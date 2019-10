Lithobates catesbeianus

This is my favorite recent photo. The American bullfrog ) seems coated in armor that consists of members of the family Araceae . Araceae includes skunk cabbages, several house plants like Dieffenbachia, taro, and the huge, stinky corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanum) as well as the world’s smallest plants. The very tiniest plants, about a millimeter long, are mostly Wolffia borealis with some Wolffia columbiana . Most of the little disks are the widespread common duckweed (Lemna minor). The biggest disk, at the waterline below the ear, is the greater duckweed , (Spirodela polyrhiza). These floating plants all have a fast rate of reproduction and are sometimes grown to feed livestock or humans. This photo was taken at Boyle Reservoir, southern Klamath County, Oregon, on 6 September 2019.