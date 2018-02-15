Bari Weiss slammed by censorious NYT colleagues for an innocuous tweet

I’ve long maintained that liberal media like the New York Times and the New Yorker are increasingly tilting toward the Regressive Left. The strongest proof of this is what just happened to New York Times columnist Bari Weiss. Weiss is a Left-wing progressive who’s repeatedly criticized the Authoritarian Left. She’s committed the ideological sins of criticizing cultural appropriation, of arguing that Aziz Ansari was sexually clueless but not a criminal, of calling out the Chicago Dyke March for banning the Jewish Pride flag, and of going after the entitled students of The Evergreen State College. (See my posts about her work here.) Weiss is a Leftist but refuses to kowtow to the increasingly rigorous standards of purity demanded by the Intersectionalist Left.
And for that she just got excoriated. Apparently Weiss’s sins have been rankling her colleagues for some time, but they had no good reason to go after her. Then Weiss committed a really unpardonable sin. She tweeted this after American figure skater Mirai Nagasu landed a triple axel in the Olympics: the first American woman (and third woman in the world) to do so. Weiss immediately issued a tweet celebrating this achievement, paraphrasing a quote from the play Hamilton:
Well, Nagasu was born in America; it was her parents who were immigrants, and they’re not U.S citizens. Weiss was immediately corrected on this point, and agreed:
But that wasn’t good enough! She had engaged in sin of “othering”: of seeming to imply that Nagasu was herself an immigrant, and therefore somehow inferior. Weiss, of course, meant nothing of the sort. You really have to be poisoned by authoritarianism to read any malicious or bigoted intent into Weiss’s tweet.
Nevertheless, the Twitter Storm began, for social media likes nothing more than publicly shaming people who are make “errors” like this. To me, this was an innocuous tweet, meant to praise Nagasu and not to “other her.”
Indeed, the Women’s March tweeted something similar, but said that Nagasu was the “daughter of immigrants” instead of implying she was an immigrant. Huge difference, right? And look at their tweet. It says, “Immigrants make America great!” But Nagasu was NOT an immigrant! How is this materially different from what Weiss said? It goes without saying that nobody went after the Women’s March.
Since most New York Times writers aren’t allowed to use Twitter to express dissatisfaction with their colleagues, they took to a forum called “Slack”, a group chat site used by in-house media organizations. Then, of course, a NYT employee leaked the conversation to HuffPo (I’m just guessing here, but it’s pretty obvious). HuffPo would, of course, put the right spin on it: that Weiss had screwed up. The conversation calling out Weiss on Slack can be seen in the article below (click on screenshot), and it’s scary how authoritarian and censorious the Times writers were. Weiss’s failure to issue an immediate and abject apology made things worse. (Of course I don’t think she should have.) At least 13 NYT employees were involved in the conversation.
Just a few excerpts:
Person B: i guess it’s too much to even expect a “we’re sorry you’re offended” apology since asians don’t matter
Person C: (and she’s being untruthful about having misquoted the song)
Person B: i guess you get full twitter privileges at the nyt when you are consistently factually wrong
. . . Person B: here at the times, some people are allowed to make mistakes and offend. others are not ever afforded one chance.
i will no longer remain silent about our hostile work environment just so that it will be pleasant for others
if “interesting” could be used to describe flashbacks of internment of japanese americans
sorry, but I felt that tweet denied Mirai her full citizenship just as the internment did. and nothing will be done because no one was offended! (since we don’t count)
. . . Person J: thank you for bringing up this issue here! I had thought about posting about it yesterday but opted instead to vent privately to other AAPI/Asian-American colleagues because I didn’t know if I had the energy to address micro aggressions and /or defend my right to feel frustrated at something other people might look at as not a big deal. I’m glad you had the courage to mention this!
on a related note, given the heightened political discourse around “free speech” where many people on the receiving end of criticism complain about being silenced, I don’t think there’s enough thought given to the way institutions/organizations/communities
It goes on like this, and the impression it gives is that NYT writers and employees are like a bunch of spoiled and whiny—yet vicious!—Evergreen State brats, bent on forcing Weiss to apologize, on humiliating her, and perhaps even on getting her fired. All over an innocuous tweet! They were clearly spoiling for a fight,waiting to chew up someone who had violated their standards of “right thought”.
