Pelosi versus the Justice Democrats: What does it mean for 2020?

As you surely know if you’re a Democrat, the party is fracturing along progressive/moderate lines, with the “progressives” comprising four newly-elected but vociferous members of the Justice Democrats (JDs): Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, Ilhan Omar from Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib from Michigan and Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts. Their stance to the left of “mainstream” Democrats has clearly influenced the Presidential candidates from that party, who, in their two debates, seem to compete to see who could be the most “woke”. (Of course, it’s common for a Democrat to campaign left but then, when nominated for the candidate, head more toward the center.)

The three articles below, from the Washington Post (first article) and New York Times (other two), recount the fractious relationship between these four and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (The Post article is behind a paywall, but is derived largely from Maureen Dowd’s piece in the NYT):

I take no pleasure in this battle, nor am I ignoring the perfidy, mendacity, and sheer stupidity embodied by Donald Trump. I’d vote for any Democrat in the race over Trump or, indeed, any Republican. But I’m worried that the widely-reported schism among Democrats in the House will hurt the chances of our defeating Trump in 2020. Although the “progressives” are few, they are loud and adept on social media, and conservatives are gleefully pouncing on their statements and misssteps—and yes, they’ve had quite a few missteps, especially Ocasio-Cortez and Omar.

The thing is, I agree with many of the JD’s views: healthcare for all, greater attention to global warming, reform of immigration laws, and so on. But along with this ideological bent has come not only extreme positions, like calls for the abolition of Homeland Security (not just ICE), guardedly anti-Semitic statements, implicit calls for open borders, and demands for impeachment, that I either disagree with or am not sure about. The Justice Democrats don’t seem to have accomplished much via legislation, either, perhaps because they’re too involved on Twitter, and giving speeches to their choirs. But maybe their aim is not legislation, but influence. If that’s the case, what are they doing in Congress?

Besides this we see a palpable hubris of the JDs, derived from social media and their notion that they can steer the entire party toward their own positions. They overestimate their own power and influence, their ambition is arrant, and they often play the victim card whenever they’re criticized. In the Post piece, Ocasio-Cortez, after receiving some stinging and dismissive remarks by Pelosi (not undeserved), played the race card (my emphasis):

The four are struggling with the speaker’s moves to isolate them in recent weeks, according to interviews with the lawmakers, congressional aides and allies. Pelosi has made at least half a dozen remarks dismissing the group or their far-left proposals on the environment and health care. More recently she scorned their lonely opposition to the party’s emergency border bill last month. And she defended those comments Wednesday, saying, “I have no regrets about anything. Regrets is not what I do,” doubling down on her claim that the group has little power in the House. “When these comments first started, I kind of thought that she was keeping the progressive flank at more of an arm’s distance in order to protect more moderate members, which I understood,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Washington Post. “But the persistent singling out . . . it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful . . . the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”

This is their typical response. But it carries absolutely no weight with me, for I don’t believe Pelosi is singling out this group because they are “people of color”. No, she’s singling them out because they’re splitting what should be and must be a unified party, and undermine the centrism needed to defeat Trump.

It’s okay to have an agenda farther left than that of most Democrats. It’s not okay to use that agenda to demonize or “primary” Democratic centrists at a time when the country is imperiled by perhaps the worst and most dangerous President we’ve ever had.

Don’t get me wrong: Pelosi isn’t perfect. She could have been harder on Trump, if not calling for a futile impeachment at least having a House vote to censure him. In his New York Magazine column this week, Andrew Sullivan excoriates Pelosi for being too kind to Trump, and not going after him or his minions like Jared Kushner. But Sullivan’s solution is not to adopt the platform of the Justice Democrats, but rather to start holding the feet of Republican malefactors to the fire:

Why impeach when the Senate will acquit? Why go to war now, when it might imperil electoral victory next year? Here’s why. There is a strong possibility that Trump is going to win the next election. I know it’s early but the head-to-head polling against most of the Democratic candidates is very close — and that’s before the GOP has gotten to work on oppo research on those Democrats who aren’t well known. Incumbency in a strong economy is usually dispositive. The Dems have almost all decided to run further to the left than even Hillary’s woke-a-thon in 2016: free health care for illegal aliens, abolishing private health insurance, publicly funding abortions, declaring America in 2019 a product of white supremacy, etc. Their strategy seems designed to alienate every white person in the Midwest and give Trump another victory in the Electoral College. Only Biden has a serious polling advantage, and he’s looking frail and weak. If Pelosi keeps playing it safe and Trump is reelected, it will set a precedent that a president can obstruct justice and be rewarded for it. He can avoid all serious congressional oversight and get away with it. The Congress will continue its journey as a withered limb in a Constitution that actually gives it pride of place, Article 1. And every time Trump gets away with another crime, or abuse of power, he is emboldened. Vindicated by re-election? God help us.

Here I can’t agree completely with Sullivan: by and large, I think Pelosi’s done a damn good job holding the Democrats together and pushing forward a legislative agenda that, while doomed for the nonce, is still liberal.

I cannot tell the Justice Democrats to shut up (I don’t like the term “progressive”, since many non-Justice Democrats also have a progressive agenda). They have the right to say what they want. But I can highlight the consequences of their words. If they keep highlighting their social-media power, saying hamhanded things, floating unrealizable programs, effectively calling for open borders, dissing Israel and Jews, and showing not a bit of humility about their status as novices with much to learn, they’re going to lose not just my support, but also threaten national support for every other Democrat. If you look at the conservative media, you’ll see “AOC” highlighted all over the place as a risible symbol of the “new” Democrats. I may be wrong (and hope I am), but that demonization by the GOP—and the JDs’ criticism of Pelosi and Democratic moderates—will solidify support for the Orange Man. It doesn’t help that the JD’s ideology has shifted most of the Democratic candidates for President further Left, to a point where the uncommitted voters, or those who don’t much care for Trump, might vote for him to avoid having a Woke President.

Which is better: pushing for Democratic unity so that we get even a moderate Democratic President, or the possibility of losing the election by favoring programs that aren’t realistic—programs pushed largely on Twitter? (Twitter, by the way, is a tool of the young, not of the average Democratic voter).

What we have here, I think, is a Hobson’s choice. Pelosi is right to try to hold the party together, even at the expense of dissing a small cabal of self-important tweeters.

I’m sure many readers will disagree. By all means, do so in the comments below, but, as always, I request a civil discussion.

************

ADDENDUM: Here’s a tweet—or rather two tweets—instantiating the controversy between most House Democrats and the Justice Democrats. Chakrabarti is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, and “House Democrats” is the official Twitter account of the House Democratic Caucus.

Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color? Her name is Congresswoman Davids, not Sharice. She is a phenomenal new member who flipped a red seat blue. Keep👏🏾Her👏🏾Name👏🏾Out👏🏾Of👏🏾Your👏🏾Mouth. pic.twitter.com/k4sV5hsbQl — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) July 13, 2019