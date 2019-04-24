More religious testifying in a major newspaper

If you don’t know what “testifying” is in an American religious context, it means telling to a bunch of people—usually in a church—how you came to Jesus (it’s a Christian practice) and how much you love the Lord. In fact, Wikipedia even has a subsection on it. But listening to such testimony quickly gets boring and repetitious. Yet, increasingly, the op-ed pages of newspapers, including good ones like the New York Times, are occupied by flat-out, old-fashioned Christian testifying or its intellectual equivalent: unexamined assertions about the truth claims of religions like Christianity.

And now the last redoubt of good American journalism besides the Times, and I’m referring to the Washington Post, has published an even more extreme op-ed, one using the burning of Notre Dame as a reason to tout Christianity very hard and mourn its disappearance. While newspapers publish a variety of pieces from various viewpoints, simple proselytizing like this should be going away; it doesn’t deserve any space in such a good newspaper.

You can read the piece by clicking on the screenshot below. The author, Mark Thiessen, is characterized by Wikipedia as “an American author, columnist, and political commentator. He writes for The Washington Post newspaper. He served as a speechwriter for United States President George W. Bush (2004–09) and Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld (2001–06).”

So he’s clearly a conservative, but he’s also a staunch Christian who wants to bring God back to the West. Just as Jesus wept (the Bible’s shortest verse), so Jerry wept when he read this:

It’s a short piece. Thiessen bemoans the increasing secularism of France and Europe, which he says, correctly, is spreading to the U.S. But the burning of Notre Dame, he claims, “is an apt metaphor for the devastation of Christianity across Europe—and a warning for us in the United States.” And although he doesn’t say the fire was a sign from God, he does want us to pay attention to the spectre of secularism that is haunting the West:

France was once one of the most Catholic countries in Europe. Today, while 64 percent of French people still identify as Christian, only 5 percent attend church regularly and just 1 in 10 pray daily. The younger generation is even less attached to the faith of their fathers. According to a study by the Benedict XVI Center for Religion and Society, only 26 percent of French young adults consider themselves Christians, and 65 percent say they never pray. The same sad story is playing out across the rest of Europe. The study found only three countries — Poland, Portugal and Ireland — where more than 1 in 10 young people said they attend a religious service weekly. The situation in the United States is somewhat better: 39 percent of Catholics and 58 percent of evangelicals attend church services once a week, and even more say they go a few times a month. But the numbers are in decline among the young as well. Only 11 percent of younger millennials are weekly churchgoers, while 16 percent more go either once or twice a month, or a few times a year. The secular tsunami that has swept Europe is making its way across the Atlantic.

I, for one, can’t get too worked up about this. In fact, I think it’s a great trend that will end a lot of divisiveness in our world.

Thiessen even goes so far as to compare secularism with totalitarianism, implying that secular morality is either nonexistent or inferior:

. . . . in the West, modern secularism is slowly accomplishing what the totalitarian ideologies of the 20th century tried and failed to do: eradicate God from society. We are seeing the triumph of what Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, in a homily a day before becoming Pope Benedict XVI, called the “dictatorship of relativism that does not recognize anything as definitive and whose ultimate goal consists solely of one’s own ego and desires.” On both continents, young people are putting off or forgoing marriage, and having fewer children — because a culture of self runs counter to the sacrificial love at the core of marriage and family.

Finally, Thiessen pulls out all the stops and spews his testimony all over the page. To paraphrase Hitchens, he’s like a preacher on a street corner, yelling at us and selling snake oil from a tin cup:

Today, France is in a heated debate over whether to rebuild Notre Dame as it was, or modernize it — much as the Louvre was modernized when I.M. Pei’s glass and metal pyramids were added to its classical grounds. But this is the wrong question. Yes, most of the millions who visit Notre Dame each year experience it is [sic] a museum. But it is not a museum. It is not even primarily a symbol of France. It is a house of worship. To restore it, we must restore its fundamental purpose: to bring people closer to the Almighty. The human heart is made to love God. And as Cardinal Robert Sarah put it in an interview with Le Figaro this weekend, the fires which engulfed Notre Dame were “an appeal from God to rediscover his love.” He is right. Skilled craftsmen will soon repair the cathedral stone by stone. But, as the priest who said Easter Mass in Bordeaux told us, to truly rebuild Notre Dame requires what St. Peter called “living stones … God’s own people [who] declare the wonderful deeds of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light” (1 Peter 2:4-9). We need more of these living stones — in France and in America, too.

My response to the last sentence is this: “No we don’t.” Lovely ancient cathedrals, yes; ancient superstitions foisted on the people, no.

It amazes me that blather like this gets published in the Washington Post. What were they thinking? All it does is use the destruction of a cathedral as a way to say that we should be mindful of the waning of Christianity. That’s not all that far from saying that the fire is God’s warning that we should stop coddling homosexuals.

h/t: Jeff