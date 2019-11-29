Stabbing attack at London Bridge; suspect reportedly shot by police

CNN has live updates on a stabbing incident in London, which is also reported in the New York Times. The latter report says this:
The police opened fire on London Bridge on Friday, according to witnesses, and the Metropolitan Police said they had been responding to a stabbing near the busy thoroughfare.
A man was detained by the police and a number of people were injured, the police said in a statement. The events brought the busy central London area around the bridge to a standstill and set off panic.
Footage posted on social media showed a crowd surrounding a man whom they appeared to be holding to the ground. One man can be seen carrying a large knife away from the area as at least three police officers respond with their guns drawn. A shot is then heard being fired, as witnesses scream.
Apparently what happened is that a crowd surrounded the stabber and wrestled the knife from him. Other reports say that the police ordered the crowd away from the perpetrator and then shot him. No other details are available at this time, but you’ll recall that on June 3, 2017, a van went across London Bridge hitting pedestrians, and then its three occupants bailed from the vehicle and ran to nearby Borough Market, where they stabbed people. All three, Islamists declaring fealty to ISIS, were killed. Eight victims died and 48 were injured. This may be a copycat attack, and perhaps an act of terrorism, but stay tuned.
Yes, it sounds grim. The police are treating it as a terrorist incident as a precaution, although the investigation is obviously at an early stage and many facts have yet to emerge. Kings College London’s nearby campus is in lockdown, again as a precautionary measure.
“And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy” (Koran 8,60)
The one video they showed on CNN, you can see people seemed to have this guy on the ground and are all around him. As the police come in they get the people away. One police had a big knife and he walks away with the knife. Other police still are around the guy on the ground but you cannot see him. At least two of the police have what looks like assault weapons and they are standing very close with the guns pointed at the guy. You cannot tell what the guy is doing but suddenly there is a shot. Apparently the guy may have pulled another knife, don’t know.
First official report from police says the event is considered terrorist. He was shot and killed there as shown. He had a device on him that the police believe was a Hoax device. That, I can only guess is why he was shot.