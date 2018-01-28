Should we apologize to the Canadian girl who lied about hijab attack?

Canadians have a reputation for being super nice, and for apologizing for everything. In most cases that’s great, but not this time. That’s because
A police investigation soon revealed that the report was false. When I wrote about it, I tried to downplay the “guilt” of the girl because she was young, and perhaps troubled—or even did this out of hatred of having to cover herself. I said this:
Now I’m not going to come down on the girl. She’s only 11, and probably wanted to attract attention, perhaps because she feels marginalized or ignored. She’s young, though the other two cases are less excusable and, in fact, at least one falsely reporting hijabi has been charged with a crime. Those who seem more at fault are the girl’s parents, if they encouraged her to file a report and go public, or, more likely, the political climate in which cutting a hijab appears to be a “hate crime”—far more serious than cutting someone else’s headgear. (I’ve long thought that we should abolish the notion of “hate crimes”.)
The media and Muslim organizations, of course, originally had a field day, as this plays into the “Islamophobia” narrative pushed by many of them. When the girl’s lie was revealed, one human rights advocate was even “saddened” to learn the story was false, which I interpreted as her wishing that it were true. That’s an invidious wish if you don’t want Muslim girls to be attacked.
Who’s to blame here? The girl herself bears part of the blame, and 11-year-olds are not so young that they shouldn’t be rebuked. It’s not clear whether the girl’s parents are to blame, for they surely believed her, and then it would be their duty to report it to the school and the cops. But if they decided to hold a press conference before the police investigation was done, then that’s on the girl, the parents, and the school. Also responsible are the news organizations and religious groups who reported this as if it were true.
We need to affix blame, or at least call people out, because false reports like this have a bad result: they promote a “chicken little” effect of making us less likely to believe true reports (and of course there are real hate crimes against Muslims). Blaming and shaming can be deterrents against people making similar false reports. If everyone gets off scot-free, what’s to keep attention seekers and those with an ideological narrative to equate testimony with truth?
Who we shouldn’t blame, however, is ourselves—at least those of us who simply waited to hear what really happened. But Ms. McLaughlin thinks that we—meaning all Canadians, I suppose—owe the girl an apology. Here’s the article (click on the screenshot):
Two excerpts:
There is a reason that our society does not permit children of this age to vote or to sign contracts. They are not fully formed adults. They are on the way to being critical thinking individuals, but they have not yet arrived there. They can make independent choices, and also big mistakes. The Youth Criminal Justice Act treats people under the age of 18 differently from adults. Our laws recognize children as being less culpable than their seniors and expect those who are in trouble with the law to reform and mature as they age.
So don’t be surprised when a scared child is interrogated and comes up with her own personal bogeyman. As for the rest of us? Let’s just get a grip!
. . . Well, was the girl scared? No evidence of that: she came home with an already manufactured story that she later embellished. She wasn’t interrogated for no reason. McLaughlin continues:
Rather than call for an apology (what good would that do?) from the girl and her family, I believe we owe her an apology for not remembering that, even though she is well-spoken, she is still a child. She even told us, although it was while describing her fear at the fictitious attack: “I am a kid.” Exactly.
Sorry, Ms. McLaughlin, but I didn’t see anybody come down hard on the girl; if anything, they blamed the parents and the school. But surely we are not to blame. The people who owe us an apology are the girl, her family, and the organizations that bandied this story about and (with a few exceptions), didn’t chastise anybody (or even issue corrections) when the story turned out to be false. Blame and disapprobation must be affixed to prevent this from happening again. After all, it is in Muslims’ interest to discourage false reports of hate crimes against members of their faith.
What McLaughlin is doing, and what others have done, is turn the girl and her parents into victims. But victims of what? As Robert Spencer, director of Jihad Watch, said:
“When racist, bigoted ‘Islamophobes’ supposedly target Muslims, Muslims are victims. And when Muslims fake ‘Islamophobic hate crimes,’ Muslims are victims. Not only that, but when Muslims scream ‘Allahu akbar’ and murder infidels, Muslims are victims. Always and in every situation, Muslims are victims, to be appeased and accommodated in every possible way.”
Indeed; the victimhood card has been played well by many Muslims, and other groups have taken the lesson. There’s nothing that makes people give you attention, defer to you, and avoid criticizing you than a strong claim that you’re a victim. And indeed, we should listen to genuine victims. Just not to those who fabricate or exaggerate their victimhood.
If someone needs to apologize to the girl surely it’s the activists and journalists who used her story to peddle the idea that Canada was a hotbed of islamophobia? Also, her school and her parents, too.
We are culpable to the extent that we allowed the adults in a position of authority over this girl to use and manipulate her to their own ends.
For that I am indeed sorry.
She should apologize. She’s not too young for that.
And Puffho along with the rest of the self-righteous credulous media should apologize to everyone. And go do something useful for once.
I agree with Glen. She should apologize to the Muslim community for further bringing negative attention and the greater community or deceit. Then she should highlight realhate crimes against her community with a plea to separate her actions from the terror and pain experienced by real victims.
Her parents should apologize and reassure her and others that they are working on helping her improve her character and getting to the bottom of why she needs to go to extremes for attention.
No, we shouldn’t have to apologize to the girl.
But I don’t think an 11-year-old should have to make a public apology either. However, I hope she wasn’t just let off the hook behind the scenes.
It’s a problem that the parents and school went public before all the facts were known. This kind of jumping on the bandwagon is a problem, because it’s rare that the retraction is as big a story as the initial report.
The media loves it when there’s a child victim to trot out, and they are at fault for spreading this story as if it were true.
Though what Robert Spencer says is not exactly wrong, it is an exaggeration imo. I think the man is a complete and utter a$$hole. He’s one of those that takes advantage of stories like this to promote bigotry. Thus, even if he’s right, I personally won’t quote from him.
Agree here. What should be up front here is that an illegal act was committed and that is false reporting to the police. The apology there should be from the parents of the girl. What the police do about that is their call.
Making false reports is a really important problem, at least in this country. Right here in Wichita we recently had a man killed by the police at his front door. Why you say did this happen. Some clown called 911 and reported that someone was being held hostage at this address. Ho Ho, so funny.
Oh, should say this was SWATTING. A prank played by gamers. Just type in Swatting if you want to read about it.
Swatting has already resulted in at least one victim being shot dead by police.
Yes, That is the one I was referring to right here in Wichita.
Heather, do you have a verifiable quote from Robert Spencer that proves he’s a bigot?
What the girl really deserves is to be treated with respect by her own parents and by every adult. And by that I mean that they all should stop hidding from her a truth that all clhildren deserve: Islam, Christianity, Buddhism and the other religions are just beliefs. I believe that clergy and parents particularly have the moral obligation to constantly make clear that truth to all children.
There is no way a devout Muslim (or Christian, etc) is going to tell his/her children Islam (Christianity, etc) is just a belief.
I agree they should, but on what planet are you living?
We could start by asking clergy and religious parents at every proper opportunity this question: do you explain children that Buddhism, Islam or Christianity are just beliefs, right? How often do you do that?
“I’m just a kid”, forget that. If at her age I would have done that I would get a real good beating from my father and mother and then they would make me go out in shame and say how sorry I was and if I needed another beating from the public, go ahead.
“I’m just a kid”…Quite smart this little devil, so she shouldn’t give an apology, she should get a good smaking on the behind. And contrary to the other blogger who said something about the media, well the media is there to get ratings, and the little devil gave them the perfect story that fits their narrative, so it’s all on the individual, if she was smart enough to concoct that lie, she has to face the consequences.
No, I’m serious. Not about giving the so called “kid” a beat up, but making her accountable for her actions, if not she’s going to walk around life thinking that she can do whatever she wants and nothing is going to happen to her, wich is actually detrimental to herself.
Although I pulled that shi..t off in my teans, and my parents are old school, I would get pretty good wacks for doing 1% of what this kid pulled off.
She may or may not think she can get away with it. I don’t think punishments directly create character change in all cases. Most cases it creates anger, shame, guilt and very little reflection.
She should apologize because it is the balance to the offense. She should learn early the natural consequences and how to be just. She caused harm to a movement that’s trying to get empathy for their cause… she made public false accusations that could have resulted in harm to others… In my opinion, the response to this is to undo publicly what was done publicly and make public apologies to those potentially and possibly harmed.. That is just and fair. To do this at eleven is a great step in the right direction for the formation of her character. Then the onus would be on the public/media to forgive her transgressions because of her age, acknowledge her accountability, and protect her THEREAFTER her apology from any backlash.
Then her guardians should shoulder some of the responsibility and guide her aright thereafter.
O.K so we agree to disagree.
Quite right, Charly, what we need is a little wisdom from our forebears. If the punishment for perjury of death was good enough for the Hammurabi Law Code, Roman law and French medieval law, it’s good enough for us. Better still, let’s brand a nice big ‘P’ for perjury on the 11 year-old’s forehead That’ll do for the little devil without applause.
I like your sarcasm, did you spend a lot of time comming up with this?
I’m just saying, in general if kids don’t have a punishment they won’t learn from right or wrong. I don’t think I went that far.
There’s no need to publicly shame a pre-teen for lying in public: that, by the way, was another medieval punishment for lying. She is only 11 years old. Her own moral sense will be gnawing at her now – unless she is an out-and-out sociopath. All we can hope is that her parents – whose role in this incident remains obscure – humanely and age-appropriately point out the trouble she has caused. Her own sense of shame will challenge her own inner dialogue. It would not be a good outcome to break a child’s own amour propre for a foolish mistake. Public shaming would do that.
