Biden picks up endorsements from O’Rourke, Klobuchar, and Buttigieg

Well, one advantage of Mayor Pete’s withdrawal from the Democratic race is that I could never pronounce his name, no matter how hard I tried. That aside, it’s surprising that both Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden’s candidacy yesterday, as did former candidate Beto O’Rourke.
Click on the screenshot to read the NYT’s article:
The New York Times says the obvious:
DALLAS — In a last-minute bid to unite the moderate wing of the Democratic Party, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg on Monday threw their support behind a presidential campaign rival, Joseph R. Biden Jr., giving him an extraordinary boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries that promised to test his strength against the liberal front-runner, Senator Bernie Sanders.
Even by the standards of the tumultuous 2020 campaign, the dual endorsement from Ms. Klobuchar and Mr. Buttigieg — and their joint appearances with Mr. Biden at campaign events in Dallas on Monday night — was remarkable. Rarely, if ever, have opponents joined forces so dramatically, as Ms. Klobuchar and Mr. Buttigieg went from campaigning at full tilt in the South Carolina primary on Saturday to joining on a political rescue mission for a former competitor, Mr. Biden, whom they had once regarded as a spent force.
Well, the only viable candidates left standing before Super Tuesday are Joe and Bernie, so this was a wise move if those three former candidates want to save the Democratic center. Warren is clearly done as well barring some miracle in the voting today.
This is about the only unifying thing the Democrats have done since the campaigning began, but one cannot expect mutual support from candidates running against each other. It will surely be good news for Uncle Joe, and I’ll miss much of the news as be in the air during much of Super Tuesday. But the real news—the votes from today’s fourteen primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia—will be revealed tomorrow morning.
This post is here for those politically inclined to discuss this latest development. Does this palpably enhance Biden’s chance of being nominated, and, if he is, of beating Trump? Will Warren, if she withdraws before the convention (she says she won’t) also add her weight to Biden, or to Sanders? What about Bloomberg?
And now that both of the NYT‘s endorsed candidates for President (Warren and Klobuchar) are pretty much finished, with the paper come up with a new endorsement?
Weigh in below.
Oh, here’s a line from the NYT‘s timeline of yesterday’s developments. Look at the middle entry:
If you don’t want to comment, you can still supply a punchline for that sentence.
“Biden and Beto walk into a Whataburger” needs a punchline!
Biden and Sanders have pretty much flipped positions on the 538 projection between going into SC and this morning going into Super Tues. Current projection gives Biden the plurality with a 60% probability of no majority going into the convention. I’m not really convinced by this primary model and I get the feeling that Silver et al are cautious too. Lets see how that looks 48 hours from now, and then again after a few days for post voting polling to reflect the results.
Biden and Beto walk into a Whataburger. Biden orders a Big Mac and finds himself in the bin out back.
I’m just ordering a sub.
To repeat my Sad! 2020 prediction:
President Barf will lose the popular-vote by a greater margin than he did in 2016, but he will again secure the outdated Electoral College.
I thought Buttigieg had the best chance to court moderate Republicans and more wittily attack the Commander-has-Bonespurs on the debate stage. But: so it goes.
Maybe Biden can pull it off. If it’s Bernie, though, I think it’s over (nevermind the EC): because he will bring out more rage from the TrumpCult than woke passion from the Democrats.
Sadly agree.
The FiveThirtyEight site Democratic Primary Forecast changes several times a day. What I find remarkable is that as of now it gives a no majority likelihood 3 in 5, a Biden win 3 in 10, and a Sanders win 1 in 12. Of course, this will probably change significantly after tonight’s results are tallied. Still, the current odds are a dramatic turnaround for Biden and Sanders. Just a week ago Biden was proclaimed dead and Sanders far ahead. I can’t explain this change. Perhaps it is due to Biden’s big win in South Carolina and the endorsements he picked up in the last day. The site still predicts that Sanders will win the most delegates tonight.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/
Yes, but they admit that they don’t have enough time to assess the boost to Biden of the recent dropouts and endorsements.
I was relieved by the endorsements, and hopeful that the party could unite behind a rather flawed candidate. I worry that, if nominated, he’ll not do well against tRump’s loud crudeness. But, I can’t help thinking there must be a very large segment of voters who are so deeply disgusted by tRump, they’ll overlook Biden’s weaknesses.
The downside of voting early by mail is that your candidate of choice quits before Election Day. Oh well.
It’s very helpful to Biden that Warren didn’t drop out before Super Tuesday as, if she had, many of her supporters would have gone for Sanders over Biden. I guess it is balanced by Bloomberg.
I don’t think Warren or Bloomberg will do well enough today to have any chance of winning the nomination. Will they both drop out after the results are clear? Warren seems like she wants to hang in to the bitter end but the money will dry up completely so it’s going to be hard to stay in. Who will she endorse? Bloomberg has the money to stay in all the way but supposedly he got in because Biden appeared weak. Now Biden is much stronger, Bloomberg being in the race is hurting Biden. Hopefully he’ll drop out and swallow his pride.
“The downside of voting early by mail is that your candidate of choice quits before Election Day.”
Indeed. This absurdly long and drawn out nomination process is not very democratic at all, is it.
My early California vote for Pete is now toast, but I’m glad that he and Amy are now backing Biden. Does anyone know know if their delegates automatically go to Biden?
I don’t think that they automatically go anywhere.
I guess there’ll be lots of bickering at the convention.
These delegates will not automatically go to Biden. But, per Politico: “Presidential candidates who drop out before the convention can choose to ‘release’ their pledged delegates, but it is not something they are required to do.” I believe that once delegates are released they can then vote for whomever they please.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/01/contested-democratic-convention-rules-118377
It is precisely because things can change dramatically in the last weeks of an election that I do not like early voting. I vote always on Election Day. Through early voting in California and elsewhere, hundreds of thousands of potential votes were wasted on dropped-out candidates. This fact alone could determine whom the Democratic candidate will be and possibly the future of the nation and the world.
If Liz doesn’t win something today she’s toast — especially if she gets “Rubio-ed” in her home state of MA (Marco Rubio having been knocked out of the 2016 race when he got his ass handed to him by Trump in his home-state Florida primary).
I’ve got a feeling Warren won’t be in a rush to endorse another candidate right away once she’s out of it. She may be looking for leverage to get some policy concessions in the event the Dems wind up in a brokered convention.
I think Bloomberg will fall in behind Biden once he drops out. (The main reason Bloomberg jumped in the race in the first place was that Biden was stumbling around looking weak. Now he’s got the old Joementum.) Whether Bloomberg stays in our not, the rest of the Democratic primary race is shaping up as an alter kocker derby from now until the Milwaukee DNC.
Biden and Beto walk into a Whataburger. Beto climbs on the counter snd orders in Spanish. Biden nuzzles the hair of the customer in front of him in the line.
Thought I caught a glimpse of Uncle Joe trying to catch a whiff of Mayor Pete’s tonsorially impeccable locks during their endorsement hug last night, but maybe that’s just my imagination.
Wonder whether Chasten picked up on it, too. 🙂
Biden and Beto walk into a Whataburger but Bloomberg is bemused and belittled by the black backs. (lame attempt)
Biden and Beto walk into a Whataburger.
Biden is asked to leave because he was caught feeling the buns. I don’t know what happened to Beto as I had already forgotten about him.
Bloomberg should fold and give his campaign budget to the nominee.
Easy way to remember/pronounce Pete’s surname is to say ‘Buttajudge’.
The last three days was really quite a lot of development based on one state primary. All the previous forecasts were suddenly completely wrong. It’s still not clear to me what the situation is. Today’s results should tell us much more.