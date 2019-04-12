Friday: Hili dialogue

Can it be Friday already? Time flies when you’re retired and facing the Dirt Nap. It’s Friday, April 12, 2019, and National Gumbo Day. It’s also International Day of Human Space Flight, marking the one-orbit mission of Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in the Vostok 1 on this day in 1961. You may not know this, but Gagarin ejected from his capsule at an altitude of 7 km and parachuted safely to the ground. Here’s a brief video about the flight:

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) is an animated homage to the Bauhaus school: the opening of the school, founded by Walter Gropius, took place exactly 100 years ago in Weimar, Germany.

And today’s extra-site reading: Heather Hastie has a Kiwi’s take on American politics in her new post “Is the Democratic Party nicer than the Republican Party?” I won’t give the answer away, but you can guess it.

On this day in 1204, during the Fourth Crusade, the Crusaders got through the walls of Constantinople, entered the city, and occupied it the following day. But the Byzantine Empire was restored 57 years later. On this day in 1861, the opening shots of the American Civil War were fired when Confederate forces fired on Fort Sumter in the harbor of Charleston, South Carolina. On this day in 1928, according to Wikipedia, “The Bremen, a German Junkers W 33 type aircraft, takes off for the first successful transatlantic aeroplane flight from east to west.” That was one year after Lindbergh did it solo in the other direction. It took the crew of three Germans a day and a half to make the crossing, landing in a peat bog on a Canadian Island.

On this day in 1945, Franklin Delano Roosevelt died in office, making his Vice-President, Harry S. Truman, the new President. FDR was with his mistress Lucy Mercer Rutherford when he had a cerebral hemorrhage at his “Little White House” in Warm Springs, Georgia, and the woman was hustled out of the house before Eleanor arrived from Washington. Here are three photos I took when I visited the house in 2013, now a National Historic Site:

The House:

The bed in which FDR died:

A poignant note scrawled on the wall by FDR’s cook. It’s now preserved under glass:

On April 12, 1955, Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was declared “safe and effective” after a large public trial. Exactly six years later, Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space (see above). And exactly two decades after that, in 1981, the first launch of a Space Shuttle took place: the STS-1 mission with the space shuttle Columbia.

On this day in 1983, my favorite mayor of Chicago, Harold Washington, was elected. He was our first black mayor, lived in Hyde Park, and loved the feral monk parrots that nested outside his apartment building. Sadly, he loved his food, weighed nearly 300 pounds, and died in office of a heart attack the year after I arrived in Chicago (he died in 1987). Finally, it was on this day twenty years ago that President Bill Clinton was cited for contempt of court for giving false statements in a civil lawsuit. His punishment was a fine and being disbarred as a lawyer.

Notables born on this day include Imogen Cunningham (1883), Benjamin Libet (1916), Tiny Tim (1932), Montserrat Caballé (1933), Herbie Hancock (1940), Roy M. Anderson, David Letterman, and Tom Clancy (all 1947), David Cassidy (1950), Clair Danes (1979), and Tulsi Gabbard (1981).

Those who took the dirt nap on April 12 include Clara Barton (1912), Franklin D. Roosevelt (1945, see above), Josephine Baker (1975), Joe Louis (1981), Abbie Hoffman and Sugar Ray Robinson (both 1989), George Wald (1997, Nobel Laureate), and William Sloane Coffin (2006).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is looking for

A: Where are you going? Hili: I’m looking for something grey.

In Polish:

Ja: Dokąd biegniesz?

Hili: Szukam czegoś szarego.

From Facebook (appropriately):

I love ducks, I love watermelon, and ducks love watermelon. I can’t watch this often enough!

Reader Nilou finds Wisdom in the center of that black hole, courtesy of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service:

🚨BREAKING NEWS! 🚨We've analyzed @nasa's #BlackHole footage and conclusively determined that something is living at the center of Galaxy M87! We always knew Wisdom was too good for this world. #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/4PsYDE0DM6 — USFWS Pacific Region (@USFWSPacific) April 10, 2019

Grania proves once again that cats control the Earth:

. . . and the Universe as well:

This is the actual Black Hole.

by Miguenzo/Imgur pic.twitter.com/mCzHptXgG8 — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) April 11, 2019

Grania also sent this, but I’m a bit dubious about its reality. Why wouldn’t they just correct the first sign rather than leave it up?

I love this one:

Some tweets from Matthew. Katie Bouman, a pivotal figure in the black-hole imaging, gives a TEDx talk about how they combined telescopes, and created a picture-analyzing algorithm to get the crucial photograph. Do watch the video:

Dr. Bouman’s TED talk on how to take a #BlackHolePicture 📸 https://t.co/Vyd6B6mVLk — Ana Marija Jaksic, PhD🦄🧬 (@merianelion) April 11, 2019

And the moment Bauman first saw the reconstructed image. Like all good scientists, she’s using a Macintosh.

Here's the moment when the first black hole image was processed, from the eyes of researcher Katie Bouman. #EHTBlackHole #BlackHoleDay #BlackHole (v/@dfbarajas) pic.twitter.com/n0ZnIoeG1d — MIT CSAIL (@MIT_CSAIL) April 10, 2019

I’ll post on this new hominin finding soon, but here’s a take that I largely agree with after having read the Nature paper quickly, though I disagree with Stringer that it should provisionally be called a new species of Homo. The “diagnostic” traits are morphological, there’s no indication of reproductive isolation (nor could there be), and it could be in the same species as H. floresiensis.

My thoughts on Homo luzonensis.. pic.twitter.com/5roj6RZDbL — Chris Stringer (@ChrisStringer65) April 10, 2019

Finally, what the deuce is this picture all about?:

Cows singing from a songbook on a lectern (Cambrai BM 127, dated 1542). pic.twitter.com/zkux8VRVf2 — Erik Kwakkel (@erik_kwakkel) April 8, 2019