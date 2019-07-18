Matt Meselson describes his most famous experiment (with Frank Stahl)

In 1958 Matt Meselson, whom I knew slightly at Harvard (he was a terrific guy), performed, along with Frank Stahl, an experiment that John Cairns called “the most beautiful experiment in biology”. What he and Stahl did (see description here) was to use density-labeled components of DNA to choose among which of the three methods of DNA replication floated at the time was correct (people didn’t know how DNA replicated in 1958; this experiment settled the issue):
In “semi-conservative replication”, each strand of DNA unwinds and makes a copy of itself, so that each DNA helix in the next generation of DNA has both a parental strand and a new strand synthesized from nucleotides and sugars. “Conservative” replication involves each double strand making another whole double strand. “Dispersive” replication involved the DNA breaking, with each break synthesizing new DNA, matched to the other strand, in bits. They’re portrayed above.
Meselson and Stahl’s genius was to use an in vivo replication in E. coli producing DNA strands labeled with heavy isotopes (15N) that, while chemically identical to non-radioactive nucleotides, would be distinguishable from the non-labeled strands because the former were heavier and could be separated by vigorous centrifugation. (They used labeled amino acids as the components of the original strands; those labeled amino acids were themselves synthesized by growing the startomg bacteria for a few generations on “heavy” ammonium chloride—the only source of nitrogen—a component of amino acids—in the bacterial medium.)
The beauty of the experiment is that the results—confirming semi-conservative replication—were visible in a single photograph (below), and were unambiguous. It was a lovely experiment, and I think deserved a Nobel Prize (sadly, one wasn’t given for this).
This nice 13-minute talk by Matt, taken from an iBiology talk website, describes this experiment. He and Stahl started by putting bacteria containing fully “heavy” DNA into medium with non-heavy ammonium chloride, so that all the new DNA synthesized would be light.
Under the semi-conservative hypothesis, the next generation of DNA would be “half heavy”, as each helix would have both an original heavy and new light strand, with the latter containing amino acids synthesized from the lighter nitrogen in the medium.
Under the conservative hypothesis, the next generation of DNA would consist of fully light double strands and fully non-heavy original double strands. There would only be two types of strands detectable, and those would stay, with the heavier ones eventually disappearing as their carriers died and new DNA was formed. And under the “dispersive” hypothesis, the next generation of DNA would be not fully heavy or not fully light, but a schmear of ‘partly-heavy helices”. You’d get a mess of mosaic strands in subsequent generations.
Well, listen to Matt describe this pathbreaking experiment below. I’ll give a link to their paper and the famous figure that convinced everyone below the video.
Here’s the famous figure, beginning with heavy DNA at the top from E. coli (right stripe in generation 0). The density of the centrifuge gradient increases to the right, and strands tend to settle where their density matches the density of the cesium chloride in the centrifuge tubes.
When the bacteria were put on non-labeled medium, and the tubes scanned with UV-absorption, which picks out the DNA, you see that in the first generation all the DNA is heavy (original bacterial DNA). As those bacteria replicate and form new DNA strands, the heavy helices begin to wane and we start to see half-heavy helices (lighter stripe forming in the left, lighter part of the gradient). This stripe gets darker after more “hybrid molecules” accumulate (generation time is shown on the right of the figure). After one generation of replication, you get hybrid strands which are lighter than the original ones (the bands show the position in the density gradient of the centrifuge). Then, after another generation, the hybrid stands themselves replicate, forming a double-light helix from the newly synthesized strand as well as the half-heavy strand containing the original heavy strand of DNA. By generation four, nearly all the helices are fully light (to the left), as the original strands are in a minority in the mix since their carriers have died or been outbred. In other words, the three bands predicted by the semi-conservative hypothesis were seen. The experiment ends three photos from the bottom, at generation 4.1.
The presence of the three well-demarcated strands forming in sequential order shows unambiguously that the semi-conservative model of DNA replication is correct. You don’t need statistics to get the answer here!
You can download the original paper by clicking on the screenshot:
I don’t know of a more beautiful—or unambiguous—experiment in modern molecular biology. And the stuff about Meselson and Stahl being locked in a room with food and a sleeping bag until they wrote that paper happens to be true. (For more, read The Eighth Day of Creation by Horace Freeland Judson).
What a wonderful and important experiment. Some layman’s questions, if I may:
1) How do the bacteria react to the heavy nitrogen compounds? Traditionally we say that isotopy doesn’t have any chemical effect – how true is that here?
2) “not found to be biologically significant” – do these other ways occur, just in small amounts? (I imagine they would – competing reactions seem to be endemic to organic chemistry!) If so, what biological effect would they have if somehow they occurred more? (I’m wondering if there are diseases or the like that would result from a catalyst favouring the side reactions!)
If I may…
1) The nitrogen isotope is stable, so it doesn’t have any impact on the cell. It is biochemically indistinguishable from 14N.
2) I suppose there are exceptions (single stranded DNA viruses, for example) but I too am curious about others.
Damn! Just reading about this is exciting – part of the history of evolutionary theory that’s not taught in general science class, or even the Sci 105 course I took (way back when, but post-1958) where we got the black box lesson on how to think scientifically. This is a great illustration on how real scientists set up a testing experiment. Thank you, Professor.
Those must have been heady days during the beginnings of what was later called molecular biology. So many brilliant minds (from disparate areas of science) were attracted to these fundamental problems, and so many classic experiments. And I note that the paper was “communicated” (as was necessary to publish in PNAS) by no less than Max Delbruck, also at Cal Tech.
Sub
A wonderful experiment, to be sure. But another set of experiments rivals it, I think, both in the scope of its implications and the decisiveness with which alternative explanations are ruled out. It was also much cheaper to perform. This is the great paper on the general nature of the genetic code by Crick, Brenner, Barnett, and Watts-Tobin.
There is a nice story about these phage genetic experiments. One night, Leslie Barnett (the technician) supposedly stopped into the lab and found Francis Crick there late, beaming over phage plaques on one of the Petri plates. According to legend, he exclaimed to Leslie: “Now you and I are the only people in the world who know the code is read in threes.”
I wonder if there weren’t so many nitrogen nuclei in DNA bases, the difference in mass would be undetectable? In other words, the experiment works because the detection limit of their ultracentrifugation technique was low enough – I wonder how they knew that.
It was initially unclear to me why the results don’t also support the dispersive hypothesis, which also produces half-heavy strands. Both would diminish the heavy portion by half each generation, and I didn’t understand how the centrifuge results distinguished between the heavy half being a single helix versus being randomly dispersed heavy regions comprising about half of the molecule.
But I think I’ve got it now. The key point is that the two hypotheses should diverge after the second generation.
For the semi-conservative model, an original heavy-heavy molecule (HH) produces 100% heavy-light molecules (HL) in the second generation, but after that begins to diverge. In the third generation, you get 50% HL and 50% LL. In the fourth you get 25% HL and 75% LL. Etc. So the centrifuge results should show one band splitting into two and diverging in weight.
In the dispersive model, the original heavy molecule (H) produces in the second generation a heavy-light molecule of proportion H1:L1, and I think the centrifuge results would be identical. But In the third generation the H1:L1 molecules all become H1:L3, then H1:L7 in the fourth, etc. So the centrifuge results would show only a single band moving left.
That leaves me wondering about the conservative model. The original HH molecules become diluted to 50% HH and 50% LL in the second generation, then 25% HH and 75% LL, etc. So it should also one band splitting into two, but they would diverge only in frequency and not weight.
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.