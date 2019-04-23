Reader’s wildlife videos

We haven’t heard from Tara Tanaka in a while, as she’s been traveling and off the grid. But I found that she’s posted several wonderful wildlife videos, three of which I reproduce here (along with her notes, which I’ve indented) with her permission. The first two videos are orchestrated with classical music.

Tara’s Vimeo site is here, and her Flickr site for photography is here.

Be sure to enlarge the videos. The notes to “Nature in 4K with the Panasonic S1R,” which has wonderful shots and also DUCKS:

I’ve had the S1R for two weeks now, and wanted to share some of the wildlife I’ve captured with this incredible camera. I shoot both photos and videos, and really wanted the high-resolution of the S1R for photos, and didn’t know if I was losing video capability by choosing it over the S1. I’m stunned by the quality of the video out of this camera. All of this video was shot with my ancient Nikon 300mm using a dumb adapter and manual focus.

This one comes from St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. I wonder how the osprey manages to scratch its head without drawing blood. (Be sure to see the postprandial poop.) And there’s a lovely wild bobcat (which sprays) at 1:53.

All of this footage was shot in January 2019, except for the Flamingo which was shot two months earlier. The refuge is officially closed due to the government shutdown, but the wildlife appears not to notice and I was fortunate to have opportunities to capture unusually close footage of an Osprey and bobcat. All of this footage was digiscoped except for the last two clips.

And I love this one because the baby gators are so cute!

Yesterday afternoon my husband was headed out the narrow little dike that extends from our yard into the swamp to trim the maiden cane at the end. He got about halfway out, when “the end of the dike exploded.” He saw what we think is our biggest gator – which we have always assumed was a male – splash into the water and then turn and face the dike — only about 10’ away. He heard baby gators making their characteristic little grunts, and realized why the gator wasn’t leaving. I went out to shoot video, and while I was focusing on her head, saw a tiny little head pop up near her from under the duckweed, and soon there was another. She crawled back in the maiden cane on the dike, and soon I saw more and more baby gators in the water. I went out last night and videoed many little eyes in the area. This morning she was still on the dike, so I set up a video camera and let it run, and this is from that video. 3/4 Update: I’ve now counted at least 20 babies, and the family is still in the same spot, only about 75′ from the yard. I’ve also seen the much larger male on ‘gator island’ while I could see the mother gator, so despite her very large size, she is not nearly the largest gator in our swamp.