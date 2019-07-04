I know the news is full of things I’d normally be commenting on, but I’m on vacation and a). don’t have time to write nearly as much as usual, and b). much of the news is depressing and I’d rather look at tropical reef fish than be splenetic.
HOWEVER, there are several items that readers are welcome to comment on below. In other words, this is a discussion thread. Here are some suggestions:
a. Journalist Andy Ngo was pelted with milkshakes, beaten up, and had his camera stolen while reporting on a confrontation between white supremacists (“Proud Boys”) and Antifa in Portland, Oregon. The right-wing media sees this as an instance of extremist left intolerance and violence, while many on the Left are excusing the violence, either saying it’s time to confront the fascists with physical resistance, or, at any rate, Ngo brought it on himself, covering the confrontation in order to provoke violence on himself and become a victim. Weigh in below.
b. Nike withdrew its introduction of a “Betsy Ross” sneaker, shown below in the NYT article, after ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a spokesperson for Nike, criticized the design, which apparently had been used by a few right-wing extremist and white supremacist groups, including the Klan, in their literature. (It was also prominently hung from the Capitol during Obama’s inauguration—see below—but that wasn’t mentioned in the NYT article.)
Was this okay for the Obama inauguration but not now because, in the interim, it’s been used by a couple of odious groups? Does the appropriation by such groups of an early American flag associated with the nation’s foundation render that flag unusable for the indefinite future because it’s now a symbol of racism?
c. Trump is having a military display, which apparently costs a lot, for today’s Fourth of July celebrations in Washington D.C. There are tanks and fighter jets in it. France also has parades with military vehicles, which apparently inspired Trump. Are anti-Trumpers right to make a big deal of this?
d. It’s now clear that there is an immigration crisis at the border, with more than 144,000 immigrants coming across the southern border in the last month—the most ever. Conditions look dire, at least according to the photos I’ve seen. What is to be done about this? Is there a credible solution to the problem that does not leave us with open borders but still allows Democrats to promulgate immigration reform? (Some on the Left have indeed called for the abolition of any border controls.)
Discuss, have a hot dog, and enjoy the Fourth.

As for me, I'm going to go have a beer at a cookout with friends and try to ignore civic affairs for a few hours.
The border crisis is driven by asylum policy. It is too restrictive.
We should admit anyone claiming asylum, house them with families intact, and after a medical check for infectious disease within a day or two, release them as free people into the United States of America.
To avoid long wait, we should multiply the doctors/medical at the border by 10-fold, so the confirmation of not-infectious is quick. Then, another family can occupy the suite or hotel room immediately.
This is, in effect, an open-border policy, because anyone wanting to immigrate to the U.S. would claim asylum, and there would be no way to verify those claims. You don’t mention whether their claim of asylum, which by law must be based on fear of persecution in their home countries, would even need to be checked.
This issue is much more complex than you are saying. Asylum is a right that can be claimed by anyone. But it has to be investigated and decided by a court if it gets to that. All of it takes time and lots of people. The system currently cannot handle the numbers and frankly has been falling down on the job for a long time. Trump is just making it worse. The whole process must be fixed but you don’t accomplish it by simply letting people go totally free. You also do not fix it by ignoring the problems at the origin country but we are doing that as well.
Yes, I should have added that this would be a stalking horse for open borders. I support completely open borders except for infectious disease.
Randal, I should have said that I am aware of the current investigation/court cycle, and am suggesting we ditch it.
Get back to us on that open borders thing when China ships over 50 million ‘migrants’.
I need a memory refresh. When boatloads of immigrants arrived at Ellis Island, how many of them were caged, or turned away, or refused entry? Did they need documented evidence of sufficiently severe persecution back where they came from? What exactly were the requirements and restrictions? Didn’t we set quotas, which are much too large ever to be met by nations populated by superior people and much too small to meet the demands of the shithole countries.
I do recall that boatloads of Jews from Germany were refused entry and sent back early in WWII. (And Americans of Asian descent were sent to secure compounds while their property was confiscated, not to be returned in their lifetimes). I wonder if we are proud of these actions.
My take is, we are a nation of immigrants (possibly excepting Native Americans), but we have been careful to be immigrants from favored nations mostly for racial reasons. We are trying to keep people out mostly for racial reasons as well. The people seeking asylum are like people jumping from a burning building – probably fatal, which is better than definitely fatal. I doubt we’d ever face 50 million Chinese, and we should welcome those Chinese who immigrate.
“Open borders” would be a dramatic change to American society. Shouldn’t it be subject to a democratic vote? You don’t have national referendums so I’d suggest someone in favour of completely open borders stands for President.
A hundred years ago, we would have just sent the Marines in to Guatemala. (Interestingly, I think it’s one of the few Caribbean and Central American nations that we didn’t.) It’s clear that the problem needs to ultimately be sorted there. I am surprised Mexico isn’t more active here, as this is no better for them than for us.
Military intervention in Guatemala wasn’t necessary since the CIA did such a good job with covert intervention.
July 3 Trump tweet: “Many of these illegals aliens are living far better now than where they came from, and in far safer conditions.”
While he meant to claim we were treating them well enough, he also inadvertently admitted they have a legitimate claim to asylum – where they came from they were living worse and less safe, which must be pretty dire.
This is a global problem, affecting Europe as well as the US. It is going to get worse and worse, as political turmoil roils in the less developed countries, and as climate change renders parts of the world uninhabitable.
We have to decide if we are
A: “fair weather humanitarians,” who will help the downtrodden only up to the point where it starts to disrupt our own lives, or
B: committed humanitarians, who will help the downtrodden come “hell or high water,” both of which seem to be on their way.
It seems to me the right answer is: to get more involved with the nations sending forth their down-trodden. Offer them a deal they can’t refuse. A lot of money, well spent, can boost their economies and remove the main cause of unrest. Of course the 600 lb gorilla is global warming. There, we’ll need to spend a lot of money and attention to saving the huddled masses as well as our own coastal cities.
Yes, what is largely missed in the discussion of mass migrations such as being experienced at the U.S. southern border is that it is due in large measure to climate change. See these articles.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/apr/06/us-mexico-immigration-climate-change-migration
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2018/03/climate-migrants-report-world-bank-spd/
What this means is that there is no ready solution to this crisis. Fences and machine guns can perhaps temporarily stem the flow, but the people will keep coming out of total desperation. Mass migrations in other parts of the world will soon take place, if not already happening. Since substantively little is being done to address the issue, and soon any measure will be too little or too late, millions will die and the world will be in chaos. Can the United States and other western nations feel safe behind their fences? I doubt it in the long run. But, for the moment, be happy and enjoy the 4th. Trump has his tanks and is making America great again. As with seemingly all problems, the U.S. government, with partisan deadlock, kicks the can down the road. Unfortunately, the road is near its end as it approaches a very deep canyon.
Wed 7/3/19 NPR “Morning Edition” had a segment on how much this extra stuff was costing the U.S. taxpayers. But no figure was given for how much the usual stuff cost the U.S. taxpayers yearly.
Do I correctly recall that the U.S. military has some significant presence at Super Bowl games, including jet flyovers of the stadium? How much does that cost U.S. taxpayers? And is that the only commercial event seeking to exploit the U.S. military?
All too right. I am afraid I keep being reminded of the episode early on in Orwell’s 1984, where Winston describes seeing a ‘war film’ at the cinema in which a boatload of refugees is machine-gunned and bombed from a helicopter, to laughter and applause from most of the audience.
Already Salvini and his lot in Italy are criminalising those who are trying to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean. How long before Orwell’s dystopian vision becomes acceptable policy?
A desire to improve one’s general living conditions does not constitute a legitimate claim to asylum. The only basis is a:
well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion….
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/protection/basic/3b66c2aa10/convention-protocol-relating-status-refugees.html
Option A.
When it is high water, contact neighbouring countries for a consensus and most importantly the source country to sort out the problem.
Option A but they should be helped differently.
I suspect that is right. It is a bit like the airline’s instruction to “fit your own oxygen mask first, then care for the children.” There is no point in destroying ourselves in an attempt to help others.
What we will need to do, as already stated above, is figure out a better way to help some of these countries fix their problems.
The flag in all its historical versions is surely bigger than any misuse of it by a particular group. If all innocent and well-intentioned uses are abandoned, the field will be left open for only the other kind. How is that helpful?
I have the uttermost respect for all of the journalists who put themselves in danger to report about the things that happen while we are living our everyday lives elsewhere.
Another item in the immigration mess has risen to the top as of yesterday and that is the question Trump wanted to add to the census. As of yesterday the govt. said the forms were already in print and the question would not be on the form, per the court. That is all the way to the supreme court. However, DOJ was contradicted by another Trump tweet saying he still wanted the question on the form. So today, many lawyers at DOJ are probably doing holiday overtime pay attempting to figure out how to do something that cannot be done. A federal court has told them, tomorrow is the final deadline to get back with something or nothing.
Trumps thinks maybe an executive order will do the trick. So he is about one tweet away from a really nice impeachment offense if he does not back off. Frankly I hope he does not back down and gives us all the gift of impeachment. Meanwhile you can go down to Washington DC and look at a tank.
I liked this summary of the topic by a commenter on LGM:
1) try something obviously evil.
2) lose in court.
3) everyone involved who has a real job, however corrupt or unqualified they may be, understands that they lost and have to do the census the normal way.
4) the guy whose job is watching Fox News and who does not understand what courts are changes the entire government’s position by typing something on his phone.
‘Tis a sad state of affairs.
Very good.
Sounds like a scenario for a book of fiction, followed by the movie. Who could play the guy typing on his phone? Alec Baldwin.
1) Antifa are just leftist thugs, as was their namesake. You can’t excuse political violence in support of your own position, and credibly condemn your opponents for it. One you accept it, you eliminate civil discourse.
2) Screw Nike and Kaepernick.
3) Trump is an El Presidente looking for his banana republic. He has the same sensibilities, style, and values. I wouldn’t be surprised if he tried to design himself a uniform. At least, if he dressed like Castro, you could excuse the terrible fit of his clothes. I am pretty sure he envies the North Korean leader cult.
4) The numbers of immigrants coming now are unmanageable, as the conditions show. Frankly, the President should be working with Mexico to stop the flood on their southern border. Letting them come here isn’t doing them any favors. Congress collectively is to blame for not sorting this out years ago. They keep hoping the courts will save them on tough issues.
I reasonably assume that Nike pays Kaepernick (K) a substantial chunk of change to do whatever it is he does for them. Assuming Nike didn’t hire him for purely public relations reasons, why didn’t Nike request his advice PRIOR to marketing and stocking in retail stores the shoe in question?
It strikes me that for the same stated reason(s) K and his ilk could similarly question the use (commercial exploitation) of any U.S. flag up to at least 1865. And why not at least up to 1965 and beyond?
To the extent one or more U.S. flags/emblems exist of which K approves, based on my limited knowledge of his views, I gather that he thinks it quite alright to commercially exploit national emblems. I wonder if K thinks it would be quite alright for the U.S. gov’t to contract with Nike to have its “swoosh” adorn the uniforms of U.S. military service members going in harm’s way.
I personally don’t like the idea of the U.S. flag being used as a sartorial item of any sort. (Sweat-drenched U.S. flag bandannas are a common sight. When does a flag end and a chemise begin? Has it become chic to sport a pair of star-spangled drawers?) I think it should be manufactured only in the U.S. One would think that U.S. conservative (and Christian) types, refulgent in their “American Values” bloviation, would have a similar view. But I gather that I am “on the wrong side of history” when the likes of economist, former Texas senator and Republican presidential candidate Phil “I Am That Man” Gramm thinks it peachy-keen to have the U.S. flag manufactured off-shore. Today across the fruited plain are Amuricuns celebrating “The Land of the Fee and the Home of the Craven”?
It seems to me that the entire tenor of the internment policy would be different if residency in the camps were made “voluntary” in the sense that the government would, at the internee’s request and at any time, provide a ticket so the internee could go home. The cost of the tickets would be negligible, less than the cost of one day’s keep in the camps, and yet would remove the incentive to make the trek North. Adopting such a policy would certainly not be an answer to the many concerns raised by the border situation and would not excuse the practice of keeping people under poor living conditions. But it would at least remove the element of forcible incarceration, which is a particular Injustice against people who have committed no real crime other than trying to make a better life for their families.
A military parade is inappropriate regardless of the person in power. Trump’s politicizing it in order to use it as a symbol of military support for him makes it worse. France’s traditions don’t matter. France has a state religion, so maybe you never-Jesusers are are getting your panties in a twist over nothing and should just get over it.
“France has a state religion”.
No it doesn’t. It has a secular constitution with a strict separation between the state and all forms of religion. The 14 July (Bastille Day) military parade has been a key part of French national culture since 1880.
I presume your comments about “never-Jesusers” is intended to wind people up. It won’t.
Most non-Jesusers I’m familiar with are former Jesusers, not never-Jesusers.
My mistake.
Never-Jesusers is meant to parallel never-Trumpers, as in some cases Trump support seems to have the trappings of religion.
France’s tradition of military parades still has no bearing on if we should also do so in order to sooth and fluff a politician’s ego. Doesn’t matter if it’s Trump or anyone else.
RE Andy Ngo: I love that some SJWs in the media are completely fine with a group of white men beating up a gay Asian man because of politics. It really puts their talk of hierachies of oppression, and of empathy into perspective. I’m ambivalent about high crimes laws, but I hope Oregon prosecutes those antifa thugs under one.
A professor was part of the antifa group at Berkeley in 2017. He was masked and whacking people on the head with a bicycle lock. This could easily kill someone. Internet nerds managed to identify him (despite the fact he was wearing a mask). In 2018 four felony assault charges were dropped, he pleaded guilty to “simple battery” – 3 years probation. That’ll teach him.
Just a bit of breaking news. About a half hour ago a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in California. Around the Bakersfield area. Not sure of damage?
Ridgecrest is the town, around China Lake. Some damage reported and a few fires. I think this was a rolling earthquake, lasting a good 30 seconds or so and many aftershocks. Loss of power as well.
Re: the border situation – No matter what flavor of idea or solution anyone does or does not come up with, child abuse should be off the table.
Leaving kids packed in like sardines, and then NOT allowing them to touch each other (Catch 22, much?), no soap or toothbrush, no showers, no toys, no medical help, “guarded” by tyrannical, sadistic people is just gross. The people who are doing this, and the people who support them, are not JUST doing it, they’re ENJOYING it. We need to be screaming at the top of our lungs about it. We need to constantly show pictures. Every time an oversight attempt is cut off, we need to be screaming about that, too.
Enough is enough. This is being done in our names, with our tax money. I was a shrink long enough to tell you all what level of damage is being done to these kids, and much of the damage will be long-term for them.
Re; Trump’s ego display for this holiday – they are doing a political rally for the Republican Party with MY tax money. Tickets have only been distributed by the White House and the RNC, and no Democrat of any kind has even been invited, much less given tickets to hand out.
Shine a light on these crooks, major media. Grow a spine, and do your job, instead of treating all of this as the norm.
L
You sound like I feel on this whole thing. It is pathetic how things are being handled at the boarder and I believe Trump likes it this way. He says, if they don’t like the treatment then don’t come. No beds, no water, no change of clothing, no medicine for the kids, no doctors.
88 people in a room for 40 people. Living like this for weeks and very poor food. It is a joke and worse, when our media and democrats go down to inspect, they are not let in, not allowed to talk to the people. Border control is out of control.
Trump doesn’t seem to realise that these are children. They were brought by their parents. They didn’t come by choice.
I really don’t understand this situation. Anybody with a shred of humanity must surely realise that what is happening is an absolute disgrace. Trump’s approval rating is still around 42%. How is it that 42% of Americans are OK with this?
His cult only watches FOX news. FOX doesn’t cover the suffering and the children, only the mobs and caravans. A lot of his supporters are racist as well, so they welcome the cruelty.
Also keep in mind that an approval of around 42% doesn’t equate to 42% of Americans.
Keep in mind that Trump and his administration wants the suffering of immigrants and their children. It’s a feature, not a bug. Cruelty and racism are at the heart of their agenda. That’s why they spend millions on some idiot display of killing machines, but can’t afford toothbrushes or soap. It’s also why he can call a National Emergency to spend billions for an ineffective wall, but not for the humane treatment of fellow human beings. Our country continues it’s inevitable spiral down the toilet.
Oh, and also (no surprise) they want to make some cheddar. Trump’s ex-chief of staff John Kelly is on the board of the private company that is running the concentration camps. They charge $750/per child/per day. So there’s also that.
I heard the baby Trump blimp will be floating near by. Hope the media shows some footage. I think only FOX and CNN are covering the charade.
What stops Neo-Nazis here in Germany is outnumbering them 5 or 10 to one and just blocking their march and hoping the police keep things in order. No one in their right mind would throw a milkshake at them, let alone try any form of violence with them.
My question for anyone who thinks it’s useful to punch a so-called Nazi is, what do you hope to achieve with that? What will you do when they start hitting back?
—
Trump already wanted tanks at his inauguration, didn’t he? Someone managed to rein him in back then, but those days are well and truly gone, aren’t they.
1: Andy Ngo: The right are correct on this one.
If you’re attacking journalists for reporting on what you’re doing, guess what? You’re the bad guy.
