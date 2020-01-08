A BBC show on panpsychism once again shows that there’s no “there” there

UPDATE: In the first comment on my thread below, reader Coel calls our attention to a year-old critique of panpsychism by physicist Sabine Hossenfelder, “Electrons don’t think.” It makes some physics-related criticisms of panpsychism that I could not have made, but also adds a nice comment, a response to the claim (made by Goff among others) that the spin, charge velocity, and other properties of particles are part of their “consciousness”.
Part of a reader’s comment:
Your response reveals that you haven’t understood the view you’re attacking, at least if you’re aiming to target the form of panpsychism that is currently taken seriously in academic philosophy (what article was this in response to?). The claim is (A) that physics doesn’t tell us what physical properties are; it merely provides mathematical models that predict their behaviour, and (B) those very properties that physics characterises behaviouristically are, in their intrinsic nature, forms of consciousness.
Part of her response:
artuncut,
You are evading to address my point. If you rename “spin” into “consciousness” you still have the standard model of particle physics and no panpsychism.
“those very properties that physics characterises behaviouristically are, in their intrinsic nature, forms of consciousness”
I like the way Sabine gets in there and battles with the more nescient readers. There are 715 comments!
__________
If you’re sick of panpsychism by now, you can skip this post and the podcast below. But it’s not going away soon, I think, given the vociferous nature and arrant careerism of its proponents. And so it’s incumbent upon us to understand this idea. I’ve listened to the podcast to once again try to understand what it means to say that components of the Universe, like atoms or rocks, are “conscious”.
So here’s a new 48-minute (ends at 44:37) broadcast show that just appeared on BBC Radio 3 (click on screenshot below to hear it). It features three guests (all philosophers) publicizing the resurgent but deeply misguided views of panpsychism: that everything in the Universe has some form of consciousness or some essential component of consciousness, and thus humans are conscious because our brains are cobbled together from semi-conscious atoms and molecules. But there’s also one detractor/skeptic, who happens to be a neuroscientist. Moderator Matthew Sweet, I must say, does a terrific job, asking all the right questions.
I’ll soon stop posting about this, but I wanted readers to see how deeply wrong an idea can be (maybe “woo-ish and untestable” is a better characterization than “wrong”) and still be popular. I am still baffled by its popularity, though nobody I respect has adhered to this idea.
Here is the Beeb’s description of the show; I’ve provided links to the participants.
Panpsychism is the view that all matter is conscious. It’s a view that’s gaining ground in contemporary philosophy, with proponents arguing that it can solve age-old problems about the relationship between mind and body, and also fill in gaps in other areas of our understanding of nature. But is it true? And if it is, how could it change our understanding of ourselves?
Matthew Sweet is joined by panpsychists Philip Goff and Hedda Hassel Morch, the neuroscientist Daniel Glaser, who is sceptical of panpsychism, and Eccy de Jonge, artist, philosopher and deep ecologist, who has written about the 17th-century philosopher and possible precursor of panpsychism, Spinoza.
The gist of the theory is really found in the first 30 minutes, when Goff tries to explain how stuff like atoms and rocks are “conscious”. It turns out that he doesn’t think they’re conscious in the same way that we are, but that atoms and rocks do have a rudimentary form of consciousness that pervades the whole Universe:
Goff: “The fundamental constituents of physical reality, perhaps electrons and quarks, have almost unimaginably simple forms of experience, and the very complex experience of the human or animal brain is somehow derived from the very simple experience of their most basic parts.”
Well, this fails on two counts. First, he doesn’t say what it actually means for an electron to have “experience”. Sure, they have spin and move around, but in what sense is that “experience” if they don’t “experience” it? What he’s saying is more or less what he told Sean Carroll on the podcast I posted yesterday: all matter has “properties,” like mass and spin and velocity, and if you call those properties “consciousness,” then yes, everything is conscious. But then he’s made no advance beyond pure physics.
And this doesn’t solve the second problem: how do the rudimentary consciousnesses of the molecular bits of our brain somehow come together to produce full consciousness in the whole organ: consciousness in which we have qualia—feelings, perceptions, and sensations? This remains a mystery that neither Goff nor Morch appear to solve.
Morch agrees with Goff, saying that tables and chairs aren’t conscious but have conscious constituents, but human brains have conscious constituents that can combine to give us consciousness. This is pure sleight of hand, because this doesn’t answer the Hard Problem of Panpsychism: How do the semisconscious bits of brain stuff combine to make a brain conscious, but the semiconscious bits of tables and rocks don’t? These philosophers don’t tell us, and so there’s a gaping hole in their “theory”—if you want to call an untestable and largely semantic issue a “theory”.
