Can it happen here? A Night at the Garden: New York Nazis in 1939

Well, yes, it did happen here, as evidenced by the video below and to a lesser extent, by our current administration, though Nazis (pretty much real ones) didn’t get much purchase on American sentiments. (For a nightmare scenario in which Nazi sympathizer Charles Lindberg defeats Franklin Roosevelt for President in 1940, and America turns strongly anti-Semitic, read Philip Roth’s 2004 novel The Plot Against America.)
But to show how anti-war and pro-Germany many Americans were right before World War II began, here’s a 2017 documentary called “A Night at the Garden“, showing a rally of the German-American Bund at Madison Square Garden on February 28, 1939 (Hitler invaded Poland on September 1 of that year, and had already annexed Austria and the Sudetenland). 20,000 Hitler supporters rallied in New York, and you can see how scary the whole thing is.
A bit from Wikipedia:
The film was directed by Marshall Curry and was produced by Laura Poitras and Charlotte Cook with Field of Vision. The seven-minute film is composed entirely of archival footage and features a speech from Fritz Julius Kuhn, the leader of the German American Bund, in which anti-Semitic and pro white-Christian sentiments are espoused. The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 and was nominated for the 91st Academy Awards for Best Documentary Short.
. . . The documentary was produced using footage of the rally originally intended for newsreels that had never been widely issued due to its controversial content. Many film exhibitors avoided footage of Hitler and Nazism due to strongly negative reactions and even disorderly conduct from audiences. News of the Day never released its footage, while RKO-Pathé News quickly withdrew a newsreel incorporating the footage after deeming it “too inflammatory.” As a result, the rally was widely forgotten after the end of World War II. After viewing the footage and expressing surprise at the event’s obscurity, Curry was inspired to produce the documentary by the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The footage was retrieved and edited from the National Archives, the Grinberg Film Library, Streamline Films, and the UCLA Film and Television Archive.
Be sure to watch this, and enlarge it to full screen. I may have posted it before, but it’s always worth watching. This kind of sentiment may never be acceptable in America again, but remember that Trump and his ideology had so many supporters that a narcissistic megalomaniac was elected President of the United States.
Similar to a Trump rally today. Seeing the large picture of George Washington up there on the stage, I’m sure he was spinning in the grave during this one. Lindberg became a very bigoted follower of Nazi Germany but the idea of defeating FDR is a laugh, thankfully.
Trump’s “America First” slogan was popular among the Nazi-symps before the War, like radio-host Father Coughlin (the Rush Limbaugh of his day).
I recall seeing it in a showing of all the nominees for shorts that year at the local arthouse (though I can’t remember which one won).
It happening here referred to a fascist take-over of America, not just fascists existing here. There were fascists in American, although 20,000 attendance in New York doesn’t seem like a lot. When Dempsey fought Tunney in 1927 in Chicago, over 100,000 people were in attendance. As for Trump, His election was as much about the Democrats and Hillary, as it was about him. The fact that he is unprincipled makes him seem like a thoughtful enemy of democracy, but that, combined with his laziness and ignorance, has also kept him from doing any of the practical things a fascist or even the leader of a banana republic would do to consolidate power.
If ignorance has kept Trump from doing any of those practical things, let us thank ignorance then. He has control of the party he pretends to lead, control of the justice department and control of the courts. I would say because he lacks any bit of leadership qualities and is mentally unbalanced is the only reason he has not made it. When I think of the opposite of Trump I think of Lincoln.
In many respects yes, Lincoln was Trump’s opposite except in one way – his relationship to the press. Lincoln hated them too and it’s worth mentioning, he suspended habeus corpus mainly because of that hate. A very Trumpian thing to do.
Trump likely does not know what habeus corpus is and even if he did, would not care. He has his own media plus his rant against whatever he does not like. Lincoln was in a war, the worst one in history. So the actions Lincoln took were within his authority. Even his personally written executive order known as the Emancipation, was within his war time authority.
The “old” Madison Square Garden on 8th Ave. between 49th and 50th Streets had a maximum capacity of about 18,500, so the Nazi rally drew an SRO, overflow crowd. Any larger forum would’ve had to have been outdoors and, given that it was held in February, someplace like Yankee stadium would’ve been a might chilly.
I agree that Trump is much too buffoonish and incompetent to make much of an aspiring dictator. Plus, he has no real interest in wielding political power for political power’s sake; he’s motivated by solely by greed and fame (or, as he thinks of them, “winning”).
What’s frightening about Trump is that somewhere around a third of the US population has so easily fallen into a cult-of-personality in which the clown can do no wrong.
