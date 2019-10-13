Trump does the dumbest thing ever

Well, it’s hard to pick the dumbest thing Trump ever did, but pulling US troops out of the way to allow the Turks to kill Kurds has got to be up there at the top. There is NOTHING about this reprehensible act that is good. Some consequences:
1.) Kurds, our allies in the fight against ISIS, are getting killed in droves. I have heard that Kurdish women are being raped, though I don’t know if it’s by Turkish soldiers.
2.) Erdogan, an odious authoritarian, is empowered.
3.) ISIS prisoners are escaping en masse.
4.) The US Army doesn’t like it but has been ordered to stand down or even leave.
5.) Even some Republicans think that Trump has screwed up big time with this one. (I suppose that’s good, as it erodes his support, as does #6.)
6.) I don’t know if there are any polls, but the American people probably oppose this—or would if they had it explained to them.
7.) Our European allies are not only opposing this, rightly, but both France and Germany have just suspended sales of arms to Turkey. We should do the same.
I’m sure we’ll get our allies back when Trump is out of office (and the sooner the better), but in the meantime good people are getting slaughtered, injured, and raped, and Turkey is engaged in ethnic cleansing.
Is there any rationale for what Trump did? I can’t see any. This makes me about as mad as anything he’s done, and I’m going to write my representative and both Senators when I finish this post. Not that Congress can do anything, but having a narcissistic moron as Command in Chief guarantees stuff like this will happen.
I’m blowing off steam here, and I doubt that many readers will disagree with me, but if you do (or agree) vent below.
It’s time for Trump to say “enough” to Turkey. Then he should resign.
Somebody, or somebodies[?], has something on the Vulgarian.
It could be. One thing that Jerry hasn’t included in his list is that this is good for Russia. It may be that Putin has been pressuring Trump to pull out of Syria. Trump has tried to get out once already, and it was Republicans that made that impossible. It’s the reason James Mattis resigned, remember?
Now the few adults that were in the room have gone. It’s up to Senate Republicans to stand up to Trump here, and they have shown time and time again that they don’t have the courage to do that.
So Putin gets his way, and there is yet more evidence that Putin has Kompromat.
Agreed.
Years from now people will wonder about all this. What you’re describing is like the plot of a sci-fi novel or film.
I think this is the military blunder of the century (worse than the Iraq invasion and post-invasion mismanagement). It is a humanitarian disaster + ISIS reinvigoration + long-term degradation of our ability to build alliances.
I don’t think trust in U.S. promises will return when Trump leaves office because potential allies can’t be sure another Trumpian backstabber won’t acquire the presidency in the future.
Business as usual. Recall the 1991 events in Iraq and I note one news source gives eight previous examples of the Kurds being betrayed by the US in the last 100 years.
Just got this from The Atlantic:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2019/11/military-officers-trump/598360/
Well the Kurds didn’t help us at Normandy…🙀 The guy is unbelievably stupid and vile.
JC: …Dumbest thing ever.
Trump: Here…Hold my beer.
The tRump horror show continues. Please, Congress, do your job and rid the nation of this man!
Everything that Trump does is dumb since he doesn’t even know how to be the president of a country……should have stayed a business men instead of pursuing this since he is not really “making america great again” instead of causing people to be extremely racist with each other.
For what it’s worth, Trump was utterly useless as a businessman too. The only times he ‘succeeded’ at anything was when he conned people.
cr
Reality TV character is his forte.
I wonder if his corrupt leanings was learned from his dad, or he developed it on his own.
Probably a little if both.
It is detestable and short-sighted to forsake an ally who fought alongside us. Let’s see how well Trump can find allies the next time he needs them. As for Normandy, Trump would have said “Britain, you’re on your own. Oh, and if you win we’ll talk about a great free trade deal.”
What, you don’t remember that, when Churchill called Roosevelt about the Lend-Lease Program, FDR stopped him and said, “First you do me a favor by digging up some dirt on Wendell Willkie”?
