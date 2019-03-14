Two rockets fired at Tel Aviv from Gaza

As of this hour, you wont find this news in the New York Times (I guess it’s not fit to print) or in HuffPost, but it’s in The Jerusalem Post and Fox News. Still, it’s worth noting, because the rockets, which weren’t intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome, were fired from Gaza. No rockets have been fired at Tel Aviv since 2014. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.
Three points:
a. You won’t see the Left getting themselves worked up about this because the target was, after all, only Israel. Who cares if their civilians are targeted? But if Israel fired rockets at civilians in Gaza, well, all hell would break loose.
b. Why is this reported only by right-wing sites and Israeli newspapers? (Eventually the NYT may grudgingly report it, but it doesn’t fit their “optics” about Israel.)
c. Please note that targeting civilians with rockets is a war crime, one of many that Palestinians commit regularly. Will the Palestinian Territories be called out for this? Don’t hold your breath.
” Why is this reported only by right-wing sites and Israeli newspapers? ”
There is a reason why. If I was to write about it here, most would likely be skeptical. Because the answer is outrageous. So, I would like to share with you a first-hand account of someone in the news business who has quite a tale to tell, and then, perhaps, it will ring true:
And it is not just news. Academia has also been subjected, much like the Templeton Foundation, to the corrupting temptation of Arab oil money – I could show you articles on the outlay of many tens of millions of dollars in universities if you would like, and that is likely only the tip of the iceberg.
Interesting.
FWIW, the Grauniad website also has the story. Fairly factual, I guess: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/mar/14/rockets-fired-from-gaza-target-tel-aviv-first-time-since-2014
The Guardian has just reported the rocket attack, and also the violent dispersal of Palestinian protesters in Gaza by Hamas security forces. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/mar/14/rockets-fired-from-gaza-target-tel-aviv-first-time-since-2014
Oops, should have refreshed before posting. I see the Guardian report had already been mentioned.
The NYT posted an article about an hour ago.
It is not to be found on NYTimes homepage, whether as headline, or below them.
In other words, you would have to google to find it most likely or do a fair amount of clicking in Times’s site itself.
It may be because there are no casualties reported, but given the situation, it’s noticeable.
On hot and controversial issues, the rule of thumb is that they are reported through the screen of confirmation bias.
Video on CBS news that shows flashes high in the sky. Equivalent to noisy fireworks? Iron dome failure?
Video at CBS news.
The liberal Vox site posted an article on Gaza at 4:55 P.M. EDT. It seems pretty objective to me.
https://www.vox.com/world/2019/3/14/18266075/rocket-tel-aviv-gaza-israel-attack-netanyahu