A visit with Titania McGrath (Andrew Doyle)

Most of us have enjoyed the spoofs of “woke” culture by Titania McGrath, who has not only 289,000 followers on Twitter, but a book, Woke: A Guide to Social Justice.

Here Peter Whittle interviews the person who created and is channeled through Titania, comedian Andrew Doyle, who writes for Spiked and previously wrote for “Jonathan Pie.”

Doyle analyzes the ideology behind the Titania phenomenon (noting that many people still think she’s a real person), and discusses some of her classic gems, like “If you only have sex with people you find attractive, you must ask yourself why you’re such a superficial bigot.”