Tarring Steve Pinker and others with Jeffrey Epstein

Several times this week I’ve seen people of low character go after Steve Pinker because of his supposed association with accused sexual predator and child-sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. (Note: my own view is that there’s overwhelming evidence that Epstein is guilty and, after a fair trial, deserves to go to jail for decades.)
But that’s not enough. I see articles where, on no evidence at all, scientists and atheists are tarred because they either knew Epstein or associated with him. This innuendo is meant to imply that those people knew about Epstein’s crimes and either ignored them or, perhaps, even participated in them. In other words, they’re complicit. I could reproduce several examples, but I suspect readers have already seen them, and I’m not going to highlight and send traffic to miscreants involved in slander or character assassination.
But this kind of stuff disturbed me so much—since Pinker is a friend whose character I respect—that I wrote to him, asking what was up with him and Epstein. Did he know the man, and under what circumstances? Didn’t he ever suspect that there was sexual predation going on? I told Steve that he didn’t have to answer if he didn’t want to, but that I was concerned, and that if he did respond, I wouldn’t publish anything he said without his permission.
Steve did email me, and when I read what he wrote I asked permission to publish what he said. I didn’t think he would say “yes”, but he did—as I would if I were so slandered—so here you have Pinker’s own response to the slurs against him. His words are indented.
I’m happy to share my encounters with Epstein.
The annoying irony is that I could never stand the guy, never took research funding from him, and always tried to keep my distance. Friends and colleagues described him to me as a quantitative genius and a scientific sophisticate, and they invited me to salons and coffee klatches at which he held court. But I found him to be a kibitzer and a dilettante — he would abruptly change the subject ADD style, dismiss an observation with an adolescent wisecrack, and privilege his own intuitions over systematic data. I think the dislike was mutual—according to a friend, he “voted me off the island,” presumably because he was sick of me trying to keep the conversation on track and correcting him when he shot off his mouth on topics he knew nothing about. But Epstein had insinuated himself with so many people I intersected with (Alan Dershowitz, Martin Nowak, John Brockman, Steve Kosslyn, Lawrence Krauss) and so many institutions he helped fund (Harvard’s Program in Evolutionary Dynamics, ASU’s Origins Project, even Harvard Hillel) that I often ended up at the same place with him. (Most of these gatherings were prior to the revelation of his sex crimes, such as the 2002 plane trip to TED with Dawkins, Dennett, the Brockmans, and others, but Krauss’s Origins Project Meeting came after he served his sentence.) Since I was often the most recognizable person in the room, someone would snap a picture; some of them resurfaced this past week, circulated by people who disagree with me on various topics and apparently believe that the photos are effective arguments.
In the interests of full disclosure, there was another connection. Alan Dershowitz and I are friends and colleagues, and we taught a course together at Harvard. He often asks me questions about syntax and semantics of laws, most recently the impeachment statute. While he was representing Epstein, he asked me about the natural interpretation of one of the relevant laws, and I offered my opinion; this was cited in a court document. I did it as a favor to a friend and colleague, not as a paid expert witness, but I now regret that I did so. And needless to say I find Epstein’s behavior reprehensible.
Since some of the social-media snark insinuates that I downplay sexual exploitation, it may be worth adding that I have a paper trail of abhorrence of violence against women, have celebrated efforts to stamp it out, and have tried to make my own small contribution to this effort.
My review of the history of rape and battering in The Better Angels of Our Nature begins:
“Rape is one of the prime atrocities in the human repertoire. It combines pain, degradation, terror, trauma, the seizure of a woman’s means of perpetuating life, and an intrusion into the makeup of her progeny. It is also one of the commonest of atrocities.”
The lengthy section lauds feminist writers like Susan Brownmiller who first documented the prevalence of rape and the historic indifference to it, and who called for concerted measures to eliminate it. I then refute the cynical assumption that those measures are idealistic or utopian, that nothing can be done to combat violence against women until some distant day in the future in which the patriarchy is finally dismantled or human nature changes. On the contrary, I show that this campaign has achieved considerable success: rates of sexual assault and domestic violence against women have dropped dramatically since data were first kept by Bureau of Justice Statistics, and societal tolerance has plummeted as well. (I updated the data In Enlightenment Now.) As far as I know I’m the only writer who has documented and celebrated actual progress in reducing violence against women, and argued that this progress shows that the effort is not futile and should embolden us to press for greater reductions still.
