“Why is Pinker demonized?”

The Chronicle of Higher Education has a new and longish article by Tom Bartlett about the character, achievements, and demonization of Steve Pinker. Click on the screenshot below to read it.
Let me give my own take on Pinker first. It’s no secret that I consider him a friend and admire him hugely. Among all those in the atheist-sphere with whom I’ve interacted, he’s the most empathic, the most intellectually productive, and the most thoughtful. Dawkins is a marginally better writer, but not by much. I’ve never seen Steve commit a shoddy act nor engage in ad hominem arguments. I’ve read nearly all his books (save the linguistic ones except The Language Instinct), and can’t find much to quibble with.
But people still dislike him—even hate him. This is puzzling to me as he’s a nice guy and can’t be accused of Misogyny and Nazism Through Tweeting. As best I can understand, people don’t like him because he’s famous and they’re not, because he attacks a “blank slate” view of human nature (a view to which much of the Left is ideologically wedded), and because he has documented continuing material and moral progress in humanity (which “riskologists” don’t like because they make their lives crying that the sky is going to fall). I’m not a sociologist, and accept his figures as given, but even his critics can’t find much to quibble with about the data he shows. Rather, they make false claims about his “rosy” view that society will always be improving without effort, and about his ignoring existential threats like atomic wars. If you read his books, though, especially the last two big ones, you’ll see he does take these issues into account.
People like John Gray and others go after him, but I fault them for ignoring the palpable fact (which Pinker documents with endless data) that society is indeed getting better, and has gotten better on average over the last four or five centuries. I doubt John Gray and Pinker’s other critics would want to live in 16th century France, for instance, unless they were royalty or a nobleman. For one thing, they’d be sick a lot of the time, and their life spans would be shorter. Their teeth would hurt and rot. Their food and general well being, not to mention their education, would also be much worse. Which would you choose: to be a European peasant in 1600 or an American, French, or British farmer today? I think the choice is clear.
A few excerpts. The article begins by raising the same issue that has puzzled me:
It’s not like he was uncontroversial before. His 2002 bestseller, The Blank Slate: The Modern Denial of Human Nature (Viking), ruffled egalitarian sensibilities by arguing that our tabulae are far from rasa. He’s also dipped into contentious debates about gender differences, infanticide, and IQ. But the pushback against his more recent work, beginning with The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined (Viking, 2011), feels harsher, more personal, at times tinged with real anger. Which is surprising, in part because his message — that, hey, despite some significant challenges we’re making progress as a species — seems benign enough. Pinker doesn’t come off like a bomb-thrower; friends and colleagues describe him as generous, curious, eager to share credit. He carries himself with none of the swagger of an academic rock star, though he’s on a short list of those who could reasonably claim that title.
So how did such a nice guy become such a big target?
Before summarizing the criticisms of the Two Big Books, the Chronicle recounts Pinker’s career and his arduous (and, for me, unattainable) work habits:
When he’s at work on a book, Pinker writes obsessively, to the exclusion of almost everything else. “I tend to write morning, noon, and night until I’m finished,” he says. “There’s a low level state of anxiety that keeps me going until the project is done.” Gary Marcus, once Pinker’s student and now a professor of psychology at New York University, remembers working on a paper with him years ago. “He would write for 12 straight hours,” says Marcus, who struggled to keep up. “He could just go and go.”
Yes, that’s what I’ve learned: Pinker told me that when he’s writing, it’s full time except for meals and exercise. And he just keeps doing it. I admire that but I could never emulate it, nor, given my constitution, would I want to. But of course he’s famous and I’m not: that’s the trade-off, even if I did have the brainpower to do what he’s done.
Some of the criticisms:
Pinker isn’t shy about taking on his more substantive critics. Among the most persistent is the philosopher John Gray, whose firmly pessimistic outlook feels like the precise reverse of Pinker’s approach. Gray has called Enlightenment Now“embarrassing” and a “parody of Enlightenment thinking at its crudest.” Gray told me he considers Pinker a “not terribly interesting thinker.” The feeling appears to be mutual. Pinker shrugs off Gray’s critiques as “the kind of argument only an extremely articulate sophist would make.”
Another longtime nemesis is Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the best-selling author, statistician, and former Wall Street trader who made his fortune betting against optimism. Taleb accuses Pinker of “unstatistical reasoning” and of disregarding so-called fat-tailed variables — that is, when Pinker contends that we’re living in an extended period of relative peace, Taleb laughs and points out that a nuclear war or other cataclysm could wipe out those gains, just like the subprime mortgage crisis upended the stock market. Pinker responded at length to Taleb in an essay titled “Fooled by Belligerence,” a play on the title of Taleb’s book Fooled by Randomness, writing that Taleb has not read his work carefully and that “accurate attribution and careful analysis of other people’s ideas are not his strong suits.” When asked if he’d ever debate Taleb, Pinker shrugs. “He’s more of a bully than an intellectual,” he says. It’s possible that Taleb, who likes to compare himself physically to a bodyguard, would take that as a compliment.
But Taleb’s not the only one who makes this case. Even some scholars who know Pinker and respect his work, like Niall Ferguson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, are concerned that his undeniably eloquent tone has turned dangerously reassuring: “I have this really awful feeling that one day we’ll all be sitting in a bombed-out bunker saying, ‘Hey, remember Steven Pinker’s book?”
Well, these criticisms are lame. “Not a terribly interesting thinker”? Maybe not to the arrogant and condescending Gray, but a lot of us enjoy Pinker’s books. He writes a lot better than the leaden and mind-numbing Gray, whose picture appears beside the word “hauteur” in the Oxford English Dictionary.
Steve did more than just summarize data, you know: he analyzed the reasons for the world’s moral and material improvement. Gray and others may disagree about those reasons, but let them provide alternative explanations for the same indisputable trends. Taleb and Ferguson’s arguments that Pinker neglects nuclear war are misguided: he takes the threat as real and says we have to work on it. Nowhere does he say that we’re on a fast track to Everything Will be Better; his lesson is that things have gotten better, they’ve gotten better because of the assiduous adoption and employment of Enlightenment values, and we have to uphold those values to keep the world from getting worse. Pinker keeps saying that, and people keep ignoring him.
The one criticism that Bartlett sees as valid doesn’t look so valid after all (my emphasis):
But Pinker complains that it’s often his critics who garble his arguments, and then set about torching straw men of their own creation. For instance, a review in The Nation by David Bell, a Princeton historian, quotes Pinker as asserting that “there really is a mysterious arc bending toward justice,” as if the committed atheist had expressed faith in unseen forces. In fact, in the quoted passage, Pinker is saying the opposite: that social and political advancement only make it seem as if such an arc exists. Bell stands by the quote, telling me that Pinker disregards the reality that societal improvements “take conscious political action” and that in the book Pinker evinces “contempt for intellectuals and what intellectuals do.”
There’s something to that last charge. In Enlightenment Now, Pinker writes that intellectuals hate “the idea of progress” while happily enjoying its multitudinous comforts (“they prefer to have their surgery with anesthesia”). He also mocks academics for embracing Marxism, dismissing science, and for being more interested in crafting critiques than searching for solutions. “It’s easy to take an oppositional stance if you’re not responsible for getting clean water to run through the pipes, sewage to be taken away, electricity to be provided, and police to ensure safety,” Pinker says.
I’ve read both of Pinker’s latest big books (Better Angels and Enlightenment Now), and in fact they are the works of an intellectual, providing copious statistical data as well as rational analysis of the data and reasons for societal trends. The “contempt” that Pinker evinces is not for “intellectuals and what intellectuals do”, but for that subset of intellectuals who are protective of their intellectual turf, who cannot bear to see naked data refuting their hypotheses, and who raise the hue and cry of “scientism” when facts are adduced alongside arguments.
He’s also been accused of being an alt-righter, and that’s the most mendacious accusation of all. Pinker is on the Left, though more toward the center than are, say, the Justice Democrats. He donated a sizable sum to the Democratic Party during the last election cycle, and I know from conversations with him that he’s not the neo-Nazi you’d guess from reading, say, Ph*ryng*l*.
Read the piece for yourself if you wish. I have been accused of being Pinker’s Bulldog or an uncritical fanboy, but I reject those charges. I’ve been critical of plenty of my atheist colleagues when I think they say something wrong or act badly. Some of them, like Michael Shermer, Dan Dennett, and Richard Dawkins, I remain friends with although I take issue with some of their ideas; others, like Lawrence Krauss, I’ve broken off with completely. I just haven’t found anything to dislike about or disagree with vis-à-vis Pinker.
I’ll finish with something that we Pinkerphiles always wonder about: what his next book will be. For there will always be a next book until they lay the man in the ground. And here’s the answer:
The book he’s working on now, tentatively titled “Don’t Go There: Common Knowledge and the Science of Civility, Hypocrisy, Outrage, and Taboo,” will attempt to unpack the psychology behind such outsized responses. “One of the reasons that you get shaming mobs, and conspicuous outrage, especially on social media, is when there is some common knowledge that’s an affront to an understanding that is shared in some faction,” he says. When that understanding is under threat, Pinker says, members of that faction “feel obliged to challenge it because their own identity is at stake.”
As Bartlett notes, this sounds a bit like Steve is trying to make intellectual sense of the new opposition he’s encountered, which is a bit defensive. But I don’t mind it, for I’m sure his take on social media, scientism, and the like will be both interesting and readable.
The woke faction could never admit that a world dominated by white, male capitalists could ever get better for people in general (as opposed to getting better for white males and worse for the oppressed everyone else).
Anyone who asserts that the world has got better while being dominated by white, male capitalists is thus necessarily an alt-righter.
And as for the facts that Pinker adduces, well, to quote the Queen of Wokedom, “my feelings don’t care about your facts”.
“My feelings don’t care about your facts”, that really summarises it perfectly! It is a great truth, AOC is right, for most people it appears to be so, and obviously is the cause of much unnecessary, nay, deluded hatred.
I think the “not a terribly interesting thinker” charge is because Pinker is always lucid, and employs common sense. Wrap one’s thoughts up in difficult, paradoxical, and even nonsensical prose, and you are now deep.
Or it’s just a slam that he knows would be annoying to a thinker. I’ve seen Steven Pinker on shows like Real Time and he’s really quick and able to answer coherently under pressure. I find this a really impressive trait about him. He can keep track of what he is trying to say while being interrupted constantly, while being challenged, and by simply being in an environment with lots of lights and a live audience.
Heh. Gray’s was a not terribly interesting comment, IMO.
Pinker was called a neo-con on this very web page, in a seriously deluded comment, a number of years ago.
I’m pretty sure most of the irrational hatred against him is due to his failure to observe illiberal left-wing dogma. Such as not denying the factual IQ differences between races (which prevents discussing the many possible and actual reasons for them, none of which serve the interests of racial supremacists of any stripe). Or not adhering to the absurd belief that everyone is born equally able to succeed in life, if only they could get the right upbringing in every conceivable way.
In other words, Pinker dares to constrain what he believes with his best understanding of reality. As opposed to believing what the illiberal left demands must be true, to serve their fact-deprived ideology.
That is how I have thought about the matter. The elements of the left who dislike him say why they feel that way, and we should take their word for it. Very few really believe in a truly blank slate, although I assume there may be some outliers who do. So I had not thought that that issue was important, in general.
“Let me give my own take on Pinker first. […] (I) can’t find much to quibble with.”
(If this isn’t too much quote-surgery):
I think this is precisely the reason the crowd who “loves to hate” Pinker’s ideas stands out, and I propose the criticism is bait – bait to get Pinker to lose it, to get a raw, nasty parry from him, to show he’s a … something… anything… like … well, let’s not go there.
I think there is something to the “he is famous and they are not” but I think it’s more “he is smart and they aren’t as smart as he is”. So many people are threatened by people who are better at something they are not as good at. Few actually enjoy being in the company of those who are smarter. Few see knowing that person or reading their work as something they can take for themselves so that they can become better and smarter….instead they see such things as only highlighting their own flaws and so they lash out.
To your point – There is something about this :
“Steve did more than just summarize data, you know: he analyzed the reasons for the world’s moral and material improvement. ”
… I think it’s easier to looks at the same data and come up with alternative thoughts and views about them, than it is to build genuinely competing explanations – though it’s all words on a page, and looks the same, there’s a higher order process to do that.
So the notion that Pinker is … what you said … I think has something to do with the discrepancy I suggest…
It is bizarre alright.
I even remember one commenter saying that Pinker “rarely opens the bible he is thumping”. Really?!
Anyone who does not think that the world is vastly better now (postwar) than ever before has not read remotely enough history.
Because Steven Pinker mentioned it in his Better Angels book, I bought the Big Book of Bad Things. I love that book! And it does give you perspective.
Those who claim that Steven Pinker naively provides an optimistic view of the future haven’t read his books very carefully, or at all. He says often in The Better Angels that all our progress can be wiped away quickly with a catastrophic event like an environmental disaster or a nuclear war. He simply shows that, looking at the big picture, we are progressing steadily toward something better (more moral, more healthy, etc). I think people deliberately miss his point simply because they like the idea of humanity going down the crapper much more than they like the idea of humanity progressing toward something better.
Many use fear as a motivator to advance their narrative.
You note that Pinker concedes that progress can be wiped out by a catastrophic event, such as nuclear war or environmental disaster. But, what can we do to prevent this? It is my estimation that the evidence indicates, not much. For example, the age of nuclear weapons is less than 75 years old – a blink of the eye in historical terms. Can the world prevent a rogue actor from starting a nuclear conflict when it has become easier to get a hold of such weapons? I am not optimistic. This is why, as I have stated in previous comments, that Pinker has written history books. His conclusion that the world has gotten better (on average) is incontestably true. But, it is a snapshot in time. It says nothing about the future because nobody can predict with confidence. For the world to avoid a catastrophe sometime in the future, we don’t know when, would be a major break from the “lessons” of history.
There is one reason that Pinker has received criticism that I have not seen discussed much. Namely, these critics seem to associate world progress with the rise of capitalism. For those folks who don’t like capitalism, Pinker’s analysis is quite disturbing.
Finally, one must ask, do the “common folk” really care if the world has gotten better? My answer is only to the extent that they perceive it as such. They do not care that objective analysis reveals that they live much better than most people of even 100 years ago. For them, everything is relative to the world they see around them. If they cannot pay the mortgage or pay for health care, historical allusions mean little. This leads me to conclude that while Pinker’s book has created a furor among intellectuals and people interested in such matters, for the masses it has barely created a ripple, even if they are vaguely aware of it. For the overwhelming majority of people, whether they are pessimistic or optimistic, this book will have no impact. Social media and their favorite cable news outlet will have many more times impact on their thinking. This is too bad, but I can’t think of anything to do about it.
IMO, capitalism inculcates several virtues which improved things (for a while and selectively) and also several vices (which are ruining things still). Consequently, the meta-virtue of the Enlightenment kicks in: revise the system to improve it, and that, IMO, means removing economic growth. Does that entail removing capitalism? Perhaps, perhaps not. There is a case to be made for a bunch of socioeconomic systems which have yet to be tried – but it is hard.
As for the “common folk” – the “subjectivity of better” is an interesting idea and seems to be supported by the sociological findings about income disparity, etc.
I don’t think the intent of the book is to predict the future. I don’t think Pinker makes any such claim in the book.
As for “the common folk”, anyone educated enough to understand what Pinker explains in his sections about statistics is educated enough to understand that the anecdotal evidence of the world around them doesn’t show them what the big trends are – that’s why we have statistics. The “common folk” you describe wouldn’t read Pinker’s book and therefore wouldn’t comment on what he writes.
what can we do to prevent this?…I can’t think of anything to do about it.
Pinker’s solution is to advance enlightenment values. Enlightenment values are responsible for the progress we’ve made so far. It will not guarantee our future, but it is the best hope of surmounting bad outcomes.
“I think people deliberately miss his point simply because they like the idea of humanity going down the crapper much more than they like the idea of humanity progressing toward something better.”
Hear, hear!
This is a very good explanation. Why are especially evangelical Christians often so obsessed with the end of the world, with Armageddon? Pinker ruins their business.
I agree with you and Diana. Fear and apocalyptic hype are primary tools in maintaining control, especially when faith in a long-standing myth is on shaky ground. So to posit that things aren’t really all that bad—or, heaven forbid, getting better—is to deprive the doomsayers of leverage and incur their wrath. This is true whether one is challenging the reality of, say, hellfire or climate change. Cages will be rattled.
Indeed, he is very well aware that the progress is not ‘automatic’ and vulnerable to the catastrophic events mentioned. I hate it when people are attacked for something they did not contend.
I’m halfway “Enlightenment Now”, but it appears just as factual and brilliant as his earlier works.
About all the criticism of Pinker I can only ascribe to ‘reading’ him superficially, not really reading, but just glancing over what he writes.
How could it be any other way in the tribal world today. We all get our values and opinions from the same book, that’s face book.
Jerry Coyne on Steven Pinker:
“his lesson is that things have gotten better, they’ve gotten better because of the assiduous adoption and employment of Enlightenment values, and we have to uphold those values to keep the world from getting worse.”