HuffPo asked the NYT for a response, and it gave this boilerplate, which is okay, I guess:
The Times is deeply committed to a workplace that is reflective of the audience we serve. We view diversity – of gender, ethnicity, origin, thought and opinion, as critical to our work. And, we want The Times to be a safe and comfortable place to work for all. For that reason, we’ve prioritized training programs and forums to facilitate a constructive conversation around this very important issue.
Here’s Grania’s take, quoted with permission:
My thought is that Bari has set herself up as a major enemy because of her appearance on Bill Maher’s show the other night, as that elevated her voice above what a newspaper journalist typically is able to reach.
Her ideological opponents now must silence her or be forced to address her points; and as we all know, they don’t like to argue their points. They prefer to declare their opponents are toxic/evil/wrong/bad so that people will stop listening to them.
Grania on Weiss’s Offensive Tweet:
Anyone who isn’t seriously mentally incapacitated should understand that Bari’s tweet was one that endorsed immigration in a positive way as well as praised the skater. The attempt to pretend that it is in fact anti-immigrant and racist is blatantly dishonest, and anyone dogpiling on in agreement is basicially acknowledging that they are prepared to lie openly to achieve their goal: slurring Bari so badly that she becomes persona non grata both at her place of employment and as a talking head at large.
Basically, this is the liberal equivalent of lying for Jesus.
I hope Weiss doesn’t get into trouble. There were plenty of people defending her, and of course some were from the Right, as much of the Left simply wants to ruin Weiss’s reputation. That’s what you do these days when someone offends you.
Here are some supportive tweets:
It’s this kind of Left-Wing Sturm und Drang about nothing that both amuses and motivates the Right, and I’m starting to think that this Outrage Culture really does drive people into the arms of Trump. If this keeps up, the Official Moron could be re-elected in three years. And nobody with brains wants that.
It used to be said that high school wasn’t the real world, but the rampant cliquishness that social media has exposed in the past decade proves otherwise.
I take that to mean, first American woman to do so in the Olympics.
I saw I, Tonya last weekend, and, as it makes plain, Tonya Harding was the first American woman to land the triple, although not in Olympic competition. (I don’t give a shit about Tonya Harding either, but it’s a really good movie.)
Yes, I meant she landed it in the Olympic competition. As you said, others have done it in non-Olympic competitions.
If it makes you feel better, some of my left wing friends, who I considered to be “the politically correct among the politically correct” have had enough of all of this “attacking other allies over making statements that aren’t pure enough”.
Chrissake, even the Second International broke up when the purity tests of the Zimmerwald Left got to be too stringent. 🙂
Would these lefty’s at the Times have more important Immigration items on their list, such as the Trump mafia grabbing people off the streets and deporting them after many years of living here in the U.S. What the hell is the matter with these journalists who seem to need a real job.
As usual, in Woke “social justice” (so-called), there are always multiple contradictory demands. For example, (1) in defense of immigrants, what Bari Weiss meant; (2) not treating minorities as foreign or strangers; (3) but at once also avoiding the melting pot, which is a microaggression. Good luck navigating that.
The key is, as you observe, whether a person appears to be critical of The Woke. If so, anything they say will be interpreted on the negative side, and then, of course turned up to eleven, as is merry routine by now.
I don’t know how often we go through the script before a few journalists restore a bit of their former reputation and actually begin to discuss this Woke madness. But I guess they don’t do this because of what happens to those who dare to criticize, or even attempt to name and describe it.
If there’s one thing that actually viscerally offends me, it’s when someone obtusely suggests that such a kerfuffle could have been avoided if only they’d said something different. When you know full well that there is no statement that can’t be twisted to fulfill a narrative.
It’s like watching someone say “if only you’d sailed closer to Scylla then you wouldn’t have been swallowed by Charybdis.”
Christina Sommers had some other gems in that thread.
