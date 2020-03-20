Viability of Covid-19 virus on various surfaces (hint: use gloves when handling Amazon packages and don’t open them for 24 hours)

Reader Charles sent me a linking to a publicly-available article from the New England Journal of Medicine that measured the viability of the Cov-19 virus (they call it SARS-CoV-2, or “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2”) on various surfaces, comparing it to the viability of a closely related coronavirus, SARS-CoV-1.  You’ll remember the second virus from a while back since it was the cause of SARS. As the NIH notes:

SARS-CoV-1, like its successor now circulating across the globe, emerged from China and infected more than 8,000 people in 2002 and 2003. SARS-CoV-1 was eradicated by intensive contact tracing and case isolation measures and no cases have been detected since 2004.

The very short article is intelligible to laypeople, and you can see it here or by clicking on the screenshot below. The full reference is at the bottom:

To measure the viability in aerosols, the virus was nebulized (put into an aerosol form of small droplets), and squirted into a “Goldberg drum,” which rotates and keeps the nebulized material in the air for a long time.  Here’s one of those drums from ResearchGate:

At various intervals, the infected material was sampled and tested for virus viability (aerosol from the drum or virus sprayed on surfaces of copper, cardboard, plastic, and stainless steel). The remaining amount of virus capable of causing infection was measured as the TCID50, or the amount of sampled material required to cause infection in 50% of tissue-cultured material. This figure drops over time as the virus dies.

The main lesson comes from the figure below, which gives, in the three rows, the decay of viable virus over time, the regression plots (on a log scale) predicting the decay over time, and the estimates of the half-life of the virus in aerosols and on various surfaces based on assuming an exponential decay rate of the virus quantity.  The virus of interest, SARS-CoV-2, is shown in red, and its relative the SARS virus (SARS-CoV-1) is in blue.

Have a gander. I’ve put the journal’s caption below the figure for mavens, but summarize the results below that:

Figure 1. Viability of SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 in Aerosols and on Various Surfaces. As shown in Panel A, the titer of aerosolized viable virus is expressed in 50% tissue-culture infectious dose (TCID50) per liter of air. Viruses were applied to copper, cardboard, stainless steel, and plastic maintained at 21 to 23°C and 40% relative humidity over 7 days. The titer of viable virus is expressed as TCID50 per milliliter of collection medium. All samples were quantified by end-point titration on Vero E6 cells. Plots show the means and standard errors ( bars) across three replicates. As shown in Panel B, regression plots indicate the predicted decay of virus titer over time; the titer is plotted on a logarithmic scale. Points show measured titers and are slightly jittered (i.e., they show small rapid variations in the amplitude or timing of a waveform arising from fluctuations) along the time axis to avoid overplotting. Lines are random draws from the joint posterior distribution of the exponential decay rate (negative of the slope) and intercept (initial virus titer) to show the range of possible decay patterns for each experimental condition. There were 150 lines per panel, including 50 lines from each plotted replicate. As shown in Panel C, violin plots indicate posterior distribution for the half-life of viable virus based on the estimated exponential decay rates of the virus titer. The dots indicate the posterior median estimates, and the black lines indicate a 95% credible interval. Experimental conditions are ordered according to the posterior median half-life of SARS-CoV-2. The dashed lines indicate the limit of detection, which was 3.33×100.5 TCID50 per liter of air for aerosols, 100.5 TCID50 per milliliter of medium for plastic, steel, and cardboard, and 101.5 TCID50 per milliliter of medium for copper.

The lessons:

1.) The new virus has a decay rate about the same as the old SARS virus—except on cardboard. The new Covid-19 virus decays completely on cardboard after 24 hours, but the earlier virus is pretty much gone after only eight. What this means is that if you get a cardboard package in the mail from a place like Amazon, either have it left outside your door or, if you’re worried, handle it with gloves and then don’t open it for at least a day.

2.) On stainless steel and plastic, the new virus will be almost completely gone after four days, and on copper in about 8 hours. This means that if you’re holding onto stainless steel or plastic, as in subway straps or poles, or steel banisters, you could be infected even several days after an infected person touched those surfaces.

3.) The new virus in aerosols was even less viable than on cardboard, with both old and new viruses having a half life of one hour (i.e., after 8 hours the infectability has been reduced by 256-fold). But still this means that if you walk through a space in which an infected person has sneezed or coughed an hour or two beforehand, you could get infected.