Given my longstanding distaste for everything Epstein, it’s galling to be publicly associated with him based on some photos and mutual associates, but I suppose this is one of the dubious perquisites of fame (by academic standards). And it’s a particular hazard in the era of social media — last year I was featured in a New York Times op-ed by Jesse Singal called “Social Media Is Making Us Dumber. Here’s Exhibit A”; this year I appear to be Exhibit B.
There you have it. If people are going to tar Pinker by flaunting his association with Epstein, then Pinker deserves a reply. This is his reply, and any further discussion should take it into account.
Note: At Steve’s request I’ve made two small emendations for clarity.
I think it likely that even here, in the WEIT comments, there will be a “yeah, but” comment. Or worse.
Sadly, you’re probably right.
Ya know what is disturbing? All these rich fuckers knew what the fuck was going on and THEY LOOKED THE OTHER WAY while kids were fucking raped and trafficked. BURN IT ALL DOWN.
This is the kind of termite I was talking about. “yesjustice” won’t be posting here any more.
Ironically, the only person I knew who ever used that phrase was a 20yo kid who voted for Trump, because he “wanted to burn it all down,” without even knowing what that might mean. (And he was black.)
Such comments are… not helpful.
But instructive. Humans are capable of incredibly incongruous and fractured epistemological foundations. They can run one belief OS 0.9 of the time and turn to a wholly incompatible one the remainder for security or tribalism or simply ignorance.
I had no idea of any connection between this guy and Pinker. The guilt by association thing is always something that can happen to any of us. I hope sending you that article earlier today on Harvard’s connection to Epstein did not offend. It was meant to show, I suppose, what a creepy guy he was. Gaining favor from the school only to raise his phony reputation.
I had heard nothing, but thanks for setting the record straight.
For some reason, many of my leftist friends seem to have an ax to grind with Professor Pinker…evidently for talking about the problems of the day in something beyond slogans that fit on a bumper sticker.
That’s a good email from Pinker, one that bears the indicia of probity. And I have no reason at all to doubt his utter blamelessness.
OTOH, and completely unrelated to Pinker, I suspect there are some tight sphincters out there this week among any of the high-and-mighty who might’ve engaged in any dodgy conduct with Jeffrey Epstein.
Epstein’s going down for the count, from the looks of things. And he doesn’t strike me as a guy who will do his time easy. Which means he’ll be looking to give up anyone he can for a potential sentence reduction.
His only chance of catching a sentence he can outlive will be to hand up a YOOGE target, the higher and the mightier the better for him. And the highest and mightiest of all the guys Epstein used to knock around with (assuming for the sake of argument that he’s got anything on them, which I don’t know to be the case) are those two notorious roués, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.
I saw something on the Internet (I don’t know if it’s true) that he’s offered to give up the names of his friends who PAID for sex in return for a five-year sentence for himself. But of course nobody of huge stature would have paid for sex if they had it: it would have been free for them.
+1 Also it seems like Epstein is either a hebephile or an ephebophile.
Apologies. That was meant to be in response to Peter’s comment.
If that’s true, it’s a nice opening bid, and I’m sure the prosecutors in the US Attorney’s office for the SDNY had a good laugh over it. Epstein, who’s in his sixties, is looking at 45 years. He doesn’t get to dictate who he’ll give up; the prosecutors do.
If there’s a deal to be reached, they’ll give Epstein a so-called “Queen for a Day” letter, which let’s him come in and bare his soul (without anything he says during the proffer session being admissible against him at a potential trial). At that point, the prosecutors will let him know if anything he has is worth anything to them and, if so, the negotiating over numbers can begin in earnest. It would have to be something BIG.
And even if Epstein doesn’t end up cutting a deal, anyone who’s engaged in anything hinky with him has to be nervous about what might come out during debriefings — of Epstein or of other potential witnesses — or, even worse, what might be said from the witness stand if the case proceeds to trial.
Also (even though we’ve been warned not to read too much into it) keep in mind that this case is being handled NOT by the U.S. Attorney office’s sex-crimes unit (where it would presumably belong), but by its specialists in public corruption.
I want to get excited about the Public Corruption aspect of this story, but I think just the role of Alex Acosta in the Florida case could explain it. I really want Individual One to be involved, though. Hizzoner would be somewhat satisfying, too.
Very interesting.
And so, what would you read into that business about who is handling the case? And by the way, did you happen to read Preet Bhara, Doing Justice? It is worth a look.
Haven’t had a chance to read Bharara’s book yet. But, from what I’ve seen of him, Bharara strikes me as one of the two most insightful legal commentators who appear regularly on the tube — the other being former acting US Solicitor General Neal Katyal.
Those two have more to say than the usual drivel.
Try to read the book. Very good and an interesting look at big time prosecution at SDNY. He breaks it out into all the segments and tells several stories to make it even better.
Bill Clinton and Donald Trump might not play a big part in the trial at all. As Keith Richards once famously remarked about the CIA working secretly against The Rolling Stones: “Naah, this would have been too f****** big.”
I’ve seen the photos with Pinker and others. But I’m sure many people have had their photo taken with Epstein under similar, completely innocent, circumstances. He was a billionaire after all. And that’s the worst thing I’ve heard in regard to Pinker — that he appears in the occasional photo. Nothing more. I never considered that a photo with this guy = guilty.
Alan Dershowitz represented Epstein. Some people may find that reprehensible, but even the worst criminals deserve representation. I’ve read that Dershowitz has been shunned by his Hamptons neighbors. I’ve also read some more overt allegations made about Dershowitz. I’ve not heard any such allegations regarding Pinker (although the leering insinuation is bad enough).
I should have added here, which I’ve mentioned several times on this site, that I was on O.J. Simpson’s defense team as an expert witness on DNA statistics, though I didn’t take money. Simpson was accused of a double murder—a horrible crime.
All I was trying to do was ensure that the government used its DNA statistics correctly. Still, I’m surprised that I haven’t met the fate of Ronald Sullivan or Dershowitz (in this case). Nobody has (yet) demonized me for defending an accused murderer.
Maybe you don’t look enough like Pinker, but it was a different time back then! These days the atmosphere out there is vicious. GROG
At least one of the girls (now women) who was victimized by Epstein, and who recently came forward to tell her story to the Miami Herald, has also accused Dershowitz of abusing her. (Dershowitz denies it vehemently, but then — innocent or guilty — he would, wouldn’t he?)
What’s clear is that Dershowitz spent time as a guest at Epstein’s private Caribbean island (where underage girls were regularly transported for sex, and where the victim claims she was abused by Dershowitz).
In so doing, The Dersh broke the first rule of criminal defense lawyer survival — never, ever socialize privately with a client. Never. That kinda crap is okay for civil lawyers, but it has compromised countless criminal defense counsel. The last line of cooperation for a convicted client is to flip on his own lawyer. Never give ’em that chance, is what my mentor impressed upon me.
Goes to show, even a hotshot Harvard Law professor can be a dumb-ass sometimes.
He also spent way too much time on Fox with a lot of strange legal ideas.
That’s the reason he’s been shunned by the bien-pensant crowd on Martha’s Vineyard.
Frankly I don’t understand the impetus behind the barrage of scurrilous idiocy that Dr Pinker has to deal with. He is far more sanguine about it than I would be.
What possible motivation could they have? The good Dr wrote a couple of books that make a case for optimism about us and that makes him literally Hilter? One could disagree with his methods and conclusions but why go from there to a kind of vile opprobrium and making shit up about complicity in (alleged) heinous crimes? I guess I just don’t understand people.
You can be the most progressive person on the planet, if you found unenthusiastic about particular aspects of Wokeness, and you are notable enough (or just have 15 minutes of fame), they’ll try to obliterate your reputation, livelihood and online persona.
It’s a mistake to consider them left or progressive, when evidently, they are most hostile to other progressives, liberals and leftist that aren’t entirely on board with intersectional mumbo jumbo, or their social media hate mobs.
Woke people arrayed themselves against Pinker in particular because he criticised core woke beliefs in “Blank Slate”, is associated with evolutionary biology, New Atheists and the “IDW”, each in disagrement with some dogmata of wokeness: teenage nerds are the patriarchy, Muslims are oppressed, sex and gender are socially constructed, science is white male colonialism, a double entendre in a lift is “rape culture” and so forth.
When the internet became widely available in the late 90’s it was heralded as a force to spread democracy and enlightenment throughout the world. Yet, it seems the opposite has happened. From the Russians interfering in our elections to these scurrilous attacks on Pinker, the Internet serves as medium to induce a significant portion of the population into tribalism and a denial to hear opposite views. Trump probably would never have been elected or even nominated without the Internet. Of course, tribalism has always existed, but the Internet has intensified it. We will never go back to a pre-internet world barring a global catastrophe. It has done much good, but it may be a prime contributor to ignorance, hatred, and the decline of democracy. There doesn’t seem that there is much we can do to stop this because it would require censorship and the diminution of free speech, something also very depressing.
I would not give up all hope. There may eventually be many things coming to the big internet platforms that will improve the current problems. If our congress and executive were not currently so useless, many things would have been done already. The technology has been way ahead of the regulators and the law but it will not always be that way.
I think the internet is still a great force to spread democracy and improve life. It’s social media that is the real problem. I’ve never gotten involved, but everyone I know who has a twitter/facebook account has been negatively affected. They’ve been estranged from family members and lost friends; they’ve been threatened or otherwise emotionally abused. Twitter has allowed Trump to create an alternate reality for millions caught in his personality cult. That alone is proof that Twitter is a very dangerous platform. The world would be a much saner place without social media. I imagine after the internet was invented, this byproduct was inevitable, but it causes more harm than good. A modern example of Pandora’s box.
Maybe we should call it ‘antisocial media’?
I hear PZ has chimed in. The same PZ who has actually been accused of rape.
The same PZ who used to be opposed to such fallacies as “guilt by association”.
The NewRacists and FTBullies have jumped in, as you would expect.
The sexual charge against PZ is almost certainly scurrilous. But it is still ironic to ‘throw it in his face’, since scurrilous charges is what he has been doing to Pinker.
We don’t know that. It was quite a long time ago, when professors like Mr. Tentacles could get potential rape allegations closed down quickly, especially if they got to the Dean’s office (“zoom”) to set the narrative, and leave the poor woman in a room. We only know his side of the story. I suspect her side would be a LOT different. I hope she comes forward one day.
But that isn’t all there is. Mr. Tentacles defended and allowed a self-confessed child rapist to comment on his site. He and his “horde” gave him hugs, etc.
Annnnndddd, he is not the only FTB blogger (now moved to the failure of The Orbit) to be accused of rape.
You are going to have to do a lot better than that. There is nothing there.
Thank you for publishing this. I think we can all agree that there was a network of powerful people who protected this predator and that they need to be brought to justice. But when those with an axe to grind try to smear others who may have simply had a conversation with the predator or served on a board with him or spoken on a panel with him, that trivializes the seriousness with which we need to respond to pedophiles and their enablers. I would go so far as to say that those trying to link Dr. Pinker with the predator are showing great disrespect not only to Dr. Pinker, but to the dozens if not hundreds of the victims of this travesty. Let’s all condemn pedophilia and the intimidation of witnesses without exploiting it to further our own agendas. And that includes not salivating at it being a possible smoking gun to bring down either a former president or the current president.
+1
Why didn’t you think he’d say “yes” when you asked him to publish it?
Because it was a private email correspondence, and I didn’t expect to publish it, and I thought he might have wanted to keep it private. That’s all.
Jerry, thanks for being around. It is quite marvelous for us that you can give us the words from the horses mouth, so to say. Thanks. Thanks for being famous. GROG
There seem to be plenty of people who are uncomfortable with the arguments that Professor Pinker has set out in such detail in Better Angels and Enlightenment. They don’t have much by the way of counter-argument, so what better way of chucking muck at Pinker than to associate him with the likes of Epstein?
I don’t do social media. I’m not tempted to start.
It is simple laziness of thought to grind one axe against another.
