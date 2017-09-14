Thursday: Hili dialogue

Reader’s note: I don’t think I’ve clarified this before, but Hili’s name is pronounced like “hee-lee”, with long “e”s. It is not pronounced like “hilly”.
How the time has flown! Today’s my last full day in Dobrzyn, as I take the train to Warsaw tomorrow and fly back on Saturday. Naturally I’m hopeful that my sweet female duck, Honey, will have migrated away from the pond. I don’t want her hanging around in the cold weather hoping for handouts.( The pond freezes solid in the winter.)
But today it’s Thursday, September 14, 2017, and it’s National Cream-Filled Donut Day (the “cream” is usually “creme” or “kreme”, indicating a lack of dairy products). I indulge in this comestible only once or twice a year when I go to Dunkin Donuts (I prefer the “double chocolate”: a chocolate-glazed chocolate cake donut). In Colombia, it’s Lord of Miracles of Buga Day, celebrating a cross that grew and grew. But here’s the tale from Wikipedia, and then a picture. The tale tells of a poor laundress in the mid-sixteenth century whose Big Dream was to own a fine crucifix (that’s what Catholicism does to people):
Some days after, while she was washing laundry, she spotted a small but brilliant object that was carried upstream by the current in the middle of the river. She caught it up and discovered that it was a tiny crucifix. She was very happy with her find and as soon as she returned home, fashioned an altar for the small crucifix using a common wooden box.
Now onto things that really happened. On this day in 1741, Handel completed his Messiah. In 1752, the British Empire adopted the Gregorian Calendar, introduced by Pope Gregory in 1582. On this day in 1901, U.S. President William McKinley died after being shot September 6 in an assassination attempt. Teddy Roosevelt succeeded him as President.
On December 1 of 1969, the U.S. Selective Service chose selected September 14 as the first date of the Draft Lottery, which included men born between 1944 and 1950 (e.g., me). On that day in December, 366 capsules, each including a different date, were mixed and drawn by officials; the order of drawing was to represent the order of induction into the Armed Forces. Unlucky guys born on September 14 were to be the very first people drafted—and that was during the Vietnam War. My birthday (December 30) came up #3, insuring that I’d be drafted too (the dates chosen turned out to be nonrandom, suggesting poor mixing). I had already applied for conscientious objector status and resolved that if I was not granted it, I would go to jail. Later on I did get my I-O status, but, as I’ve recounted before, I discovered that men born on “draftable days” were forced into conscientious objector status in 1971 but not into the military, a disparity that violated the draft law. With the help of the ACLU, I began a class action suit, Coyne et al. v. Nixon et al, which we won handily in New York’s federal court, freeding several thousand illegally drafted conscientious objectors—starting with those born on September 14 down through the first 120-odd birthdays. But all of us had spent several months working in “alternative service” jobs, drawing the pay of an Army private (about $5000/year in those days), but without the free food, room and board, and medical care of men in armed service.
On this day in 1994, there was a strike in U.S. Major League Baseball, canceling the rest of the season, including the World Series. The strike ended only in April of 1995, when Sonia Sotomayor (then a U.S federal court justice) issued an injunction against the baseball owners. Finally, exactly two years ago, scientists first observed gravitational waves, though the observation wasn’t announced until the next February.
Notables born on September 14 include Alexander von Humboldt (1769), John Gould (1804), Margaret Sanger (1879), Jan Masaryk (1886), Clayton Moore (1914), and Allan Bloom (1930). Those who died on this day include Dante Alighieri (1321), John Harvard (1638; his eponymous college was founded the next year), Dom Pérignon (1715), Aaron Burr (1836), James Fenimore Cooper (1851), Isadora Duncan (1927), John McPhee (1952), Grace Kelly (1982), and Patrick Swayze (2009).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is making a virtue of necessity, espousing a form of Feline Darwinism:
A: You killed a mouse again.Hili: Yes, I’m helping evolution according to my modest ability.
Ja: Znowu zabiłaś mysz.
Hili: Tak, pomagam ewolucji w miarę moich skromnych sił.