Thanks, for the above summary. Pinker’s book is a long, detailed argument but easy to follow if you keep the thesis in mind.
I think some are concerned that Pinker takes such a calm view of things like climate change (in EN he correctly asserts that it’s very unlikely that no scientific progress on climate science will be made in the next 50 years). I think the alarmists hate him for this. And I think the rational people are concerned that his statements will foment complacency (“I guess I’ll just drive this polluting gas car and let the scientists figure things out later.”)
Pinker emphasizes that we must push vigorously forward to address these problems, but I think people ignore these words and cast him as someone who thinks the world is all fine and dandy and we can just go play golf.
I read his book Enlightment Now. I did not care for his style of writing. And somehhing about his attitude was annoying.
It is interesting that he writes non stop. That eplains tge impresdion I had while reading his book. It was like listening to someone speaking non stop.
That is my general impression with out a lot of detail. All I have time for. Maybe more later.
I also watched one of his videos speaking about the book before I read the book.
His personality may be just to optimistic for my tastes.
I really appreciate what Pinker did: his two last Big Books were built around very interesting Big Ideas, despite what John Gray says.
There’s not much I agree with Gray when it comes to atheism/religion, and yes he sounds terribly pompous. There are two points in his review of Enlightenment Now for the NewStatesman that I agree with, though:
1) Gray touches upon one area of criticism that Sapolsky engages at great length in his discussion of Better Angels: “Nothing is said about human kindness, or fairness, in his formula. Indeed, the logic of his dictum points the other way.”
2) As someone from the humanities, I find Pinker’s discussion of philosophers and philosophical ideas often head scratching. “Like the faithful who tell you Christianity is ‘a religion of love’ that had nothing to do with the Inquisition, Pinker stipulates that the Enlightenment, by definition, is intrinsically liberal. Modern tyrannies must therefore be products of counter-Enlightenment ideologies – Romanticism, nationalism and the like. Enabling liberals to avoid asking difficult questions about why their values are in retreat, this is a popular view. Assessed in terms of historical evidence, it is also a myth”.
Other than that, Nassim Taleb is a bully with an exquisite understanding of statistics and not everything that he says can be easily dismissed.
By “Enlightenment”, Pinker does not really mean a period of history, he means certain values (values which are, indeed, liberal).
That’s right, but he does link that to his understanding of specific philosophical ideas like those of Kant or Nietzsche.
Make sure you watch Nassim Taleb in the 2009 La Ciudad de los Ideas debate. It’s priceless. My cat makes more sense.
I guess I’ll have to look into that.. I’m fine with Taleb’s books, but find all his other forms of speech (Twitter included) cringeworthy.
Taleb is a man with one great idea and sees the whole world through that lens whether it fits or not. He sees Black Swans everywhere and ignores everything else.
He opposes Golden Rice because of chance GMOs might cause a some problem that an economist cannot possible articulate. Meanwhile millions die and most Nobel Prize winners call the opposition a “crime against humanity.”
In Sapolsky’s Behave, he mentions Pinker a couple of times, generally kindly; but he did point out an inaccuracy in Pinker’s take on isolated tribes. Don’t recall exactly what it was. So it is possible to disagree in a respectful manner.
Agreed!
You mean he claimed Pinker said something inaccurate.
I don’t know the specifics of what you’re referring to, but I’m not going to take Sapolsky’s word on it.
He’s generally quite good on the human brain, but has made his own errors.
For example, he actually referred favorably to the “study” about hurricanes with female names causing more death than those with male names, with the proposed cause that people don’t take them seriously when they have female names. The study was a farce, which didn’t even attempt to account for the fact that hurricanes were given exclusively female names for 25 years after official naming began in 1953 (one of many problems).
He also supports the implicit bias test, which rests entirely on question begging.
It is true that many of social-psychology studies cited uncritically in Behave failed to replicate or have dubious results.
Nonetheless, there’s an entire chapter (War and Peace) discussing the same issues as The Better Angels. I highly recommend it and this quote stuck to me: “Anyone who says that our worst behaviors are inevitable knows too little about primates, including us”.
The bit that Sapolsky particularly criticises is Pinker’s classification of some tribes as hunter-gatherers when more modern anthropologists classify them as hunter-horticulturalists. Sadly I can’t give a page ref as my copy of Behave is in e-book and it only gives % completion or ‘location’ (whatever that is to mean!)
