I got your missing Hili right here

by Grania

It’s true. Jerry posted a Hili Dialogue this morning without Hili.

It’s one of those faux pas that is kinda unforgivable, let us hope that Hili does not bear a grudge. This could be catastrophic. (Sorry).

In his defense, Jerry has guests to look after today, so his mind was most likely on playing Host.

He will start on a regime of reparations and apologies shortly. In the meantime, here is her highness.

Hili: Whole generations have been puzzling over it…

A: Over What?

Hili: What’s next.

In Polish:

Hili: Całe pokolenia się nad tym zastanawiały…

Ja: Nad czym?

Hili: Co dalej.