I got your missing Hili right here

by Grania
It’s true. Jerry posted a Hili Dialogue this morning without Hili.
It’s one of those faux pas that is kinda unforgivable, let us hope that Hili does not bear a grudge. This could be catastrophic. (Sorry).
In his defense, Jerry has guests to look after today, so his mind was most likely on playing Host.
He will start on a regime of reparations and apologies shortly. In the meantime, here is her highness.
Hili: Whole generations have been puzzling over it…
A: Over What?
Hili: What’s next.
In Polish:
Hili: Całe pokolenia się nad tym zastanawiały…
Ja: Nad czym?
Hili: Co dalej.
I thought maybe the ducks kidnapped her!
You saved the day!
No pierogies for you!
Grania to the rescue. Thank you!
Ahhh, all is right in the world again. (I wish!)
I suspected it was something from the administration. Or maybe thinking too much about the crap coming out of it. Not too worry as the women, including Hili will take care of it.
Cyrus always seems to have just the right responses for Hili. I am inspired by his tenacity. I strive to be Cyruslike in my responses to my wife, and it helps.😇
Faux paw?
L O V I N G this, Ms Grania:
” … … will start on a regime
of reparations and apologies shortly. ”
May I borrow said phrasing … …
the very next time that
I need to do so ? !
Blue
What’s the correct pronunciation of ‘Hili’? I’ve always read it as sounding like ‘hilly’ but that’s probably incorrect 🤔
Thank you!