Goff, who dominates the conversation, says that electrons and quarks have experience, and that is their consciousness. He asserts again, along with Morch, that scientific materialism is powerless to solve the problem of consciousness because science is quantitative and consciousness is a qualitative experience that can’t be put in an equation. Science, he avers, can only give us correlations between brain activity and the experience of consciousness, but that approach doesn’t tell us how brains produce consciousness. (I think he’s wrong here: enough correlations produce that understanding.)
And Goff bangs on, as he did in Sean Carroll’s podcast, that physics cannot tell us what matter really is—all it does is tell us how matter behaves. That, say Goff and Morch, doesn’t tell us what we want to know. As Goff says, “Physics leaves us in the dark about the intrinsic nature of matter–what matter is, in and of itself. . . Panpsychism puts consciousness in that hole.” This is Panpsychism of the Gaps!
And it sounds to me like more bullshit. Does saying that matter has “experience” now finally tell us about the intrinsic nature of matter? (Never mind that there’s no evidence for the “experiential” part of matter save that it behaves—which is what physics already tells us.) Goff finally pronounces that panpsychism has given us an attractive answer to the “hard problem” of consciousness: how does the brain’s workings produce sensations?
Goff: “The idea is that there’s just matter, nothing spiritual or supernatural, but matter can be described from two perspectives: physical science describes it, as it were, from the outside, in terms of its behavior; but matter from the inside, in terms of its intrinsic nature, is constituted of forms of consciousness. It’s a beautiful way to bring together these two stories.”
No, it’s a beautiful way to describe what comes out of the south end of a cow facing north. Panpsychism does not in any way solve the physical basis of conscious experience. It just punts it down to a lower level, and then adds the claim that when enough semi-conscious atoms come together in a brain, voilà, you have full consciousness! It’s magic!
Neuroscientist Glaser, the only voice of reason beside moderator Sweet, pipes in and says that neuroscience doesn’t need saving by panpsychism—not just yet. It’s early days in trying to understand consciousness, he says, and we don’t even have a clue how the brain produces and comprehends language or stores memories. When we figure out those things, he claims, then we can tackle consciousness, and if we fail at that then we can start thinking about stuff like panpsychism (16:46).
Things begin to get boring at this point (Matthew gave up 30 minutes in), but I listened to the bitter end. de Jonge comes in as a “deep ecologist” (a new term to me), saying that panpsychism is congenial to deep ecologists, who believe that humans are nothing special in natural ecosystems (duhh. . .), and this jibes nicely with panpsychism’s claim that our consciousness is nothing qualitatively different from the consciousness of a rock. We’re all part of the whole! In other words, de Jonge likes panpsychism not because there’s any evidence for it, or because it makes sense, but because it makes humans seem part of a greater whole, just like Deep Ecology.
Finally, Goff claims again (34:08) that materialism bequeaths a bleak and depressing worldview, while panpsychism give us a picture of the world that makes us “more comfortable in our own skin”. He admits that it doesn’t make it true, but I, at least, am not much comforted by thinking that my electrons have experiences. In fact, it freaks me out. Fortunately, it isn’t true.
I’m becoming aware that people like Goff and Morch like panpsychism because, they say, it gives philosophers alone the ability to do what scientists can’t: explaining not only the “intrinsic nature of matter” but also the hard problem of consciousness. In other words, these philosophers are claiming the Big Territory in a turf war between neuroscience and philosophy.
I would argue that although philosophers have a valuable role in helping empirical workers figure out how to properly frame a research program for understanding how consciousness arises, philosophers cannot solve the problem by themselves. And Goff and Morch’s philosophy doesn’t even seem to be real philosophy. As one genuine philosopher told me: “it is just a gimmick on the part of those philosophers who are stunningly ignorant of science, especially the biological sciences.”
I will continue to listen and read, though I’ll try to inflict as little of this as I can on readers. But nothing I’ve heard has convinced me that there’s anything to panpsychism but a lot of puffery and empty assertions about the “experience” of rocks and electrons. It fails to define what that “experience” consists of beyond the physical properties and behavior of matter, and it fails big time in explaining how the “experience” of the organic molecules in our brain can come together to produce human consciousness, when it can’t do that for rocks or viruses. Panpsychism is neither a theory nor a philosophy, but a semantic trick performed by piling a few bogus claims atop each other. Why is it popular? You tell me!
Here’s the show (the answer to the title question, of course, is “NO!”).
And a relevant cartoon by reader Pliny the in Between’s site, The Far Corner Cafe:
“maybe “woo-ish and untestable” is a better characterization than “wrong” …”
I’d go for “nonsensical” — literally, in that there is no meaningful interpretation of the claim “electrons are conscious”.
