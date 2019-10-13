Trump does the dumbest thing ever

Well, it’s hard to pick the dumbest thing Trump ever did, but pulling US troops out of the way to allow the Turks to kill Kurds has got to be up there at the top. There is NOTHING about this reprehensible act that is good. Some consequences:

1.) Kurds, our allies in the fight against ISIS, are getting killed in droves. I have heard that Kurdish women are being raped, though I don’t know if it’s by Turkish soldiers. 2.) Erdogan, an odious authoritarian, is empowered. 3.) ISIS prisoners are escaping en masse. 4.) The US Army doesn’t like it but has been ordered to stand down or even leave. 5.) Even some Republicans think that Trump has screwed up big time with this one. (I suppose that’s good, as it erodes his support, as does #6.) 6.) I don’t know if there are any polls, but the American people probably oppose this—or would if they had it explained to them. 7.) Our European allies are not only opposing this, rightly, but both France and Germany have just suspended sales of arms to Turkey. We should do the same.

I’m sure we’ll get our allies back when Trump is out of office (and the sooner the better), but in the meantime good people are getting slaughtered, injured, and raped, and Turkey is engaged in ethnic cleansing.

Is there any rationale for what Trump did? I can’t see any. This makes me about as mad as anything he’s done, and I’m going to write my representative and both Senators when I finish this post. Not that Congress can do anything, but having a narcissistic moron as Command in Chief guarantees stuff like this will happen.

I’m blowing off steam here, and I doubt that many readers will disagree with me, but if you do (or agree) vent below.

It’s time for Trump to say “enough” to Turkey. Then he should resign.