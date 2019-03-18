Is the Pope Catholic?

Here’s a video from the British comedy game show QI (“Quite Interesting”) about the official title of the Pope Francis. It turns out that it’s not “Pope”. Further, you’ll learn that THE POPE IS NOT A CATHOLIC! In fact, the man who is officially the Pope is also NOT a Catholic. Listen and learn.
h/t: Michael
I think that “Pope” is Catholic, just not Roman Catholic
Honorary titles attributed to the Hierarch of the Alexandrine Throne are:
The Pillar and Defender of the Holy, Catholic, Apostolic Church and of the Orthodox Faith.
The Dean of the Great Catechetical School of Theology of Alexandria.
The Ecumenical (Universal) Judge (Arbitrator) of the Holy Apostolic and Catholic (Universal) Church.
The Thirteenth among the Holy Apostles.
I don’t think that the Coptic pope is “Catholic” but it’s somewhat confusing. As I understand things, the Coptic Orthodox church is an Oriental Orthodox church but it not Catholic. This church is headed by the Patriarch of Alexandria and is also called the Pope of Alexandria.
The Coptic Catholic Church broke away from the Coptic Orthodox Church and joined the Catholic communion, their pope is the dude in Rome.
But the bear still s**ts in the woods?
There is a promised QI clip coming up on that very subject! Seriously
He self identifies as the Pope.