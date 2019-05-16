Oy! : A completely incoherent defense of free will

I almost never listen to podcasts or podcast-style videos simply because I can read faster than I can listen to people talk, and because podcasts are invariably about 1.5 hours long, which is TL:DL for me. But I didn’t listen to nearly all of the following video (the beginning isn’t relevant) as Michael Shermer sent it to me touting it as a pretty convincing argument for free will. Yes, it’s an hour and a half long, but you can skip the first hour and still get the meat of the argument.
The arguer is Dr. Christian List, a professor of political science and philosophy at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He’s just written a new book, Why Free Will is Real, and that’s what List and Shermer talk about in the podcast (click on screenshot below) and in the identical video (below that).
Here’s the description of the video, a descrioption which is pretty accurate. I’ll put a few comments below the video.
Philosophers have argued about the nature and the very existence of free will for centuries. Today, many scientists and scientifically minded commentators are skeptical that it exists, especially when it is understood to require the ability to choose between alternative possibilities. If the laws of physics govern everything that happens, they argue, then how can our choices be free? Believers in free will must be misled by habit, sentiment, or religious doctrine. Why Free Will is Real defies scientific orthodoxy and presents a bold new defense of free will in the same naturalistic terms that are usually deployed against it.
Unlike those who defend free will by giving up the idea that it requires alternative possibilities to choose from, Christian List retains this idea as central, resisting the tendency to defend free will by watering it down. He concedes that free will and its prerequisites—intentional agency, alternative possibilities, and causal control over our actions—cannot be found among the fundamental physical features of the natural world. But, he argues, that’s not where we should be looking. Free will is a “higher-level” phenomenon found at the level of psychology. It is like other phenomena that emerge from physical processes but are autonomous from them and not best understood in fundamental physical terms—like an ecosystem or the economy. When we discover it in its proper context, acknowledging that free will is real is not just scientifically respectable; it is indispensable for explaining our world.
I’m not going to pull any punches here: I think List’s argument is weak, bogus, and so opaque that it’s not clear what the sweating professor is trying to say. His argument is for “free-will emergentism”, which is not a form of compatibilism, but a real claim for you-could-have-done otherwise libertarian free will in humans. He’s not making the argument of Dan Dennett or Sean Carroll that, although our behaviors are determined by the laws of physics, there is a way in which we can sensibly speak of free will. Dennett and Carroll are determinists who are compatibilists, seeing that some conception of free will can still be useful in human society. As I’ve said, I see their arguments as largely semantic, and feel that the truly important thing to understand is determinism, for determinism has profound social implications while, at best, compatibilism lets use use the term “free will” and, according to some philosophers, including Dennett, provides an essential form of social glue without which civilization would fall apart.
List gives three criteria for true free will: intentional agency; causal control over one’s actions, so that you have alternative possibilities to choose from and could have chosen otherwise; and there are higher-level aspects of human behavior, including “choice”, that are not reducible to physics and chemistry. In other word, some form of true libertarian free will arises mysteriously between the molecules that make up our brain and the behaviors that emanate from that brain.
Sadly, I cannot find anywhere in List’s spiel where he say how this emergent free will arises, or how it manages to defy the laws of physics. He uses weak analogies, like saying that while the “weather” arises from motions of molecules in the atmosphere, meterologists use models that abstract from the microphysical to the macrophysical and are indeterministic, giving probabilities of weather events. But that’s a bogus analogy, for the macro-“weather” is certainly consistent with, and arises from, lower-level phenomena. True, “rain” is an emergent property, but it is absolutely consistent with the laws of physics. List’s free will isn’t. Were I to be uncharitable I would say that List’s “top-down” free will arises from the effects of a tinfoil hat.
Remember again: List is not a compatibilist but a true libertarian who accepts the kind of free will limned by the Abrahamic religions. His failure to explain the source of that free will is the big flaw in his argument, which, to my mind, isn’t worth dissecting further. As Hitchens’s Razor states, “What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.”
List has no evidence, just an assertion that some people find psychologically soothing.
I haven’t listened to any of the podcast yet, but this
Emergent behaviour is not autonomous from the physical processes on which it is based. The fact that humans find it hard to analyse the behaviour of an emergent system in terms of the behaviour of its components does not mean the emergent behaviour is not constrained by the behaviour of the components.
If the behaviour of each of my neurones is deterministic, then the overall state of my brain (i.e. me and my thoughts) must also be deterministic.
Oops. Forgot to complete the first sentence. It should end “is a pile of dingoes kidneys”
List is not saying that emergent phenomenon don’t follow the rules of physics. I think our host gets this wrong from the podcast. List is saying that it is matter of differing levels of description. Free will is part of how we think about human agency. Talking about how we don’t have free will because of physics is about as meaningful as saying that our morals must obey the rules of physics. I suppose they do because everything does but it’s just not a meaningful or useful observation.
Causation is a term that has no meaning at the lowest level of description of which we are aware–quantum mechanics. This is not controversial (although it is weird)
Causation is an emergent phenomenon that arises, stochastically (and incredibly reliably) when you get enough random events happening together (sort of like how I can roll 1000 dice and know that I will not get 1000 6s).
I don’t see why freewill can’t be just as emergent as causation itself? Dennett (and Hume before him, and most philosophers really) argue that its just ‘being caused in the right way’.
If someone wants more than this (e.g. at 1 billionth of a nanosecond before a decision it could go either way) then this is something they cant have. But its something that they shouldnt want anyhow, becuase it neurolgically naive and silly.
Most of us want our beliefs to be causally connected to evidence, our decisions to be causally connected to reasons, and our morals to be causally conencted to principles. I really dont feel the difficulty.
The impression I get is that most people do not want their decision to be causally connect to reason. They want full metaphysical libertarian to be real and they have a real difficulty accepted that the universe is deterministic.
Quantum phenomena are causal. EPR, Cat, or NOON states are intrinsically linked to causal events prior to their existence. This is how they are empirically generated, studied, and interpreted.
IMO, the problem is that “Different levels of description” can’t get you to “there is something more going on than just molecular composition, properties, and motion”.
Different levels of description can be very accurate, and very useful. But they don’t in themselves create or justify a claim of violations of physics.
No violations of physics. List is not claiming that.
Yes, that would seem to be a no-brainer, but SO many people can’t (or won’t) grasp it.
Yes exactly. Put another way, ecosystems and economies still obey the laws of physics…and so do brains and minds.
Minds, ecologies, and economies may be similar in that we cannot predict how they will behave with our limited understanding of all the forces at work in them (and how to accurately model those forces). But AFAIK no serious scientist or philosopher is running around claiming there are emergent phenomena granting ecologies a freedom of choice not available to them via the laws of physics.
I haven’t finished the podcast yet but, based on the first half, I completely agree with List. I respectfully submit that you misunderstood his argument. Admittedly, he didn’t really present it that well. That may be due to the Q&A format. I want to get his book, though it targets professional philosophers which I am not. I like Shermer but he didn’t really ask too many probing questions. Perhaps it was because he was on List’s side, which he freely admitted at the start.
List is not suggesting that the weather doesn’t arise from lower-level phenomenon. Instead, it is at a different level of description. I think this is also Sean Carroll’s argument though I am not 100% positive. I’m hoping Sean reads List’s book or listens to this podcast and comments.
I don’t really understand what you mean by “source of free will”. It’s the term we use to describe human agency. I suppose List’s three criteria could be considered the source but I don’t see that as particularly helpful.
List used weather analysis as an example of where scientists who, presumably, believe in low-level physics and determinism, still choose a higher level of description involving objects and forces which they do not derive from the low-level description. They acknowledge that they could but only in principle. They also believe that, even if they could derive weather from low-level knowledge of particles and forces, it would not be useful.
I believe the major source of misunderstanding here is that List’s free will is the result of how humans think of the world. In a sense it’s a choice, much like the choice meteorologists make in how to describe weather phenomenon. The determinists derive lack of free will from physics. Perhaps if List was able to present it more completely and the ideas in an order of his choosing, it would result in a more convincing presentation. I look forward to reading his book.
I respectfully submit that you don’t understand List’s argument. He adumbrates a you-could-have-done otherwise source of free will. It is manifestly NOT compatibilism where at a “higher level” you can get true libertarian free will. He explicitly says so.
Yes, the weather is at a different level of description, but he uses it (AS IS SAID) as a false metaphor for his completely different argument: that libertarian free will arises as a non-deterministic phenomenon. Note when he says that his kind of free will is a “you could have done otherwise” free will. That shows it’s libertarian and not compatibilist, and against the laws of physics. It’s mystical.
Sorry, but listen to the whole podcast. It is NOT Sean Carroll’s argument, and it is not compatibilism.
I have now listened to the whole podcast and even revisited bits to make sure I didn’t get the wrong impression. I haven’t changed my position, which is probably not a surprise.
I don’t see how you get the idea that List doesn’t believe in determinism. Instead, he is saying that it is irrelevant to the level of description to which the free will concept belongs. His explanation of this and his weather example start at around 39:30.
I believe you and Sam Harris are somewhat motivated in your views by the potential for reform of our criminal justice system. As List says at 1:24:00. “You don’t have to be a free will skeptic in order to be critical of certain crude and outdated approaches to punishment.” This is what I’ve been saying. There are very good reasons for reform that do not involve free will at all.
Yes I struggle to see how this debate is particularly helpful in determining the need for criminal justice reform or the direction that reform should take. I think that the kind of reforms that I believe Professor Coyne would like to see made to the justice system (which I would also like to see) can be argued for without reference to the existence or otherwise of free will.
I also wonder where exactly the rupture is in the chain of determinism that dictates that a felon could not have done otherwise but we (as a society) can choose the type of justice that we mete out to that felon.
It seems to me that for practical every day purposes such as reforming the criminal justice system, voting in elections, carrying out our jobs, choosing what to have for dinner or deciding what to comment on a thread beneath a web-site post we all behave as if we have free will and expect others to also have free will. We may know that fundamentally our actions and choices are determined by chains of events dictated by the laws of physics and stretching back to the big bang but that is not information that we can make practical use of in our day to day lives. The only way we can manage our lives in any sort of sensible manner is by tacitly accepting/pretending that we have free and can choose between alternative actions even if we acknowledge that deep down this is an illusion.
“I also wonder where exactly the rupture is in the chain of determinism that dictates that a felon could not have done otherwise but we (as a society) can choose the type of justice that we mete out to that felon.”
This and similar arguments have been made many times and I have yet to see any kind of response from incompatibilists. We either are all robots who don’t make choices (and think we do) or we aren’t.
I’ve never understood the argument about free will. If we live in a deterministic universe, then given the exact status of the beginning of the universe and a powerful enough computer, I can calculate what you will have for lunch today.
The brain is an electro-chemical machine. It has free will in the sense that it CAN decide whatever it wants to decide, but given sufficient understanding and computing power, what that brain WILL decide can be calculated.
The only really interesting thing there is that the brain not only takes external data, but can feed data back into itself.
The one monkey wrench is the possibility that physics is not deterministic at the quantum level. I’ve heard people assert that, but I don’t know if it’s true or to what extent, if true. (This may be yet another case of people misunderstanding the observer effect)
Yes, and so it seems from the Bell inequality experiment. But randomness still doesn’t give us agency, so even if there is pure quantum indeterminacy (which, by the way, somewhat attenuates our ability to predict), that doesn’t mean we could have CHOSEN otherwise. If agency is anything, it is that we don’t make alternate “choices” based on the indeterministic movement of particles.
I suppose on a certain level, all of choices are based on the movement of particles. 🙂 Of course, that doesn’t give us a mystical soul of free choices. As I understand it, it’s more likely just to be a “random factor” that prevents me from calculating what you will have for lunch today with certainty.
Amusingly, the way theocrats square the circle of free will with an omnipotent god has utility. They say “You can decide what you want, but god knows what you WILL choose” or something to that effect.
Instead, you can turn it around to “your brain has the potential to make any decision, but physics can calculate what decision it WILL make”. So your brain has the potential to decide to run through the streets naked, but I calculate that you won’t.
The brain is incapable of all decisions. In fact, it can be shown the brain is incapable of calculating the trajectory of all the sand blown in the Mojave desert on a summer’s afternoon. Much like the body is physically not capable of swimming 1500m in 1s.
Physics restricts not only the limits of our decisions but all our physical processes.
With regard to prediction, it may be the case that precise predictions are impossible in our universe given finite energy (information) and time to modeling future states.
It is either ontologically random or nonlocal or retrocausal.
List does not disagree with determinism. He is a compatibilist but is saying that free will exists at a level of description way above that of fundamental physics, the level at which determinism matters. He is also not really a libertarian or, if he is, he’s one that accepts determinism.
