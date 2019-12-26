I am running a tad low on wildlife photos, so please send in yours lest we have to ditch this feature or make it more infrequent. Thanks!

Today’s photos, of water birds, come from Paul Peed, whose notes and IDs are indented.

Please note the Reddish Egret images were from extreme long range and much cropped. American Bittern (Botaurus lentiginosus)– An expert in camouflage with crazy eyes, this guy is a distinct challenge to pick out on the marshes. The American Bittern has a concealment pose that perfectly mimics the reeds and grasses of the open marsh, as well as a streaked and speckled brown body which blends well in a variety of marsh seasonal vegetation. These images are from three different locations in East Central Florida.

The American Bittern is able to use its beak as a “grabber” or as a spear when hunting fish in the marsh.

Once uncoiled, this is a surprisingly large Pelecaniformes:

Beautifully camouflaged American Bittern:

Reddish Egret (Egreta rufescens)– These energetic large Egrets have a very restricted range in the Caribbean and Florida. They forage in shallow salt water and are often seen running in circles after their prey. They also use their wings to create a shady area on the water which draws the attention of fish. Probably the most entertaining bird I have ever observed. All of these images are from extreme long range. These images are from Black Point Wildlife Drive at Cape Canaveral National Seashore Running through the water in pursuit of prey:

Raised its wings and flared its feathers for no apparent reason. . . just showing off.

Attracting fish by raising wings over its head and creating a shady spot.

This Reddish Egret would strike a dignified calm pose for a few moments and then suddenly bolt off at a run through the marsh in pursuit of fish.