Now Inside Higher Education has a hit piece on Pinker

I used to think that Inside Higher Ed (IHE) was a pretty objective forum for reporting news from academia. But now, it seems, they’re going the way of BuzzFeed, publishing what is essentially a hit piece on Steve Pinker that, starting with his trivial assistance to Alan Dershowitz in the first prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein for sex crimes (Pinker interpreted the language of a statute, for chrissake), goes on to dredge up all the other accusations of Pinker from the last several years: he’s white, male, old, a sexist, and his scholarship is deficient. In other words, it goes beyond the ambit of the news to once again thrust a sword into Pinker. You can read the piece by clicking on the screenshot below. Yes, I know where the title of the piece comes from, but it makes absolutely no sense to me in this context.
Note the prominent use of the incriminating picture, whose circumstances Pinker has explained.
What bothers me about the piece is that everybody who comments on Pinker is a critic, save one tweet from Claire Lehmann defending him and a quote from my defense of Pinker when Steve explained his dealings with Epstein. What are you supposed to think when you read the following quotes? (I’ve added links to some of those quoted to help identify them.)
That convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had help in avoiding federal or state prison is unsurprising: money and power often buy what they shouldn’t. But the recent revelation that Epstein found aid from star psychologist Steven Pinker in the form of a 2007 legal document surprised both Pinker’s fans and critics.
. . .As Pinker wrote in 2018’s Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress, “People seem to bitch, moan, whine, carp and kvetch as much as ever,” despite reams of data on how humans’ quality of life continues to improve.
Pinker’s detractors, meanwhile, take the revelation that he knew Epstein and contributed to his legal defense as proof that the professor is a fraud, has lost his way, or both. Just as critics have accused Pinker of glossing over inequality and the continued suffering of individuals in praising progress, they’ve asked how he could have patinated a predator’s defense.
“At a certain point, if you’re playing Dr. Pangloss to people who administer a monstrous social order, then at some point you’re going to rub shoulders with and do favors for actual monsters,” said Patrick Blanchfield, a scholar of politics and violence and an affiliate faculty member at the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research.
As I said before, I must be even guiltier than Steve because I was on the defense team of O.J. Simpson, who was accused of a horrible double murder and got off. And look at Blanchfield’s quote! Rubbing shoulders and doing favor for actual monsters? I guess every criminal defense lawyer and expert witness is “doing favors for monsters.” Blanchfield isn’t even savvy enough to know that a vigorous defense is the only guarantee we have that the law doesn’t start railroading everybody. There are standards of guilt, and they include proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
And here’s Pinker’s help with Epstein (and being at meetings with him) used to confirm the supposedly shoddy nature of Steve’s scholarship:
Joel Christensen, chair of classical studies at Brandeis University, said that “however forced, or tepid or merely transactive” Pinker’s interaction with Epstein was, it “confirms for many what has been clear for years.” Pinker, he said, “is a reactionary who is moving from the center to the right because he refuses to engage critically with new voices or to entertain honestly the criticisms his work has produced.”
I guess my working for O. J. Simpson’s team confirms that I too am a reactionary. What does Pinker’s assistance for Dershowitz have to do with his political affiliation or openness to criticism? What are people like Christensen thinking? I can only guess that they’re using this trivial assistance by Pinker to flaunt their own virtue.
And what was Pinker’s crime? The article details it:
But it’s the favor that Pinker did for Epstein that’s caused him the most trouble of late: in 2007, Epstein’s attorneys — including Harvard legal scholar Alan Dershowitz — submitted a letter to federal prosecutors arguing that their client hadn’t violated a law against using the internet to lure minors across state lines for sexual abuse.
“To confirm our view of the ‘plain meaning’ of the words, we asked” Pinker, “a noted linguist, to analyze the statute to determine the natural and linguistically logical reading or readings of the section,” the letter said. “We asked whether the statute contemplates necessarily that the means of communication must be the vehicle through which the persuading or enticing directly occurs. According to Dr. Pinker, that is the sole rational reading.”
It’s impossible to know how much that analysis helped Epstein land his deal, if at all. But it clearly didn’t hurt him.
First of all, the favor was done for Dershowitz, not Epstein, and that’s important. Steve was acting as an expert witness in a criminal-defense case, as I did many times when trying to ensure that the government didn’t misuse DNA evidence by misinterpreting the statistics to the detriment of the accused. Apparently Flaherty herself—the author—doesn’t understand that helping out with a criminal defense is not a crime: it’s what needs to be done to ensure that the government always has to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Author Flaherty doesn’t even mention that!
And yes, rich people can buy better lawyers and better defenses than can poor people. That’s a big inequity in our system, and desperately needs fixing, but it doesn’t hurt the justice system—it helps it. The more robust the defense, the more thoroughly the prosecution must document its case. For Epstein now, it looks as if no lawyer, however good, will be able to get him off; and that’s the way it should be. To my mind, the evidence against him is overwhelming, and I don’t see much “reasonable doubt.”
The article then describes a bit of contretemps between Pinker and feminists in which he’s hung out to dry because he says that rape has at least something to do with sex. (He’s right: it’s about a combination of power and sex, an assertion that I agree with and that caused me to fall out with Susan Brownmiller when we were collaborating.)
Flaherty then quotes from my posting of Steve’s defense, but she can’t resist immediately opposing what Pinker and I said with the words of another critic. In this piece, the critics always get the last word.
Coyne wrote, “There you have it. If people are going to tar Pinker by flaunting his association with Epstein, then Pinker deserves a reply. This is his reply, and any further discussion should take it into account.”
Adia Benton, an assistant professor of anthropology at Northwestern University, said that beyond Pinker and Dershowitz, “I think there’s a tendency for men to overlook the foibles of their acquaintances and colleagues. The shunning of assholes and creeps is just not done. Especially when it comes to sexual misconduct and misogyny.”
Overlooking the foibles of their acquaintances and colleagues? Not shunning assholes and creeps? Did Dr. Benton or Ms. Flaherty note that I called out Lawrence Krauss for sexual predation, publicly disassociating myself from him? So did several other men, including, I believe, physicist Sean Carroll and the board of the Center for Inquiry. Dan Dennett and Pinker have both said they found Epstein’s crimes reprehensible. None of that is mentioned, of course: Benton gets the last word here.
My view of articles in general is that the last paragraph always gives a clue to the slant of the piece and the opinion of the writer. Here’s Flaherty’s:
Comparing Pinker to University of Toronto psychologist and quasi-guru Jordan Peterson, Christensen said Pinker “courts public attention and controversy after years of creating and publicizing work that is interdisciplinary and outward focused.” Over the past few years especially, he said, Pinker has joined “a cadre of older, mostly white male academics who espouse a purist view of free speech and debate” that “ignores significant scholarship from women and scholars of color about how free speech and academic freedom as traditionally construed overweight and privilege already privileged voices” — meaning mostly white, older men.
Yes, the ending criticizes free speech as well as trotting out the “old white male” canard to denigrate free speech. Never mind that the head of the ACLU, and author of a very good new book on free speech, is a woman: Nadine Strossen. Never mind that one of the most stirring and eloquent defenses of free speech I’ve heard in recent years was given by Van Jones, a liberal (and black) commentator for CNN (watch it here). Never mind that minorities gained their rights largely through free speech—demonstrations and orations!
This is a one-sided, disappointing, and virtue flaunting article that serves as yet another hit piece on Pinker. I’m deeply disappointed with Inside Higher Ed, and with Flaherty’s reporting.
I honestly don’t think this will affect his reputation. It’s not the daily buzzing of Twitter that defines a person’s stature in the long-term, and this latest controversy just acts as a litmus test for how you feel about him already. The people who don’t like him will assume that what he did was evidence of his reactionary leanings, and the people who like him and have read his work will assume the opposite.
I don’t know quite what to think about the legal aid thing – I can see that giving legal aid to these Dershowitz as a favour is different from being hired to do it by someone with whom you have no connections.
But really, this isn’t anything that’ll mean anything in the long-run. It’s more of a yanny/laurel test for finding out who already hates him and who doesn’t.
Probably so. I am more worried at what looks like termite entryism at Inside Higher Ed.
I don’t know. I’d need to see more than one example of this kind of journalism before I worried about ‘entryism’ and wrote off an august publication like this.
Vanity Fair has a piece on all the big names expected to come out of any Epstein trial, and many are already being named as having associated with him. Lurid details on some of these people are sure to follow. Epstein associated with A LOT of people. The names include Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew, and many others. But Pinker is not mentioned here. I guess as more of an academic star, Pinker doesn’t rate mention in celeb-centered Vanity Fair. But, anyone who posed for a photo with Epstein will eventually get mentioned I think. Such is his infamy.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/07/jeffrey-epstein-case-grows-more-grotesqu
So sad to see the unjustified vilification of a brilliant intellectual.
The last paragraph especially shows the article up for what it is: yet another rock thrown at the very idea of rational debate. What matters most it seems is your age and your race — who your parents were.
Just this week I saw an article about how many in India climbed above the poverty line in the last 10 years. Know what it was? 271 million. Almost the population of the USA, hoiked out of poverty in one decade. Pinker is right.
That Inside Higher Education hit piece is more like the title of an earlier George Smiley novel by le Carré: A Murder of Quality.
I simply cannot fathom the hatred directed toward Steven Pinker. He simply dared to say that the world is way better than it was before and getting better all the time… and people are outraged at this.
I suspect people feel that if the world is getting better, they no longer can justify being a scrooge. And you know how much people love to complain that things are going down the tubes. If you remove that simple pleasure, what’s left to live for…I ask you.
“And you know how much people love to complain that things are going down the tubes. If you remove that simple pleasure, what’s left to live for…I ask you.”
This, exactly. I read this article yesterday: https://theoutline.com/post/7687/what-is-left-of-liberalism-ahmari-french
Here’s a fascinating quote that really made me think:
“There is one other sense in which I see overlap between liberalism’s left and right critics, however. Both agree that liberal proceduralism, its pretension of neutrality, tends to enervate and disenchant the practice of politics. Both left and right radicals desire — at least affectively — a hot-blooded politics, a politics of struggle and sacrifice. In this way, both have come to adopt German theorist Carl Schmitt’s concept of the political as reducible to the existential distinction between friends and enemies. (NB: Matt and I call our podcast “Know Your Enemy.”) A life without this distinction — which is to say, for Schmitt, a life without politics — would be shallow, insignificant, devoid of meaning. And this is the world liberalism wants, a depoliticized world, where people are deprived of a higher purpose.”
I can’t imagine living like this, but it seems that this is how more and more people on both the left and right want to live: every day is a political struggle, everything you think, do, say — even your very existence and “identity” (as defined by our current politics) — is political.
Why would anyone want to live this way? The promise of liberalism is a life where you can be an individual, you can enjoy your life, you can have hobbies and distractions, you can go home after work and relax or hang out with friends. But so many people now just want to yell at each other about politics all day and, if they’re not, they feel either empty or like they’re losing.
The idea of a life of constant politics is horrifying to me. A life where everything is political is a life under a dictatorship or authoritarian regime of some other kind. For example, in China, you have to constantly think about everything you say or do, lest your social credit rating is lowered and certain privileges like riding high-speed rails or flying on planes are revoked. Or some dictatorship, where everything you say and do is under the constant boot on the back of your neck. Or a theocracy or other totalitarian regime, where every time you watch TV, see a movie, go online, etc., it’s all filtered through the politics of the totalizing ideology of your political masters. That’s living in constant politics. Or a place like Russia during the Bolshevik Revolution, or Syria right now, where you go from revolution to revolution, one side winning and then losing to the other, over and over, and you being forced to pick sides or stay on the sidelines under constant threat. That’s living in constant political struggle. And it’s terrible and horrifying.
That’s an interesting perspective, but I don’t really buy it. People, once they overcome the basics necessities, will look for challenges. The world is full of worthwhile and constructive challenges, but many are distracted by politics into thinking it’s the only challenge worth wanting. The purpose of good leaders and good government is to focus peoples attention of worthwhile projects. Like the Peace Core, or a career in medicine, or solving global warming.
That’s a good perspective. I wish our country would push things like the Peace Corps more and have more programs that involve volunteer work. I think volunteer work is really important for building empathy, especially for people that aren’t in your normal bubble. When I did Meals on Wheels in high school I found it to be a really valuable and eye-opening experience. I came to care about a lot of the people I met, but they never would have entered my mind if I hadn’t done it. I’ve had the same experience with other volunteer programs.
But I think I was talking about something a bit different. There’s this view now that politics is everything, and everything is politics. “The personal is political.” I can’t imagine thinking about politics all day, every day, nor do I want to. But, in countries and situations like I mentioned, the people don’t have any choice but to think about it. That’s the kind of environment I meant, and the kind I don’t want to live in.
If you build your identity around myths about what is wrong with the world, and your imagined superiority because you’re “enraged” at it, then it’s a serious slap in the face to be proven wrong. And wrong in an oblivious, self-centered way.
This, right here, is a perfect description of the social-justice left. To them, Steven Pinker is not only an ideological opponent, but an existential threat.
They can’t accept intellectuals like Pinker making the well-reasoned case that the world hasn’t, in fact, been going to hell in a handbasket. Without outrage and injustice, real or imagined, their train will run out of steam.
I would also point out that there’s a significant chunk of conservatives who have a big problem with Pinker’s worldview. His belief that progress involves recognising the rights of homosexuals, and allowing women more independence, and is generally synonymous with liberal democracy, is not shared by that many social conservatives.
I remember going on Quillette, reading one of his articles(or an article that referenced his general worldview and empirical arguments), and BTL the pushback was entirely from conservatives disputing his belief that social equality was a good thing.
It must be said that the most concerted pushback is coming from the identity politicking left though, yes. But there are a big chunk of people who dislike him because he’s far too progressive for them, rather than because he’s not progressive enough.
He kind of falls between two stools: too left for the new brand of conservatism and not left enough for the modern far-left/illiberal-left.
Although I like the “two stools” analogy, the Left and Right dislike Pinker along independent dimensions: the Hard Left because he documents steady progress and the Hard Right for what comprises that progress.
It’s the evolutionary psychology. The SJWs despise EP with a passion.
A classic example of yellow journalism.
Summarizing Pinker as a “star psychologist” seemed pretty sleazy to me.
Prosecutor, judge and jury in the person of Colleen Flaherty have decided:
Steven Pinker is not only guilty until his innocence has been proven. No, he is already guilty, although not even an offence, a crime has been committed.
What is the sweating affiliate faculty member trying to say? (And whatever it is, did it happen “at a certain point” or “at some point”?)
I suppose he fancies himself the Grand Inquisitor of Portugal, who sentenced Pangloss and Candide to a (never executed) auto-da-fé.
Pinker isn’t claiming we live in the best of all possible worlds, only that the world has gotten better because we humans have cultivated our garden.
That is exceptionally well put.
I think the opinion of the good doctor is related to what I posted under comment number five above: the idea that, if you don’t agree with his politics, if you support liberalism and believe it’s doing the world good, then you are inevitably involved in a monstrous scheme, which is inevitably created and perpetuated by monsters, which means you are inevitably going to be a monster yourself by associating with it.
I am shocked—shocked!—to learn that Steve Pinker thinks rape has something to do with sex. And I was shocked to learn that Pinker gave advice on linguistics to a friend who was retained as a defense attorney by a defendent who we should all consider indefensible. Why, next we may learn that Pinker has been seen in the presence of former Harvard house Dean Ronald Sullivan. Finally, it is shocking that Pinker did not retract everything he has ever written when scholars of feminist critical race and gender theory demolished all his heavily documented arguments by revealing that he is an old white male. We await even more thrilling discoveries from these disciplines.
Indeed, of all the old feminist tropes, the “rape is about power, not sex” one is the most perplexing… and most obviously wrong.
I’m guessing that its origin was from a lesbian professor — no male would come up with such a ludicrous notion.
Thankfully, Pinker destroyed this argument in “The Blank Slate”…
Is there a #MeToo campaign around Jeffrey Epstein? I don’t stare into social media because it stares back, so I don’t know.
If not, why? Could it be that Epstein has many Democrat friends and supported Democrat causes?
UK media has been surprisingly quiet about the allegations too.
Perhaps Pinker is just a proxy for haters who don’t want to expose what is potentially being revealed about their heroes? Pinker could just be a victim of the latest vendetta to sweep the internets.
Hm. Not sure about that: certainly The Times, the Grauniad and the Indie have given a fair bit of coverage to the charges against Epstein, including the allegation by one of his (then) under-age female associates that she was required to have sex with Airmiles Andy – an allegation denied vociferously, of course, by the Palace.
But you may be right about Pinker. Or it might simply be that those who dislike his scholarship are prepared to use anything to try to smear him.
It is an obvious hit piece by an individual who has it in for Pinker. There is little doubt of that. Most of the article is spent grinding axes about Pinker’s general history and then suddenly inserts the association with Epstein. It is one of those nasty types that does not like you in any shape or form and then inserts what they think is a juicy bit that makes all the rest of my opinion correct. It is stupid and should be ignored, but nothing is these days.
I think a lot of what’s going on is viewing past behavior vs. 20/20 hindsight. We know now with very high certainty that Epstein committed multiple horrendous crimes. Back in the late ’90s only the locals had any idea, and they had much less certainty. In the early 2000s local law enforcement had a bit more certainty, but still, the evidence doesn’t appear to have been widely known. By 2008 when his case was plead out, most people probably had some certainty he committed some sexual offenses with underage girls, but few people knew the extent. So to some extent, it seems to me like people are blaming Pinker for not acting in ~2008 with the knowledge we all have in 2019. And to argue a bit conservatively, I think Acosta is in something of the same spot. Though he’s more culpable and has much less of any ‘fog of war’ excuse, since as the attorney in charge it was his job to understand the full extent of Epstein’s crimes, which is certainly not the case for expert witnesses or advisors.
In the world of scuttlebutt, “he provided linguistic clarification of a legal statute to a retired Harvard law professor who was working on a sex abuse case” lands pretty far down the list.
Sadly, this sort of muckraking just dilutes the impact of the #MeToo movement. Maybe just focus on the perpetrators?
You gotta admire all the people out there who have the ability to KNOW someone is guilty of something (whether its OJ, Madoff or Epstein) before their guilt or innocence can be established in a court of law, such that anyone who had ever befriended the accused — or, heaven forbid, was involved with their defense — can be accused of being equally complicit in the crime.
Yeah, me neither.
It’s just the usual guilt by association argument accelerated by social media. No after-the-event explanation by Pinker will be taken seriously as it is indistinguishable from an excuse given by someone who truly did have knowledge of the offenses. This is just how the world works. However, smart and educated people are supposed to understand that guilt-by-association is often a flawed argument, as I am almost 100% certain it is in Pinker’s case.