Your list and more; here are just two:
1) The Washington Post reports that US Special Forces troops were “deliberately bracketed” by Turkish troops not attacked by mistake as is being widely reported. What will Trump do about this? Didn’t he threaten hellfire and brimstone if Erdogan attacked our troops — the ones that are pulling out so he can have free reign for rapine and slaughter?
2) Kurds may be the main target but I read (mainly in Christian news websites) that Erdogan’s troops have already started attacking Christians and other minorities in Syria. Trump also threatened to unleash hellfire and brimstone if Erdogan didn’t protect Christians. Kill the Kurds, okay, not the Christians.
He’s full of BS as usual and is issuing this hollow threat about protecting Christians to appease his Christian base.
What’s he going to do about either of these violations that he threatened swift retribution for? I say nothing. Head down, butt up.
Re PCC(E)’s point 3.), Richard Painter https://twitter.com/RWPUSA/status/1183414792024928256 has this to say,
“Trump Tower Istanbul is raking in the emoluments, so why worry about a few ISIS fighters on the loose? And who needs the Kurds anyway?”
Trump said he’s going to impose economic sanctions on Turkey, maybe. And if that doesn’t work, a stern talking to is sure to follow.
This could be a backdoor gift to Putin who will move Russia’s influence in the middle east even further.
Every otherwise-inexplicable international move Trump makes can be explained by that old French phrase “cherchez
la femmethe Putin.”
This move with Turkey strengthens the hand of Putin’s butt-buddy Bashar al-Assad. And the lunatic-fringe fever-swamp “Crowdstrike” theory Trump was pursuing in his dealings with Ukrainian president Zelensky is all about casting doubt on Russia’s interference in our 2016 election so that the crippling economic sanctions against Russia can be lifted.
Free your mind, professor… (Please listen to the below. It’s short. Might not change your mind, but some additional context never hurts).
PS – isn’t it interesting how the far left has become increasingly pro war and puritanical? What’s that all about?
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-tom-woods-show/id716825890?i=1000452939999
Americans are disgusted that Trump greenlighted this new war.
Trump green-lighted this massacre by pulling out 50 US Special Forces advisers. Meanwhile, he’s committed thousands of US troops to Saudi Arabia to look after the interests of MBS and the royal family.
All Trump had to do was tell Erdogan, “no, you can’t go into that territory” to avert this disaster.
Tom Woods: Paleocatholic, paleoconservative, paleolibertarian, paleolithic, anarcho-capatilist. The dude has gone full-bore paleo with a slather of anarcho.
Never heard of the chap, but you make him sound like a museum exhibit.
PCC asks “Is there any rationale for what Trump did?”. The most obvious one that I can see is called Trump Tower Istanbul. Trump has partnerships with Turkish billionaires and he has shown his desire to emulate the authoritarian style of his pal Ergodan.
Yeah, I think the second thing (affinity for autocrats) may be even more important than the first (greed). Dare one hope that this is the low that will inspire Republicans in Congress to find a backbone?
I’ve been hoping that for so long now. Perhaps this will change some voters’ minds though.
Apparently the Kurds, out of necessity, are already turning to Syria, and therefore to Russia, for help.
Maybe on the Republicans. I have been thinking they would notice he is enabling a war crime, but I’m so mad I am not sure if I can think straight about it.
Besides the motivation of gifting Erdogan and Putin, to his monetary gain, I suppose Trump thinks that he is fulfilling his promise to get us out of the perpetual war business in the Middle East. Another motivation is that by giving us this big distraction we are paying less attention to the Ukraine matter. He does have a pattern of doing that sort of thing.
I am past ranting about this excuse for a president in this country. Every republican in congress should be made to pay for this mess and we had better get him out soon or there will be nothing left to save. Ashamed to be an American, we all should be. Just because you didn’t vote for him does not let you off the hook. If all you ever did for the country was vote, obviously it was not enough. That there are still people in the country who would not impeach him and his VP, well, they are just in denial. Pelosi and crew need to get on with articles of impeachment and stop screwing around waiting on some right moment. Turkey should be ejected from NATO now. To hell with sanctions kick them out as well. They can get into bed with Russia and Trump and rot.