I’m not a psychologist, but anyways we agree to disagree. You’re not going to change my opinion nor am I going to change yours. So it’s really pointless to keep on going round and round with the conversation.
Corporal punishment, perhaps in the form of a public beating administered by strangers, for an eleven year-old?
Is “priest” your name or occupation?
Priest, it’s both, just take a look at my blog.
You know just 50 slashes across the back….no biggie.
It’s not “both” – you are Priest by name only & not occupation. Unless of course an ex-pat American in Spain/Catalonia thieving from supermarkets & proudly having fist fights with Moroccans are just your ‘ironic’ blog fantasies – and you really ARE a priest. Whatever the grimy truth is please don’t have more kids.
The girl will live with this her whole life, and I hope she takes with her a lesson about the gravity and harm with which her story is used/ will be used against her community. I don’t think anyone owes anyone a public apology except those who promoted the story without the facts being in. Shameful negligence.
“The girl will live with this her whole life…”
She might, in fact, turn it into a career.
And yet she’s anonymous; so nobody else will know. Millions of people manage to overcome their youthful transgressions without any nagging remorse and I suspect that she will be no different.
She’s not anonymous; her name is readily available on the internet. I even gave it at one point, but when it turned out to be a hoax, I stopped using it as it would simply prompt people to go after her privately.
I think the possibility that Jerry referred to, that she wants to blend in, and not exclude herself by wearing the Hijab, is not taken seriously enough. (Kind of convincing her parents allowing her not to wear the hijab, because dangerous).
I think it is worthwhile to get to the bottom of this.
Was the girl just crying wolf, or is there something deeper behind it? (note, it could also be a case of a brainwashed girl practising Taqiyya, we simply don’t know).
One thing is perfectly clear, nobody owes her an apology, only her parents, if (IF) she was set up to do this.
And she, and Huffpo and Trudeau owe us, the general public, an apology.
I used to think that this was unlikely, but it’s a view that seems more credible to me each time I think about it. But who knows?
The girl is 11 years old. From her point of view the lie wasn’t anything worse than what most 11 year olds lie about.
If you remove the religiousity of it, and just imagine a girl coming home saying someone cut her hat. It would be a non story. How could an 11 year old know this would happen?
“How could an 11 year old know this would happen?”
Good one!
That’s why she needs to be held accountable. So she understands to the full extent what happens when you tell a public lie of such a magnitude. Now she knows the difference and the consequence.
This time, a yellow press journalist wants everyone to apologize for sensationalism. Recently, the Pope tweeted “There is no such thing as harmless disinformation; trusting in falsehood can have dire consequences”, which was well received by Peter S., a Catholic butcher in Birmingham, who adds “also, we need to be more compassionate with animals”.
They aren’t wrong.
I don’t know why the girl did it. Perhaps it was just one of those small acts of rebelliousness most children engage in – maybe someone said “I dare you”. I imagine at this point she probably just wants it to go away.
Not so fast – here comes Danielle McLaughlin to drag the carcass of the story back into the public eye to see if just can glean just a little more meat from the bones.
What a vulture.
Jesus Ache, I don’t think anyone should apologize to the little miscreant, but I think there’s more room here for mercy and dispensation than some of my fellow commenters might allow. The milk of human kindness seems a bit curdled this fine Sunday.
Given that they called a press conference to announce the hoax, I think that she, and her parents, should be asked to apologise equally publicly: a similar conference, with a similar amount of news coverage.
Only this time, the talking heads can remind everyone not of other cases of islamaphobia, but of other such “hate hoaxes”.
And then the police should grill the parents a bit, to find out how much of this was an 11 year old’s imagination (or, as has been suggested, an 11 year old’s cry for help from inside a cult?) and how much was the parents’ doing. If the latter, they should be charged.
Well you know, I think the conclusion-jumpers like HuffPo and most of the media do owe her an apology. They clearly owe the rest of us one, but her too. Had they been honest, diligent,responsible they would not have run with her story. Part of being a responsible adult is understanding how this might not be reliable and how making her the focus of attention might be bad not just for society but for her. When my kid screwed up or lied I looked for ways to make it easier for him to correct things. The conclusion jumpers did just the opposite.
Normal Canadians, the ones hoodwinked, do not owe her an apology though.
McGlaughlin asks “When did we assign this level of attention to a child’s stories?”
Answer: whenever it fits our pomo ultraleft narrative.
My question is “what really happened that an eleven year old comes home with such a story in the first place? Was it suggested to her by some other party and for what reason?”. Lots of other questions suggest themselves….