Okay, you needn’t repeat your take on List again. I disagree with it and do not see him as a compatibilist. He SAYS he’s a compatibilist but he accepts libertarian free will at the behavioral level.
I feel unqualified to weigh in seriously on this general matter, both too stupid and too non-industrious over the years to have a strong opinion.
But I’ve had a few queries in my head when this topic arises, though below has nothing specific to do with the video here.
The main query is whether it really is entirely a matter of classical physics, or whether e.g. some of the ideas of Roger Penrose in general, and with Stuart Hameroff claiming quantum effects within the brain, might eventually be accepted. (They are not now accepted by most scientists I think.) So I have attached the abstract of a Hameroff article from 2012 below which is certainly right on the topic.
But before leaving that with you, I should add that my leaning towards the Everett ‘interpretation’ of quantum theory implies I’d be inclined to disagree with Penrose at a more fundamental level, but related here.
And so I again got out that important David Wallace book (same 2012!): “The Emergent Multiverse”. In the page 164 footnote: “If this is a problem, it is not specific to Everett: It is the ancient debate of free will vs. determinism. Again see Box 4.1…” The latter goes for about 4/3 pages, 135-6, the latter including “.. a clash between free will and determinism but better understood as a clash between free will and mechanism.” I take this to mean that quantum theory is not uninvolved in the debate, independently of Penrose-type stuff. Just below that, Wallace is willing to proffer his own ‘feelings’: “For the record, I don’t think there is any incompatibility between freedom and mechanism..” referring to Dennett’s 2003 article and an Oxford 2002 book “Free Will” edited by an R. Kane with many positions on this debate. In any case, Wallace seems to feel that the Everett stuff, though inducing some novel scenarios (mainly the splitting of the observer into different ‘worlds’ where she ostensibly makes different decisions) does not really do any more to advance the problem than do the other interpretations.
Here’s the abstract:
How quantum brain biology can rescue conscious free will
Stuart Hameroff
Abstract
Conscious “free will” is problematic because (1) brain mechanisms causing consciousness are unknown, (2) measurable brain activity correlating with conscious perception apparently occurs too late for real-time conscious response, consciousness thus being considered “epiphenomenal illusion,” and (3) determinism, i.e., our actions and the world around us seem algorithmic and inevitable. The Penrose–Hameroff theory of “orchestrated objective reduction (Orch OR)” identifies discrete conscious moments with quantum computations in microtubules inside brain neurons, e.g., 40/s in concert with gamma synchrony EEG. Microtubules organize neuronal interiors and regulate synapses. In Orch OR, microtubule quantum computations occur in integration phases in dendrites and cell bodies of integrate-and-fire brain neurons connected and synchronized by gap junctions, allowing entanglement of microtubules among many neurons. Quantum computations in entangled microtubules terminate by Penrose “objective reduction (OR),” a proposal for quantum state reduction and conscious moments linked to fundamental spacetime geometry. Each OR reduction selects microtubule states which can trigger axonal firings, and control behavior. The quantum computations are “orchestrated” by synaptic inputs and memory (thus “Orch OR”). If correct, Orch OR can account for conscious causal agency, resolving problem 1. Regarding problem 2, Orch OR can cause temporal non-locality, sending quantum information backward in classical time, enabling conscious control of behavior. Three lines of evidence for brain backward time effects are presented. Regarding problem 3, Penrose OR (and Orch OR) invokes non-computable influences from information embedded in spacetime geometry, potentially avoiding algorithmic determinism. In summary, Orch OR can account for real-time conscious causal agency, avoiding the need for consciousness to be seen as epiphenomenal illusion. Orch OR can rescue conscious free will.
It has been pointed out that quantum theory obviously is responsible for the consciousness, to the extent that it describes reality of course. Penrose’s argument is really only about where in the neuron quantum mechanics comes into play and to what extent it matters.
The real problem with Penrose is his motivation. He claims that a mathematician’s wondrous ability to see the truth in a bit of mathematics is something that requires quantum mechanical level effects. To me this is absolute woo. His theory is just the result of taking two things we don’t yet understand completely, the workings of the human brain and the theory of everything, and thinking they must have some common cause. It’s junk science!
Are you aware of Penrose’s many accomplishments?–in mathematics itself, the tiling stuff, the twistor stuff? –in theoretical physics (via mathematics of course) the first deduction from General Relativity, with a few very believable extra assumptions about causality and energy, of the absolutely certain existence of black holes (well before there was empirical evidence)?
He may be mistaken in this matter and in the related question of whether the human brain can operate beyond the level of Turing computability, but it’s not junk.
Junk appears when people with superficial knowledge, and little realization of that fact, start blurting from a keyboard only weakly connected to a brain.
Yes, I most definitely am aware of Penrose’s accomplishments. I am only saying this stuff is junk science and that’s not just my opinion. They’ve gotten a lot of blowback on this from real scientists. As usual, a good place to start is:
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Roger_Penrose#/Physics_and_consciousness
The word “junk” appears nowhere there. Perhaps you could point to a synonym.
“Junk” is not in that wikiwand. Is a synonym?
The “junk” part was mine. Sure, it is somewhat lazy on my part but why should I write my own refutation of his theory when there are so many already written? I stand by “junk” as it is completely sloppy thinking, IMHO. People seem to be calling out my use of this term as if I don’t have the right to question the work of Sir Roger Penrose. Maybe, but I do it anyway.
The complexity of certain emergent properties, such as the weather, makes them unpredictable; it doesn’t make them contra-causal.
Does the good perfesser think a cheetah exhibits “free will” when it chooses which gazelle to cull from the herd for dinner?
Again, List does not deny determinism and that, ultimately, the weather and everything else is determined. He’s simply saying that determinism is not useful at the level at which meteorology is done. Same for human agents and their free will. It’s not dispute over the nature of reality but how humans choose to describe their choices and actions.
Okay, you are dominating this thread and doing so by characterizing List’s views (in a way I disagree with) the same way in every post. That’s enough. He is NOT a compatibilist in the usual sense; otherwise he wouldn’t have written a book with his “new” theory, which is not new if he’s just saying what Sean Carroll said.
Listening to the podcast I was amused to learn that Shermer also has a dog named Hitch, named after Christopher Hitchens. I wonder if he got the idea from me.
Regarding the denial of free will due to physical determinism, I have several objections:
1. Even if the argument is valid, it has zero explanatory power. We will never be able to model and predict the behavior of complex emergent systems from physical first principles, and it’s impossible even in principle because quantum mechanics is indeterminate.
2. People have a vivid *feeling* of free will, and we will continue to have it forever — even people who accept the determinism argument.
3. Physical determinism appears to me to be incapable of solving the hard problem of consciousness as defined by Chalmers. This suggests (to me) that there are phenomena — namely qualia – that exist independently from and unexplained by physical first principles as we currently understand them.
4. It is premature and unjustified to assume that we understand physical first principles in every detail. We don’t.
Agreed though perhaps I see the consciousness issue a bit differently. I believe we will eventually know how the brain works at the neuronal level and, perhaps, at the level of fundamental physics. This will include perception and consciousness. However, a description of qualia at that level will just not be useful to, say, a musician, an artist, or a psychologist. It won’t be wrong, of course, just irrelevant.
When I have been under anesthesia, I have not had any feeling of free will. Indeed, there was “nothing”, no time, no world, no existence. That tells me consciousness is a part of the brain..no mystical qualia needed.
Obviously one can be unconscious. The problems arise when one *is* conscious.
My point is that we already know how to turn it off and on. I believe as we further study the brain, we will learn how it evolved and no new physics will be involved. While it may be a *hard* problem, I don’t think it is impossible problem.
Shermer recently wrote in a Skeptics article that humans could not even fathom nothing rather something. I just didn’t agree with that with my experiences with surgery. Nothing is just being unconscious.
If you could measure the quantum state of every particle of every atom of every molecule of every neuron in a brain, which you can’t do in practice or in principle, you would still fall short — far short — of explaining the experience of seeing the color brown.
How do you know that?
Perhaps not only could I have done otherwise but I did do otherwise and the universe split into many worlds and the consequences of that other choice are no longer available to me.
Are you THAT sure about the “many worlds hypothesis”?
A comment on “could have done otherwise.” When I say “I could have done otherwise” I mean that there were alternatives available to me that I “could” have chosen but didn’t. That is, there was nothing preventing me from choosing them *except* my own intention or desire, however that is determined. I evaluated these alternatives and rejected them. I do not think it strains language to call this process my free will. Of course the process by which I make choices cannot violate any physical law.