Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, July 5, 2019, and I hope all you Yanks enjoyed yesterday’s holiday. This fellow did, doing his best to make America great again!
I had an excellent time looking at fish underwater, and I’ll do it again tomorrow at Captain Cook Monument. It’s National Apple Turnover Day, though I much prefer cherry or strawberry turnovers. And, after yesterday’s American Independence Day, we have three more from other lands:
- Independence Day (Algeria), celebrating the independence of Algeria from France in 1962.
- Independence Day (Cape Verde), celebrating the independence of Cape Verde from Portugal in 1975.
- Independence Day (Venezuela), celebrating the independence of Venezuela from Spain in 1811; also National Armed Forces Day.
Stuff that happened on July 5 include these events:
- 1687 – Isaac Newton publishes Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica.
- 1915 – The Liberty Bell leaves Philadelphia by special train on its way to the Panama–Pacific International Exposition. This is the last trip outside Philadelphia that the custodians of the bell intend to permit.
- 1937 – Spam, the luncheon meat, is introduced into the market by the Hormel Foods Corporation.
Spam, of course, is the Unofficial State Food of Hawaii, and is served as a kind of meat sushi with rice and seaweed (spam musubi), and is also available at every McDonald’s as a breakfast item. Here’s a photo I took this morning:
Reminds you of the Monty Python sketch, no? “Spam, sausage, egg, rice, and Spam. . ” etc.
- 1946 – The bikini goes on sale after debuting during an outdoor fashion show at the Molitor Pool in Paris, France.
- 1950 – Zionism: The Knesset passes the Law of Return which grants all Jews the right to immigrate to Israel.
- 1954 – Elvis Presley records his first single, “That’s All Right,” at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee.
- 1962 – The official independence of Algeria is proclaimed after an 8-year-long war with France.
- 1975 – Arthur Ashe becomes the first black man to win the Wimbledon singles title.
Here’s a video of Ashe beating Jimmy Connors in that tournament (note the bit about the libel suit):
- 1996 – Dolly the sheep becomes the first mammal cloned from an adult cell.
- 2009 – The largest hoard of Anglo-Saxon gold ever discovered in England, consisting of more than 1,500 items, is found near the village of Hammerwich, near Lichfield, Staffordshire.
Here’s a piece from the Staffordshire Hoard, identified by Wikipedia as “a gold sword hilt fitting with cloisonné garnet inlay (below), uncleaned by conservators, still showing traces of soil.” The hoard, containing 3500 items, probably dates from the 7th century:
Notables born on this day include:
- 1805 – Robert FitzRoy, English captain, meteorologist, and politician, 2nd Governor of New Zealand (d. 1865)
FitzRoy, of course, was the captain of HMS Beagle when Darwin sailed on it around the world. FitzRoy later became a creationist and a big opponent of evolution. He attended the great Oxford Debate on evolution in 1860, where he made a spectacle of himself. As Wikipedia reports,
During the debate FitzRoy, seen as “a grey haired Roman nosed elderly gentleman”, stood in the centre of the audience and “lifting an immense Bible first with both and afterwards with one hand over his head, solemnly implored the audience to believe God rather than man”. As he admitted that The Origin of Species had given him “acutest pain”, the crowd shouted him down.
A depressive who also became bankrupt, FitzRoy committed suicide, cutting his throat with a razor in 1865.
- 1810 – P. T. Barnum, American businessman, co-founded Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus (d. 1891)
- 1889 – Jean Cocteau, French novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1963)
- 1904 – Ernst Mayr, German-American biologist and ornithologist (d. 2005)
- 1940 – Chuck Close, American painter and photographer
- 1946 – Gerard ‘t Hooft, Dutch physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
- 1950 – Huey Lewis, American singer-songwriter and actor
- 1985 – Megan Rapinoe, American soccer player
Those who died on July 5 were few; they include:
- 1965 – Porfirio Rubirosa, Dominican race car driver, polo player, and diplomat (b. 1909)
- 1969 – Walter Gropius, German architect, designed the John F. Kennedy Federal Building and Werkbund Exhibition (b. 1883)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s words need an explanation, which Malgorzata supplied:
Postmodernizm, “wokeness”, anti-vaxxers, “alternative” medicine, fake new, and more – all this is breaking humans covenant with reality. Hili loves the absurdity of the idea that humans went into a covenent with the ineffable god and she bemoans the fact that they are breaking their covenant with reality which gave us so much in the last few hundred years.
