A thinking liberal spanks the Democrats

I don’t think I’ve ever heard anything that Fareed Zakaria ever said that I disagreed with, and I can’t think of another liberal journalist of whom I can say that. (Granted, I haven’t heard more than a fraction of what he’s said!)
At any rate, in his latest Washington Post piece he goes after the Democrats, including the mystifyingly popular Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for prizing emotions over facts and proposing programs that have no realistic chance of being enacted. It’s not that he opposes the sentiments underlying the proposals, for he agrees with them, as do I (universal healthcare, higher taxes, and so on); it’s just that he has more sensible alternatives.
One excerpt:
In their zeal to match the sweeping rhetoric of right-wing populism, Democrats are spinning out dramatic proposals in which facts are sometimes misrepresented, the numbers occasionally don’t add up, and emotional appeal tends to trump actual policy analysis.
. . .Universal health care is an important moral and political goal. But the U.S. system is insanely complex, and getting from here to single-payer would probably be so disruptive and expensive that it’s not going to happen. There is a path to universal coverage that is simpler: Switzerland has one of the best health-care systems in the world, and it’s essentially Obamacare with a real mandate. No one on the left is talking about such a model, likely because it feels too much like those incremental policies of the past.
Or consider the tax proposals being tossed around on the left, including a wealth tax championed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). I understand the appeal of tapping into those vast accumulations of billionaire loot. But there is a reason nine of the 12 European countries that instituted similar taxes have repealed them in the last 25 years. They massively distort economic activity, often incentivizing people to hide assets, devalue them and create dummy corporations. Faced with a wealth tax, most rich people would likely value and transfer assets the questionable way that Fred Trump did in passing his fortune on to his children.
There are smarter, better ways to address inequality — raise the capital gains tax to the same level as income taxes; increase the estate tax; and get rid of the massive loopholes that make the U.S. tax code one of the most complex and corrupt in the world. But again, this is less stirring stuff than burning the billionaires.
Or, if you don’t want to read the piece, most of Zakaria’s statements are in the video below:
Here Ocasio-Cortez takes full credit for the “Green New Deal”, which is good in principle but suffers precisely from what Zakaria pinpoints above. She then proclaims that until someone else produces a better Green New Deal, “I’m the boss!” Sorry, but she works for the American people, though she doesn’t seem to have realized that. She is the very model of a modern Authoritarian Leftist.
I’ve got nothing but an amen, and a sub to get comments. However, A. Occasional Cortex does come to mind.
Ho Ho. At first seeing the top line I wondered if a thinking liberal might be an oxymoron.
Your thoughts on line and enjoyable listened to his tv yesterday and have been telling my “liberal” or “progressive friends” who know I am pushing for a better way to provide care for wellness, that the Medicare for all has too many details and we need to think together, from all ends, how to provide health care without profiteering
I always feel like I’ve entered an alternate universe whenever a conservative calls liberals stupid.
I also like Fareed a lot, and I agree with a lot of what he’s saying and you’re underlining.
But as for the “I’m the boss” comment, it’s a little much to rush to label it authoritarian. In fact, in context, she’s simply asking to see competing plans. I’d say calling for discussion and debate is pretty democratic.
Sure she’s trolling the right–they are incredibly easy for her to troll–because they have no climate change plan and aren’t going to come up with one since they continue to promote denialism.
So on climate change, AOC may not personally be the boss, but Dems are for sure.
The Right has no plan to combat climate change, just as it had no plan to replace Obamacare. The Republicans took 70 meaningless votes to repeal the ACA while Obama was in office. Despite this — and despite Trump’s repeated pledges on the campaign trail to replace Obamacare with something better and more affordable for all — when they finally had the chance, they came with zip, zero, zilch.
It’s the same with climate change. Hell, they won’t even admit it exists. Here’s what Trump’s new UN ambassador designee, the Stepford wife of Kentucky coal billionaire and GOP megadonor Joe Craft, has had to say on the topic:
With the Republicans it’s always the same old fuck-the-poor and despoil-the-environment routine as it ever was — except now it’s smothered under a seething ratatouille nicoise of Trump’s own resentments, fears, animosity, and bigotry.
But if you want to get votes, you need to appeal to emotion not logic. I understand and agree with Zakara’s points, but that isn’t how politics works (at least in America). I wish it did, but it simply doesn’t.
I agree emotional or dazzle is more important than logic or reason. And lots of Americans love AOC. What percentage of the middle would she grab. I think the discussion of how the people will or may vote makes it unlikely.
But, there may be sufficient young and middle, and a few old folks like me, who will be swayed by need for green and health
Be fun to watch.
AOC is nothing if not a creation of the media, and not just from the left, as Republicans are *so* apoplectic over her, they are fueling her rise to stardom.
Ocasio-Cortez is Expected to debut in May as a comic book hero, from independent press Devil’s Due Comics, “–which is quick to point out that Ocasio-Cortez has not endorsed the project.”
I like AOC for her energy. She’s certainly correct in saying that making proposals is better than not making them but that’s a pretty shallow point. What worries me most about her is her apparent lack of intellectual integrity.
First, she’s said that being on the right moral side of things is more important than being factually correct. Arguments are worthless if you are going to lie, or even detrimental to your cause. We’ve had enough of that with the current administration.
In the video above, she uses one of the most childish responses in the book to respond to criticism. Essentially, “If you have a better plan, let’s hear it.” Just vacuous. She needs to be taken down a notch and soon. She’s starting to hurt the party. I certainly don’t want her to give in to the trolling coming from the Right but she’s in way over her head and not adjusting properly, at least so far.
“If you have a better plan, let’s hear it.”
That may be the trigger that leads to great things. It’s not vacuous if it gets attention to a problem and lends it urgency. It may sound childish, but I give her credit for pushing an agenda that leans in the correct direction. I’m waiting to see how this plays out.
