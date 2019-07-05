Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, July 5, 2019, and I hope all you Yanks enjoyed yesterday’s holiday. This fellow did, doing his best to make America great again!

I AM A REAL AMERICAN – @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/uLbH9E3H7J — HUCK FINN BARBELL (@tomfinnjr) July 2, 2019

I had an excellent time looking at fish underwater, and I’ll do it again tomorrow at Captain Cook Monument. It’s National Apple Turnover Day, though I much prefer cherry or strawberry turnovers. And, after yesterday’s American Independence Day, we have three more from other lands:

Independence Day (Algeria), celebrating the independence of Algeria from France in 1962.

Independence Day (Cape Verde), celebrating the independence of Cape Verde from Portugal in 1975.

Independence Day (Venezuela), celebrating the independence of Venezuela from Spain in 1811; also National Armed Forces Day.

Stuff that happened on July 5 include these events:

1687 – Isaac Newton publishes Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica .

. 1915 – The Liberty Bell leaves Philadelphia by special train on its way to the Panama–Pacific International Exposition. This is the last trip outside Philadelphia that the custodians of the bell intend to permit.

1937 – Spam, the luncheon meat, is introduced into the market by the Hormel Foods Corporation.

Spam, of course, is the Unofficial State Food of Hawaii, and is served as a kind of meat sushi with rice and seaweed (spam musubi), and is also available at every McDonald’s as a breakfast item. Here’s a photo I took this morning:

Reminds you of the Monty Python sketch, no? “Spam, sausage, egg, rice, and Spam. . ” etc.

1946 – The bikini goes on sale after debuting during an outdoor fashion show at the Molitor Pool in Paris, France.

1950 – Zionism: The Knesset passes the Law of Return which grants all Jews the right to immigrate to Israel.

1954 – Elvis Presley records his first single, “That’s All Right,” at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee.

1962 – The official independence of Algeria is proclaimed after an 8-year-long war with France.

1975 – Arthur Ashe becomes the first black man to win the Wimbledon singles title.

Here’s a video of Ashe beating Jimmy Connors in that tournament (note the bit about the libel suit):

1996 – Dolly the sheep becomes the first mammal cloned from an adult cell.

2009 – The largest hoard of Anglo-Saxon gold ever discovered in England, consisting of more than 1,500 items, is found near the village of Hammerwich, near Lichfield, Staffordshire.

Here’s a piece from the Staffordshire Hoard, identified by Wikipedia as “a gold sword hilt fitting with cloisonné garnet inlay (below), uncleaned by conservators, still showing traces of soil.” The hoard, containing 3500 items, probably dates from the 7th century:

Notables born on this day include:

1805 – Robert FitzRoy, English captain, meteorologist, and politician, 2nd Governor of New Zealand (d. 1865)

FitzRoy, of course, was the captain of HMS Beagle when Darwin sailed on it around the world. FitzRoy later became a creationist and a big opponent of evolution. He attended the great Oxford Debate on evolution in 1860, where he made a spectacle of himself. As Wikipedia reports,

During the debate FitzRoy, seen as “a grey haired Roman nosed elderly gentleman”, stood in the centre of the audience and “lifting an immense Bible first with both and afterwards with one hand over his head, solemnly implored the audience to believe God rather than man”. As he admitted that The Origin of Species had given him “acutest pain”, the crowd shouted him down.

A depressive who also became bankrupt, FitzRoy committed suicide, cutting his throat with a razor in 1865.

1810 – P. T. Barnum, American businessman, co-founded Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus (d. 1891)

1889 – Jean Cocteau, French novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1963)

1904 – Ernst Mayr, German-American biologist and ornithologist (d. 2005)

1940 – Chuck Close, American painter and photographer

1946 – Gerard ‘t Hooft, Dutch physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1950 – Huey Lewis, American singer-songwriter and actor

1985 – Megan Rapinoe, American soccer player

Those who died on July 5 were few; they include:

1965 – Porfirio Rubirosa, Dominican race car driver, polo player, and diplomat (b. 1909)

1969 – Walter Gropius, German architect, designed the John F. Kennedy Federal Building and Werkbund Exhibition (b. 1883)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s words need an explanation, which Malgorzata supplied:

Postmodernizm, “wokeness”, anti-vaxxers, “alternative” medicine, fake new, and more – all this is breaking humans covenant with reality. Hili loves the absurdity of the idea that humans went into a covenent with the ineffable god and she bemoans the fact that they are breaking their covenant with reality which gave us so much in the last few hundred years.

The dialogue:

Hili: We have to renew the covenant.

A: Who with?

Hili: Not who with but what with—with reality

In Polish:

Hili: Musimy odnowić przymierze.

Ja: Z kim?

Hili: Nie z kim, tylko z czym, z rzeczywistością.

Here’s a fox from reader Merilee, showing that sometimes nature imitates art—medieval art, that is:

Several readers sent me this short BBC piece, complete with a video of Her Majesty and Olive the Duck. Click on the screenshots to see it:

Salon just won’t stop trying to out-woke the Huffington Post. I hope Salon goes after the Bible next, as it’s far worse than the Declaration, as it also condones genocide, obedience to dictators, allowing your daughters to be raped, and slavery, not to mention a host of other ills.

Despite its positive impact on history, the #DeclarationOfIndependence was also a product of its time—and bears some of the shortcomings of its era, including racism, sexism and prejudice against #NativeAmericans#4thofJuly #IndependenceDayhttps://t.co/W3Hz8NO0n5 — Salon (@Salon) July 4, 2019

A tweet from reader Barry, who calls this “the greatest cat leap ever,” and notes, “From that swift move of the front paws to the back paws and then a perfect landing, we’re talking Olympic-like poise and confidence here.”

Can everybody just Please look at this cat pic.twitter.com/GEPe1XzurJ — danee, goddess of dinosaurs 🦖 (@itsdaneesaur) July 3, 2019

A cat tweet from Heather Hastie, showing how all good moggies should be tucked in:

Tweets from Matthew Cobb. Condolences to Brian Cox (I believe he has a calico named Herschel as well):

We lost our much-loved cat Rocky Raccoon today – here he is in 2005 when he didn’t really look all cat 🙂 pic.twitter.com/cywFko7ZBa — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 4, 2019

I’m not sure that your kids would really appreciate this:

The Pythagoras cup is a fun example of a siphon, a device that uses gravity to drain a container of liquid. You can make one with a plastic cup, a lid and a bendy straw. Then with some food coloring you can make this [how: https://t.co/G5D1B8SQDW] [gif: https://t.co/zMYoh1Hxcr] pic.twitter.com/XvHFNP4HmT — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 30, 2019

Primates certainly have fun, as we see here:

Turtle courtship (do harder slaps attract mates more strongly?):

Yes, the swift is a truly remarkable bird, and you should read the article linked to this tweet. Among other things, you’ll learn that from the time a baby swift free-falls from its nest, its feet aren’t likely touch ground, or a tree, or anything—for FOUR YEARS! They’re flying (and sleeping on the wing) all that time.

A beautiful homage to The Greatest Bird On Earth – everything you need to know about the truly remarkable Swift by G. J. Gamble ⁦@GJGamble⁩ ⁦@BBCSpringwatch⁩ https://t.co/9cUkurXmN3 — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) June 16, 2019