RE PCCE’s comment: “Is there any rationale for what Trump did? I can’t see any.”
Five reasons for The Drump’s action come to mind, without giving it much thought:
1. The Drumph admires Erdogan as the idiot dictator that the Drumph aspires to be.
2. There are hotels in Turkey with The Drumph’s name on them, and The Drumph wants to do more deals in Turkey.
3. This action serves Putin’s ambitions, as it creates more chaos in the region.
4. The Russians and the Saudis have documents, photographs and video to compel The Drumph to do whatever they want him to do.
5. The Drumph is pure evil and this fits the profile of a pathological evil-doer.
Let me suggest #6. The American alliance with the Syrian Kurds was forged in 2014-15, during the defense of Kobani against the Islamic State, under the administration of Barack Obama. Drumph displays a manic obsession to blow up everything connected with Obama’s administration. [This psychiatric factor does not, of course, exclude the other 5 listed motivations.]
That seems to be Trump’s only motivation for withdrawing from the multinational nuclear agreement with Iran. There was no good reason to do so inasmuch as (whatever one might think of the merits of that agreement) Iran was in compliance with it, and all its other signatories (including some of our staunchest allies) were in favor of maintaining it. Much worse, Trump had no plan at all for going forward after withdrawing. Plus, by doing so, he empowered the Iranian hardliners who had warned at the time the agreement was forged that the US couldn’t be trusted to abide by it.
This calamity with Turkey and the Kurds has taken attention off it for the time being, but the situation between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the US is still a disaster waiting to unfold.
Good point.
Drumph has already managed to destroy almost every shred of international goodwill that Obama ever managed to forge. It may take a long time for the US to recover. Even if ‘the world’ cautiously trusts whichever-president-follows-tRump, can they trust the American voters not to follow that person with yet another raving backstabbing lunatic?
cr
Idiocy seems to be catching. Our own esteemed? Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, is Trump’s lapdog and seems to be infected with Trump Fleas.
Morrison is in many ways worse because with him it seems intentional whereas Trump honestly doesn’t seem to know any better. Of course Morrison has very little power worldwide so it’s really only us he’s hurting.
And now the USA’s former Kurdish ally is having to rely on Syria and Russia for support against Turkey. Great move by Trump…
I’d say that this extraordinary betrayal of an ally and capitulation before a vastly inferior military is not in the US’s interests, but maybe it is.
Maybe we just need to realise that the US has re-evaluated its interests and decided that an alliance with Russia, a free pass to Turkey, and surrender of vast swathes of the Middle East to Iran is what the US now wants.
The US just holds and represents very different values from the rest of the democratic world. At least that is becoming clearer now.
It is sadly ironic that US as a superpower did not go out with a bang but with a wimp.
That is yesterday’s news, now he has gone full dictatorial: imprisoning dissenters and possibly killing other party leaders. Turkish troupes may have killed Havrin Khalaf, traveling in Syria, from a pro-Kurdish party [ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/syria-turkey-kurdish-deaths-civilians-female-politician-hevrin-khalaf-future-syria-party-a9153796.html ].
I’ve grown tired of saying it (even to myself), but every day Donald Trump does something (and, most days, several somethings) that, had they been done by Barack Obama, would have had Republicans screaming for his impeachment, and that would have been the lead story for the squawkers on Fox News every night for the next millennium. (Even just boning Stormy Daniels at a Lake Tahoe golf outing while Michelle was home nursing one of their daughters, for one thing, especially if he’d’ve then had some thug from Chicago pay her hush money on the eve of his election).
But this thing of cutting-and-running on our loyal allies the Kurds and giving Erdoğan the green light to massacre them — this thing is beyond the pale. Hell, the Republicans are still pissing’n’moaning about the damnable sins of Obama’s ephemeral Syrian “red line” and his hot-mic comment to Russian president Medvedev about having “more flexibility” after the 2012 election. Imagine how they’d’ve reacted had this happened on his watch.
Had Obama done a fraction of the despicable things Trump has done, they’d have impeached and convicted him, perhaps with Democrat help. The Republicans have lost all semblance of decent conservatism.
I had to laugh at Fareed Zakaria. Big announcement on his show this morning, he is finally in favor of impeachment. That’s great sir, but where have you been for the past 18 months or so? Are you so conservative in your TV position that you need the building to fall on you before you do something. Just a gutless announcement.
Hey, the more the merrier.
This is the act of a traitor, both to our allies and all US citizens. The actions of a madman whose insanity is ignored by his supporters!
Trump has destroyed the belief by its allies that the United States can be trusted. This helps Russia. I wonder if Trump decided to withdraw the troops after consultation with Putin. But, alas, Republican politicians are afraid to buck him in any meaningful way and his cult doesn’t care. The latter only cares that he nurses their grievances; they are totally oblivious to the world he is bequeathing to their children and grandchildren.
…they [the cult] are totally oblivious to the world he is bequeathing to their children and grandchildren.
The cult are totally oblivious to the world they inhabit here and now. How can a populace in such a delusional state imagine the fate of their offspring? They can’t, so they don’t.
Another incredibly dumb Trump action that I just learned about from David Brin is that he is pulling out of the Open Skies Treaty.
http://davidbrin.blogspot.com/2019/10/space-marvels-and-possibilities.html
Whatever Putin wants he gets.
All I can say it, this tRump behavior is consistent. It makes you wonder how so many folks could have voted for a known ass.
What makes me wonder more is how the fuck do millions of Americans still worship this wreck of a human being? I can somewhat forgive the voters back then, but those who still support him? No way. And last I checked, my folks are in that camp. Makes me nauseous.
Perplexing to say the least. It has to be partly that they committed to him and are afraid to say they were wrong. The initial vote in 2016 must have a lot to do with the level of the public’s ignorance of tRump. They probably just thought of him as an entertaining reality show guy. They probably know nothing about his business career and personal life.
It worked for Hitler.
One of the less attractive streaks of the human psyche is a respect for ‘authority’, which is confused with a respect for ‘strong leadership’. Which translates into, the bigger and more aggressive an asshole some maniac is, the more some people adulate him.
I suspect it requires a certain level of IQ to distinguish between aggression and principled strength, but maybe that’s just me being elitist.
cr
The Constitution carefully defined “treason” so that only giving aid and comfort to an officially declared enemy of the US would qualify. Congress would have to declare war with Turkey, or Russia, before Trump could be tried on treason.
In retrospect this seems unfortunate, as all Trump does seems most aptly described as giving help and comfort to foreign dictators in return for money and help undermining US elections. A traitor in deed, if not under the law.
This is heart-breaking. The Kurds took the lead in ending (for now) the ISIS “caliphate”, losing 12,000 fighters, many of them women in the process. They are largely Muslim, but open and tolerant, have been a very reliable and courageous ally. And the US has done nothing but betray them, beginning with the first Gulf War. To the vast litany of Trump’s character flaws and malfeasances, now add: co-conspirator in mass murder.
I think you missed the worst thing in your list since what this (and several actions of Trump) is telling allies and potential allies is that we can’t be trusted. Although to be fair Kissinger threw the Kurds under the bus back in 1975 and we’ve done this before to them and many others.
I think many high-ranking Republicans that are not Senators are coming out against this move. Trump is going to pay a price for it. My guess is that it will be reflected in the polls after everyone has time to see the full ramifications of it.
We really need to know what was said on Trump’s call with Erdogan as Trump’s decision came very soon after. None of the insiders have any idea what motivated Trump to make this move (or aren’t saying). Trump got something in return and we need to know what it was.