And you know you’re the bad guy – otherwise you wouldn’t be assaulting journalists for reporting on your activities. Nobody ever assaulted the media for reporting a kitten rescue.
2: Nike: Don’t much care TBH. Wokeness is all about finding petty bullshit nobody really cares about whinge over as a means of avoiding scrutiny for the child/slave labour involved in making the shoes.
3: You have concentration camps on the border. The president wanting a military parade is the least of your problems.
Honestly both 2 and 3 illustrate something profoundly wrong in the human psyche, the way we focus on stuff that is all symbolism while doing nothing about the actual underlying problems.
Same issue we have with PC language, as if we can fix serious social ills simply by finding the right synonym.
4: Being hard on immigration while beggaring your neighbour hasn’t exactly worked with regards to stopping illegal immigration. Make Mexico a place where more Mexicans want to live – and you don’t have this problem anymore.
I’m with you on all of the above, except for the Mexico part of the problem–as I understand it, it’s more of a Central American problem, which is where our efforts to improve lives should be focused.
That said, treating Mexico like an enemy doesn’t help, either.
Contemplating the record influx of immigrants, I wonder what if anything the U.S. should do (a la FDR’s 1930’s “Good Neighbor Policy”) in terms of foreign aid in Latin America, so as to somehow help improve their economies and make it more attractive for Latin Americans to stay in Latin America. (Though the U.S. in not in the best possible position to do that, what with CIA activities in Guatemala in 1954 and Chile in 1973, among other such past adventures. What if anything shall the U.S. properly do regarding Venezuela?)
The NY Times recently informs me that economic migration is currently in the ascendant. Yet I gather that (drug) gang violence and oppressive regimes remain significant migratory motivators.
Accordingly I understand the motivation to migrate, legally or not, by whatever means. The drowning of the twenty-three-year old father – and the twenty-three-month old son helplessly strapped to his back – is a tragic event. I trust that anyone else contemplating crossing the Rio Grande or any other body of water will consider the efficacy and wisdom of first acquiring (by theft if necessary) and donning a life jacket or some other flotation device. It’s one thing for an adult to cross a river without a flotation device. It’s another to impose that reckless tactic on a helpless child. Perhaps it would be an excellent humanitarian project to ship and distribute mass quantities of life preservers along the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. (So long as one is not accused of undermining Mexican commerce. That wouldn’t do, eh?)
If open U.S. borders are alright, then it seems reasonable that the U.S. should join the European Union (what with its open borders, at which Brexiteers chafe) and submit to the authority of Brussels. (Obama made a taxpayer-paid special trip to stand on British soil and admonish the Brits to remain in the EU. If it’s such a good thing the U.S. should also do it.)
I think (drug) gang violence and oppressive regimes stem from economic instability, so, indirectly failed economy is the most important cause of emigration. All the problems can be addressed by helping their economies. I think there is enough expertise around to make good suggestions, but it would probably take an outside influence ($US)($World Bank)(UN).
Bret Weinstein interviews Andy Gno. Very good indeed.
Or even Ngo.
A) Assault is assault. Unless Ngo physically attacked Antifa people, which I doubt, this act should be condemned by all.
B) Nike can do what it wants, but the idea that the Betsy Ross flag is racist is absurd.
C) Trump acting like a turd as usual.
D) This a difficult one. The indigenous people are being oppressed by the Guatemalan dictatorship including murder and torture. Anyone fleeing this oppression should be given asylum if they can show cause. But we cannot have open borders.
1. Andy Ngo was beaten up and that was a bad thing. Antifa are basically dickheads.
I see no soul-searching going on on the right about white supremacists turning up armed with guns in opposition, and it seems to be a secondary concern in this question, but absolutely, yes, the usual revolting suspects on Twitter engaging in apologetics for this bullshit depresses the hell out of me.
They seem to think it’s legitimate to beat up an innocent journalist because…what? He got in the way? ‘Collateral damage’ as the neocons these antifa f—wits spent the noughties yelling at might have put it.
2. I thought Nike recalling some shoes because Nazis were buying them sets a pretty stupid precedent. The alt-right love this type of shit, where they co-opt something innocent and poison it.
OTOH, Nike’s stock gets a bump every time they do this and I can see that they don’t want the associations either. Again though, it sets a precedent. Personally I hope the alt-right try and co-opt Michael Buble, or the Fast and Furious movies. I’d like to see both of them recalled and subsequently pulped in a shoe factory.
3. Strip this military parade of any context whatsoever then you could maybe, just about, argue that there’s no problem with it. However, think about it as it actually is, ie. the grand dream of a wannabe dictator who has bragged about ‘having the army’ behind him, and who has threatened his opponents with the words ‘we have the guns’…then yes, it’s pretty bloody alarming.
4. I really don’t know enough about immigration in America to be confident either way. I’m frustrated every time I heard Democrats veer away from tackling it head on in the debates since it is essentially the only genuinely heavy-hitting issue that the Republicans seem to have in their arsenal.
OTOH, the figures for immigration have been dropping precipitously for forty years in America so I also find it hard to take claims of a ‘crisis’ seriously. The figures for last year were something like a third of the figure in Dubya’s first year.
Personally I hope the alt-right try and co-opt Michael Buble . . . .”
Since you bring him up, my subjective, imperfect perception of Buble is that he has an oleaginous, preening Vegas “lounge lizard” style/affect. Apparently a lot of the wimminfolk like that. At the same time he has an excellent voice. He sings primarily from “The Great American Songbook,” about which I myself am most enthusiastic.
At least one can take ones nieces/nephews/grandchildren to his concerts without fear, as compared to the likes of rapper Young Dolph, what with his most inspirational and edifying “Get Paid.”
From the actions of antifa, I think I would be safer in a crowd of white supremicists. I know there are more of the alt-right goons but when they demonstrate they seem to be less violent except when they are extremely violent. Antifa seems to just attack anyone and attack to kill, every single time: whacking people with reinforced knuckled gloves, a lock in a bag (as mentioned above – Jesus they do that in prison) & putting quick drying cement in “milkshakes” to burn your eyes. And they do this indiscriminately because they are full of violent sociopaths. Video exists of them pulling people out of cars – innocent by-standers & attacking elderly people. These are terrorists and they should be treated as such.
1) The assault on Andy Ngo was wrong, and the “mainstream” writers defending it disgust me.
2) Allowing the right to constantly usurp patriotic symbols is a HUGE gift to them.
3) The military parade is idiotic, but the hysterical overreaction plays right into Trump’s hands.
4) The immigration discussion has become ridiculously polarized like the rest of our politics. There are reasonable positions in between a de facto open borders policy (i.e. let everyone in that isn’t a murderer or terrorist) and walling ourselves off like a fortified medieval city.
The Betsy Ross sneaker just seems nuts to me. I guess a flag earlier than maybe 1950 is off limits now. Lets scrub all that history away so as not to offend anyone. Book burning will continue until all problems are removed. Kaepernick will have respect from no one if he keeps this up.
It is utterly crazy. If you want something to be associated with fascists, the absolute best way to do that is to ban it in any non fascist context.
This is the first version of the flag of the USA. The absolute last thing you want to do is surrender it to fascists. You should be handing it out to everybody on 4th July so it loses any force as a right wing symbol.
+1
Exactly.
I comment on the Ngo incident as a Portland resident. Portland tolerates these annual summer “events” as free speech on the part of the “Proud Boys”, and free opposition speech on the part of “Antifa.” Not allowing them creates a whole new set of problems.
It is worth noting that “Antifa” is not an organization, any more than motorcycle gangs are a national organization. Each group forms and operates independently in their city. It is not possible to take action against “Antifa” as a group.
The police have to spend their time maintaining the perimeter around the event, to insure it doesn’t spill over into other areas. They also put effort into keeping the two groups physically separated, to avoid violent interaction. This sometimes fails later in the day. It happened last August, for instance, and it happened this time.
Normally everyone else stay outside the area, or on the perimeter to watch, so injuries to
non-participants don’t happen. Ngo chose to walk with the Antifa group inside the perimeter. The police were not in a position to guard him against harm, as their focus was on the perimeter and the separation of the two groups.
The thug who ran up to Ngo and punched his face (I think with a heavy object in hand) is obviously guilty of assault. However it might seem to some, they cannot charge “Antifa” with the crime, only the assailant. It will be all but impossible to identify him.
Most people in Portland are okay with letting the two groups have a dust up now and then, as long as it stays inside the perimeter and they are only smacking each other around. It is not seen as dangerous to anyone else outside the event, and such events are the only time “Antifa” crops up here. We just know to stay out of the zone while it is happening.
So, there is in fact one member of Portland “Antifa” that saw fit to do bodily harm to a journalist. There is not a whole lot anyone can do about it, and not much point in making sweeping generalizations about it either.
Oh, well, that’s OK then. Nothing to see here. Move on.
What part of ‘free speech’ involves a gratuitous assault on a journalist? Come to that, what part of ‘annual summer events’ involving ‘free speech’ entails the acceptance of ‘violent interaction’?
I’m glad I don’t live within 5000 miles of Portland, Oregon. You’re welcome to it.
HI Steve, good to read report from planet Portland.
Meanwhile, here is Ngo in a Wall Street Journal interview:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/antifa-attacks-a-journalist-11562021361?mod=e2fb&fbclid=IwAR3fZBeD1_PB8ubxTfJlu0h7zPAU6E8POnOIHPh4W9Mh1XH6GxT6qXmG0k0
The rhetoric I object to is “the severe beating that a left-wing mob gave” when it was one guy who threw the hard punch. The rest was the usual string cheese and throwing eggs.
There is a video of it in a tweet, you can clearly see the thug run up from behind Ngo, and clobber him on the left side of his face before running off again.
I’m no fan of “Antifa” (I’m not sure anyone not a member is), but it was one guy who did it. I think most people would like to see him arrested, if he could be identified. It does not rise to the level of an embrace of violence by the left, as seems to be claimed.
(I didn’t read the rest of the link, as I am not a subscriber to WaPo.)
“However it might seem to some, they cannot charge “Antifa” with the crime, only the assailant. It will be all but impossible to identify him.”
RICO ???
nota bene: Under international law, Mexico is the “first country of asylum” for Central American refugees, and is obliged to care for them while it assesses their claims. Instead, Mexico is letting the ‘caravans’ pass through to the US border.
Diplomatic pressure should be applied to induce Mexico to meet its obligations as a signatory of the relevant treaty. Trump blustered for a few days about imposing tariffs, then declared victory by waiving a letter from Mexico promising to talk about things at some date in the future. Art of the Deal, my ass.
Is “first country of asylum” laid out like that for all countries? I was not aware of that. Wouldn’t the people have to apply to Mexico for asylum before they could be evaluated like that?
It would be great if we could get Mexico to handle some of the influx.
Sounds like some Democrat candidates are taking the “woke” position on the Betsy Ross flag. Why don’t we just hand Trump a second term on a silver platter?
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/2020-democrats-weigh-in-on-nike-betsy-ross-shoe-controversy-they-are-right-to-listen
Street violence is wrong. It’s unacceptable that Antifa (/Black Bloc) attack a bystander or reporter. This should be evident on its own, however, if political activists really need further reasons, they should consider that it always rubs off to everyone else, including the many peaceful protestors.
But that’s always and anyway the case. One lone idiot who punches or throws rocks is enough for Right Wingers to cry bloody murder. They want to make you believe that a bike-lock strike or concussion is about the same as killing sprees or sending bombs to political opponents.
It’s also unclear what exactly Mr. Ngo did before he was assaulted. He appears to have a habit to shove his camera into the face of people who wish to remain anonymous and who have a legitimate interest in it, as political opponents are known to use identity information to intimidate, harass or worse. He would not be much better off had he pestered gang members, or involve himself between people during a bar fight.
The matter looks yet more different when he was in the company of Proud Boys, in which case he cannot be assumed a neutral observer. It depends on what he did exactly. I admit that I do not trust right-wing sources, for they have a history of deceptively editing such street footage. The moments before the assault are conspicuously missing in the footage that was circulated.
Ngo is known to film Antifa, and that way he is seen as helping their opponents. In a normal situation, there might be nothing wrong with filming in public. But Antifa’s opponents are not nice people who just want to have a chat on the internet over some disagreement. Pretending that normal rules apply is ignoring the fact that white supremacist and such groups can be very dangerous.
I know that some people are sticklers for principle, but that flies against Common Sense. Even without the detail: Hooligan groups during a political rally are not a normal street scene.
Finally, I notice for a while that Alt Right media instigates and films such as street protests, and then use edited material to fear-monger. Ultimately, I’m in awe how much mileage Right-Wingers got out of the story.
And it’s important to keep the statistics of extremist violence (right-wing v. left-wing) in mind. The asymmetry is large. False equivalence of the scope of the problem is a danger.
https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2018/09/12/study-shows-two-thirds-us-terrorism-tied-right-wing-extremists
https://www.adl.org/news/op-ed/right-wing-extremist-violence-is-our-biggest-threat-the-numbers-dont-lie
https://www.csis.org/analysis/rise-far-right-extremism-united-states
Ngo was beaten for filming in public, by thugs in black wearing masks. It’s indefensible. So is defending it, which I see many leftists doing.
AntiTrumpers should be careful to make only a small thing of it. Instead many will fall into the trap of sounding extreme and anti military. It’s neither a threat nor a portent. The right take I think is: it’s an egotistical waste by an egotistical president; Eisenhower led the army and saw no need for such display. I’d rather see his tax returns.
Writer’s Jesse Singal’s twitter feed on the antifa assault on Ngo is worth reading:
?fbclid=IwAR35vfZ4Xrrf_I_1hitzrtPvrab8OXwZuA0-bz9cPcpd4YgdicAm8pw0h0I
I just saw this from Peter Beinart at the Atlantic, which essentially denies that there is support, at least much, on the left for what Antifa did to Ngo….
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2019/07/conservatives-conjure-liberal-support-antifa/593164/?utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=the-atlantic&utm_term=2019-07-04T10%3A00%3A14&utm_content=edit-promo&utm_medium=social&fbclid=IwAR3LREAheeSGjy2w6h3EP458pO77kcDC3VZXT51UzgUf4p1Ut7U6WcH6RzM
Beinart has become a very different writer than the one who wrote this:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/07/the-democrats-immigration-mistake/528678/
This is more a general commentary on the Left vs. Right aspect of all of the above:
– The far Left (not the Left in general, and not even all of the far Left, but some of them,) seem more and more like they are just looking for a fight for any reason these days. I think they are starting to come off more as aggressors than defenders (perhaps those on the far Right always saw them that way, but for most people, I think traditionally the Left was seen as more about protecting rights in the face of majority unfairness.)
– I am concerned about the way the democratic primaries are shaping up. (I would be more concerned if not for the fact that us 24-hour-news-cycle Americans, self included, have incredibly short attention spans, and whatever is going on now will be but a faint memory if a memory at all by 2020. Perhaps the candidates know this as well.) The ‘highlights’ of the first debates were:
1) Kamala Harris randomly yelling at Joe Biden about bussing in 1969 – an issue that is both half a century old and *continues to be unpopular even half a century later. Also with apparently pre-printed tee shirts of herself to underscore how self-consciously “look how poignant I am” scripted the moment obviously was. Not only this, but the media was falling all over themselves the next day to talk about what a score this was for Harris? Really? It was rude *and fake, in my humble opinion.
2) Open borders (and yes, you can haggle, but making illegal entry a small civil offense and eliminating detainment is pretty much open borders) with the promise of free health care (plus the things that are already free, like schooling and such,) for any immigrant who comes here illegally? You might – MIGHT be able to make the argument that things that are already free to US citizens would be fine, as presumably immigrants will work and pay taxes and so it would balance out (I would have to know more about how those things are funded, if they pay for themselves via taxes or if they’re heavily subsidized from other sources). But universal healthcare is something we haven’t managed even for current citizens, Ceiling Cat knows how we’re planning on paying for this for an unknown number of immigrants. Not to mention that presumably, at least for the first few years, accommodating immigrants would be resource intensive, as they will arrive here with next to nothing and, ideally, have access to help and services in starting a new life. (Regarding immigration in general – I think the only true solution is to improve conditions in the countries from which people immigrate. Global inequality is a huge and disturbing issue, but it won’t be solved by unlimited immigration to wealthy countries.)
Less in the spotlight but still prominent are issues such as reparations, which a large majority of Americans oppose (this at a time when a large majority of Americans agree on almost nothing.) These are all pet topics of those fairly far to the Left, while there are so many issues that many people, from the moderate to the far Left, pretty much agree on – the need for prison reform; concern about expanding healthcare coverage from the foundations laid by the Affordable Care Act; improving wages for the working class. I get that candidates have to duke it out amongst themselves during the primaries but geez, I hope things improve once they’re over. I think it’s important to remember that only about 27% of the US population are democrats, and of those, many are probably centrist democrats, making the market for sentiments that are fairly far Left rather limited, probably well under a quarter of total voters. I think the Dems sorely need a more unifying vision and message by 2020. I get that campaigning is no easy job and I sympathize – it’s not like I think I could do better – but even so, I hope they come up with a more positive strategy.
This Antifa violence seems to be the far left version of “Make America Great Again.” Sounds similar to Left-Right conflict in Germany before the rise of the Nazis.