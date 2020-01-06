UBC cancels free speech event on grounds of “risk”

Andy Ngo is a photographer and journalist who is widely viewed as a conservative. At least that’s what Wikipedia says, and so I’ll go with it, though he describes himself, when pressed, as “center-right”. But I also know he’s documented the excesses of Antifa, was beaten up by them, and has provided some useful coverage of an organization that is supposed to be progressive but acts more like a gang of fascist thugs. At any rate, Ngo’s not somebody I would think would be the subject of left-wing protests, as he’s no white supremacist. But of course he’s antagonized Antifa, and that’s a recipe for disaster if you’re supposed to speak.
And so it was, dear readers, that when Ngo was supposed to speak on January 29 at the University of British Columbia on “Understanding Antifa (Anti-fascist) Violence”, the University canceled the event because of “campus safety and security”, which of course means they were worried about Antifa not only deplatforming Ngo, but trashing the place. Read about it at this article from the Vancouver Sun (click on screenshot):
Now in the University’s defense, the group sponsoring Ngo’s talk, the Free Speech Club, is “not funded by the school’s Alma Mater Society and is considred independent of the university.” But balance that against the fact that UBC is a public university and, especially, that the Free Speech Club had already booked the event on the UBC campus and paid a booking deposit, with the talk confirmed by the University. The University’s cancellation occurred on December 20.
And the reasons for the cancellation are that UBC not only feared for the safety of its people, but couldn’t afford the cost of security. Statements like these don’t make me feel good about their commitment to free speech:
. . . a free expression expert said he believes the school isn’t stifling free speech, as The Free Speech Club is alleging, and doesn’t have a duty to host an event if it isn’t part of the university’s academic mission.
“The speaker has every freedom of expression right to express his views. This group of students has every freedom of expression right to find a place to hold an event to let him express his views. It’s just the university doesn’t have an obligation to be that place,” said James Turk, director of Ryerson University’s Centre for Free Expression.
Except that the University had already agreed to host the talk, and took a deposit for it. It’s weaselly to renege on that commitment because you’re afraid of trouble. Canceling talks in such a way is a terrible precedent, sending the message to everyone—but especially the Left, which is responsible lately for most disruptions and deplatformings—that if you threaten to make trouble, you can shut up your opponents.
Ron Holton, the university’s chief risk officer, said in an emailed statement that campus safety and security is the primary concern, and the school does risk assessments to evaluate the impact that event bookings could have on the campus community.
“The assessment in this case determined the safety and security of UBC students, faculty, staff and infrastructure was at risk if the event was allowed to proceed,” he said, noting the event was cancelled “in order to safeguard the safety and security of our community.”
This is an open message from UBC to Antifa that “if you make enough threats, we’ll shut down any speaker you oppose.” After all, what does it matter if a club is private or public if the University has the view that if a talk is “dangerous”, it can be canceled? My own view is if the University commits to holding a talk, it is responsible for security, and shouldn’t saddle those who schedule “controversial” speakers with the extra costs. After all, the Free Speech Club has hosted people from all sides of the political spectrum, including UBC professors. But, as the Free Speech Club director said, “It’s just whenever we host a right winger, it turns into this huge volcano.”
And that’s true. If you look at FIRE’s “disinvitation database”, which tallies all campus deplatformings and disruptions in the U.S., you’ll find that when the ideology of the deplatformers ideologues could be identified, 17 came from the Right and 31 from the Left—almost a 2:1 ratio. This has been the case for a decade or more.
It’s shameful that UBC, once committed to hosting a speaker who, after all, has something to say to people (Ngo is no Milo Yiannopoulos), decides to renege on grounds of “safety.” But the Free Speech Club isn’t letting this rest:
The club is represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which issued a letter to UBC president Santa Ono on Dec. 31, asking that the event be reinstated. The centre gave the university until Jan. 10 to respond.
In the letter to Ono, lawyer Marty Moore called the university’s decision “unreasonable.”
“It is an alarming betrayal of the foundational pillar of higher education — the freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression. Furthermore, it signals automatic acquiescence to the ‘heckler’s veto,’ which will embolden threats from those who oppose the very notion of free expression,” Moore wrote.
The letter emphasizes UBC’s avowed commitment to academic freedom, but ends with a sting: “Freedom must not be sacrificed to fear. We request that UBC act immediately to reinstate the Event. Please respond no later than January 10,2A20. Failure to reinstate the Event will necessitate legal recourse.”
