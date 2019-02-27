Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

by Grania

Good morning and welcome to the middle of the week. Jerry has guests at the moment, so his time is a little limited. He’ll be joining us later.

First, some recommended reading; Heather Hastie’s new post on her website, “The benefits of a single-payer healthcare system.” [JAC: as I’m largely out of action here till Sunday, this will substitute for a post on WEIT.”

Today in history:

Notable Birthdays today:

I don’t particularly like Josh Groban’s music, but he does have a good sense of humour and while he was in the UK he endeared himself to audiences during his appearances on Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

Hili and Cyrus have carefully made their plans for today:

Hili: Look, it’s so interesting over there.
Cyrus: Let’s take a nap and then go out again later.

In Polish:

Hili: Patrz jak tam ciekawie.
Cyrus: Prześpimy się i wyjdziemy znowu.

Hili’s friend and associate Leon also has something to share this morning.

Leon: I just wish it were spring!

Reader Jerry, who teaches philosophy at the university level, sent this photo noting,  “A student of mine drew this on the board before class today….as we were about to discuss section 125 of Nietzsche’s The Gay Science…”

.Finally, on to Twitter’s offerings du jour. As always, a little white arrow indicates a short video that you need to click on to view.

Heart-warming stuff:

Capybaras in Japanese zoos get special onsen treatment: hot showers and baths!

The return of auto-tune cat.

Humanity’s at its less than finest:

An entitled student:

And the weird and wonderful world of animals and critters. A belly tickle, and the snake plays dead.

Practicing, but not ready for prime time:

Jerry wrote about a similar species the other day:

And finally, an old take on a 21st century meme.

(. . . . this one, in case you are wondering)

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 27, 2019 at 6:30 am and filed under Hili Dialogue, Leon monologue. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

11 Comments

  1. Dominic
    Posted February 27, 2019 at 6:35 am | Permalink

    What – no space for the nose-tooth?
    🙂
    https://casereports.bmj.com/content/12/2/e226745

    Reply
  2. Roger
    Posted February 27, 2019 at 7:04 am | Permalink

    Ah good ol’ measles. I was just saying the other day, gosh I really miss that measles.

    Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted February 27, 2019 at 8:19 am | Permalink

      We just had an email sent to parents with kids at our local high school about a case of whooping cough showing up. Similar story — idiot parents not vaccinating their kids.

      Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted February 27, 2019 at 8:52 am | Permalink

      Is that you, Darla Shine, pro-measles anti-vaxxer wife of White House communications director, and former Fox News sexual-harassment enabler-in-chief, Bill Shine? 🙂

      Reply
  3. Quadrivial
    Posted February 27, 2019 at 7:31 am | Permalink

    I was gratified to see that all the top comments on the reddit post about the professor soundly castigate the student who forged the letter.

    Reply
    • Roo
      Posted February 27, 2019 at 8:20 am | Permalink

      I’m not sure about that one – regardless of the situation, unless it involved a violent crime or something like that, it seems inappropriate and borderline stalking for someone to call your work 2-3 times a day over a course of months. What the student did was wrong but I think his teacher seemed obsessively and inappropriately vindictive about it. Even debt collectors aren’t allowed to call your work. I’d bet dollars to donuts that there is a history of complaints against this person for inappropriate conduct – that is just not a normal way of reacting to a problem, at least in my opinion.

      Reply
  4. Michael Fisher
    Posted February 27, 2019 at 7:33 am | Permalink

    THE GUY ON THE LEFT is supposedly SSgt. Louis A. Cappazzoli USMC, 1950. But he’s sporting a pencil moustache – I thought that style was gone by then. The unique & stunning Lauren Bacall is also in the link.

    stare

    stares

    Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted February 27, 2019 at 8:06 am | Permalink

      Interesting backstory. Pencil mustaches haven’t entirely gone out of style. John Waters sports one but I think that he’s about the only person who can get away with it. I say person so as not to offend anyone of the myriad genders we now identify with. Us women grow mustaches, too.

      Reply
      • Ken Kukec
        Posted February 27, 2019 at 8:59 am | Permalink

        Ol’ Jimmy Buffett wishes he had a pencil-thin mustache:

        Reply
  5. Jenny Haniver
    Posted February 27, 2019 at 8:10 am | Permalink

    Might I suggest this mode of transportation https://twitter.com/DickKingSmith/status/1076113081716142082 for Leon and his staff the next time they’re out in the snow, which Leon braves intrepidly.

    Reply
  6. rickflick
    Posted February 27, 2019 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    The roll-over-and-die snake is such an ham! The mouth gapes, the body rolls, and then with an extra little tickle, the tongue flops. Overacting at it’s finest.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: