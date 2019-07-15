A typical banned comment

I’ve received considerable opprobrium for giving Steve Pinker a forum to answer critics who accused him of somehow being complicit in the sex crimes of Jeffrey Epstein. I’m not going to reproduce the hateful emails, comments, or Twitter accusations I’ve received for providing that forum, or for speaking out on Pinker’s behalf, but I will reproduce one below. Since it accuses me of a crime, I have no compunction about reproducing the entire comment, IP address and all. In its direct accusations of criminality it is not typical, but its tone is quite similar to that I’ve seen in many comments and emails.
Note as well the gratuitous and anti-Semitic addition of “Goldbergs and Cohens” (yes, every name on the list is Jewish).
Needless to say, the comment won’t appear, and perhaps “Goyem” will cry out that he—I suspect these people are usually men—was banned. Free speech!
Years of writing on this site have more or less inured me to nonsense like this, but what I’ve never gotten used to is how horribly people behave on the internet—in ways they’d never behave were they to address you face to face. I’m not asking for sympathy, as I let myself in for this stuff by taking strong stands in a public forum. Still, I often wonder if posting under one’s real name would cure this behavior. A reader informed me that a new study says no, using one’s real name might actually exacerbate bad behavior. And, at any rate, I’m not going to force people to use their real names. I can take stuff like this, but I don’t have to publish it.
It is this kind of low behavior that erodes my faith in humanity and drives me to seek solace among my ducks.
That’s why God made ducks! (Just kidding, Jerry.)
I do not understand what motivates such hatred. Even in his URL and email.
It is possible that “goyem” doesn’t understand either. Visceral reactions like this are rarely motivated by reason(s).
Don’t left the bastards get you down doc .
This might cheer you up as well ,Alan Turing’s portrait is going to be on the new Bank Of England £50 note ,there was some talk about the Grantham witch being on it .
Since PCC(E) makes it quite clear how his work involved defending the use of science properly in the court, it seems to (layman) me Dr. Pinker jumped in to help defend the use of linguistics appropriately in the court.
I am afraid my pessimistic comments will do do little to help this attitude. But think about it as it is within this society today. As disgusting as this pathetic creature is we have in the white house today – his favorable rating is 45%. That is a very disgusting reality. It is not just that our government is broken, our society is in a mess as well. There is no separation between people and the government they install.
Oh, c’mon, how can you not trust someone with the e-mail address “anal.rapist@gmx.com” from the “http://Goyemsunite.com” website?! You’re just repressing this totally upstanding individual!
We now live in a world where you can be condemned for standing next to someone who LATER TURNS OUT to be a very bad person. As if you are supposed to have some magical powers to know this at the time.
Does anyone being critical of Pinker actually think he had full knowledge of what Epstein was up to? And does anyone who knows Pinker’s work think he would dismiss Epstein’s crimes had he known?
CC help us.