Finally, it looks as if there have been several deplatformings or attempted incidents of censorship in Canada recently. The Sun describes a few:
The university’s policies came under scrutiny last summer when it hosted an event with Jenn Smith, who has campaigned against the use of the sexual orientation and gender identity, or SOGI, resources in B.C. schools. The program is designed to promote a more inclusive environment for queer students.
Smith, who is transgender but uses masculine pronouns, has said he doesn’t promote hate. His events are hosted by the Canadian Christian Lobby.
Similar talks were cancelled at Douglas College and Trinity Western University, but the university defended its decision to hold the talk, citing its “commitment to freedom of expression.”
The debate about free expression hit Simon Fraser University this fall, after a faculty member booked an event at its downtown Vancouver campus called “How media bias shapes the gender debate.” The event was criticized because it featured writer Meghan Murphy, who espouses anti-transgender views.
Although university provost John Driver said in a statement that while the school didn’t endorse the views expressed, it supported the right of faculty and other SFU community members to engage in free speech within the limits of the law.
In the end, the SFU event was cancelled by the sponsor “for security reasons” and relocated.
Earlier in the year, a speaking event with Murphy at the central branch of the Vancouver Public Library drew protesters and prompted the Vancouver Pride Society to ban the library from entering the 2019 pride parade.
The library’s policy states that it “will not restrict freedom of expression beyond the limits prescribed by Canadian law,” even if those who use the library’s spaces express ideas that are contrary to the library’s vision and values.
I tend to think of Canada as more liberal than the U.S., and by “liberal” I mean that they should tolerate free speech more readily. I should have known better because, after all, Canada does have “hate speech” laws. These are stricter than U.S. laws, for Canadian law prohibits publicly inciting hatred against any identifiable group, with “identifiable groups” including “any section of the public distinguished by colour, race, religion, national or ethnic origin, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression or mental or physical disability”.
While hatred like that is reprehensible, I don’t advocate its abolition because this is truly a slippery slope. For example, Ernst Zündel was convicted twice in Canada for Holocaust denialism, though both convictions were eventually overturned. I happen to think that it’s useful to allow Holocaust denialists a platform, and a platform without disruption, so that they can present their case. As I’ve often said, it’s only by hearing their arguments, which are slippery and can be superficially convincing, that we ourselves are able to find counterevidence that of course shows the Holocaust happened and that Hitler wanted it. And every generation needs to understand the arguments and counterarguments. You don’t eliminate Holocaust denialism by banning it; you eliminate it by allowing it to be publicly challenged.
And likewise with any argument that is not completely wacko but doesn’t comport with the prevailing ideology. They should be heard, and then met with counterspeech.
O Canada!
“A public university”
Doesn’t that mean the ‘public’s’ law enforcement agents are responsible for protecting the rights of both ends of a contract?
If, as part of the contract, peaceful assembly and protocols of behavior are called out, and all who wish to attend explicitly and implicitly consent to those rules, wouldn’t that make violent “hecklers” in violation of law?
The police force of the city should arrest, imprison, and prosecute thugs as criminals.
Yes. This was my first though upon reading this also. It seems reasonable to me that the university doesn’t want to pay for the security and insurance for an event at risk of violence. Regardless of the need to find the money, it seems over and above what a campus security force should be called on to deal with. They should defer to the local police force. Of course, that would have all sorts of ramifications that I can’t begin to assess. I’m just saying that the discussion needs to happen.
Given that the administration at UBC has been demonstrating for years that it covers the full spectrum from gutlessness to bat-shit insane feminism, lower your liberal expectations.
(In the spirit of the great Brit stage actor’s telegram cancelling a performance due to illness: “Gielgud doesn’t feel good”) the journalist and photographer should’ve posted a notice: “Ngo’s a no-go.”
I knew Andy Ngo when we was a quiet, introverted student involved in Portland’s local secular humanist community, and photographed a lot of our events.
In the last few years something changed inside him, and he hooked up with libertarian types, and then went over completely in support of the neo-fascist community. He has worked very hard to make himself a “victim of antifa”. He deliberately provoked the incident in Portland that got him world-wide coverage. He knew EXACTLY what he was doing.
I for one am glad that Ngo’s talk was canceled. Free Speech is one thing; giving a platform to fascists and bigots is quite another.
Can you give any support to your claim that Ngo supports “neo-fascists” or that he is himself a “fascist” or a “bigot”?
As for him “deliberately provoking” Antifa, you mean by filming and reporting them? Is that not allowed? And are people allowed to react violently to it?
