Impeachment, anyone?

Well, all I know is what’s in this tweet:
NEWS: ABC’s Brian Ross says a source familiar with the matter says Flynn is prepared to testify against Trump, members of his family, Trump staff, & that Trump ordered him to contact the Russians. Ross says Flynn made the decision to cooperate 24 hours ago pic.twitter.com/cSfnKNzrtp
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 1, 2017
I love it when the good guys either get a break or their plan finally just comes together.
We can only hope…
Sounds like high crimes and misdemeanors to me.
The timing is important. If candidate Trump directed Flynn to contact the Russians, that is Treason. If he directed him after the election but before Jan. 20, then Trump violated the Logan Act. Absolute grounds for impeachment. Trump’s own tweets on December 30 (regarding U.N. action towards Israel) suggest the latter. But they also suggest Trump himself knew — reports are coming in the Kushner was the senior transition team member who gave order to Flynn. If Trump knew, he is guilty.
Whoa there.
Not to throw cold water on this, but the ABC report is bit hyperbolic . . . Flynn agreed to cooperate, but not necessarily regarding pussygrabber. Looks like it was Kushner who directed him.
It beggars belief that Trump Sr didn’t know what Trump Jr was doing.
Kushner was at Mar-a-Lago with Trump when he gave the directions to Flynn. You really think J-Kush took it upon himself to direct policy with the Russian government during the transition (in violation of the Logan Act) and then kept it secret for some reason from Donald Trump?
Not even a graduate of Trump University would buy that risible story.
I believe I said Impeachment was in the cards long ago. I don’t see how Pence gets out of this either, so who wants to be president? The strategy should be to get rid of Trump and then indict all the others. Avoid being able to pardon any of these people.
Even if the Trump creature is impeached and driven from office…
…there is still the Pence creature…
So if a successful impeachment does dispose of Trump, along with his hideous mob of enablers and sycophants, that won’t be a cue for dancing in the streets.
The national nightmare will, in all likelihood, be far from over and the lingering effects of that nightmare could well be permanent as far as whatever the future history of the US turns out to be.
I agree the nightmare isn’t over, but Pence is not what worries me (he does, but in normal parameters). Trump showed the GOP a new way to win. If the rest of the GOP doesn’t take a beating for this electorally, smarter, more savvy, demagogues will take the cue. Trump’s biggest saving grace is his utter incompetence. We might not be so lucky next time.
Music to my ears. But many hurdles yet to face. Even if testimony emerges against the orange one, is testimony alone sufficient evidence for treason or for impeachment?
You guys are hopeless optimists.
There are two circumstances where Trump is impeached, and only two:
1. A video comes out of him having sex with a child (his approval with Evangelicals will drop by two points, but everyone else will desert him).
2. The Democrats retake congress.
That’s it. Now all of this will be useful stuff to have in hand in the case of 2, but the idea that any GOP congress will impeach a GOP president, much less *this* one with their safe seats, a rabid base, and 24-7 propaganda networks providing cover,well, that strikes me as fanciful.
*this* one refers to this congress, not this President. If there were a president to be impeached it’d be this one, but this congress isn’t going to do it, not in present day conditions.
He will be impeached and this congress will do it. This congress will have no choice, end of story.
Even if the Democrats take back the House in 2018 and is impeached, it would still take 2/3 of the Senate to remove him. This is not going to happen since the Democrats won’t control 2/3 of the Senate. They might not even have a majority.
If Trump leaves office before the end of his term, it will be by resignation. There aren’t enough Republicans in Congress to support removing one of their own, no matter what he has done. Orrin Hatch, Republican senator from Utah, said yesterday that Trump was one of the best presidents he has served under. This remark from one of the so-called senior statesmen in the Senate was truly depressing.
Yes. As you know there is no power on earth that can compel congress to even read Muller’s findings, much less act on them, other than their own conscience and voters. The first is a big LOL (or sigh of despair). The second, well.. they might be afraid of losing the house to some motivated purple district voters, which they are already in danger of, but the leadership who can keep any of this from coming to the floor are all in safe seats who only need to worry about being primaried from the right by angry Rs punishing “the establishment” for siding with Democrats in their war against The President of The People. GOP leadership doesn’t want to lose control of the house, sure, but I bet they don’t want to lose their job even more.
If the thought is that deep red districts will turn on these leaders… another lol.
The last two years have introduced me to new levels of cynicism that I didn’t know existed before. What I’ve learned from interacting with my own family is that #1 is probably the threshold and that only if the lighting and resolution are good and there is no chance a Democrat might take his place.
I hope they keep Flynn under armed guard. And well away from anyone carrying an umbrella.
The story that Flynn was acting on his own in discussing Russian sanctions with Kislyak, and that he was fired for lying to VP Pence about it, never made a lick of sense — anymore than did the bizarre story that Trump fired James Comey for being mean to Hillary. Trump and his White House minions have been lying about all this from the git-go, and it’s all starting to unravel.
Of course, these were only lies regarding foreign policy and US national security. Not like the good old days when a fella could get impeached for fibbin’ about a blowy.
When those Washington attorneys start billing those hours no one but the really rich can stand up to that. It is often a lot cheaper to tell the truth and take the easy way out. I think they have so much on Flynn you could fill a truck with the paperwork. He finally saw the light.
Agreed on Trump. Re Clinton, however, you seem to be forgetting that he “fibbed” under oath (it’s called perjury) and not about a blowy from Monica but in connection with a sexual harassment lawsuit from Paula Jones. No need to whitewash Slick Willy to make Trump look any worse than he does–were that even possible.
The next one in Mueller’s sights is almost certainly Jared Kushner. What will Trump do? Try to head this off by pardoning his son-in-law? Make a move to fire Mueller?
I expect Trump will fire his own legal team (which has been advising him to play nice with the special counsel’s office, telling him the investigation would soon end in Trump’s exoneration). I wouldn’t put it past Trump to start a new war to distract public attention from the noose tightening around his neck.
We might get a clue soon. Trump’s famous for his early Saturday am tweet storms.
It’s Mueller Time!
That one’s pretty effin’ good!
Yes, please! And make it a double, would ya? No way Pence didn’t know about this. I shudder to think how this whole fiasco will affect our shambling democracy though…
Reality check. I don’t expect a Republican Congress to impeach Trump with a Congressional election just eleven months away. Impeachments are messy and take time, and Trump will do his best to take down any impeaching Republicans with him. Ain’t going to happen.
I give Trump credit for not incriminating himself on twitter… yet.
Pence is a scary replacement but at least he understands the concept of governing.