We all need to see what is hidden on his top-secret, special-Trump-telephone-conversation-with-dictators server. I’m sure everyone who wanted Hilary’s email sever revealed will feel the same. Oh wait, there’s that damned double-standard…and the corruption of those who are also guilty. Wasn’t it Chomsky who recently said that the Republican party is no longer a political party, it’s a mafiaesque criminal enterprise? Whoever said it, I can’t disagree.
My operating assumption is that Trump is dumb like a fox. He has some deep depraved reason for everything he does. This one stumps me a bit. I don’t buy the Ankara Trump hotel explanation because right now Trump has one thing on his mind. Avoiding impeachment and getting re-elected. But how does this abject betrayal of allies and American values do that? Still stumped. One thought—he plans on campaigning on getting the US out of endless wars.
Two comments. First, Jerry, I am not as optimistic as you that we will get our allies back once Trump is gone. He has done so much to violate their trust that I don’t think even the best intentioned successor can restore it quickly. Second, a point David Frum (former Bush speechwriter and ardent never-Trumper) raised – what are Trump’s business dealings with Turkey? Could it be that he has a financial relationship with Turkey that is behind all of this? We need the tax returns. But bottom line – this betrayal of allies depresses me beyond belief.
Donald Trump has the most complex foreign financial entanglements of any president in US history. And we US citizens have the least information about his finances of any president in US history. He is also the only modern president to refuse to place his financial holdings in a blind trust while serving in office.
Which is to say, we have no idea regarding what may be his real and present personal and financial international conflicts of interest. What we do know is that Trump is a stone-cold narcissist who is incapable of putting any interests ahead of his own.
I hope everyone here has read the opening statement that former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch released from her testimony before a closed-door session of the congressional intelligence committees on Friday.
I expect it will find its way to take a place, alongside other great speeches from American history, into the next edition of the Norton Anthology of American Political Thought. it’s what an American patriot — one who has spent her life in the US Foreign Service, under six US presidents (four of them Republicans) — sounds like, an increasing rarity in this, the Age of Trump.
Thanks for the link Ken. I’ve read and heard excerpts, but hadn’t read the entire statement. Her testimony is beyond damning. No wonder Trump et. al. tried to block her from speaking; and now that I understand her integrity, no wonder she ignored the traitorous bullies. So far, she is one of a handful of heroes in this Constitutional crisis; I believe as more people come forward, more people will come forward…is that considered some kind of positive political feed-back loop? (Positive for those who care about Democracy, I mean.)
I’ll say what I said when Trump got elected. When you treat your allies badly, they stop being your allies and the whole world goes it alone. At the same time, your enemies become emboldened and now they have easy pickings since everyone is in their own. The world becomes more unsafe.
I mentioned this on FB and Americans told me, cynically, that other countries haven’t been able to trust the US for years. As a Canadian, and therefore the closest outsider to the US, I respectfully disagree. The US has never, until now, suggested that Canada could be an enemy of the US. We were always the biggest supporters, fighting next to one another in many wars. Our borders are undefended and were pretty open until recently. The US is a NATO leader, and I really wonder, will they honour their NATO obligations if Russia occupies the Canadian north or incurs into Europe? Or will the rest of NATO need to go it alone? And do you think any countries will cut a deal with the US again after the Iran deal, carefully negotiated by several western nations, fell apart because of the US?
Absolutely. I remember when Trump crapped on Canada, all of a sudden Canada was worse than Russia for the morons who support Trump. I thought, WTF, everything I thought was constant is no more. Scary.
I think there is now much well-merited concern among our NATO allies in the Baltic states (and elsewhere, such as Montenegro) — upon whom yond Vladimir Putin is casting a lean and hungry look — about the Trump administration’s willingness to come to their defense by honoring the mutual-assistance obligations of NATO’s Article 5.
If those nations have any sense, and if they’ve been watching what’s gone on with Ukraine, they’re busy digging up dirt on Trump’s political enemies to having something to swap for protection from the totally transactional Donald J. Trump.