Thursday: Hili dialogue, Mietek monologues, farm rush hour and some inorganic tweets

by Matthew Cobb

In Poland, Hili is washing her… well, I don’t wish to be rude, but it doesn’t look like her paw. Not sure what the theological implications of that might be.

Hili: I wash my paws.
A: Pilate washed his hands and it ended badly.
Hili: Umywam nogi.
Ja: Piłat umył ręce i to źle się skończyło.
Mietek is turning into a reader!
Mietek: This will be the suitable reading for today.
.
And he likes to play with toys:
Mietek: What else can I amuse myself with…
.
Down on the farm, the fowl are particular keen to get out:

Some inorganic tweets:
It was an eventful day on Capitol Hill yesterday:

This is a genuine photo of the notes that Trump used in his brief statement to the press yesterday:

This is an extraordinary act of scholarship. Plus they got to name some of these new species of wasp after people who had helped them. Lots of very happy folk on entomology twitter last night!

Not everything about the human race is nice though:

Here are some organic tweets:

Two tweets from Heather Hastie (we had the kestrel the other day, but you can’t watch it too often – I showed it to my first year students in this morning’s lecture on birds):

And finally, my favourite tweet of the day, which I could have shown in my lecture, but didn’t – this turkey has fallen in love with a USPS van.

2 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 21, 2019 at 8:39 am | Permalink

    Response to “neighborhood” Letter.

    Your letter has been received and properly filed. Suggest any future letters be thrown directly into the garbage thus avoiding the postage.

    Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted November 21, 2019 at 10:02 am | Permalink

      J. Wade Smith. What a dick.

      Reply