It is a real shame these professors are piling on Pinker. Is it really virtue-seeking or just stupidity? I suspect it’s neither. Instead it is the Left’s usual hatred of Pinker’s ideas that causes them to treat him unfairly. They are just using his slim association with Epstein as an opportunity to slam him. They really, really fear his ideas will detract from their agenda.
I think their fear of Pinker’s ideas is justified. Conservative politicians will definitely use any positive message like Pinker’s as justification to ignore social injustice. Trump uses the healthy economy as “proof” that everything is ok. If someone mentions his heartless policies, he says “the stock market is at all time highs” as if anything bad that is happening is just the price of progress. Still, facts are facts. Pinker is just the bringer of good news. They need to get over it.
I read it twice. Definitely a hit piece despite trying to feign neutrality by letting Pinker have his say. On that, Pinker was at his best.
“If someone is determined to discredit me by any means necessary, then no means will be sufficient to change that person’s mind,” Pinker said. Going forward, his policy will be the same as it’s always been: to “advance arguments that I think are too interesting, important and supported by data for people to ignore, even if they disagree with them.”
I think motivations matter and are very hard to read in these cases. If people are sliming Pinker because they want to kneecap a perceived ideological opponent, well, it makes some of the more hysterical claims about “far Left socialists” sound plausible in this case – accusing someone of being in on child abuse to discredit them would have fit right in, in Stalinist Russia.
On the other, for the sake of empathy, I will try to picture my reaction if it were another group in question. If I found out Steve had even nominally assisted, say, Vatican officials in a legal case, I would probably be weirded out. I might give lip service to equality under the law but a part of me would be going “How are you even in these circles, how are you buddies with these guys, this is strange.” Of course child abuse in the Catholic Church has been much more widespread and spanned far larger groups of people so to my mind that intuition is justified – but, I can’t claim to mind read and know that people don’t genuinely feel similarly suspicious of Ivy League professors as a group.
In the end, I think Pinker will be fine. There is no evidence that he did anything even remotely wrong and in some ways, given how obsessed with Harvard Epstein was, the degree to which Pinker limited their contact is noteworthy. If someone has been hanging around for what, a decade or so trying to get in good with you, you’d almost expect more than a single picture where you were formally seated at a table with them, name badge fully visible. But Pinker has survived in academia, which I assume is intensely political, for this long, so he probably has good instincts about such things – another reason I think he’ll be fine in the long run. I’m sure he’s had to deal with a lot already to get to where he is today, and he was obviously able to deal with it.
Somewhere there is a photo of me grinning like an idiot with OJ standing behind me, his hand on my shoulder. I was, I think, eleven years old with a group of boys meeting one of the great sports heroes of our day.
Maybe I’m not in as much trouble as Dr PCC(e), but I’m afraid someone will find that damning photo and put me in the same basket as other horrible people who’ve talked briefly or bumped into bad people over the years. I guess I’ll have to go into hiding soon.
In the immortal words of professor Hubert J. Farnsworth; “I don’t want to live on this planet anymore”
I’ve read decent criticism on Pinker’s recent better history books, though never from the woke departments (I have no strong opinion, as I skipped these books from his).
Coleen Flaherty is honest in one point: she produced an unashamed hit piece, which can be easily ignored.
This article is very bad. Flaherty doesn’t even suggest that Pinker was wrong in his interpretation of the relevant statutory language. To her mind, it was immoral of Pinker to correctly interpret the statute, since the correct interpretation helped Epstein.
Perhaps we should do away with trials altogether, and just have people like Flaherty determine who should disappear in the middle of the night on a way-way trip to the Gulag.
Why don’t these blockheads attack Trump, a far worthier target?
This seems to be Pinker’s unforgivable sin. Yet you know that, if some gangstah hadn’t been read his Miranda rights, SJWs like Flaherty would be screaming mad.
The letter of the law must be uniformly applied to everyone, and never in abeyance simply because the accused is a nasty person.