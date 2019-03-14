Two rockets fired at Tel Aviv from Gaza

As of this hour, you wont find this news  in the New York Times (I guess it’s not fit to print) or in HuffPost, but it’s in The Jerusalem Post and Fox News. Still, it’s worth noting, because the rockets, which weren’t intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome, were fired from Gaza. No rockets have been fired at Tel Aviv since 2014.  Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Three points:

a. You won’t see the Left getting themselves worked up about this because the target was, after all, only Israel. Who cares if their civilians are targeted? But if Israel fired rockets at civilians in Gaza, well, all hell would break loose.

b.  Why is this reported only by right-wing sites and Israeli newspapers? (Eventually the NYT may grudgingly report it, but it doesn’t fit their “optics” about Israel.)

c. Please note that targeting civilians with rockets is a war crime, one of many that Palestinians commit regularly. Will the Palestinian Territories be called out for this? Don’t hold your breath.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 14, 2019 at 4:00 pm and filed under hypocrisy, war. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

11 Comments

  1. Roger Lambert
    Posted March 14, 2019 at 4:12 pm | Permalink

    ” Why is this reported only by right-wing sites and Israeli newspapers? ”

    There is a reason why. If I was to write about it here, most would likely be skeptical. Because the answer is outrageous. So, I would like to share with you a first-hand account of someone in the news business who has quite a tale to tell, and then, perhaps, it will ring true:

    And it is not just news. Academia has also been subjected, much like the Templeton Foundation, to the corrupting temptation of Arab oil money – I could show you articles on the outlay of many tens of millions of dollars in universities if you would like, and that is likely only the tip of the iceberg.

    Reply
    • Heather Hastie
      Posted March 14, 2019 at 6:00 pm | Permalink

      Interesting.

      Reply
  2. Steve Pollard
    Posted March 14, 2019 at 4:22 pm | Permalink

    FWIW, the Grauniad website also has the story. Fairly factual, I guess: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/mar/14/rockets-fired-from-gaza-target-tel-aviv-first-time-since-2014

    Reply
  3. JezGrove
    Posted March 14, 2019 at 4:32 pm | Permalink

    The Guardian has just reported the rocket attack, and also the violent dispersal of Palestinian protesters in Gaza by Hamas security forces. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/mar/14/rockets-fired-from-gaza-target-tel-aviv-first-time-since-2014

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted March 14, 2019 at 4:34 pm | Permalink

      Oops, should have refreshed before posting. I see the Guardian report had already been mentioned.

      Reply
  4. Stephanie Mayer
    Posted March 14, 2019 at 4:42 pm | Permalink

    The NYT posted an article about an hour ago.

    Reply
    • dd
      Posted March 14, 2019 at 5:42 pm | Permalink

      It is not to be found on NYTimes homepage, whether as headline, or below them.

      In other words, you would have to google to find it most likely or do a fair amount of clicking in Times’s site itself.

      It may be because there are no casualties reported, but given the situation, it’s noticeable.

      On hot and controversial issues, the rule of thumb is that they are reported through the screen of confirmation bias.

      Reply
  5. Diana MacPherson
    Posted March 14, 2019 at 5:26 pm | Permalink

    Sub

    Reply
  6. Michael McCants
    Posted March 14, 2019 at 5:54 pm | Permalink

    Video on CBS news that shows flashes high in the sky. Equivalent to noisy fireworks? Iron dome failure?

    Reply
  7. Michael McCants
    Posted March 14, 2019 at 5:54 pm | Permalink

    Video at CBS news.

    Reply
  8. Historian
    Posted March 14, 2019 at 6:00 pm | Permalink

    The liberal Vox site posted an article on Gaza at 4:55 P.M. EDT. It seems pretty objective to me.

    https://www.vox.com/world/2019/3/14/18266075/rocket-tel-aviv-gaza-israel-attack-netanyahu

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: