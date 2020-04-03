The National Rifle Association uses the pandemic to promote the sale of guns

I’m just going to drop this here and leave, because it makes me sick. This NYT article show the National Rifle Association, facing budgetary constraints and increasing calls for more gun controls, fighting to get gun stores classified as “essential services” that must stay open during the pandemic. Why? Because the NRA sees “the government’s coronavirus response as a threat to Second Amendment rights.” But why the threat, then? Because the NRA is fear-mongering: touting apocalyptic scenarios in which people need guns to defend their stuff against their neighbors—or against the government.
And so the organization is suing New York State, which has ordered gun stores closed as “nonessential services.”
Click to read:
An excerpt:
. . . demand for firearms has been surging as lines form at some gun stores during the pandemic, with background checks rising more than 40 percent in March from a year earlier, developments seen as an opportunity by the N.R.A.
“This has brought new people into the gun rights movement,” Mr. Arulanandam said. The surge in sales, he said, would “end up strengthening us.”
The group has been retooling its strategy. Many on the right played down the virus, including at the N.R.A. — Willes Lee, the board’s second vice president, called it an “election ploy.” But the organization itself has focused on the ramifications of the sweeping response in many states, sending out messages to its supporters with headlines like “COVID-19: Threat to Second Amendment” and “Pandemic Exposes Dangers of So-Called ‘Universal’ Background Checks.”
On Wednesday, the N.R.A. tweeted about the sharp rise in gun sales: “what do they expect when they are releasing inmates while closing gun shops during a pandemic.” The group has also circulated a video in which a disabled woman holding an assault weapon issues a warning to people buying extra food: “If you aren’t preparing to defend your property when everything goes wrong, you’re really just stockpiling for somebody else.”
Yes, this is just what we need: people shooting each other over their stocks of toilet paper. I would think that the NRA’s self-aggrandizing behavior would turn people off, but look at the growing demand for guns mentioned above.
What a country!
Indeed, what a country you poor guys live in. Here in the U.K. we have no gun stores to shut down, nor any (legal) guns.
Alan.
The UK has 1.3 million shotguns and slightly over 500,000 other registered guns which includes rifles, long barreled revolvers, pistols, airguns that exceed certain muzzle energy limits.
There are also a few gun stores, probably fewer in total in the entire UK than a typical American mid sized town.
“These are men who are anxious about their ability to protect their families, insecure about their place in the job market, and beset by racial fears. They tend to be less educated.”
They rely on guns to compensate for their weakness and insecurity.
I remember a story from yrs ago about a guy in Texas who was sitting on the throne. A fly landed on his toe. He pulled out his gun and shot the fly, taking his toe with it.
I can imagine the NRA parading him around like some sort of hero.
The account @wellregulatedmilitia on Twitter points out stories of Americans shooting themselves and others.
Most posts start with “A member of our well regulated militia…” then something horrific, negligent or monumentally stupid they did.
I never realized how many Americans accidentally (negligently) shoot themselves in the leg, or how many shoot someone while screwing around with a gun then say “I thought it was unloaded.”
I’m taking the online gun safety course from Dick Cheney!
Bill Bryson has a chapter from a book of his where he goes through the statistics for injuries/fatalities in America; obviously guns are high up there but he focuses on the less expected threats, like clothing(?), toothbrushes(??), ceilings(???), etc. It’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever read.
Toothbrushes?!?! Good lord. I don’t even want to know.
While the pandemic has created certain shortages, there isn’t — and never will be — any shortage of crazy.
The NRA will go as low as necessary to sell guns. As more members die from the virus there will be more gun shows to resale guns of the dead. Let’s call them memorial gun shows. It will be like the depression era farm auctions in the 80s when many farmers went under. Gun owners also go under literally. Eventually we will hit the hard times when there are not enough fingers to pull the triggers.
It’s difficult for anyone outside the US to understand the obsession with guns over there.
It is difficult for me, too, and I am inside the US.
It’s cultural.
I don’t understand the UK obsession with “royalty.”
Yes, the obsession with royalty is a mystery to some of us Brits, too.
I don’t understand the US’s obsession with our royalty. Every American news site I read has regular news on them, often with their own dedicated section. The Daily Beast even has some kind of thing where you subscribe and they feed you all the ‘hot goss’ on which inbred layabouts are refusing to talk to each other this week. Other countries are obsessed too. I do not understand it.
You poor chaps in the UK have my deepest sympathy for the sad lack of gun shops, for suffering under a national health system, and for the absence of scammers with fake IDs calling you by telephone twenty times a day. Why, I’ll bet you poor benighted limeys even subject your government to the indignity of regular questions in Parliament.
Thanks for your commiserations!
But we share with you the unspeakable benefits of scammers ringing us up many times each day. I use my mobile for almost all my phone calls, but I still keep a landline just in case. Literally every call I receive on that device is a con of one sort or another.
What gets me is that they are so transparently ridiculous. I cannot think who might be taken in by them. Yet there must be plenty of dupes out there, or the scammers would surely give up.
So glad I moved back to the UK!
A federal lawsuit was also filed 3 days ago in the San Francisco Bay Area by the NRA along with gun store owners and others because gun shops were ordered closed as non-essential. Of course, the Trump Administration also issued over the weekend a non-binding advisory calling gun dealers an essential business that should be allowed to stay open during the national emergency.
I would not take the NRA’s word on whether the increase in gun sales is over new owners vs. current owners buying more guns. AIUI (see here for example), gun ownership follows something almost like a power law, with 2/3 of Americans not owning a gun at all, the majority of gun owners owning ~2-3 guns, and the top 3% of gun owners owning half the entire civilian stockpile of guns. A conservative guess would be that the the people responsible for gun purchases now are the same people responsible for gun purchases at any other time – i.e., that top 3%.
But, then again, if ‘the madness of crowds’ causes regular people to overvalue toilet paper, I guess it could easily cause us to overvalue guns, too.
This is about as valid as saying gun collectors are really just stockpiling guns for the ATF or the FBI.
I also would not trust The NRA figures. But I also have doubts about the stats from other surveys.
There are a lot more reasons for people to deny having guns in the household than to falsely avow that they do.
And its a curious thing that the total number of guns supposedly in America hasn’t gone up much in decades, yet gun sales have been booming since the 1980’s. And that is just domestic manufacturers. There is also a huge market in America for military surplus guns from all around the world.
For what it is worth, many people think there may be 600 million guns in the US.
Anyone know if the Mormon stockpilers also are well armed?
I would assume they are. All the Mormons I know are pretty well armed.
I also think that the people waiting in lines to buy guns these days are not current gun owners. I don’t have any data on that, but it seems logical. If you already have a safe full of guns, it makes no sense to be waiting for hours in a line, during a pandemic, to pay elevated prices.
Not that civil unrest is particularly likely. However, it does seem a bit more likely than it did a few months ago.
My persona concern along those lines would be that the current situation is causing general stress and anxiety, and people sometimes behave unpredictably under stress.
Real gun owners don’t need any damn safes.
I expect the number of deaths due to gunshot to increase substantially in about a month’s time. There are a lot of very stable genius types cooped up with their weaponry and paranoia. Most of the victims, of course, will be spouses and children.
The NRA is playing its usual ground game: stoking an apocalyptic fear that the good law abiding, God fearing, Trump loving folks are under threat by the “other.” Up to now the “other” were immigrants (particularly men with rapist tendencies) or thuggish black people. Now the “other” can be your next door neighbor out to steal your food. Thus, the NRA is once again sowing division and hate with its law of the jungle hate mongering.
I would love to know how many of these people already possess a mini-arsenal. But, what the hell, one more gun can’t hurt.
One more gun can probably hurt (somebody else) a lot, I expect.
See my post above. Most gun owners own 2-3 guns; 3% of gun owners own half the guns in the US. It’s IMO far more likely that the majority of the people shown in that line already have one than that they don’t.
When it comes to working a grift, the NRA is on par with televangelists.
Yup. Grift while the griftn’s good. If the grift’n ain’t so good, do whatcha can to make it goodlier.
“Yes, this is just what we need: people shooting each other over their stocks of toilet paper.”
Sounds like something out of Terry Gilliam’s ‘Brazil’.
I don’t know, maybe I was too young for Brazil at the time, but I always preferred Twelve Monkeys.
…Thinking about it, the plot of the latter is a bit eerie given current events. I’m finding that the case with a lot of pop culture these days…all those films/games/books, the plots of which revolve around viruses and infections and hordes of crazed civilians scrambling for bread rolls and toilet paper.
It’s unnerving how we humans seem to spend our spare time vicariously placing ourselves in various horrific apocalyptic scenarios. An alien coming down to earth and surveying our popular culture might think we actively want shit like this to happen.
“If you aren’t preparing to defend your property when everything goes wrong, you’re really just stockpiling for somebody else.”
The only state I know of that allows deadly weapons to be used to defend property is Texas. Even my wide-open-gun-law state of Arizona doesn’t allow that.
As a long-time target shooter and firearms owner, I remember a time when the NRA was a safety and marksmanship organization. I even had a membership back then. Seems like another universe now. Now it’s the fascist wing of the Republican party. Their recent structural, financial, and legal troubles had given me some hope that they were on their way out, but it seems they’re still around somehow.
I know exactly what you mean about the degradation of the NRA. I was a competitive (target) pistol shooter back in the day, and before that, when I was a kid, my dad and the NRA were absolute tyrants about gun safety…and rightly so. Now it seems the most rabid gun proponents are the least responsible individuals, including and especially the NRA itself. It’s like having a collection of known drunk drivers lobbying for the loosening of traffic laws. They all seem to have learned everything they “know” about guns from watching cheesy action movies.
It’s more like if there was a National Car Association dedicated to making sure people drove safe cars, and it was run by Ford and Toyota. Do I need a new car? Of course I do!
Seems this pandemic is bringing out the ugly and the beautiful. Unfortunately, ugliness always seems to triumph in desperate times.
What a country! A very ignorant one.
This madness is not just a U.S. occurrence Jerry.
Here in NZ, people queued outside gun shops to buy guns and ammunition before the lockdown was due to start.
Gun sales are controlled here so people cannot buy a gun without a permit. Apparently, most were buying air rifles, which do not require a licence. I cannot understand why people bought these types of guns. Nor could the gun shop owners, they said that the air rifles are weak and basically harmless.
Others stocked up on ammunition hoping to go hunting during the four-week lockdown period. But hunting has been banned because people are not allowed to venture into the wilderness. I am glad about that because duck shooting season is about to start. Fewer ducks will be shot this year.
But mustn’t there be some way for people to combat the menace of ducks attacking their toilet paper stash? Why, btw, is venturing into the wilderness banned? Is there a fear that humans will transmit the plague to New Zealand wood pidgeons, or vice versa?
With such deep faith in God you must have a gun to provide protection.
And a flaming cross on the lawn so everyone knows your religious affiliation.
The Lord helps those who help themselves with maximum firepower.
Come now, its only a short period of time before COVID-19 mutates and turns people into cannibalistic zombies.
The virus won’t have to do anything at all if my local place doesn’t get more deli pastrami sandwiches in stock. I’m quite prepared to start gnawing on a few passers-by if my sandwich needs are not met.
Let me be the Devil’s advocate.
There is a reason people are buying guns like crazy and it ain’t because they are nuts.
When you see bare shelves in supermarkets for all sorts of products; supermarkets restricting their normal hours; hospitals overloaded and losing their nurses and doctors; a shutdown of normal services and businesses; personnel in every supply chain not able to work; a massive spike in unemployment, and talk about activating the National Guard to patrol the streets I would propose it is not unreasonable to ponder the breakdown of society.
Much of our economy utilizes a just-in-time system. And that system is in jeopardy from this pandemic.
I myself would have purchased my first pistol a week ago if the members of my household would not have freaked out about it.
Covid-19 has changed our entire lives in a profound way in a little over two weeks. It is not unreasonable to be prepared if, God forbid, those supermarket shelves stop being refilled and families start going hungry. Three days of starvation will make almost anyone do unspeakable things.
“supermarket shelves stop being refilled and families start going hungry. Three days of starvation will make almost anyone do unspeakable things.”
Having a gun is unnecessary. I’ll show that I don’t have any food either – unless you want to shoot and eat me.
I don’t know…anyone who’ll do unspeakable things to others after only 3 days of going hungry is pretty far gone to start with, I would think. Most people–especially in this country–can survive without food for quite a little while. Not that there seems too much danger of that being a big issue. There’s a lot of money still to be made producing and selling food–and toilet paper–and grocery stores are pretty universally exempt from closure. Even restaurants are still doing takeout and delivery around here.
As for getting one’s first pistol in response to a perceived or threatening crisis…I think that’s about as good an idea as deciding to learn to drive for the very first time in your life because you think you might want to take part in some Death Race 2000 type competition next week.
It’s true that the underlying food supply is sufficient, but the supply chain is at risk. Starting with (illegal) immigrants in the fields, packing houses, truck drivers, all these links in the chain are at risk as long as the virus disrupts life.
If only we could find a way to get rid of all those immigrants! Maybe we should build a wall! That’ll help!
There’s probably no worse breeding grounds (maybe prisons) for the virus than the conditions these people work in. We can see who the actual essential workers are now.
Most of the people panic buying guns already have a stockpile of them from previous panic purchases. Don’t you remember when they had to build their armories up when Obama came to take their guns?
Short version: Yes, they’re nuts.
He who lives by the sword dies by the sword. Jesus may be fictional, but some of the words attributed to him have merit.
I am not surprised by this. This organization encourages gun violence in my opinion so why is this any different?
“people shooting each other over their stocks of toilet paper”
Not sure the TP crisis has gone from cold to hot lead yet, but last week in Eugene OR, someone smashed a car window to steal a 12-pack of 2-ply!
Gov. Mike Parsons of Missouri, though he’s yet to order a statewide stay-at-home order, has been johnny-on-the-spot in making sure that Missourian’s concealed-carry permit expires during the corona pandemic.
Don’t tell me the governors in those big, square, empty red states dunno what’s crucial.
“that NO Missourian’s”