The dialogue:
Hili: We have to renew the covenant.
A: Who with?
Hili: Not who with but what with—with reality
Hili: Musimy odnowić przymierze.
Ja: Z kim?
Hili: Nie z kim, tylko z czym, z rzeczywistością.
Here’s a fox from reader Merilee, showing that sometimes nature imitates art—medieval art, that is:
Several readers sent me this short BBC piece, complete with a video of Her Majesty and Olive the Duck. Click on the screenshots to see it:
Salon just won’t stop trying to out-woke the Huffington Post. I hope Salon goes after the Bible next, as it’s far worse than the Declaration, as it also condones genocide, obedience to dictators, allowing your daughters to be raped, and slavery, not to mention a host of other ills.
A tweet from reader Barry, who calls this “the greatest cat leap ever,” and notes, “From that swift move of the front paws to the back paws and then a perfect landing, we’re talking Olympic-like poise and confidence here.”
A cat tweet from Heather Hastie, showing how all good moggies should be tucked in:
Tweets from Matthew Cobb. Condolences to Brian Cox (I believe he has a calico named Herschel as well):
I’m not sure that your kids would really appreciate this:
Primates certainly have fun, as we see here:
Turtle courtship (do harder slaps attract mates more strongly?):
Yes, the swift is a truly remarkable bird, and you should read the article linked to this tweet. Among other things, you’ll learn that from the time a baby swift free-falls from its nest, its feet aren’t likely touch ground, or a tree, or anything—for FOUR YEARS! They’re flying (and sleeping on the wing) all that time.
America – the world is laughing at your leader again…
the Continental army took over the airports – US airpower is why you beat us?!
OK, can someone explain to me by Spam is so popular in Hawaii? What the heck happened? How did it happen? I’ve never eaten it, but that’s because it looks like cat food and smells like somebody tried to set a record for the world’s most processed ham.
Its WWII, it never expires and it’s pretty good. It is very popular in S. Korea and less so in Japan. When times were tough in Hawaii it was the food of the poor. Its like the people in Hawaii, very diverse. Fried spam and sticky rice is the national breakfast. Don’t know what else to tell ya.
I should also say it is similar to the question, Why do they eat rice. In the orient that is the most basic food. You eat rice from the time you have your first teeth. They do not buy rice by the lb. or the box. It is 25 or 50 pound bags. Everyone has a rice cooker and it is used for every meal.
I am going to guess it started because Spam is a cheap, tinned meat, and Hawaii is a state with limited ability to raise meat. Then it caught on because it’s awesome.
I remember that Ashe-Connors finals at Wimbledon ’75. Connors seemed all but unbeatable going in — having not lost a set on his way to the finals, and having won the “grass slam” the year before (the three major tournaments — Wimbledon, US Open, and Australian Open — then played on grass. He’d been prevented from playing in that year’s fourth major — the French Open, on clay — and thus been denied the opportunity to win the 1974 Grand Slam).
Ashe’s victory was a huge upset, of the Clay-Liston variety. And it revealed Connors’s Achilles’s heel. Later the summer, Connors lost the US Open — played that year on clay at Forrest Hills — to the Argentinian clay-court specialist, Guillermo Vilas. And he lost in the Wimbledon finals the next two years to Björn Borg.
Connors remained a great player, and won several more majors, but he was never again the unbeatable juggernaut he’d seemed going into that Wimbledon match with Ashe.
Jean Cocteau was a celebrated filmmaker, too, a godfather of sorts to the French “New Wave.”
Here is a link to a brief, informative summary of the June 1860 ‘Oxford Debate’.
http://www.branchcollective.org/?ps_articles=jonathan-smith-the-huxley-wilberforce-debate-on-evolution-30-june-1860
“Can everybody just Please look at this cat”
The little bounce just before the jump is a dead giveaway. He’s waiting for every one to watch him. 😎 Could there be an Olympics for cats?
I think Hili is right on the money about needed a new convenant with reality, if it’s still amenable.
RE: the Declaration, no one reads the Declaration, and says, OMG, it’s been almost 250 years, and we still haven’t changed how we treat women, etc. We have; things are better.
I see that Olive the Duck, like Donald the Trump, broke royal etiquette by walking in front of Her Majesty.
At least unlike the Yank lout, Olive hasn’t hasn’t insulted Meghan Markle (that we know of).