Article by Sabine Hossenfelder on panpsychism: electrons don’t think.
“When I say I “discovered” panpsychism, I mean I discovered there’s a bunch of philosophers who produce pamphlets about it. How do these philosophers address the conflict with evidence? Simple: They don’t.
“Now, look, I know that physicists have a reputation of being narrow-minded. But the reason we have this reputation is that we tried the crazy shit long ago and just found it doesn’t work. You call it “narrow-minded,” we call it “science.” “
Another fantastic post form Sabine.
Indeed, show me any living organism that can detect when it loses or gains an electron and I will point you to something that can win a Nobel Prize.
If there’s consciousness in everything, why is it only noticeable in the brain, and not the leg or a rock?
Even with panpsychism, the brain stands out as a place where something special is going on, and needs to be explained.
Mere assertion based on misleading use of words (like “experience”) to lazily suggest parallels without evidence of there being any. Pure sophistry based on meaningless wordplay, reminiscent of the worst circular reasoning of medieval theology. Yuck.
Can philosophers propose objective tests to reveal the consciousness of a rock?
If not then their musings are just armchair jibber jabber. I could just as easily propose that matter is just teeny tiny faeries all the way down.
I still haven’t heard anything about the chemical potential across cell membranes. I brought this up yesterday and it seems to me if we ask what do rocks have that brains don’t, electrochemical potential would be one item on the list. Ex brains do not have an electrochemical potential, but (can?) have most (all?) of the other “stuff” (a la Carroll). It’s what the brain does with the stuff that is important, not that it’s the same stuff that is on Mars.
I don’t know how that refutes frying-pan-psychic-ism, but in my view, something that isn’t even wrong can’t be refuted. If honest work is to be done on consciousness, I’d expect to hear a lot about potentials, and in fact, good neuroscientists talk about potentials all the time. I would not expect the projection of human subjective experience – as might be usefully explored in meditation – on “stuff”.
You are SO CORRECT! Ask any neuroscientist about membrane potential and you will probably “get and earful.” Biochemical potential is what our bodies ARE. Pardon the poor English grammar.
Well, thank you very much – glad to know I’m not alone.
You are correct that life is driven by generating electrochemical potentials across membranes (and it is lost when that potential is permanently dissipated), but it isn’t true that electrochemical potentials don’t occur in rock. Some methods in petrogeology depend on naturally occurring electrochemical potentials; it’s called, I think, “self-potential”. I know this because an ex-brother-in-law was an engineer working in the drilling biz.
I expected to hear some interesting examples like this. Actually was thinking about piezoelectric phenomena.
And computers run because of an electrical potential.
I don’t know if I want to follow that line of reasoning to living systems. Hooking up electrodes and that sort of thing.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spontaneous_potential
And yet a common idea in folk physics is that our eyes cast out rays to ‘see’ objects rather than collecting light which we then interpret. I wonder if ‘seeing consciousness everywhere’ is based on the same incorrect folk physics.
Similarly, a default reaction to movement in the world around us is to assume agency of whatever is moving. It strikes me that panpsychism is just a version of animism.
Well put.
Yesterday I used the model of a bucket of water with a tube coming out of the bottom of the bucket. If the opening of the tubing is resting above the water level, everything is inert. It is perceived as a “dead” thing. If the tubing is dropped below the water level, water flows out. It could be perceived as a moving living thing.
I think that’s the confusion that this bizarre fad is struggling with – it’s all the same “stuff”, yet there’s an important difference in how that “stuff” is configured.
No “there” there? Christ, compared to panpsychism, Oakland might as well be Ms. Stein’s beloved nineteen-twenties’ Gay Paree.
sub
Just think how disappointed Spinoza would be to learn that, at this point, we remain so shallow-minded.
I think the fundamental issue with panpsychism is that there is no compelling reason, that I have heard, to nominate consciousness as the likely building block of the universe over any other potential contender. Things like ‘math’, ‘energy’, ‘potential’, etc., could not only be substituted, but have more of a logical basis, to my mind. These all seem like the more likely end product if one was able to examine reality under a microscope that went even further than subatomic particles.
Given that there is not (again, so far as I can tell) a logic-based case to be made for consciousness as fundamental building block, my guess is that panpsychism is so popular because it jives with spiritual insights that people have through various mediums (meditation, psychedelics, moments in nature, etc.) And as I mused earlier, I think this makes total sense. Our worlds, as individual people, are entirely comprised of consciousness, as this is our only means of experiencing the world. So experience from the perspective of a human brain is, in that sense, panpsychic. I can’t claim to have had any experiences of ‘the fundamental nature of consciousness’ or ‘total selflessness’ that seem to open the door to people seeing things in this way, but based on other people’s reports, I accept that it is certainly possible to really experience everything as nothing but consciousness, the way a person could look at a movie screen and realize everything they see on the screen is made up of light. But this speaks to our mode of perception, not the underlying nature of how things come to be.