Okay, fine, let’s grant this. I still don’t think this invalidates Pinker’s central message of the moral arc over time, or his take on pre-state societies vs modern Leviathans / Rousseau vs Hobbes.
Sapolsky’s disagreement with Pinker on his chapter War and Peace is more subtle, but should also be mentioned. That chapter makes it clear why Pinker’s analysis of violence among hunter-horticulturalists is flawed, according to Sapolsky.
I think it’s pretty obvious why people don’t like Pinker. It seems to me that much of the ideology of the current Left rests on the idea that things now are terrible, they’ve always been terrible, and they will continue to be terrible as long as we embrace white, European, capitalist ideas (which are all really synonyms to them). For Pinker to say that things have gotten better is a direct challenge to that formulation, and undercuts the imminence argument for radical change.
The left also has an unhealthy disdain for modernity that plays into what you just stated.
Worse than that, the Enlightenment values, and the improvement in our human condition were mainly due to ‘patriarchal’ white males. Anathema! Gotspe! That must be Alt-Right!
The other thing that surprises me is that in the Blank Slate, Pinker clearly states it’s a mixture of nature and nurture that drives us. To me this is not a unreasonable conclusion. Again If I recall correctly he was saying about 50/50 for the parts of our lives where we can gather evidence.
“Why is Pinker demonized?”
Simples.
He puts truth and facts ahead of snowflake tears and narrative.
That’s why far left extremists really dislike him. This includes the usual dimwit trolls such as PZ Myers, Dan Arel, and Peter Ferguson, all of whim threw science, logic, and facts under the SJW bus a long time.
We will Resist them.
I spotted Pinker’s book, Enlightenment Now, at (a Canadian) Costco the other day. So if you want to pick it up at a discounted price, you might want to hurry.
I picked up the ‘Skeptics Guide to the Universe’ there before Christmas, really enjoyed it, decided to buy some extra copies for friends/relatives, and was disappointed to find that Costco no longer carries it. It was about half the price of what it sells for in bookstores.
I got a hard cover copy of The Better Angels of our Nature for something like $5 at Indigo-Chapters a couple years ago. Sometimes you just get lucky. I think I bought my dad a copy too when I saw it.
I’ve always thought there was a simple explanation for Pinkerphobia: the steady improvements in the West have correlated with increased secularism. Its not a mere coincidence, many improvements I think can be tied specifically to a decrease in religious thinking. Theists, as well as faith-sympathizers dont want to admit this.
I suppose a second reason is that he’s such a clear, powerful thinker he presents a juicy target to those who fancy themselves the type of intellectual that sees beyond the facade to how things really are. Its pretty much the same reason that so many guys would challenge Mike Tyson to a fight when he was in prison.
I read something about bullying the other day that also fits – it said that kids bully the weak while adults bully the strong. I’ve found this to be true in life & I think it fits some of the attacks on Pinker.
Though I am not sure if people love to hate Pinker, if people do, it probably has to do with vanity, pride and arrogance. And competition, which might not be bad if it involves “healthy” competitors.
This post reminds me of a phrase that I learned in my high school Chinese literature class. I was too nerdy to understand what it means then. It can be translated into “Two of a trade can never agree.”
Unfortunately, human successes over the past 200 years, thanks to technologies like sanitation, green revolution, and modern medicine, permitted an 800% increase in our numbers. Each of us, no matter how simply we live, displaces habitat for other life forms excepting human parasites and things thriving on our waste and planetary alterations. No other exceptions I’m aware of!
Read Ronald Wright’s _A Short History of Progress_. It is his 6 Massey Lectures (U of Toronto) There are tipping points in resource depletion and biosphere toxification that Pinker ignores to the best of my knowledge. Pollinators, aquifers, topsoil, fish stocks, are in serious declines. There are many others.
Lastly, read this from the 90s:
https://homerdixon.com/eps/
He was head of Peace and Conflict Studies at U of Toronto, and has written several best selling books utilizing system thinking at a level laymen can understand.
Yes, that could be a criticism of Pinker, but he’s well aware of those threats though (yes, he does not always go into the specifics). But the fact we are aware of them is in itself reason for some optimism, I’d say.
People will generally accept facts as truth only if the facts agree with what they already believe.
—Andy Rooney
I think this is generally true. To the extent that this is true, it provides an important lesson for those concerned about winning elections. It is not cost efficient to waste resources trying to change the minds of those who voted for the people you don’t like. Rather, the best strategy is to increase turnout for your candidate through getting to the polls people sympathetic to your candidate, but didn’t turn out to vote. This observation is important for those who hope to defeat Trump. Despite the urging of certain liberals that efforts should be expended to change the minds of Trump voters, polls have shown that such efforts have largely failed. The 2018 election had a large turnout and that largely made the difference for Democratic gains.
Looking back at the main themes of Pinker’s work, it is fairly easy to see why he gets such a large pushback. He chose to explode several widely held big ideas that just happen to be wrong: the blank slate, human speech system (often opposing the hugely influential Chomsky), and intellectual pessimism. Looks like he’s tilting his lance at another one now.
He’s also very good at crushing his chosen targets. His skill in argument and data analysis don’t give his intellectual opponents much wiggle room. Finally, I suspect his calm, respectful replies to their criticisms frustrate them no end.
He’s definitely one of my heroes.
I enjoyed both of Pinker’s latest big books, but found Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens somewhat easier to read.
I love Pinker’s early writing especially Blank Slate but I found Better Angels a slog. Convincing, powerful and necessary but not really enjoyable. I find it hard to believe that most people actually finish it. I prefer two other books about things getting better.
Non Zero by Robert Wright. It looks at history from non-zero sum game theory point of view and why cooperation works.
Rational Optimist by Matt Ridley. It goes through the data about how life is improving in ways other violence.
I don’t know…I listened to the audiobook version of Better Angels. Thirty-five plus hours and not a dull moment. Some of the credit no doubt goes to his narrator, but I found the book riveting.
I actually really looked forward to reading it each evening. I did find it a big commitment to read even though I liked it, simply because it was so long. I’m a slow reader and I only read at night when I’m going to bed because I tend to fall asleep reading… so that is my challenge.
There’s also that many academics consider a lot of Pinker’s work to be “popularizations” in the bad sense: they run rough-shod over developments in many different fields and so are (said to be) oversimplifying. (Bunge said this about _How The Mind Works_, for example, because it failed to seriously engage with criticisms of sociobiology and evolutionary psychology.)
I agree with this charge about *parts* of _Enlightenment Now_ (for example), particularly the parts about certain threats and about the historical Enlightenment. I would be willing to let the latter go; the first is serious, since it does cut to the heart of what to do next. IMO perhaps that should have been a break in the book; what have we done as a first book, what next as a second. That’s because I do not see any attempt to engage (as I’ve mentioned) either philosophers of technology or IT security practitioners on their take on (say) robotics and AI. (I happen to be both: trained as the former, now work in the latter. This is to disclose my professional biases, if any.)
I do not know how to address the question of oversimplification in either of (a) massively interdisciplinary work and (b) popularizations that are also meant to be reasonably cogent contributions to the relevant scholarly literatures.
Can you give us a hint as to where Pinker has it wrong regarding “certain threats”? Because of the topic, I feel we should go some length toward making things clear.
I look forward to reading “Don’t Go There: Common Knowledge and the Science of Civility, Hypocrisy, Outrage, and Taboo,” as soon as it’s out.
Some millenarianists, including some of the secular variety, aren’t happy unless they’re miserable, especially about humanity’s prospects.
A tiny part of the reason: he quotes Christina Hoff Sommers in his work (Blank slate) (which I think is fine, but she is hated by many on the regressive left)
If you’re as known and prolific as Steven Pinker, it would be surprising if there weren’t detractors.
But it seems a current fashion to judge people by the totality of what someone knows about them, which might be little. I appreciate both Taleb and Pinker, and others sorted into opposing camps.
I greatly enjoyed Pinkers other books, from How the Mind Works to Sense of Style, but was much less interested in the two recent books on historical progress, which still sit on the shelf. In recent years, for better or worse, he was endorsed by the rich and powerful, like Bill Gates. He crossed over into global politics, and together with his earlier criticism of the left, it might have created an impression of greasing global investment and exploitation.
“Which would you choose: to be a European peasant in 1600 or an American, French, or British farmer today? I think the choice is clear.”
Stronger, would you rather be a European nobleman in 1600 or an American, French, or British farmer today? I think most of us would still choose the latter, if you think about it carefully.
(Just think of George Washington’s dentures -albeit later than 1600….)