“Most of these gatherings were prior to the revelation of his sex crimes, such as the 2002 plane trip to TED with Dawkins, Dennett, the Brockmans, and others, but Krauss’s Origins Project Meeting came after he served his sentence.”
You complain about people “imply[ing] that those people knew about Epstein’s crimes and … ignored them” but based on Pinker’s letter to you it sounds like he, well, knew about Epstein’s crimes and ignored them.
Excuse me? Pinker goes to an Origins Project Meeting and somehow that makes him complicit in Epstein’s crimes because he went to a meeting that Epstein attended or had something to do with? Give me a break.
There is a picture of the three of them (Pinker, Krauss and Epstein) apparently chumming together at the 2014 conference dinner. I know it doesn’t mean Steve is guilty of anything other than associating with two men who turned out to be abusers of women, but I wish Steve had kept better company.
Steve says Krauss seated him next to Epstein at lunch and someone snapped a picture. I see no reason not to believe Steve.
Uh oh, I found something else disturbing. Gawker claims to have the logs of Epstein’s private jet recording who flew to Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean (aka, pedophile island). Unfortunately, Pinker is on the list, along with Clinton, Dershowitz and others. I hope Steve can give a good reason for this.
https://gawker.com/flight-logs-put-clinton-dershowitz-on-pedophile-billio-1681039971
I only see Pinker mentioned in this paragraph:
That would seem to indicate that the logs cover all flights of Epstein’s planes. I don’t think we can conclude that Pinker flew to “pedophile island”.
Yes. Good point.
Still, I’m still a bit concerned.
A comment by Dan Dennett:
I guess I am being judgmental but I would be more careful about accepting gifts from wealthy people I do not know. Pinker, Dennett, Dawkins. OMG. Thank goodness PCC is not in these pics. I need some unquestioned heroes.
I’ve re-read that letter multiple times now in a futile attempt to find how you could have come up with this assertion.
Good response from Pinker.
That “monster” Epstein is a member of the Human Race makes me ashamed for the race. That Dr. Pinker is also, gives me hope. Thank you to Dr. Pinker for responding to your query and to you for asking him and sharing his response with us.
Not too surprised that the epitome of academic biology failure (can’t remember his name) is involved in such accusations. Or that the commenters here are “slymepitters”. Does that guy (it’s on the tip of my tongue)never get tired of repeating his nonsense? (Or it used to be, but now I can’t even be bothered to try to remember his name. Must be the Roundup.)
Not only is that loser (Mr. Tentacles) who you are referring to have a history of skeezy behaviour, he was accused of rape by one of hi students, and defended a self-confessed child rapist who posted on his blog (and still does the last time I checked).
He is also matey with another former FTB blogger who was ALSO accused of rape.
BTW, over at Pharynguliar, Mr. Tentacles claims:
“By the way, the author of that blog who famously insists on civility and honesty, has allowed a comment to stand in which it is claimed that I have been accused of rape. Not mentioned is that the guy who made the comment, Rich Sanderson, is also the guy who made the accusation…”
Nope, Mr. Tentacles. I didn’t make the accusation. The student did. Remember! Which you also stated in your blog – of which I have a copy of the blog-post in which you wrote it. I never attended any of Mr. Tentacle’s classes.
So, Mr. Tentacles, jog on.
Thanks for posting this. Honestly, isn’t this sort of fallout part of the power that people like Epstein wield? By insinuating themselves across a variety of circles, they protect themselves. I imagine the Epsteins of the world hope that the threat of being tied to him and his crimes would put people off of speaking out against him. If nothing else, Pinker’s experience is a good reminder that we should trust our better judgement regarding the character of people we keep company with.
“we should trust our better judgement regarding the character of people we keep company with.”
How can you judge? How can you even know?
It seems no-one is immune from having past crimes, or alleged crimes, or possibly just lapses of taste, dredged up and pilloried on ‘social media’.
If someone would please produce a list of ‘people it is safe to associate with’? Actually, I’ve just done it. Here it is:
Start of list
End of list
It wasn’t very long, was it?
And that leaves aside the fact that we don’t always have much choice in who we associate with anyway. I’m sure I could produce incriminating photos of any prominent public figure you like to name shaking hands with a known fraudster / alleged war criminal / corrupt dictator / misogynist.
