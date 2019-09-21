Postmodernism explained—and criticized

The title of this 2017 article in Areo by Helen Pluckrose (also editor of the site) pulls no punches, and the piece is well worth reading—unlike the tedious and impenetrable lucubrations of the postmodernists themselves. Pluckrose not only explained postmodernism clearly—well, as clearly as one can—but also outlined the dangers it poses to academic education in sciences and humanities, to society at large, and then suggested a way to combat it. Click the screenshot to read:
I’ll give just three quotes (indented) from Helen on the topics above, but I recommend you read the whole thing. The headers are mine, and any comments of mine are flush left.
What is the gist of postmodernism?
Lyotard, Foucault, and Derrida are just three of the “founding fathers” of postmodernism but their ideas share common themes with other influential “theorists” and were taken up by later postmodernists who applied them to an increasingly diverse range of disciplines within the social sciences and humanities. We’ve seen that this includes an intense sensitivity to language on the level of the word and a feeling that what the speaker means is less important than how it is received, no matter how radical the interpretation. Shared humanity and individuality are essentially illusions and people are propagators or victims of discourses depending on their social position; a position which is dependent on identity far more than their individual engagement with society. Morality is culturally relative, as is reality itself. Empirical evidence is suspect and so are any culturally dominant ideas including science, reason, and universal liberalism. These are Enlightenment values which are naïve, totalizing and oppressive, and there is a moral necessity to smash them. Far more important is the lived experience, narratives and beliefs of “marginalized” groups all of which are equally “true” but must now be privileged over Enlightenment values to reverse an oppressive, unjust and entirely arbitrary social construction of reality, morality and knowledge.
What are the dangers of postmodernism to science education? (Helen says, correctly, that science will go on, practiced in the future as it has been in the past, but how it is seen by people will be severely corroded by postmodernism.)
How much of a threat is postmodernism to science? There are certainly some external attacks. In the recent protests against a talk given by Charles Murray at Middlebury, the protesters chanted, as one,
“Science has always been used to legitimize racism, sexism, classism, transphobia, ableism, and homophobia, all veiled as rational and fact, and supported by the government and state. In this world today, there is little that is true ‘fact.’”[9]
When the organizers of the March for Science tweeted:
“colonization, racism, immigration, native rights, sexism, ableism, queer-, trans-, intersex-phobia, & econ justice are scientific issues,”[10]
many scientists immediately criticized this politicization of science and derailment of the focus on preservation of science to intersectional ideology. In South Africa, the #ScienceMustFall and #DecolonizeScience progressive student movement announced that science was only one way of knowing that people had been taught to accept. They suggested witchcraft as one alternative. [11]
I remember the first quote, which made me cringe, and is one of the reasons I was not a big fan of the March for Science, which appears, by the way, to have accomplished nothing. The issues mentioned are political and moral issues, not scientific ones in the sense that they cannot be decided by empirical observation. That doesn’t mean they’re not important issues—just not scientific issues, though they can be informed by empirical study. As for “other ways of knowing”, I discuss that at length in Chapter 4 of Faith Versus Fact, and conclude that there are no valid ways of knowing other than the empirical approach that I call “science construed broadly.” Certainly witchcraft, revelation, religion, art, and “feelings” are not ways of knowing.
What are the dangers of postmodernism to the humanities?
The social sciences and humanities, however, are in danger of changing out of all recognition. Some disciplines within the social sciences already have. Cultural anthropology, sociology, cultural studies and gender studies, for example, have succumbed almost entirely not only to moral relativism but epistemic relativism. English (literature) too, in my experience, is teaching a thoroughly postmodern orthodoxy. Philosophy, as we have seen, is divided. So is history.
Empirical historians are often criticized by the postmodernists among us for claiming to know what really happened in the past. Christopher Butler recalls Diane Purkiss’ accusation that Keith Thomas was enabling a myth that grounded men’s historical identity in “the powerlessness and speechlessness of women” when he provided evidence that accused witches were usually powerless beggar women. Presumably, he should have claimed, against the evidence, that they were wealthy women or better still, men. As Butler says,
“It seems as though Thomas’s empirical claims here have simply run foul of Purkiss’s rival organizing principle for historical narrative – that it should be used to support contemporary notions of female empowerment” (p36)
I encountered the same problem when trying to write about race and gender at the turn of the seventeenth century. I’d argued that Shakespeare’s audience’s would not have found Desdemona’s attraction to Black Othello, who was Christian and a soldier for Venice, so difficult to understand because prejudice against skin color did not become prevalent until a little later in the seventeenth century when the Atlantic Slave Trade gained steam, and that religious and national differences were far more profound before that. I was told this was problematic by an eminent professor and asked how Black communities in contemporary America would feel about my claim. If today’s African Americans felt badly about it, it was implied, it either could not have been true in the seventeenth century or it is morally wrong to mention it.
