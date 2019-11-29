Stabbing attack at London Bridge; suspect reportedly shot by police

CNN has live updates on a stabbing incident in London, which is also reported in the New York Times. The latter report says this:

The police opened fire on London Bridge on Friday, according to witnesses, and the Metropolitan Police said they had been responding to a stabbing near the busy thoroughfare. A man was detained by the police and a number of people were injured, the police said in a statement. The events brought the busy central London area around the bridge to a standstill and set off panic. Footage posted on social media showed a crowd surrounding a man whom they appeared to be holding to the ground. One man can be seen carrying a large knife away from the area as at least three police officers respond with their guns drawn. A shot is then heard being fired, as witnesses scream.

Apparently what happened is that a crowd surrounded the stabber and wrestled the knife from him. Other reports say that the police ordered the crowd away from the perpetrator and then shot him. No other details are available at this time, but you’ll recall that on June 3, 2017, a van went across London Bridge hitting pedestrians, and then its three occupants bailed from the vehicle and ran to nearby Borough Market, where they stabbed people. All three, Islamists declaring fealty to ISIS, were killed. Eight victims died and 48 were injured. This may be a copycat attack, and perhaps an act of terrorism, but stay tuned.

