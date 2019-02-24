Please remember this site if you have some good wildlife photos, and send them in. Thanks.

In honor of International Beetle Day (yes, I made that up), we have some photos of beetles by Tony Eales from Australia. His captions are indented.

Still getting through the Borneo insects, order by order. This time some of the Coleoptera. We were thrilled to find a large Three-horned Rhinoceros Beetle (Chalcosoma moellenkampi) that came in to the lights at the field centre. It’s always surprising how strong these beetles are as anyone who has held one can attest.

It often seems like most beetles are leaf beetles in the family Chrysomelidae. There are estimates that there is some 50,000 species of which about 37,000 are known. Two I photographed were from the sub-family Galerucinae. The blue one shone like a jewel in the forest.

On one night walk we found this incredible Firefly larvae family Lampyridae. One of the most alien looking things I’ve ever seen.

We were also shown a site where Violin Beetles are regularly found. These large unusual beetles were one of the highlights of the trip.

There were also scarab beetles family Scarabaeidae and many tiny beetles that came to the lights at the kitchen which I have no idea even the family.

Scarabs:

Unknown: