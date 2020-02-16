Dawkins makes a tweet

UPDATE: Crikey, there’s a whole Twitter “event” devoted to Dawkins’s tweet. People can’t wait to jump all over him.
When Matthew sent me this new tweet from Richard Dawkins this morning, I thought “Oh no! I know what he means, but there are a gazillion people out there ready to misinterpret it as an endorsement of eugenics.” And Matthew said, “Yeah, and everyone’s going to jump on that word ‘work’.”
Yep, what we predicted happened.
I didn’t read Richard’s followup (below) until a few minutes ago, and I don’t know whom he was arguing with, but his tweet was clearly intended to show that many human traits are heritable—that is, they would respond to artificial selection, which is what eugenics is. (In “negative” eugenics, you cull or prevent from breeding individuals with undesired traits; in “positive eugenics”, the other side of the same coin, you breed from individuals with desired traits.) As I’ve written before, nearly every artificial selection experiment conducted, on a gazillion different species, has been successful: the mean value of the trait has changed in the direction the experimenter wanted. (Two of the few unsuccessful experiments have been mine: attempts to select for directional asymmetry in flies.)
Artificial selection will work if a trait has any positive heritability, that is, if any proportion of the total variation in a trait among individuals in a population is due to genetic variation—what we specifically call “additive genetic variance” in the trade. And virtually all morphological or behavioral traits have some positive heritability.
Look at domestic dog breeds, for instance. All of them descend from the wolf, yet all the huge variety of their traits: the variation in their size, their shape, their color, and even their behavior (retrievers, border collies, etc.) have come from selecting on traits that have a positive heritability. As Darwin said in The Origin, “Breeders habitually speak of an animal’s organization as something quite plastic, which they can model almost as they please.”
That happens to be true. And it would be true of humans as well if we were able to select on them. Have a look at this paper, for instance (click on screenshot, and if you can’t get it, make a judicious inquiry or use the legal Unpaywall app on Chrome):
From the discussion:
We have conducted a meta-analysis of virtually all twin studies published in the past 50 years, on a wide range of traits and reporting on more than 14 million twin pairs across 39 different countries. Our results provide compelling evidence that all human traits are heritable: not one trait had a weighted heritability estimate of zero.
Not one! They take into account “shared environment” causes of correlations as well. And behavioral traits are among these. The heritability of IQ, as I recall, is about 50%, so if we wanted to improve the IQ of humans, we’d just let the smartest ones breed, and lo, we’d get a fairly substantial change in a few generations.
Should we do that? Hell, no!! Nobody wants to go back to the era of eugenics, when “feeble-minded” people were sterilized in America and all kinds of mentally disabled people (as well, of course, as non-Aryans like the Jews, who were deemed to have “bad genes”) were killed by the Nazis. But we still practice a mild form of negative eugenics today, in the form of genetic counseling and selective abortion, to prevent couples from having children with deformities or genetic disease. That’s not to improve the population’s genes but to allow couples to have healthy babies. We do no large scale eugenics, positive or negative, to improve the population, and that’s the way it should stay.
In general, no biologist that I know wants to return to the bad old days of wholesale eugenics, which involved not only killing or sterilizing people but demonizing whole groups for their genetic endowment. So I understood what Richard was trying to say.
Should Richard have issued that tweet? Again: Hell no!! Richard knows (or surely must, just as Matthew and I knew) that there are many people out there ready to misinterpret what he says and would use it to imply that Dawkins favors eugenics—that he’s a latter-day Nazi. I see that it’s already happened.
Here’s someone else who didn’t get the tweet at all:
Crikey, can’t Dr. Blommaert read?
Further, a discussion about artificial selection in our own species or others should surely be more extensive and nuanced, not conducted in the medium of Twitter where you have only a few words to say what you want.
I see that Richard has already gone his usual route of trying to explain what he meant:
So what is Richard guilty of? Unwise tweeting! He’s not a neo-Nazi, and, knowing him, I know for sure that he’s not in favor of eugenics. But he should have learned by now to stay away from Twitter, at least on issues like this one.
Now I don’t know who he was responding to in the initial tweet, but it looks as if somebody somewhere said that eugenics wouldn’t work in humans. If they said that, they’re wrong, and Richard is right. But it doesn’t look as if his tweet was responding to anybody in particular (or at least I haven’t been arsed to investigate), and so he should have kept his thoughts to himself. But it is, I suppose, useful to emphasize that we, like all animals, contain a reservoir of genetic variation for almost all traits, and that means that we could respond to artificial selection. But that should immediately be followed, for those eager to demonize you, by the statement that of course we shouldn’t artificially select on members of our own species. What’s possible is of course not identical to what we should do.
Bad optics, my friend Richard. But those of you ready to use that first tweet to demonize the man—please lay off. He may be a hamhanded tweeter, but he’s no Nazi.
Dawkins has had controversial tweets before. Given his publicity and the number of people hating him and his causes, I wish someone near and dear to him would check his tweets before publishing.
Ditto!
Several people, including his agent, his wife, and ME have urged Richard to go easy on Twitter. It doesn’t work. I gave up. But I will defend him when people deliberately misinterpret him.
Why is tweeting a TRUE statement a problem? Moreover, based on some the comments following the tweet, there many who don’t know the difference between could and should, so his point is worth making.
I feel like Dawkins is doing this on purpose. He knows there are people who will deliberately misinterpret him like the biologist that Jerry highlighted. I think he’s hoping to expose them and bring the debate back to being more reasonable, like it should be. We can do without the ultra-woke, and they should be exposed as being, in their own way, just as bad as the cretins on the far-right.
Extremists have already all but taken over the social sciences and humanities. The last thing we need is for them to get a strong foothold in the physical sciences as well. They’re certainly trying to get in there, and they need to be stopped.
Re Extremists, what do you mean by getting a strong foothold in the physical sciences? Do they push certain theories, or just the application of science in weapons development?
Having been reading the replies to the Tweet off-and-on today, I’m just amazed at the lengths people go to to misinterpret Dawkins.
Isn’t it obvious that, as he actually says, all he’s doing is: “… combating the illogical step from “X would be bad” to “So X is impossible”.”?
I’m not at all amazed.
Some of these anti-science regressives have form for bad-faith hot takes and outrage.
A lot of them are the usual NewRacists, antisemites, and PZ-types.
I saw Dawkins’ tweet this morning also. A lot of people responded in the expected negative way but a lot also struck back, explaining what Dawkins meant. It is hard to know if any minds were changed, of course, but it was good to see pushback against the blindly virtuous. I hit “like” on all the reasonable, science-based replies and felt good doing so.
Jerry says: “And virtually all morphological or behavioral traits have some positive heritability.”
Unfortunately malice is also a behavioral trait with some positive heritability. It’s also a positive survival factor, and people endowed with this trait will exploit any possible misinterpretation of your (well-meaning)tweets.
Dawkins said the exact same thing in Chapter 2 of The Greatest Show on Earth. He wasnt wrong then, and hes not wrong now. Twitter is just a toxic wasteland.
You can find the same statement nearly word-for-word in more than one of Dawkins books. Where was the outrage then?
Lots of people with PhDs in biology misrepresenting Dawkins on Twitter. Why do they do it? Is it merely political correctness run wild?
A lot of people with qualifications, including science ones, have completely regressive and anti-science views. See PZ Myers for instance.
They are hateful, abusive ideologues.
PZ Myers went to work on Richard Dawkins’ use of the word “work”.
And commenters on his blog falsely accused Richard Dawkins of being a eugenicist; or got side-tracked with some irrelevancy about how animal breeding can produce pug-nosed dogs that have trouble breathing; or dismissed him as a old white aristocratic British male.
https://freethoughtblogs.com/pharyngula/2020/02/16/oh-no-richard-dawkins-no/
Life sans Twatter (likewise for Farcebook and Instasham) is a happier healthier life. It is the breeding ground for offense-junkies and social justice wankers, not to mention alt-righters, tRump humpers and lazy “journalists”. I wish Richard Dawkins would walk away from the social media cesspool. There is little to be gained, and is reminiscent of the old adage about wrestling pigs in the mud. It is also worth noting that it is where a great many scientists attack others for their lack of ideological purity. Alex Wild (the myrmecologist whose photos and twits have been shared here before) is one of those and has in the past gone after PCC(E) for subjects like gender and sex differences. As I recall, he was banging on about how the Prof has been talking bullshit for years and needs to shut up. I unfollowed him and walked away from twatter soon after. This is the most “social” media I do, and I frequently have regrets about commenting here as well. There is just something about internet communication that doesn’t work very well for communicating ideas that are complex and/or nuanced. Perhaps it is the lack of actual social interaction in social media and other online discussions that is the problem. That’s my two ha’pennies anyway.
Agreed. The attention spans and sensitivity to reasoned argument have been blasted to smithereens for an entire generation of young people. I think in a few decades we will look back on Twitter as one of the most heinous social engineering projects ever undertaken.
I think Facebook is worse than Twitter (I don’t use either, so I might not be the best critic). I just base this on the fact that Twitter has stopped running political ads and Facebook hasn’t. Facebook even knows the political ads that are paid for in rubles and they don’t care. A very greedy and destructive company, that Facebook.
I’m not sure I understand neither Dawkins nor Blommaert nor Jerry.
Artificial selection works, independently if of should be used. But getting rid of eugenics “bad genes” in undesirable traits would not work in general I think. Most such traits are multigene traits, and many problematic alleles are recessives and so hide from selection unless you circumvent taboos and misery, and practice strict inbreeding.
No, you’re wrong. It doesn’t matter how many genes are involved in a trait: the degree you can change it by selection depends ONLY on the heritability and on the strength of selection.
If the heritability is 0.5, regardless if it’s one gene or a thousand behind the variation, you will get a response equal to half the amount you selected for.
The last line is sadly ironic: “Facts ignore ideology”.
The reverse is also true. Ideology ignores facts.
I read his tweet and the comments. As Matthew predicted many people jumped on the word “work.” But human eugenics would work — it would change human characteristics. That’s all he said as far as I can tell. He never said it would work to solve any human problems.
Some people are so against eugenics that they oppose the concept of eliminating diseases through genetic manipulation purely on principle. They jump right to designer babies and genocide.
Contra the mass of frenzied tweeters, I don’t see a reason to bash eugenics as a whole, while needless to say, deploring the historical association with racism and fascism. Non-authoritarian, non-racial methods of improving the genetic composition of the species are still eugenical in effect and should be promoted. I’m thinking of things like the societal decline in cigarette smoking, which has the effect of lowering the average rate of germline mutations. Moreover, Geoffrey Miller, in Dawkins’ twitter thread, suggest that mate choice is a form of voluntary eugenics. It seems inevitable for the topic of eugenics to be alive well into the future, and the sooner people get comfortable talking about the associated issues without impugning motives, the better. It’s been 80 years since the demolition of Nazi ideology, with no revival in sight (putting aside the delusions of the antifa crowd). I commend Dawkins for at least talking about the issue forthrightly, even if the character limit is not ideal.
Oh dear. I saw it too.
Reading the responses to that tweet is like playing woke buzzword bingo. One person claims the people pointing out that Dawkins is being misrepresented are “mansplaining”. Another says it isn’t possible because he’s confusing physiology with “social construct”.
I think Richard Dawkins is responding to reports about the views & comments of one Andrew Sabisky – a new ‘special advisor’ to Boris Johnson with views on compulsory contraception, the IQ of blacks, women in competitive sport, eugenics – he also attended a UCL conference a few years ago with reportedly a high proportion of white supremacist speakers/attendees [I haven’t checked any of the above back to sources – just reporting what I’ve read!!!]
Maybe RD saw tweets like this one – in which case he should have contextualised his Tweet [or not Tweeted at all]:
“I think Richard Dawkins is responding to reports about the views & comments of one Andrew Sabisky …”
Why do you think that?
Because the timing is very close – the appointment of Sabisky has been reported in all the main long form UK news outlets yesterday [Saturday] & I think RD is responding to how the news & social media have employed/presented the term “eugenics.” Look up the press reports for yesterday.
But Richard isn’t criticizing those eugenic views, which is what one would expect him to have done. His tweet that eugenics would “work” in humans doesn’t make sense as a response to Sabisky. Am I misunderstanding something?
I wrote that I think RD is responding to how the news & social media have employed/presented the term “eugenics” when reporting about Sabitsky’s appointment. I didn’t say RD is responding to Sabitsky & he clearly isn’t.
SabitskySabisky
Drowning Street…?
About right
Sabisky gave a talk at the UCL conference in 2015 on “The efficacy of early childhood interventions in improving cognitive outcomes.” RationalWiki reports that the LONDON CONFERENCE ON INTELLIGENCE of 2014, 15 & 16 had
Except that RationalWiki has long been captured by the woke, so I wouldn’t trust it as a source.
Well that’s all right then. RationalWiki doesn’t have to be your source, you can click on all the little link numbers & see how that works for you.
We DO do it…at the individual level. Meaning that each of us selects our partner based on things we like about them (or we non-select people based on the things we don’t like about them). Each of us chooses how many kids to have. This is perfectly fine and ethical: if, for whatever reason, I only wanted to date women over 6’2″ with green eyes, people might call me an idiot, but nobody’s going to call my choice immoral.
When we talk about unethical eugenics, we’re really talking about when the state steps in and takes away the individual’s choice to choose their partner or their choice about whether (and how much) to procreate. And given the level of coercion involved in such systems, no wonder we consider it unethical. That level of interference in personal life choices would frankly be unethical even if it did nothing to change human genetics.
So if you think about it, the genetic component is largely irrelevant to the ethics. The ethics is really about state coercion vs. freedom for the individual’s choice. When the individual has the freedom, “self-selection” is seen as moral. And if/when the individual’s freedom is taken away, we’d see that as unethical/immoral even if there was not alteration of allele frequency in the population.
Sometimes I think Dawkins does it deliberately as a sanity-check on Twitter. I personally was encouraged to see how many people responded by pointing out that Dawkins was right and that he was in no way supporting eugenics.
The blow-back on RD starts when he tries to explain that eugenics would “work”. The teacher and biologist in him could not resist teaching about biology.
I can honestly say that I might do exactly the same thing, in a moments’ reaction to someone not understanding eugenics.
Here is (in my opinion) an interesting and somewhat related (dog eugenics) paper.
Norton, H.L., Quillen, E.E., Bigham, A.W. et al. Human races are not like dog breeds: refuting a racist analogy. Evo Edu Outreach 12, 17 (2019). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12052-019-0109-y (open access)
I disagree entirely that we should be censoring ourselves because people will misinterpret factual statements. Doing this is part of the problem.
It is depressing how many responses seem to assume that Dawkins is advocating eugenics when he clearly condemns it. Do people actually bother to read his tweets before posting?
It’s a pretty common authoritarian left sort of response: you cannot admit a right-wing or socially retrograde policy might do what it claims, lest someone think the ends justifies the means.