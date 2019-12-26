Photos of readers

I’m trying to get this feature back on track, so if you’d like your mug (and interests) placed before a gazillion readers, by all means send me a photo (maximum two) of you engaged in some interesting or characteristic activity, and don’t forget to include a few lines of explanation. Photos of you with your pets or other animals are welcome.

Today’s reader of note is Michael Hart, a professor of biology who studies evolutionary genetics at Simon Fraser University. His picture is with a d*g, but I won’t hold that against him. Mike’s words:

This is me doing a characteristic thing. Photo was taken at the cabin of a family friend in the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina (about halfway between Mount Mitchell and Asheville). Sorry about the dog. We had cats, starting when I was a postdoc at UC Davis, and they followed me (then me and my wife, then me and my wife and my kids) to several cities. When both cats died within a few months of each other at advanced age, we couldn’t bring ourselves to try to replace them with other cats. So we got the dog. She’s a lovely little creature, called Kit like the fox, because of the ears, so she could be considered cat-ish.