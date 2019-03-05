Good news and bad news. Now the bad news: the Canadian government funds homeopathy!

It’s bad enough that Justin Trudeau seems to be going down over his government’s political interference with a criminal prosecution, but now we hear that the Canadian government has also given hundreds of thousands of dollars to homeopaths to practice their woo in another country—Honduras. Click on this CBC report below to see the bad news:

Yep, $70K per year to give water to prevent Chagas’s disease. Another CBC report notes that this has been going on for five years, so $350,000 has been spent—to no effect except endangering sufferers.

Excerpts from the CBC article above:

Physicians who go on aid missions abroad want the federal government to review its funding of a program that sends homeopaths to Honduras because of the potential harm to local people. Since 2015, Quebec-based Terre Sans Frontières (TSF) has been spending $70,000 annually in aid money from Global Affairs Canada to dispatch more than a dozen volunteer homeopaths to Honduras. The money runs out in 2020. But Dr. Zain Chagla wants the federal government to review the homeopath program which claims to prevent and treat Chagas disease among other serious infections. “I really do believe this is a wake-up call,” he said. Chagla, who has done tropical medicine training in East Africa and is a professor at McMaster University in Hamilton, said the homeopaths’ claims about treating Chagas disease are potentially harmful. “There is no evidence that what they’re using is anything more than diluted water. It’s a placebo, and we’re talking about a disease that can again kill and cause a significant amount of scarring down the line,” he said. . . .Under the Honduran Health Code of 1966, homeopathy, naturopathy and “other occupations considered to be harmful or useless” were banned until the code was rewritten in 1994. The Montreal naturopath who leads the Honduran missions, Carla Marcelis, referred to homeopathy as “a beautiful way to use the body’s own healing system to come to healing” in a promotional video about the Honduras missions. The video also shows how Marcelis’s team has instructed locals about how homeopathic remedies can prevent serious viral infections from dengue, influenza and Chikungunya. Marcelis is in Honduras, and CBC News has been unable to make contact with her.

As for who in Canada is responsible for this travesty:

After our initial story, CBC News contacted the office of the federal minister responsible for international development for an interview but was denied. Instead spokesperson Maegan Graveline reaffirmed Global Affairs’s support for the homeopaths in an email, “The World Health Organization and Pan American Health Organization in its 2014–2023 strategy encourage the integration of traditional medicine and complementary medicine, including homeopathy, into national health systems”.

Well, I’ll leave this in the hands of Canadian readers, as I wouldn’t know who to complain to about this. But the money surely comes from Canadian taxpayers, and is being wasted on superstition. Worse, by pretending that Magic Water works to cure diseases, this practice endangers the people of Honduras.