Panpsychism strikes me as just the latest high-falutin’ way of gussying up the ancient tendency of our species to see agency in natural events — the stubborn insistence that things can only happen if there’s a *someone* doing them, to whom an *intention* can be imputed. The idea of plasma just coalescing into protons, electrons, and neutrons *on its own*, without someone intending it to happen, seems to be simply too scary for some people to accept.
Panpsychism has no physical foundation. Information theory is at the heart of both thermodynamics and to some degree, quantum mechanics. An electron has only so much information it can store, if at all in an unbound state.
It turns RMS fluctuations of charge easily account for on the order of thousands of electrons coming and going form my body every second. My consciousness is unaffected. Falsifying (Popper) this statement is probably impossible. I could get a hair cut (>10^20 atoms) and I still retain the same consciousness.
There are too many places for pansychists to prove where consciousness is. Why not focus on the places where we definitely know it is. I will refer them to Descartes if they need a starting point.
《This sounds to me like more bullshit.》
Yes, bullshit.
I suppose you have to go down a lot of dead ended rabbit holes before you find a rabbit. But this seems pretty clear to be dead ended leading nowhere. leading nowhere.
Waste of time of intelligent people, but I have always been skeptical of philosophers and armchair psychologists.
Sometimes their theories, questions and ideas lead to research that bears fruit snd adds to knowledge but it is hard to see when this may go.
“De Jonge comes in as a “deep ecologist” (a new term to me)”
Perhaps a “deep ecologist” is someone who adhere to Lovelock’s Gaia hypothesis to the point of thinking that the Earth is sentient?
If I understand well, panpsychists think that not only we are conscious because our brain is conscious. The brain itself is conscious because each of its cells (both neurons and supporting cells) is conscious. Each cell is conscious because all of its molecules are conscious. And molecules are conscious because atoms are… so it explains nothing (partly because the same term “consciousness” describe different phenomena) but all the way down to unknown, and nobody seems able to propose a way to test it. The two last points are features also shared by “theories” like Intelligent Design.
Besides, if I remember well, Teilhard de Chardin was proposing something similar to panpsychism but with God as a fundamental property of everything in the universe. And Teilhard’s ideas have been nicely blasted by Peter Medawar.
Animism is one helluv a drug.
“And Goff bangs on, as he did in Sean Carroll’s podcast, that physics cannot tell us what matter really is—all it does is tell us how matter behaves.”
I think this is a real problem, as evidenced by all the books that have been written about “Why Is There Something Rather Than Nothing”, but panpsychism doesn’t answer that question at all. As far as I can tell, panpsychism is a philosophic attempt to create something from nothing but they still get nothing.
I had read somewhere, perhaps from S. Carroll but I don’t remember, that matter at the elementary particle level can be described as very closely curved bits of space.
That seemed pretty good to me.
If I were a panpsychist I would be desperately be seeking an alternative to flushing the toilet. I would hate to be responsible for flushing so many fellow consciousnesses down the long dark tube to an ultimately disappointing destination.
Maybe these Deep Thinkers explain it at some point — I can’t be arsed to watch the whole video — but if all matter is conscious, and a human brain is for some reason just more conscious than an equivalent mass of rocks, then how do they account for the obviously different levels of consciousness between my brain now and my brain ten minutes after my heart stops beating? Same atoms in the same configuration, right? Consciousness isn’t an intrinsic property of a brain, it’s what the brain does, and when the brain stops doing it, poof! — no more consciousness. Seems to me.
I’m not defending panpsychism but your brain’s atoms are definitely NOT in the same configuration before the heart attack and 10 minutes after.
That is a good argument (or it should be. Goff would resist it of course). Or how about a brain that is in a deep coma? It is as alive as my brain is now, but there would not be much going on in there.
Along the track that I mentioned before, why try to extrapolate ‘consciousness’ into everything, just b/c some things (big brains) are conscious? Why not assert that everything flies to some degree, b/c some things fly real fast and high? Or one could claim that everything smells like bacon b/c some things smell like bacon?
Why pick on consciousness?
“Deep Ecology” was all the rage when I was a lad in the early 1990s in Tasmania. I’d never heard of it again after that at all, until now. I never understood what any of it was about. I seemed to involve sitting in a room and talking at great length, riding a bicycle, and getting a Ph.D thesis published as an 800 page book.