people are like the news: outrage first, correct later (except, in both cases, they often don’t bother correcting).
I’ve become cynical after the hijab attack incident so I figured I’d wait until all this was confirmed since I just knew the papers hadn’t verified much.