Should we apologize to the Canadian girl who lied about hijab attack?

Canadians have a reputation for being super nice, and for apologizing for everything. In most cases that’s great, but not this time. That’s because Danielle S. McLaughlin, Director of Education Emerita of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, is now asking all Canadians (I’m presuming this because her piece was on HuffPo Canada) to apologize to the eleven year old girl who falsely reported an attack by a man who, said the girl, cut up her hijab. (See here and here for my reports on this). The false report apparently went to the girl’s parents, her school, and then were broadcast in a press conference that included the girl, her parents, and school representatives.

A police investigation soon revealed that the report was false. When I wrote about it, I tried to downplay the “guilt” of the girl because she was young, and perhaps troubled—or even did this out of hatred of having to cover herself. I said this:

Now I’m not going to come down on the girl. She’s only 11, and probably wanted to attract attention, perhaps because she feels marginalized or ignored. She’s young, though the other two cases are less excusable and, in fact, at least one falsely reporting hijabi has been charged with a crime. Those who seem more at fault are the girl’s parents, if they encouraged her to file a report and go public, or, more likely, the political climate in which cutting a hijab appears to be a “hate crime”—far more serious than cutting someone else’s headgear. (I’ve long thought that we should abolish the notion of “hate crimes”.)

The media and Muslim organizations, of course, originally had a field day, as this plays into the “Islamophobia” narrative pushed by many of them. When the girl’s lie was revealed, one human rights advocate was even “saddened” to learn the story was false, which I interpreted as her wishing that it were true. That’s an invidious wish if you don’t want Muslim girls to be attacked.

Who’s to blame here? The girl herself bears part of the blame, and 11-year-olds are not so young that they shouldn’t be rebuked. It’s not clear whether the girl’s parents are to blame, for they surely believed her, and then it would be their duty to report it to the school and the cops. But if they decided to hold a press conference before the police investigation was done, then that’s on the girl, the parents, and the school. Also responsible are the news organizations and religious groups who reported this as if it were true.

We need to affix blame, or at least call people out, because false reports like this have a bad result: they promote a “chicken little” effect of making us less likely to believe true reports (and of course there are real hate crimes against Muslims). Blaming and shaming can be deterrents against people making similar false reports. If everyone gets off scot-free, what’s to keep attention seekers and those with an ideological narrative to equate testimony with truth?

Who we shouldn’t blame, however, is ourselves—at least those of us who simply waited to hear what really happened. But Ms. McLaughlin thinks that we—meaning all Canadians, I suppose—owe the girl an apology. Here’s the article (click on the screenshot):

Two excerpts:

There is a reason that our society does not permit children of this age to vote or to sign contracts. They are not fully formed adults. They are on the way to being critical thinking individuals, but they have not yet arrived there. They can make independent choices, and also big mistakes. The Youth Criminal Justice Act treats people under the age of 18 differently from adults. Our laws recognize children as being less culpable than their seniors and expect those who are in trouble with the law to reform and mature as they age. So don’t be surprised when a scared child is interrogated and comes up with her own personal bogeyman. As for the rest of us? Let’s just get a grip!

. . . Well, was the girl scared? No evidence of that: she came home with an already manufactured story that she later embellished. She wasn’t interrogated for no reason. McLaughlin continues:

Rather than call for an apology (what good would that do?) from the girl and her family, I believe we owe her an apology for not remembering that, even though she is well-spoken, she is still a child. She even told us, although it was while describing her fear at the fictitious attack: “I am a kid.” Exactly.

Sorry, Ms. McLaughlin, but I didn’t see anybody come down hard on the girl; if anything, they blamed the parents and the school. But surely we are not to blame. The people who owe us an apology are the girl, her family, and the organizations that bandied this story about and (with a few exceptions), didn’t chastise anybody (or even issue corrections) when the story turned out to be false. Blame and disapprobation must be affixed to prevent this from happening again. After all, it is in Muslims’ interest to discourage false reports of hate crimes against members of their faith.

What McLaughlin is doing, and what others have done, is turn the girl and her parents into victims. But victims of what? As Robert Spencer, director of Jihad Watch, said:

“When racist, bigoted ‘Islamophobes’ supposedly target Muslims, Muslims are victims. And when Muslims fake ‘Islamophobic hate crimes,’ Muslims are victims. Not only that, but when Muslims scream ‘Allahu akbar’ and murder infidels, Muslims are victims. Always and in every situation, Muslims are victims, to be appeased and accommodated in every possible way.”

Indeed; the victimhood card has been played well by many Muslims, and other groups have taken the lesson. There’s nothing that makes people give you attention, defer to you, and avoid criticizing you than a strong claim that you’re a victim. And indeed, we should listen to genuine victims. Just not to those who fabricate or exaggerate their victimhood.