If you followed Andy Ngo at all (which I do, and have been in the same meetings as him at PSU) all you have to do is watch him and actually witness him surrounding himself with Joey Gibson and Patriot Prayer people in Portland and surrounding area. They are his people now, and his community. May I ask how much time you have spent these past two years analyzing Andy, his movements, and who he hangs with? Honest question. (But I sense you already have chosen sides, and no evidence would convince you.)
By “surrounding himself with” Patriot Prayer etc, do you mean reporting on them as he does with Antifa?
As for how much I’ve followed this issue — not that much, which is why I asked about it.
“But I sense you already have chosen sides, and no evidence would convince you.”
Well you’ve not attempted to give any evidence so far.
Listen, Coel, if you want actual emails from Andy proving this, I don’t have those. But local journalists HAVE uncovered social media and other electronic communications directly between these right-wing fascist groups and Andy Ngo. He is clearly within their orbit. I’m too busy to google all the articles published locally in the Portland area verifying this for you, but if YOU want to read these exact articles, they are pretty easy to discover: go to wweek.com, and do a search for Andy Ngo. You will find dozens of articles verifying my statements. Also portlandmercury.com, and olive.com
If you’re not willing to do that, then I’ll presume your questions are merely rhetorical in nature, and you really don’t want to know.
“Listen, Coel, if you want actual emails from Andy proving this, I don’t have those.”
I’m simply asking you to present whatever evidence you do have.
“But local journalists HAVE uncovered social media and other electronic communications directly between these right-wing fascist groups and Andy Ngo.”
Interesting, can you give a cite, some links?
“If you’re not willing to do that, then I’ll presume your questions are merely rhetorical in nature, and you really don’t want to know.”
You’re the one making the claim here. So far you’ve not given it any substantiation.
Even if true, Ngo, Gibson and Patriot Prayer are entitled to their political views and their freedom of association. It is antifa that employs violence to suppress the speech of others.
Unless he provoked the incident by staring fights kicking and hitting people the notion that he provoked it is asinine.
It seems he knew exactly the mentality of the Antifa thugs and wanted the world to see it.
Mission accomplished.
Are you asserting that positioning oneself near one’s political opponents warrants a physical beating?
And, why did something in him change?
The tendencies of the left toward violence and absurd dogmatic rigid beliefs maybe?
Notions such as punch a Nazi, whos a Nazi? Everyone not like me.
The Left is full of Fascitic tendency and bigotry in its own wat too.
Unless Andy deliberately provoked the incident in Portland by punching and kicking people I would suggest that the notion that he provoked it by his presence and then by implication that he deserved it is asinine.
What he did do was prove to the world that Antifa are violent thugs who were and are prepared to sucker punch, sucker kick and throw things at helpless people who they disagree with.
Everyone saw it and you saying he provoked it changes nothing.
Also, why did Andy change? Could it be the increasing violence and absurd rigid dogmatic beliefs espoused by those around him?
Things like punch a Nazi, who’s a Nazi? Everyone who disagrees with us.
Maybe you do follow him but also maybe there is more to the story and still that does not justify violence and crushing free speech.
I think part of the problem is that there’s been some definition-creep on what constitutes “violence.” Physical attacks are being equated more and more with attacks on “dignity” and a loosely defined “right to exist” (which isn’t about actual existence, but, as near as I can make out, authenticity.)
That means that speakers attacking deeply held beliefs are either committing or promoting violence, giving the listeners the right to fight back using violence. It’s all the same.
“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.”
“Okay, Boomer.”
That database is interesting reading. I had been unaware that so many deplatformings had been instigated by the right. Of course, most of those seem to have occurred at private religious institutions, which might be a slightly different matter than a secular or public institution.
It is also interesting that organizations that combat antisemitism specifically and claim to be non partisan in their mission statement are now classified as right-wing. Specifically C4CHA at UNCA.
https://www.jns.org/new-watchdog-aims-to-battle-bias-and-hatred-against-jews/?fbclid=IwAR0X0tdCmfRiRmUdOXDNv042LVYxjxwYX2FAOdK5v5RWlJ2JA8kEjleJjpI
I would like them to add disruption of the event as a searchable category.
Can’t say that I’d ever offer a Holocaust denier a platform. But I’m foursquare agin any government entity ever denying ’em one, either.
I don’t have enough information on the level of danger and costs of security to make a judgement on this matter, but do believe the university should have a right to cancel events if they do not believe they can provide security.
Do not feel the same way about cities. They have s duty yo keep the peace regardless of cost and should not cancel on those grounds.