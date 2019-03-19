Adam Rutherford calls the Jack the Ripper identification “a joke”

This morning I reported on a genetic analysis of the identity of Jack the Ripper, arrived at by analyzing DNA from sperm and bloodstains on a shawl found at one of the murder sites. I didn’t think much of the paper, but Adam Rutherford, a respected geneticist and author, thinks even less. In fact, he thinks the paper, and its identification of Polish butcher Aaron Kosminski as the Ripper, is pure garbage.

Adam emailed me this conclusion as well as a list of his objections, and I asked if those objections were anywhere on the Internet where I could direct readers. His full answer, with all his objections, is indented below, quoted with permission. Since Adam knows a lot more than I about this case, I defer to him and will put a link to this post in the earlier one.

Unfortunately, it’s only in my book, A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived: The Human Story Retold Through Our Genes. It’s in the chapter about Richard III, which is the high bar for cold case forensic DNA identification; the shawl, I argue, is the low point.

We are considering releasing that chapter, but in the meantime, I’m happy for you to post these comments below.

* The provenance of the shawl is fully unverified. There is literally no evidence that a historian would consider even vaguely acceptable that the shawl was at the murder scene or belonged to Kate Eddowes. The claim, which is unverified, is that the duty sergeant (who was not at the crime scene nor was it on his beat) took it from the evidence collection – all her other clothes were burnt – and it was kept, unwashed, for the next century, by various people and in various places (one amateur Ripper historian told me it was in the back of his car for several years, and then in his shed).

* It was bought at auction by Russell Edwards, a man inspired to ‘solve’ the crime after watching the Johnny Depp film From Hell.

* Louhelainen claims to have found epithelial cells, and got DNA out of them. However, the amount of contamination is overwhelming. Apart from its history, Russell Edwards is pictured holding the shawl with bare hands in the Mail on Sunday, AND whilst trying to ID Eddowes’ descendants with whom to compare DNA, they also were in the same room and may have handled the shawl.

* None of that matters anyway, because the mtDNA allele they claim in 2014 is the basis of the +ve ID was mis-labelled. They had it as 314.1C – which is rare, but it turned out to be 315.1C which is a SNP at a frequency of about 90% in Europe.

* Louhelainen claimed a 1/290,000 estimate based on the 314.1C, which is impossible because the database it was drawn from only has 34,617 entries – I got this from none other than Alec Jeffries. I can’t see this corrected this in the new paper.

* I interviewed Louhelainen and asked him if he thought the evidence was sufficient if the murders had happened this month, and he said no. ‘it wouldn’t be conclusive in a modern court’ is what he said.

* None of this is corrected in the new paper as far as I can see, which is shockingly bad: the methods contain no primers, or verification of descent, as you say. The display of the alleles is shall we say, unusual.

* Incidentally, there is no evidence that any of the women killed by Jack the Ripper were sexually assaulted or molested in any way. He is not known to have been an emitter. If Eddowes was working as a prostitute, it is quite possible that any semen might be from any one of her clients. While we’re speculating, it’s quite possible that Kosminski was a client. He died after some very serious longstanding mental health issues in an asylum, the cause of his insanity being ‘self abuse.’

The whole thing is a joke. There isn’t a historian or curator on Earth who would consider the provenance of the shawl acceptable. what follows is just bad science. How it made it through peer review is a mystery too.