Why do I think of the New York equivalent of malevolent Beverly Hillbillies who’ve taken over the White House?
Because that is an appropriate description of the tRumpglodytes. Particularly malevolent Hillbillies.
Except in this version Ol’ Don and his kinfolk are the “bubblin’ crude” that came “up through the ground.”
Plus, Jethro was smarter than Don Jr., and Elly May better taste than Ivanka.
It is fortunate indeed that tRump is a clown rather than a totalitarian. The secondary thing that has kept us from a nightmare scenario is that he has not been under the influence of a totalitarian from behind the curtains. At least not yet.
You seem to forget he has 40% of voters following him blindly. The idea that it can’t happen here is naive. The Nazis came to power after experienced economic problems much worse than our great depression. I’m still amazed that someone with Trump’s awful, well documented record was elected when conditions were not bad. I didn’t like Hilary, but there was no comparison with Trump. If the Democrats win in 2020, they will have to deal with the mess he leaves behind and will take the blame for much of the long-term problems.
Personally, I hope for a very deep recession before the next election. That would probably wake the electorate with a well earned dope slap as it did in the great depression.
Trump is like a bungling would-be Mussolini. A Mussolini without the intelligence or charisma.
Chilling! This could have been filmed in Nazi-Germany.
I always ask myself how I would have fared in the 1930s in Germany. Would I have stood up against the Nazis? Or would I have done the same my family did, simply living on and ignoring the signs of the time?
It’s always easy in hindsight.
“I always ask myself how I would have fared in the 1930s in Germany. Would I have stood up against the Nazis? Or would I have done the same my family did, simply living on and ignoring the signs of the time?”
I’ve always though that if there was a central question of the 20th century, it is that. It is in the background every time I watch a war film, or read historical fiction or listen to Gorecki. ‘What would you have done?’
In public I may have pretended to either ignore it or follow along, but in private I would have been part of the ‘resistance’.
We’ve seen, recently, many white supremacists who convert away from their bigotry and it always comes from understanding and education. Educate people and they are less like to turn to prejudice and fear.
In Erik Larsen’s “In the Garden of Beasts” we get the perspective of an American diplomat watching how the German people struggled with that very issue. That so many made the wrong choice* was stunning to him and tragic for the world. Today everyone would say that they’d be on the right side, but in reality it’s rarely so starkly put and most people just slide into it, hardly noticing what they’ve become. But if 1930s Germany is any lesson – if nothing else, evil is banal and sneaky and it starts out small.
*well….they’d didn’t really have one, did they? 🙂
It was certainly THE central question for a couple generations of Europeans in the War’s immediate aftermath — Resistance fighters vs. Collaborationists.
I’m just now reading Black Edelweiss, a book that addresses this very question with an enthusiastic Jahwoll!. It’s the wartime memoir of a young man who served in the Waffen-SS in WWII. A young teenager when the war began, he had no doubt that it was a heroic struggle to defend European culture against the menace of Stalinist communism, and he believed that young men from all over Europe were thronging to Germany to join the cause. Once in a while he would catch a glimpse of a boxcar filled with starving Jews, and wonder what was going on, but that didn’t seem to register as a sign of anything amiss with his native country or his adored Fuhrer.
It makes me wonder, as I do about people who adhere to authoritarian religions, what would I believe if I had only ever been lied to?
But first, let’s divvy up Poland.
Interesting to hear the pledge of allegiance being said without “under god”. I just wonder how they justified saying that pledge when they were trying to remove rights from so many citizens (not forgetting of course that black citizens didn’t have those rights to be taken away anyway).
I read Roth’s book a couple of years ago. It was captivating and rather frightening. Fiction can be so real!!
Can it happen here? Sure it can. I don’t think a fascist takeover is the most likely scenario, but it is far from inconceivable. The new fuhrer may not be Trump, but someone else who is not crazy or suffering mental decline. In times of great social change, as is the case now, people who fear social and/or economic decline look to a savior if the current government does not protect them. Hence, we see the rise of white nationalism and right-wing militias. Will Trump leave voluntarily the White House by losing the next election or by other means? Will he try to provoke a civil war or at least widespread violence? These questions would have been absurd for any other president. But, now they are taken seriously. Tom Edsall at the NYT devoted recently a column to these questions as he solicited the opinion of academics and others. He is not at all sure there will be a peaceful transition. Democracy is fragile. A significant minority if not majority of people would have no problem jettisoning it if a charismatic strongman promises to remedy their grievances, real or imagined. I think democracy will survive Trump and what comes after, but I am not nearly as confident in its survival as I was pre-Trump, if for no other reason that Republican Party’s obsequiousness to Trump is sad and disturbing.