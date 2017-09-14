Thursday: Hili dialogue

The miraculous cross, shown below, now resides in its own church in Guadalajara de Buga, Colombia. The “miracle” also includes God’s diversion of a river so that people could visit the church:

Now onto things that really happened. On this day in 1741, Handel completed his Messiah. In 1752, the British Empire adopted the Gregorian Calendar, introduced by Pope Gregory in 1582. On this day in 1901, U.S. President William McKinley died after being shot September 6 in an assassination attempt. Teddy Roosevelt succeeded him as President.

On December 1 of 1969, the U.S. Selective Service chose selected September 14 as the first date of the Draft Lottery, which included men born between 1944 and 1950 (e.g., me). On that day in December, 366 capsules, each including a different date, were mixed and drawn by officials; the order of drawing was to represent the order of induction into the Armed Forces. Unlucky guys born on September 14 were to be the very first people drafted—and that was during the Vietnam War. My birthday (December 30) came up #3, insuring that I’d be drafted too (the dates chosen turned out to be nonrandom, suggesting poor mixing). I had already applied for conscientious objector status and resolved that if I was not granted it, I would go to jail. Later on I did get my I-O status, but, as I’ve recounted before, I discovered that men born on “draftable days” were forced into conscientious objector status in 1971 but not into the military, a disparity that violated the draft law. With the help of the ACLU, I began a class action suit, Coyne et al. v. Nixon et al, which we won handily in New York’s federal court, freeding several thousand illegally drafted conscientious objectors—starting with those born on September 14 down through the first 120-odd birthdays. But all of us had spent several months working in “alternative service” jobs, drawing the pay of an Army private (about $5000/year in those days), but without the free food, room and board, and medical care of men in armed service.

On this day in 1994, there was a strike in U.S. Major League Baseball, canceling the rest of the season, including the World Series. The strike ended only in April of 1995, when Sonia Sotomayor (then a U.S federal court justice) issued an injunction against the baseball owners. Finally, exactly two years ago, scientists first observed gravitational waves, though the observation wasn’t announced until the next February.

Notables born on September 14 include Alexander von Humboldt (1769), John Gould (1804), Margaret Sanger (1879), Jan Masaryk (1886), Clayton Moore (1914), and Allan Bloom (1930). Those who died on this day include Dante Alighieri (1321), John Harvard (1638; his eponymous college was founded the next year), Dom Pérignon (1715), Aaron Burr (1836), James Fenimore Cooper (1851), Isadora Duncan (1927), John McPhee (1952), Grace Kelly (1982), and Patrick Swayze (2009).

