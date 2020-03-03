Biden picks up endorsements from O’Rourke, Klobuchar, and Buttigieg

Well, one advantage of Mayor Pete’s withdrawal from the Democratic race is that I could never pronounce his name, no matter how hard I tried. That aside, it’s surprising that both Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden’s candidacy yesterday, as did former candidate Beto O’Rourke.

The New York Times says the obvious:

DALLAS — In a last-minute bid to unite the moderate wing of the Democratic Party, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg on Monday threw their support behind a presidential campaign rival, Joseph R. Biden Jr., giving him an extraordinary boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries that promised to test his strength against the liberal front-runner, Senator Bernie Sanders. Even by the standards of the tumultuous 2020 campaign, the dual endorsement from Ms. Klobuchar and Mr. Buttigieg — and their joint appearances with Mr. Biden at campaign events in Dallas on Monday night — was remarkable. Rarely, if ever, have opponents joined forces so dramatically, as Ms. Klobuchar and Mr. Buttigieg went from campaigning at full tilt in the South Carolina primary on Saturday to joining on a political rescue mission for a former competitor, Mr. Biden, whom they had once regarded as a spent force.

Well, the only viable candidates left standing before Super Tuesday are Joe and Bernie, so this was a wise move if those three former candidates want to save the Democratic center. Warren is clearly done as well barring some miracle in the voting today.

This is about the only unifying thing the Democrats have done since the campaigning began, but one cannot expect mutual support from candidates running against each other. It will surely be good news for Uncle Joe, and I’ll miss much of the news as be in the air during much of Super Tuesday. But the real news—the votes from today’s fourteen primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia—will be revealed tomorrow morning.

This post is here for those politically inclined to discuss this latest development. Does this palpably enhance Biden’s chance of being nominated, and, if he is, of beating Trump? Will Warren, if she withdraws before the convention (she says she won’t) also add her weight to Biden, or to Sanders? What about Bloomberg?

And now that both of the NYT‘s endorsed candidates for President (Warren and Klobuchar) are pretty much finished, with the paper come up with a new endorsement?

Oh, here’s a line from the NYT‘s timeline of yesterday’s developments. Look at the middle entry:

If you don’t want to comment, you can still supply a punchline for that sentence.