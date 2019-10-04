Can it happen here? A Night at the Garden: New York Nazis in 1939

Well, yes, it did happen here, as evidenced by the video below and to a lesser extent, by our current administration, though Nazis (pretty much real ones) didn’t get much purchase on American sentiments. (For a nightmare scenario in which Nazi sympathizer Charles Lindberg defeats Franklin Roosevelt for President in 1940, and America turns strongly anti-Semitic, read Philip Roth’s 2004 novel The Plot Against America.)

But to show how anti-war and pro-Germany many Americans were right before World War II began, here’s a 2017 documentary called “A Night at the Garden“, showing a rally of the German-American Bund at Madison Square Garden on February 28, 1939 (Hitler invaded Poland on September 1 of that year, and had already annexed Austria and the Sudetenland). 20,000 Hitler supporters rallied in New York, and you can see how scary the whole thing is.

A bit from Wikipedia:

The film was directed by Marshall Curry and was produced by Laura Poitras and Charlotte Cook with Field of Vision. The seven-minute film is composed entirely of archival footage and features a speech from Fritz Julius Kuhn, the leader of the German American Bund, in which anti-Semitic and pro white-Christian sentiments are espoused. The documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 and was nominated for the 91st Academy Awards for Best Documentary Short. . . . The documentary was produced using footage of the rally originally intended for newsreels that had never been widely issued due to its controversial content. Many film exhibitors avoided footage of Hitler and Nazism due to strongly negative reactions and even disorderly conduct from audiences. News of the Day never released its footage, while RKO-Pathé News quickly withdrew a newsreel incorporating the footage after deeming it “too inflammatory.” As a result, the rally was widely forgotten after the end of World War II. After viewing the footage and expressing surprise at the event’s obscurity, Curry was inspired to produce the documentary by the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The footage was retrieved and edited from the National Archives, the Grinberg Film Library, Streamline Films, and the UCLA Film and Television Archive.

Be sure to watch this, and enlarge it to full screen. I may have posted it before, but it’s always worth watching. This kind of sentiment may never be acceptable in America again, but remember that Trump and his ideology had so many supporters that a narcissistic megalomaniac was elected President of the United States.