Today we have some reptile, bird, insect, and amphibian photos from reader, physicist, and origami artist Robert Lang. They were taken on a trip to Panama, where he was invited to lecture on origami. Robert’s notes are indented.

We’ll start with the American Crocodile (Crocodylus acutus). It prefers salinity, but they are fairly common throughout the elevated (freshwater) parts of the canal and Gatún Lake.

As is now fairly well known, tropical frogs are being devastated by the chytrid fungus. The Gamboa Reserve has an enclosed area where many poison dart frogs roam. (They are fed, so are probably no longer poisonous.) They are highly variable in their patterns. Here we have two versions of the green-and-black poison dart frog (Dendrobates auratus).

And here are two individuals of the strawberry poison-dart frog (Oophaga pumilio). These are examples of the variety called the “blue jeans morph” (for obvious reasons).

They also have an enclosed butterfly tent. I snapped one good picture, but haven’t been able to identify the species (perhaps lepidopterist readers can help):

The nearby Summit Regional Park has a wildlife rescue center; here are a few birds awaiting rehab and restoration. The Keel-Billed Toucan (Ramphastos sulfuratus), also called the rainbow-billed toucan, was the inspiration for the Fruit Loops toucan. (And thus, partial inspiration for the term “Fruit Loopery” as applied to creationists, anti-vaxxers, and the like.)

The Yellow-Throated Toucan (Ramphastos ambiguus):

And last, the spectacular King Vulture (Sarcoramphus papa). Our local vultures in the US (black and turkey) are pretty drab, but this fellow is spectacular!