What are the dangers of postmodernism to society? Pluckrose floats the idea that if there is no such thing as “objective fact”, a view originated by Leftist philosophers, it can be (and has been) adopted by the Right as well.
The dangers of postmodernism are not limited to pockets of society which center around academia and Social Justice, however. Relativist ideas, sensitivity to language and focus on identity over humanity or individuality have gained dominance in wider society. It is much easier to say what you feel than rigorously examine the evidence. The freedom to “interpret” reality according to one’s own values feeds into the very human tendency towards confirmation bias and motivated reasoning.
It has become commonplace to note that the far-Right is now using identity politics and epistemic relativism in a very similar way to the postmodern-Left. Of course, elements of the far-Right have always been divisive on the grounds of race, gender and sexuality and prone to irrational and anti-science views but postmodernism has produced a culture more widely receptive to this. Kenan Malik describes this shift,
“When I suggested earlier that the idea of ‘alternative facts’ draws upon ‘a set of concepts that in recent decades have been used by radicals’, I was not suggesting that Kellyanne Conway, or Steve Bannon, still less Donald Trump, have been reading up on Foucault or Baudrillard… It is rather that sections of academia and of the left have in recent decades helped create a culture in which relativized views of facts and knowledge seem untroubling, and hence made it easier for the reactionary right not just to re-appropriate but also to promote reactionary ideas.”[12]
What is to be done?
In order to regain credibility, the Left needs to recover a strong, coherent and reasonable liberalism. To do this, we need to out-discourse the postmodern-Left. We need to meet their oppositions, divisions and hierarchies with universal principles of freedom, equality and justice. There must be a consistency of liberal principles in opposition to all attempts to evaluate or limit people by race, gender or sexuality. We must address concerns about immigration, globalism and authoritarian identity politics currently empowering the far-Right rather than calling people who express them “racist,” “sexist” or “homophobic” and accusing them of wanting to commit verbal violence. We can do this whilst continuing to oppose authoritarian factions of the Right who genuinely are racist, sexist and homophobic, but can now hide behind a façade of reasonable opposition to the postmodern-Left.
Our current crisis is not one of Left versus Right but of consistency, reason, humility and universal liberalism versus inconsistency, irrationalism, zealous certainty and tribal authoritarianism. The future of freedom, equality and justice looks equally bleak whether the postmodern Left or the post-truth Right wins this current war. Those of us who value liberal democracy and the fruits of the Enlightenment and Scientific Revolution and modernity itself must provide a better option.
Although Pluckrose’s essay was written 2½ years ago, it sounds as if were written yesterday.
For further reading, I’d recommend these four books (click to get Amazon links), all of them strong critiques of postmodernism and its antiscientific tenor:
and this book by Gross and Levitt: the first shot across the bow of postmodernism:
h/t: Douglas (for the “Pomo Way” photo
Is relativity theory postmodern since it denies an absolute time and replaces it with a concept of time inherently based on subjective experience?
No.
That’s not what special relativity claims. Time doesn’t become subjective in SR. SR doesn’t posit that time is based on people’s opinions.
Instead it posits that time varies depending upon a person’s frame of reference. There is no single, absolute frame of reference, as almost everyone before Einstein assumed.
There will be different measurements from person to person, but they will still be objective rather than subjective(subjective in the sense of ‘opinion-based’), and there won’t be an overall ‘universal clock’ relative to which we can measure time.
The word ‘relative’ trips people up here. It doesn’t mean the same thing in special/general relativity that it means when we use it to speak of, say, ‘moral relativism’.
No, and relativity doesn’t replace the concept of time with one based on subjective experience. But postmodernists have seized the idea to mean that things “depend” on a standpoint. Postmodernists have often used concepts from physics to make their nonsense to appear more profound. Today’s generation for example asserts that sex and gender are on a “spectrum”, even though this notion is patently nonsensical (you can’t meaningfully arrange diverse sexual identities and conditions on a spectrum, but it sounds more profound and connects well with the rainbow iconography).
If ‘dependent on which observer measures it’ doesn’t mean subjective then what does?
All observers in a given uniformly moving frame of reference will measure the exact same time.
Being in the uniform frame of reference is the tricky bit.
Ultimately a postmodernist would have to argue against this too.
On the other hand who cares?
No, it is not “..being in the (you surely mean “a”, not “the”) uniform frame of reference”.
Rather, it is the general understanding of real scientists that being quantitatively sufficiently close to such a frame of reference for the purpose of your observations should give sufficiently close to results which confirm (do not disconfirm, if you prefer) the theory.
Scientists prefer precision to catch phrases, even if pseudo-philosophers do not always.
And also, no, Michio, at least if you are talking to people with a small amount of 1st year university education in linear algebra. Rather than as a “river”, time is better described as the past/future cone determined by a quadratic form of signature (+++-) on the 4-dimensional spacetime of special relativity. Einstein became well aware of this in 1908 as a result of reading his former math prof Minkowski, who surely by that time would withdraw his opinion of his former student as “a lazy dog”.
But certainly Einstein ‘is the man’. Nobody, including not Minkowski, nor Poincare, nor etc., contributed anything remotely as creatively true as Einstein did here (and in at least 3 or 4 other instances).
I’d like to think in this non-blog, a good number of readers are easily at the level of knowledge described above.
Science is not amenable to the kind of analogies and metaphorical connections you’re making.
Physics in particular has very specific parameters, and is undergirded by some very subtle concepts, and what you’re doing is a prime example of the kind of thing postmodernists often did, which is to take a welcoming and simple-sounding word, like ‘relative’, and assume that it means the same thing as it does in the humanities.
Postmodernists did the same thing with Heisenberg’s ‘uncertainty’ principle, and often referred to his work as a way of claiming that truth was ‘uncertain’. Ditto Godel’s ‘incompleteness’ theorem.
But it’s just gibberish. These words have very specific conceptual meanings; they’re not metaphors. Divorce them from their context and they’re meaningless.
I can’t resist pointing out that you just claimed the word relative has different meanings depending on the field of study that it is used in. But I am interested in distinctions between the subject and the object. Is there a concise scientific description? To me subjective is observer dependent and objective is observer independent. But I accept that migh not be a scientific distinction. In the cultural sphere for instance Twitter presents a different thing to each user where the television did not. This is a cultural change relevant to ideas of objective/subjective and to me it is worth analysing what impact that has on the individual. Writing off the study of these cultural phenomena doesn’t seem valuable to me.
“I can’t resist pointing out that you just claimed the word relative has different meanings depending on the field of study that it is used in.”
I made that very point in my comment; that words have different meanings in the sciences compared to the humanities.
“But I am interested in distinctions between the subject and the object. Is there a concise scientific description?”
You’d have to be more specific, perhaps give an example of what you mean. And a ‘description’ of what? Again, this is where precision of language is important.
When I use English I know when to use ‘I’ and when to use ‘me’. We know that neuroscience in studying the Brain from outside has not yet approached the internal experience. My question is, if you accept that distinction, is that fundamentally different from observer invariant measurements versus observer dependent measurements. If observer independence is not the definition of objective, or depends on some clause ‘observers in the same frame of reference’ that is an interesting distinction to me. I think modern physics in this exact debate has had an impact on culture and was why in the postmodern Gravity’s Rainbow, Pynchon used so many physics metaphors. If we are angry that the ‘postmodernists’, whoever they are, are offering inaccurate descriptions of political systems. That these descriptions re inaccurate because they are ‘subjective’ then the hard sciences should declare whether it makes a distinction between the subject and object and if so what the definitions of each are. If the definition of subjective is according to personal opinion then it isn’t particularly interesting to point out that that is not universally applicable. If, alternatively, the hard sciences cannot offer any explanation of subjective experience then do they deny its existence or posit it as outside the realm of study that the hard sciences can offer explanations for. I’ve moved off topic slightly but lets take the fundamental claim of the postmodern that there are no objective grand narratives such as e.g. Marxist conception of history moving toward Communism then why exactly does that claim pose a threat to the hard sciences?
I cannot help mentioning that, once outside mathematics/hard science, “relative” is invariably never defined nor used with any reasonable sense of intellectual rigour.
I think ‘regarding the relation between two things’ as opposed to a feature in and of itself is getting somewhere. For instance wages can only be understood relative to the cost of living but mass does not need to be considered relative to another thing but is a fundamental measure.
When you refer to “mass” as not being Relative to anything, would that be what formerly was referred to as ‘rest mass’? Or would it be ‘mass/energy’ of some volume of space? Or would it be the observer-independent energy/momentum tensor in space-time?
I find the Relative comparison of these three to be quite fascinating, as well as the Relative dependence on frame of reference of the 1st two.
Sorry, not “1st two”, should be ‘2nd one’.
Einstein is said to have regretted his choice of the phrase theory of “relativity”, rather than the theory of “invariance”, for the main claim of his theory is that the laws of physics are absolutely the same (i.e. invariant) in all frames of reference.
Interesting. I read recently that Einstein was influenced by David Hume’s claim that space and time were mental constructs for understanding phenomena and therefore for direct experience of the world. Fundamentally I’m interested in how advances in the sciences in the early twentieth century influenced art and philosophy movements. Perhaps an archetypal postmodern artefact such as The Simpsons or Gravity’s Rainbow are only tangentially related to these developments but I suspect they are more causally related than we would like to believe.
If you don’t want postmodernism do you prefer going back to modernism or all the way to premodernism?
Why is the choice only “going back”? Can’t we improve and move forward? As Pluckrose (love that name) said:
Those of us who value liberal democracy and the fruits of the Enlightenment and Scientific Revolution and modernity itself must provide a better option.
I don’t think she is saying that modernism or premodernism are the better options.
postpostmodernism?
If Modernism is “an art movement from the late nineteenth and early twentieth century” then given the year is 2019 how can we be anything other than ‘post’ it?
I think some people make a category error with postmodernism. That is they mistake a description for a thing being described. To me Postmodernism is a name for the cultural movement which came after Modernism. You can’t really claim The Simpsons is more wrong than Ulysses. That would be a ridiculous way to talk about culture.
Postmodern does not mean it is more advanced. It’s an umbrella term to describe related philosophical ideas that emerged in the latter half of the 20th century, among them post-structuralism. And then there’s especially postmodern art.
Even though it often seems all-encompassing, epoch-changing and as we see, even attempting to supplant “the Left”, it’s mostly hot air, pompous pretension with little behind it. Even on the art side, it soaked up a lot of what existed before, e.g. readymade art that questions art itself is
The art is a different story, but even there it’s often applied to art that might be simply modern, and also tends to suck up everything that is ironic, subjective etc. Even if it has little to with actual postmodern ideas.
Yes I’d agree with that. I have read a lot of impenetrable stuff but then something like Jameson’s Postmodernism seemed quite matter of fact and clear about what he was discussing, how if was defined, and what he had to say about it.
Catch phrases again.
I have three of the four recommended books; they’re all good, but Higher Superstitions is the most interesting read, and not just because it’s so elegantly written – it’s very prescient considering when it was written. The two conservative writers offer an excellent, fair analysis.
…However, I don’t agree with Kenan Malik that post-modernism and left-wing relativism can be blamed for the Trump-right’s gleeful fuck-you attitude to objective truth. That’s a tendentious claim, and it’s an attempt to blame all ills on a convenient source.
The Trump-right’s approach to truth bears little resemblance to the academic left’s po-mo relativism. Rather, it’s just flat-out bullshit, the same kind of outright denialism that characterises fascist, totalitarian regimes who control opinion through sheer fear and might, and tribalistic propagandising.
There’s no sense in which the Trump-right try and subtly question the meaning of truth itself: instead they lie, blatantly, and simply dare you to do something about it. Dishonesty becomes a display of power, and taking part in that dishonesty, propagating it, becomes a kind of tribal bonding ritual that defines ‘us against them’.
Not everything can be blamed on political correctness and left-wing academia. The Trump-right have gone their own way w/r/t to political truth, and they should be held to account for it on that basis.
In general I’m in agreement with you here, Saul, but while Trumpism relies largely on pure bullshit, the relativism infection of the right wing predates his dominance of that part of the political spectrum.
Yes, Trump and his followers are standing on the shoulders of the moral midgets who came before them, you’re right.
It took a lot of iteration and experimentation by trailblazing mavericks for the modern right to finally arrive at such an avant-garde, minimalistic approach to truth.
In a sense, Trump is the John Cage of honesty, bending it into unrecognisable shapes and questioning whether we need it at all.
The notion that the Trump-right view involves the slightest trace of intellect is risible.
“Trump is the John Cage of honesty” is however a very fine summation.
Thanks for the post and book recommendations PCC(E). I think I’ll start with Higher Superstition.
I think Fashionable Nonsense and Intellectual Impostures might be the same book with different titles for the respective US and UK editions. In any event, I recommend either or both of them.
I’m a bit confused too. The one with the Eiffel tower on the cover is the one I have in the UK.
Wikipedia says:
“Fashionable Nonsense: Postmodern Intellectuals’ Abuse of Science, published in the UK as Intellectual Impostures, is a book by physicists Alan Sokal and Jean Bricmont.”
Norman Levitt also wrote a book that I read many years ago called “Prometheus Bedeviled: Science and the Contradictions of Contemporary Culture.” Richard Dawkins’s blurb: “Norman Levitt is a new enlightenment hero, a post-postmodern Prometheus bringing fire to the bellies of scholars and students intimidated by obscurantist intellectual bullies and needing encouragement to fight back. There is a real world, we live in it, true and false things can be said about it, science is how we find out about it, and it really matters.”
“Empirical historians are often criticized by the postmodernists among us for claiming to know what really happened in the past.”
Historians have grappled with the question as to what extent the past can “really” be known. I will hedge and say that in most instances historians cannot conclusively say what happened in the past and the farther you can back in time the less an historian can write with certainty. The reason is lack of evidence, conflicting evidence, or the emergence of new evidence. Hence, historians fill in the gaps with plausible surmises. But, the problem is deeper than this. When an historian writes on a topic, he/she must reach a subjective judgment as to what evidence or facts to include in the narrative. That is, the historian makes a subjective judgment as to what is important to include in the manuscript. Different historians writing on the same topic may reach radically different conclusions.
Finally, any good work of history goes beyond simply reciting the facts. The Dragnet approach to presenting the past may work for almanacs, but not for a work of history. A good historian chooses the facts to include in the work for the purpose of offering a thesis or explanation of the topic at hand. This is why that over the years historians can present very different interpretations of events. The interpretation the historian chooses is often influenced by the era in which the historian is writing. One example of this is how the interpretation of the Reconstruction period after the American Civil War is portrayed so differently today than historians did in the 1920s. Even if a historian strives for objectivity (some admittedly do not), if honest, he/she will admit that is impossible for the reasons I have outlined.
It seems that many in the general public have the mistaken belief that there is only one way to understand the past, the “true” past. People who believe this should ask themselves why, for example, there are countless works on the Civil War. It is not because prior historians (or at least most of them) were rogues intentionally distorting past. No, the reason is that there can be many different perspectives on historical events based on the evidence, the historian’s interpretation of it and the influences of the era the historian is writing in. This is the way it was, it is, and always will be. At best, there can only be approximations to knowing what happened in the past.
The problem is that when you explain postmodernism clearly, it sounds ridiculous and postmodernists claim the explanation to be a straw man.
Apparently, only postmodernists are allowed to explain postmodernism.
The same applies to theology.
Amen.
Oh, wait. That might be perceived to be an anti-feminist word.
Science does not deal in absolute certainty.
Science is comfortable with uncertainty and tries to reduce the degree of uncertainty.
To me postmodernism puts uncertainty on a pedestal and makes no attempt to reduce it. Only that postmodernists are certain they are uncertain.
To be brief for a change, note that the authors recommended are described as mathematical physicist, mathematical biologist, theoretical physicist, philosopher of physics and mathematician. Is it perhaps that rigorous mathematical education is particularly useful to keeping one’s head screwed on in the correct fashion, to being resistant to pseudo-intellectual nonsense?
An enthusiastic second to the recommendation of “Intellectual Impostures” and “Higher Superstition”. Both books have the added virtue of containing very, very funny stuff.
Postmodernism will have no destructive effects on science for a simple, decisive reason: its tenets cannot work at all in the simplest scientific projects, such as those of motorcycle maintenance. Imagine how one would apply Judith Butlerian thinking to cleaning a carburetor or adjusting valves.
It is the Liberal Arts/Humanities in higher education that suffer the real damage from postmodernism, as a consequence of its essential fraudulence. Purveyors of postmodernism do not, in fact, follow its tenets when their own comfort is at stake: when they have a toothache, they go to a dentist, not to a shaman of one or another marginalized, non-colonial other way of knowing. This fact demonstrates that postmodernism is not a philosophy at all, for its own proponents, but a mere affectation, a form of dress-up. The Humanities undermine their own integrity when an affectation is dressed up as a philosophy, and awarded academic status. No wonder we hear so much
hand-wringing about the declining enrollment in the Humanities.
I’m still reading it but I love Pluckrose’s article. My favorite line so far:
“… one wonders why Derrida bothered to explain the infinite malleability of texts at such length if I could read his entire body of work and claim it to be a story about bunny rabbits with the same degree of authority.”
So cheeky!
Just a brief note about Pomo Way. It is a dirt road in Nederland, Colorado. Fittingly, it is a very short dead end, and the only people that use it are the two folks who live there 🙂 The next road up the hill is Navajo Trail, so the street is most likely named for the Pomo Tribe.
Here’s a set of videos, covering postmodernism and it’s corrosive effects. The video on just how ‘social justice’ wants to remake engineering to be more ‘diverse and inclusive’ is pretty scary.