I prefer to avoid using terms that might offend people, but the whole elevation of microaggresions to a hanging offense helps no one. It is impossible to keep up with the latest, most correct terms, especially when it involves things like gender for which English has just two sets of historically used pronouns, and getting excoriated for a microtransgression has two results:
1. The complete avoidance in the future of any discussion of race, gender etc. Thus, the Regressive Left acts to raise barriers between races and other groups by raising anxiety about committing inadvertent micro-sins.
2. Anger against all things left. Who wants to associate with such incredibly intolerant people?
It is as if the regressive left and the white supremacists have the same goal: Every group should exclusively associate within their own kind and no one else.
I do think that this sort of behavior drives certain people to vote for Trump, but I also think people who vote for Trump because of this are using terrible reasoning for their vote.
I’ll offer Chloe Kim’s response and interviews after winning her gold to anyone who wants an uplifting moment. No intersectional bullflop. No outrageously stupid far leftism. Just a down to earth and heartfelt acknowledgement of both her Korean family background and American-ness.
This incident provides yet another object lesson in the pernicious effects of social media.
Internet comment sections are bad enough (and I confess to being a recidivist offender myself), but from what I’ve seen of social media, and most especially Twitter, everyone wants to be a one-line wisenheimer.
Why I don’t do Twitter (and still have yet to encounter a Tweet in situ).
It was the “kosher” reference that offended me. How dare she?
Oh, she’s Jewish? Ok, then, that’s OK, she can use that term. Glad she didn’t appropriate the British term “that’s cricket.”
Ain’t gonna happen, boss. Donald Trump’s election was a singular fluke in the history of the nation’s 57 presidential elections. And the concatenation of weird circumstance that led to his being elected is unlikely to recur.
Anyway, once the Mueller probe is done,
All Vladimir’s trolls
And all Vladimir’s bot-men
Won’t be able to put
Trumpty-Dumpty in office again.
I can´t see anything wrong with that tweet. Having said the obvious, I don´t think that the New York Times is increasingly tilting toward the Regressive Left. Maureen Dowd, Bret Stephens (climate change denier), Ross Douthat, David Brooks, etc.; they´re all conservative -and mostly useless- and more important in the Times than Weiss´s critics. If anything, the paper is also contributing to the normalization of Trump. They like (a lot) to publish stories “cleaning” Trump´s voters.
Yeah, the NYT gives guest opinion pieces to regressives fairly often (too often, if you ask me), but the regular op-ed contributors haven’t moved in that direction (if anything, they’ve drifted a bit in the other).
And you’re right about cleaning up Trump voters; it takes the form of the so-called “Cletus Safari,” in which a bien pensant ventures out into the hinterlands to sample the views of the unwashed masses.
What happened to America being the land of second chances? You know… a forgiving kind of place?
Jesus! This sort of petty stupidity on the Left is a boat anchor retarding real progress.
And nobody with brains wants that.
Agreed, sort of. It rather depends on whether Trump’s opponent is even worse. I’m one of your relatively few centre-conservative-libertarian readers, according to the questionnaire to which this website recently linked, and would have voted very reluctantly for Trump (more accurately, against Clinton)in the last election, had I been a US citizen.
Since then, not only has Trump performed better than my very low expectations, but the investigations into Russian collusion and other shenanigans increasingly look as if Clinton and her allies will be revealed as even worse than I thought.
Obviously, you and the majority of Weit’s readership will disagree with this assessment and, yes, Trump deserves plenty of criticism; but let’s not assume that potential Trump voters are brainless.
I have to wonder where you get your news.
I know lots of Trump voters, and would not generalize them as being brainless. Nor are they racist, homophobic, or xenophobic.
Though granted the racist / homophobe /xenophobes who voted certainly did not vote for Hillary.
The Trump voters I know were voting against Hillary, and voting for the hope of bringing more manufacturing jobs back to the US. They were voting against establishment politics, and for putting the US first. Border protection was not on their radar (but I am far from the Southern border).
I don’t get how the investigations into Russian collusion will reveal more Shenanigans by Clinton or her allies.
I think he’s referring to how the anti-Trump dossier that came out before the election was funded at least in part by the Clinton campaign and/or the DNC. (See, for example, here.)