“making proposals is better than not making them.”
A stupid but emotionally appealing proposal can often be harmful.
1) If you make a stupid, pie-in-the-sky proposal that keeps anything from being enacted, you have caused harm.
2) If you make a stupid proposal that gets enacted that is worse than the status quo, you have caused harm.
3) If you get a proposal enacted that is better than the status quo but worse than a less emotionally attractive proposal, you probably have caused harm.
I will vote for a third party candidate over anyone who advocates for the new green deal. I am a both a never-Trump and never-Idiot.
I saw his piece on Sunday on his show. He is correct and at some point the Demos have to land on a plan that all will go with and stop just throwing out ideas to see what sticks. The old guy Bernie does the same thing. Everyone should get free college, full health care, good jobs, on and on. But no financial backing to get there. It is okay to talk about these things as good but to say this is the platform come hell or high water just doesn’t make it. I did not think it would be a good idea for Biden to jump in as there are already 10 running but maybe he should. The idea here is for the Demos to beat Trump or whoever is on the other side. Promising everything is like running for class president in grade school. Vote for me and we will eat candy everyday.
I think the Dems are torn between two strategies: (a) pure anti-Trump and (b) having a compelling vision of their own. The first seems safe and may be enough this time around. The second is riskier as the electorate may not like the vision but, arguably, Hillary lost on lack of vision. It’s a tough call. I guess I come down on the side of having a compelling vision.
The vision can’t be too pie-in-the-sky but, on the other hand, it needs to be bold. It is reasonable at this stage of the campaigns to start with bold and not worry too much about paying for it or other such practicalities. By the time we get to a single nominee, I expect the vision will be scaled back and the practicalities addressed.
Maybe but don’t forget last time. Bernie came on strong with lots of big promises during the campaign. He got a big following with all his promises and when he didn’t get the nomination lots of people pulled out and did not vote or voted for Trump. The problem I think with the democrats is that they never land on anything together. My advice to all those running right now is spend time going after Trump and less time promising the moon.
Fareed’s terrific. I tape his Sunday morning GPS every week and usually watch it that evening. Excellent comments on the Dems.
I think the personal criticisms of AOC rather miss the point. Like it or not populism is a potent force in politics, both for good as well as ill. The will of the people. AOC has a voice that many of us have been hungering for, sharp, loud, fucking impertinent. I, personally am damned tired of puffed up pundits kissing neo-liberal ass. I can’t forget that Zakaria initially supported the Iraq invasion. That should be the litmus test for any pundit’s credibility. I mean, really, how may of you really believed ever that that was a good idea? Yup, AOC’s is as green as grass abd she doesn’t always get her facts straight. Time will tell. An even better outcome would be if the ossified Democrats in the DNC caught some of her fire.
For all those reason I am neither impressed by her or Trump, whose supporters often say similar things about his in-your-face attitude. We need less of this, not more.
Admirable attitude. Politics now have become much messier , sadly. In-your-face? Well, yeah, tit for tar tat. And I do think it will get votes.
Admirable attitude. You sound like a very sensible person. However this is a lukewarm position, like so many held by the “sensible people.” In normal times I would agree, but we face existential challenges (no hyperbole) coming from an energized base of ignorance and insanity. I want some one yelling about this.
I agree, mostly, but AOC is not just getting her facts wrong occasionally. She is hinting that having a plan and the right attitude is more important than getting facts straight. We’ve had enough of that, thanks. We have to convince her that maintaining truth is the only way to go.
Fareed didn’t seem quite so terrific when
interviewing Sam Harris about Islamic terrorism.
Thanks for sharing this.
All these proposals that have been criticized as impractical do not bother me in the least. It is a waste of time burrowing into the details, although it provides topics for pundits to opine on. The important thing is that issues that have been largely ignored, such as the need for universal healthcare and the reversal of wealth and income inequality, are now getting a public airing. If and when these issues become the subject of serious legislation, their provisions will be practical and payable, and probably not as extreme from what you hear from candidates on the election stump. Just recall that the same arguments were used against Obamacare, i.e, it wouldn’t work or couldn’t be paid. Obamacare is still going strong despite Republicans being obsessed with destroying it, although I view it as a steppingstone to an ultimate more universal system. The same criticisms were made of social security when FDR pushed it as part of the New Deal. Ditto for Medicare during the Great Society. Liberals fall into a right-wing trap when they nitpick the details. The acceptance of the principles of these proposals is what is critical. Ultimately, workable programs will emerge, always subject to refinement and revision.
Beautiful reply.
I partly agree. Dems need bold plans and should not listen to those in the opposition that simply put up roadblocks. Taking healthcare as an example, they can expect pushback from the GOP and from the health and insurance industries. That pushback they can ignore because their motivations are suspect. However, they should not ignore input from their side. Typically, successful big legislation comes from leaders who present vision and policy experts that deal with the practicalities. I get the feeling AOC is going with a pure vision play. She may be dealing with experts behind the scenes but I doubt it based on her rhetoric so far.
I agree with Zakaria that U.S. healthcare is insanely complex, but disagree that single payer is an unrealistic goal. Huge progress could be made stepwise over several years by incrementally lowering the age at which people could buy into Medicare. Private or employer sponsored plans need not go away. Indeed, premiums would likely decline in the private sector as the 50+ participants opt into Medicare. Although many practitioners complain about Medicare reimbursement rates, this too could be solved with political will.
Instead, we are subjected to conservative sabotage of Medicare, Obamacare, and any other public health legislation that actually expands coverage.
Zacharia supported the invasion of Iraq. Most people now consider that a disastrous and immoral policy. Now, Jerry, you may have a point of disagreement with him. Carefully read his work and you will have others.