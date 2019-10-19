Tomorrow morning is the last time you’ll be able to send in readers’ wildlife photos or photos of yourself (“photos of readers”). Today we have a multi-photographer contribution, beginning with another chipmunk photo by Diana MacPherson. Everyone’s captions are indented.

Probably the last Eastern chipmunk [Tamias striatus] of the season. This one was startled & stayed perfectly still like that for several minutes with his little foot tucked up.

From Barbara Wilson:

And three shots from Keith Cook, who lives in Oz: First the visitor, non breeding Royal Spoonbill, (Kotuku- Ngutupapa), Platalea regia: Pied Stilt (Poaka), Himantopus himantopus, are locals and are here all year round. Last but not least to brighten your northern autumn days.