The main lesson is to avoid being near people sneezing and especially coughing, and wash your hands ASAP if you’ve touched anything suspicious. And, of course, DO NOT TOUCH YOUR FACE. I’ve been practicing that and, I think, have gotten pretty good, though we all touch our faces unconsciously.

Here’s a photo from the NIH, showing the virus erupting from cells. The caption: “This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.NIAID-RML.”

_______________

van Doremalen N. et al. 2020. Aerosol and Surface Stability of SARS-CoV-2 as Compared with SARS-CoV-1. New England J. Med. March 17, 2020; DOI: 10.1056/NEJMc2004973.

    If you wash your hands and don’t touch your face, even if you get the virus on you, you won’t contaminate yourself. I’ve been opening packages then disposing of the cardboard. Then I through wash my hands with soap and water.

      So far i have been doing the same on the assumption that viruses sealed in the package have had time to die off.

        I usually do this anyway but now I’m more mindful to not touch anything until my hands are washed and if I forget to wash down those surfaces with alcohol & a soft cloth. I wash my hands all the time throughout the day anyway as I pee a lot because I want to stay hydrated! I am using a combination of a thick balm I usually use on feet & the moisturizing cream I used during radiation treatment (so that stuff is thick).

    I’m wondering about handling my mail, which was handled by the delivery person just hours before.

      Wash your hands after touching it. Don’t touch your face with unwashed hands.

      I think you would want to wash your hands after handling the mail and or the mail box. Just like the boxes delivered by UPS or Fedex. Keep lots of the latex gloves around to handle this stuff and then throw them away. Having cats we use these gloves all the time anyway dealing with the litter.

    One of the authors of this letter to the NEJM and of the study it refers to, Dylan Morris, is an old friend–we’ve known him since his birth. He’s brilliant. Here’s a link to his web page. He’s worth following:

    Ha! This occurred to me a couple of days ago. Also, leave the contents for a day or so as you don’t know who handled them.

    We’re all going to be living like Carol White in “Safe” by March 31st.

    Don’t forget about the vector potential of the mailbox lid, regardless of whether there’s any mail.

    Sub

    ” the regression plots, on a lot scale…”

    Log?

    Well if packages are are a contamination problem then we need to think about the letters that come through the mail to us daily🤷‍♂️

    Posted March 20, 2020 at 11:22 am | Permalink

    There’s some virtue in listening to AM news radio. A few minutes ago, I turned the dial to find a radio station that wasn’t playing the latest Trump press conference with “Tony” and “Deborah” and I happened to hear the news that a team at UCSF has just finished mapping the human proteins that are attacked by covid-19. “Just” meaning hours ago. Usually takes years. Here’s the audio report: https://omny.fm/shows/kcbsam-on-demand/ucsf-scientists-identify-drugs-that-could-stop-cor

    Posted March 20, 2020 at 11:27 am | Permalink

    It’s good to know people are studying these issues. The post office claims they have notified all mail carriers to wash and be careful with delivery. They claim they disinfect all handling equipment frequently. I’m not confident that’s going to be totally effective. I use gloves when bringing in the mail and opening it. Letting a cardboard box delivery sit for 24 hours sound like a good idea.

    Posted March 20, 2020 at 11:35 am | Permalink

    Just a quick note on a related subject, my daughter reports her veterinary clinic is in chaos because the owner is MIA and very careless. Two technicians are coming in while sick with cold or flu-like symptoms. In addition, they are planning flights to other states on the weekend to visit relatives. With nobody in charge the emergency plan written up by my daughter is simply being ignored. She has decided to stay home for the duration. The lesson here is, don’t assume if you feel you have to visit some public facility that the people there are taking the same level of precaution that you are. Many are simply in denial and will end up spreading the virus and, inevitably, causing unnecessary deaths.

    Posted March 20, 2020 at 11:38 am | Permalink

    Sub

    Posted March 20, 2020 at 11:43 am | Permalink

    Mark Rober made an interesting video about of the chain of germ transfer : https://youtu.be/I5-dI74zxPg

    … he used a UV visible dust and looked at where it ended up in an elementary school classroom.

