A visit with Titania McGrath (Andrew Doyle)

Most of us have enjoyed the spoofs of “woke” culture by Titania McGrath, who has not only 289,000 followers on Twitter, but a book, Woke: A Guide to Social Justice.

Here Peter Whittle interviews the person who created and is channeled through Titania, comedian Andrew Doyle, who writes for Spiked and previously wrote for “Jonathan Pie.”

Doyle analyzes the ideology behind the Titania phenomenon (noting that many people still think she’s a real person), and discusses some of her classic gems, like “If you only have sex with people you find attractive, you must ask yourself why you’re such a superficial bigot.”

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm and filed under books, humor, interview, wokeness. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. ashdeville
    Posted June 23, 2019 at 3:05 pm | Permalink

    Titania is still able to reel in the gullible on Twitter. The interchanges between him/her/they/zhou and the perpetually outraged is the gift that keeps on giving.

    Reply
  2. Mark R.
    Posted June 23, 2019 at 3:46 pm | Permalink

    I recently heard on the radio someone say “stay woke”. Stay woke? Is that the new “stay cool” or something? I sure hope that saying doesn’t stick. Blech

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: