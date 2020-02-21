Steve Pinker’s new boots

A couple of years ago, Steve Pinker visited Austin, and I urged him to try to get Lee Miller—in my view the best custom bootmaker in America—to make him a pair of cowboy boots. Miller isn’t taking new customers because he has a backlog of several years, but he did take Pinker, perhaps because of his (metaphorical) stature. A few years before that, when the list was still closed, I got taken because I visited the shop just to meet the Master, and then sent Lee a copy of WEIT as a thank -you. Lee’s wife Carrlyn (who helps customers design the boots and runs the business side of the shop) told me that Lee would be glad to make boots for anybody who could write a book like that. I went back to Austin to get my feet measured (Matt Dillahunty was with me at the time) and waited about four years before I got the boots, which I show right below.

Mine are fancy, but made with a tough and not-too-expensive hide: Kangaroo. My name is stitched on them in “mirror writing” and there’s a pinched yellow rose—both specialities of Lee’s mentor Charlie Dunn. Lee and Carrlyn documented the making of my boots, an enormously laborious process requiring great skill, and I posted the process in a series of eleven reports called “My last pair of boots.” (I haven’t bought any since!).

Jerry’s boots, not Steve’s

Now as I’ve mentioned before, Steve is also a cowboy-boot aficionado, and always wears them to lecture or to teach. (He favors darker colors and simpler designs.) At times I’ve served as his informal boot consultant and helped him pick out some on eBay. But he wanted custom boots, and if you want the best, Lee Miller is the guy to see.

Yesterday Steve’s boots finally arrived, and I made him promise that I could post a picture of them. He actually sent two photos. The first shows the boots, which have black American alligator belly vamps and water buffalo tops. I asked him to explain the stitching, and he said this:

The stitching is red, green, and blue, which Carrlyn herself complimented. I like of the look of those three colors, especially against black; as you know, I prefer jewel colors to earth tones. Also, in color space those are the additive primaries, which harmonizes with my longstanding interest in human vision and with my major pastime, photography.

Without further ado:

On the feet. (He says they fit perfectly, as they should. Only a true boot lover knows the pleasure of slipping your metatarsals into a pair of boots made to measure.)

Note: do not carp about the use of animal skins, as both kangaroo and gator are farmed for meet and skins. Carping will lead to banning.

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted February 21, 2020 at 10:57 am | Permalink

      For years, and you can always resole them or revamp them, so in effect they’re a lifetime investment.

      Reply
      • Dominic
        Posted February 21, 2020 at 11:25 am | Permalink

        My brother seems to have his posh shoes for decades – I destroy footwear!

        Reply
    • darrelle
      Posted February 21, 2020 at 1:19 pm | Permalink

      I bought myself a pair of Lucchese in 1981. Despite some scuffing that could be repaired if I could be bothered to they are in excellent, wearable condition. And I used to wear them quite a bit, for many years. Hardly ever wear them anymore because my big toe knuckles have gotten a bit arthritic and any footwear that puts pressure on them is very uncomfortable. It’s sad. They used to fit like a glove and where more comfortable than sneakers.

      Lucchese boots from the era mine are from were considered to be among the best production boots available. But boots from legendary custom makers like Lee Miller are on a whole other level.

      Reply
      • whyevolutionistrue
        Posted February 21, 2020 at 1:53 pm | Permalink

        You probably had Lucchese San Antonios, classic boots made in that town and with the name stamped on the inside. I have several of those and they were indeed classic production boots.

        Reply
    • Hempenstein
      Posted February 21, 2020 at 11:40 am | Permalink

      Carp? No idea. But salmon leather claims to be tougher than cowhide, and they may cowboy boots out of the likes of <a href=https://www.sheplers.com/cowboy-boots/mens/mens-fish-boots/<sea bass and piraucu.

      Reply
    • Filippo
      Posted February 21, 2020 at 12:21 pm | Permalink

      They are certainly made from eel skin. Eel doesn’t seem to be all that durable; (for perhaps that reason) I haven’t seen eel with stitching. But to my eyes (brain) they look great. Perhaps if I had several pairs I could rotate them and make them last a double-digit number of years. I confess that I do not like stitching. I confess that recently I have taken a permanent marker to the stitching on the leather shaft of my current black eel boots. I’d prefer the shaft to also be stitch-less eel. No doubt I am guilty of blasphemy.

      Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted February 21, 2020 at 11:33 am | Permalink

      They do make fish-skin boots, but they’re ugly and not very sturdy!

      Reply
      • jedijan
        Posted February 21, 2020 at 11:47 am | Permalink

        Didn’t know that. There’s only one enterprising fellow out there, I am aware of, that is turning the carp into fertilizer.

        Reply
    • darrelle
      Posted February 21, 2020 at 1:25 pm | Permalink

      I’ll take a pair of those.

      Reply
