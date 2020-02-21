Steve Pinker’s new boots

A couple of years ago, Steve Pinker visited Austin, and I urged him to try to get Lee Miller—in my view the best custom bootmaker in America—to make him a pair of cowboy boots. Miller isn’t taking new customers because he has a backlog of several years, but he did take Pinker, perhaps because of his (metaphorical) stature. A few years before that, when the list was still closed, I got taken because I visited the shop just to meet the Master, and then sent Lee a copy of WEIT as a thank -you. Lee’s wife Carrlyn (who helps customers design the boots and runs the business side of the shop) told me that Lee would be glad to make boots for anybody who could write a book like that. I went back to Austin to get my feet measured (Matt Dillahunty was with me at the time) and waited about four years before I got the boots, which I show right below.
Mine are fancy, but made with a tough and not-too-expensive hide: Kangaroo. My name is stitched on them in “mirror writing” and there’s a pinched yellow rose—both specialities of Lee’s mentor Charlie Dunn. Lee and Carrlyn documented the making of my boots, an enormously laborious process requiring great skill, and I posted the process in a series of eleven reports called “My last pair of boots.” (I haven’t bought any since!).
Now as I’ve mentioned before, Steve is also a cowboy-boot aficionado, and always wears them to lecture or to teach. (He favors darker colors and simpler designs.) At times I’ve served as his informal boot consultant and helped him pick out some on eBay. But he wanted custom boots, and if you want the best, Lee Miller is the guy to see.
Yesterday Steve’s boots finally arrived, and I made him promise that I could post a picture of them. He actually sent two photos. The first shows the boots, which have black American alligator belly vamps and water buffalo tops. I asked him to explain the stitching, and he said this:
The stitching is red, green, and blue, which Carrlyn herself complimented. I like of the look of those three colors, especially against black; as you know, I prefer jewel colors to earth tones. Also, in color space those are the additive primaries, which harmonizes with my longstanding interest in human vision and with my major pastime, photography.
On the feet. (He says they fit perfectly, as they should. Only a true boot lover knows the pleasure of slipping your metatarsals into a pair of boots made to measure.)
Note: do not carp about the use of animal skins, as both kangaroo and gator are farmed for meet and skins. Carping will lead to banning.
Very nice! How long should a quality pair of boots last?
For years, and you can always resole them or revamp them, so in effect they’re a lifetime investment.
My brother seems to have his posh shoes for decades – I destroy footwear!
I bought myself a pair of Lucchese in 1981. Despite some scuffing that could be repaired if I could be bothered to they are in excellent, wearable condition. And I used to wear them quite a bit, for many years. Hardly ever wear them anymore because my big toe knuckles have gotten a bit arthritic and any footwear that puts pressure on them is very uncomfortable. It’s sad. They used to fit like a glove and where more comfortable than sneakers.
Lucchese boots from the era mine are from were considered to be among the best production boots available. But boots from legendary custom makers like Lee Miller are on a whole other level.
You probably had Lucchese San Antonios, classic boots made in that town and with the name stamped on the inside. I have several of those and they were indeed classic production boots.
Very nice. I would look like an idiot in them but they look good on Dr Pinker.
With regards to the skins they are made of, can they even be made from carp?
Carp? No idea. But salmon leather claims to be tougher than cowhide, and they may cowboy boots out of the likes of <a href=https://www.sheplers.com/cowboy-boots/mens/mens-fish-boots/<sea bass and piraucu.
They are certainly made from eel skin. Eel doesn’t seem to be all that durable; (for perhaps that reason) I haven’t seen eel with stitching. But to my eyes (brain) they look great. Perhaps if I had several pairs I could rotate them and make them last a double-digit number of years. I confess that I do not like stitching. I confess that recently I have taken a permanent marker to the stitching on the leather shaft of my current black eel boots. I’d prefer the shaft to also be stitch-less eel. No doubt I am guilty of blasphemy.
There are few things cooler than a genius in cowboy boots, and I say this with 100% sincerity. I with I was a genius and someone who could pull off cowboy boots (I’m neither).
Ps. When you said no carping I immediately thought of those introduced European carp that have polluted the once majestic Murray River (border o f NSW and Victoria, Australia). Would be nice if they were turned into leather; there’s plenty available!
They do make fish-skin boots, but they’re ugly and not very sturdy!
Didn’t know that. There’s only one enterprising fellow out there, I am aware of, that is turning the carp into fertilizer.
Some day when you or Pinker are in Los Angeles, I highly recommend getting a custom pair from Pascal Davyat (hollywoodriffraf on instagram). He’s a true character, a wild frenchman who most famously made boots for Lemmy of the band Motörhead. I have a pair of his boots and they’re magnificent. His normal style is more rock n’ roll than traditional western but, he can make traditional styles as well as the more aggressive blunt-toe style Lemmy favored. He’s also a brilliant and funny man who can entertain with stories for hours. I can easily see you or Pinker in a pair of his boots.
Personally, I need to get on Lee’s waiting list, if I can, because both your and Pinker’s boots, pictured, and incredible and I want both pairs.
Hopefully I can post a link here that works, but, this is my boots, which were made as a tribute to Lemmy Kilmister after his death: https://www.instagram.com/p/BT7SoYlAL2E/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Typo in your note, Jerry: meat and skins.
For any of you Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fans: https://www.ebay.ie/itm/231750681756
I never had or even wore cowboy boots. There appears to be a whole culture around it. After all this, guess I’ll have to add it to my ‘bucket list’.
Mark, does RBG wear cowboy boots? Are you sure? But one never knows with these tough old aunties. 🙂
If you were making a sly joke – funny! If not, red, blue, green 🙂
I will never be a boot man, but I love looking at the pictures posted here on WEIT. Thanks for posting such wonderful expressions of art and craftsmanship.