I got your missing Hili right here

by Grania

It’s true. Jerry posted a Hili Dialogue this morning without Hili.

It’s one of those faux pas that is kinda unforgivable, let us hope that Hili does not bear a grudge. This could be catastrophic. (Sorry).
In his defense, Jerry has guests to look after today, so his mind was most likely on playing Host.

He will start on a regime of reparations and apologies shortly. In the meantime, here is her highness.

 

Hili: Whole generations have been puzzling over it…
A: Over What?
Hili: What’s next.

 

In Polish:

Hili: Całe pokolenia się nad tym zastanawiały…
Ja: Nad czym?
Hili: Co dalej.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 28, 2018 at 12:47 pm and filed under Hili Dialogue. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

12 Comments

  1. Roger
    Posted June 28, 2018 at 12:51 pm | Permalink

    I thought maybe the ducks kidnapped her!

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted June 28, 2018 at 1:05 pm | Permalink

    You saved the day!

    Reply
  3. busterggi
    Posted June 28, 2018 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

    No pierogies for you!

    Reply
  4. Janet
    Posted June 28, 2018 at 1:27 pm | Permalink

    Grania to the rescue. Thank you!

    Reply
  5. Mark R.
    Posted June 28, 2018 at 1:57 pm | Permalink

    Ahhh, all is right in the world again. (I wish!)

    Reply
  6. Randall Schenck
    Posted June 28, 2018 at 1:59 pm | Permalink

    I suspected it was something from the administration. Or maybe thinking too much about the crap coming out of it. Not too worry as the women, including Hili will take care of it.

    Reply
  7. W.T. Effingham
    Posted June 28, 2018 at 2:22 pm | Permalink

    Cyrus always seems to have just the right responses for Hili. I am inspired by his tenacity. I strive to be Cyruslike in my responses to my wife, and it helps.😇

    Reply
  8. Carl S
    Posted June 28, 2018 at 3:48 pm | Permalink

    Faux paw?

    Reply
  9. Blue
    Posted June 28, 2018 at 3:50 pm | Permalink

    L O V I N G this, Ms Grania:
    ” … … will start on a regime
    of reparations and apologies shortly. ”

    May I borrow said phrasing … …
    the very next time that
    I need to do so ? !

    Blue

    Reply
  10. allison
    Posted June 28, 2018 at 4:30 pm | Permalink

    What’s the correct pronunciation of ‘Hili’? I’ve always read it as sounding like ‘hilly’ but that’s probably incorrect 🤔

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted June 28, 2018 at 5:01 pm | Permalink

      PCC[E] SOURCE :-

      I don’t think I’ve clarified this before, but Hili’s name is pronounced like “hee-lee”, with long “e”s. It is not pronounced like “hilly”

      Reply
      • allison
        Posted June 28, 2018 at 7:10 pm | Permalink

        Thank you!

        Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: