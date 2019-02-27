Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

by Grania
First, some recommended reading; Heather Hastie’s new post on her website, “The benefits of a single-payer healthcare system.” [JAC: as I’m largely out of action here till Sunday, this will substitute for a post on WEIT.”
Today in history:
- 425 – The University of Constantinople is founded by Emperor Theodosius II at the urging of his wife Aelia Eudocia.
- 907 – Abaoji, a Khitan chieftain, is enthroned as Emperor Taizu, establishing the Liao dynasty in northern China.
- 1560 – The Treaty of Berwick, which would expel the French from Scotland, is signed by England and the Lords of the Congregation of Scotland.
- 1900 – Second Boer War: In South Africa, British military leaders receive an unconditional notice of surrender from Boer General Piet Cronjé at the Battle of Paardeberg.
- 1971 – Doctors in the first Dutch abortion clinic (the Mildredhuis in Arnhem) start performing artificially-induced abortions.
- 1991 – Gulf War: U.S. President George H. W. Bush announces that “Kuwait is liberated”.
- 2010 – An earthquake measuring 8.8 on the moment magnitude scale strikes central parts of Chile leaving over 500 victims, and thousands injured. The quake triggered a tsunami which struck Hawaii shortly after.
Notable Birthdays today:
- 1667 – Ludwika Karolina Radziwiłł, Prussian-Lithuanian wife of Charles III Philip, Elector Palatine (d. 1695)
- 1689 – Pietro Gnocchi, Italian composer, director, historian, and geographer (d. 1775)
- 1847 – Ellen Terry, English actress (d. 1928)
- 1869 – Alice Hamilton, American physician and academic (d. 1970)
- 1890 – Mabel Keaton Staupers, American nurse and advocate (d. 1989)
- 1930 – Joanne Woodward, American actress
- 1944 – Graeme Pollock, South African cricketer and coach
- 1981 – Josh Groban, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
I don’t particularly like Josh Groban’s music, but he does have a good sense of humour and while he was in the UK he endeared himself to audiences during his appearances on Never Mind The Buzzcocks.
Hili and Cyrus have carefully made their plans for today:
Hili: Look, it’s so interesting over there.
Cyrus: Let’s take a nap and then go out again later.
In Polish:
Hili: Patrz jak tam ciekawie.
Cyrus: Prześpimy się i wyjdziemy znowu.
Hili’s friend and associate Leon also has something to share this morning.
Leon: I just wish it were spring!
Reader Jerry, who teaches philosophy at the university level, sent this photo noting, “A student of mine drew this on the board before class today….as we were about to discuss section 125 of Nietzsche’s The Gay Science…”
Heart-warming stuff:
Capybaras in Japanese zoos get special onsen treatment: hot showers and baths!
The return of auto-tune cat.
Humanity’s at its less than finest:
An entitled student:
And the weird and wonderful world of animals and critters. A belly tickle, and the snake plays dead.
Practicing, but not ready for prime time:
Jerry wrote about a similar species the other day:
And finally, an old take on a 21st century meme.
(. . . . this one, in case you are wondering)
What – no space for the nose-tooth?
🙂
https://casereports.bmj.com/content/12/2/e226745
Ah good ol’ measles. I was just saying the other day, gosh I really miss that measles.
We just had an email sent to parents with kids at our local high school about a case of whooping cough showing up. Similar story — idiot parents not vaccinating their kids.
Is that you, Darla Shine, pro-measles anti-vaxxer wife of White House communications director, and former Fox News sexual-harassment enabler-in-chief, Bill Shine? 🙂
I was gratified to see that all the top comments on the reddit post about the professor soundly castigate the student who forged the letter.
I’m not sure about that one – regardless of the situation, unless it involved a violent crime or something like that, it seems inappropriate and borderline stalking for someone to call your work 2-3 times a day over a course of months. What the student did was wrong but I think his teacher seemed obsessively and inappropriately vindictive about it. Even debt collectors aren’t allowed to call your work. I’d bet dollars to donuts that there is a history of complaints against this person for inappropriate conduct – that is just not a normal way of reacting to a problem, at least in my opinion.
THE GUY ON THE LEFT is supposedly SSgt. Louis A. Cappazzoli USMC, 1950. But he’s sporting a pencil moustache – I thought that style was gone by then. The unique & stunning Lauren Bacall is also in the link.
Interesting backstory. Pencil mustaches haven’t entirely gone out of style. John Waters sports one but I think that he’s about the only person who can get away with it. I say person so as not to offend anyone of the myriad genders we now identify with. Us women grow mustaches, too.
Ol’ Jimmy Buffett wishes he had a pencil-thin mustache:
Might I suggest this mode of transportation https://twitter.com/DickKingSmith/status/1076113081716142082 for Leon and his staff the next time they’re out in the snow, which Leon braves intrepidly.
The roll-over-and-die snake is such an ham! The mouth gapes, the body rolls, and then with an extra little tickle, the tongue flops. Overacting at it’s finest.