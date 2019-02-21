Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, February 21, 2019, and Pancake Day! If you’ve having pancakes today, weigh in below. It’s also the UNESCO holiday of International Mother Language Day, celebrating multiculturalism and multilingualism. Just don’t be speaking someone else’s language without the customary self-abasement, as that’s cultural appropriation.
Hungry?
On this day in 1804, the first self-propelling steam locomotive chuffed out of the Pen-y-Darren Ironworks in Wales. On February 21, 1842, John Greenough was given the first patent in the U.S. for the sewing machine. However, a British patent was granted in 1755, and there were many other patents, so one cannot say there was a single inventor of the sewing machine. On this day in 1848, Marx and Engels published The Communist Manifesto. Is anybody reading this? Exactly three decades later, New Haven, Connecticut issued the first telephone directory.
On February 21, 1885, the Washington Monument was dedicated. And on this day in 1918, the last Carolina parakeet (Conuropsis carolinensis) died in the Cincinnati Zoo. The species was declared formally extinct 21 years later. It was one of only two parrots indigenous to the U.S. (the other is still extant but no longer ranges into our country). Here’s a mounted specimen of C. carolinensis from Chicago’s Field Museum:
Here’s a living bird, a pet, photographed in 1906:
On this day in 1947, Edwin Land demonstrated the first “instant” camera, the Polaroid Land, at a meeting in New York. Do these cameras even exist any more? On February 21, 1958, the peace symbol, originally known as the CND symbol (“Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament”), was introduced by designer Gerald Holton. Finally, it was on this day in 1975 that Watergate miscreants John N. Mitchell, H. R. Haldeman, and John Ehrlichman were sentenced to prison. They served 19 months, 18 months, and 18 months, respectively.
Notables born on this day include Rebecca Nurse (1621, executed as a witch in Massachusetts), John Henry Newman (1801, soon to be a saint), Harry Stack Sullivan (1892), Anaïs Nin (1903), W. H. Auden (1907), John Rawls (1922), Robert Mugabe (1924), Nina Simone (1933), Barbara Jordan (1936), David Geffen (1943), Kelsey Grammer (1955), David Foster Wallace (1962), and Ellen Page (1987). Is anybody reading this?
Those who took a dirt nap on February 21 include Baruch Spinoza (1677), Frederick Banting (1941, Nobel Laureate), Eric Liddell (1945), Malcolm X (1965), Howard Florey (1968, Nobel Laureate), Tim Horton (1974), Mikhail Sholokhov (1984), and Billy Graham (2018).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hil is being extra cute (I love the folded-paws position), and speaks out against violent revolution:
Hili: Liberty, equality, fraternity, but some order would be useful as well.A: I’m afraid it’s a lost cause.
Hili: Równość, wolność i braterstwo, ale jakiś porządek też by się przydał.
Ja: Obawiam się, że to przegrana sprawa.
Here are three items I found on Facebook:
And a great Kliban cartoon found by reader Stash Krod:
From reader j.j., a bluesman singing to his cat. The cat is positively mesmerized.
And from Heather Hastie via Ann German, who says, “Another sign of the END TIMES!” But it could just be a spa day. . .
Tweets from Grania. A snow leopard does a somersault (I had trouble spelling that):
There are actually 19 of these aphorisms, so click on the list. The last one is my favorite:
Okay, I don’t know anything about this tweet except that although it’s cute, I doubt it’s good for either species:
A lot of the Earth in 30 seconds. We should be so lucky to ever get this view!
Tweets from Matthew. Here’s a catch he made; recognize that line? (If not, go here.)
Yes, this is true, but it doesn’t help astronauts breathe on the Moon. (Read the link in the tweet.)
As the paper’s abstract notes:
“We conclude that the Cambrian explosion was over by the time the typical Cambrian fossil record commences and reject an unfossilized Precambrian history for trilobites, solving a problem that had long troubled biologists since Darwin.”
Kids have darker thoughts than we realize. . .
The translation of this tweet from the Japanese is this “Grasshopper to inflate something like a red bag from a gap in the head and chest.” Well, all I know is that there’s a red inflatable bit between the head and thorax, but that’s as much as i know. It’s a cool insect, though.
Yes, I read this every day, up to the tweets.
I add that this week is such that I’m not commenting like I usually do – early and often.
I am forced to ask how the Cincinnati Zoo always seems to end up with the last living specimen of a species dying on their premises… assuming I am not remembering the fate of the final Passenger Pigeon incorrectly.
No you are right. Cincinnati Zoo had the last passenger pigeon, named Martha.
There is a book about some tragic American extinctions, including the Ivory-billed woodpecker (broke my heart, as all the stories did) – the book is Hope is the Thing with Feathers by Christopher Cokinos, which I picked up at JFK in 2001.
Polaroids: How else can the Pub ‘Wall of shame’ carry on without the instant photo?
https://media.sandiegoreader.com/img/croppedphotos/2011/11/01/deal_lead_t658.jpg ‘Polaroids’ & the cameras are quite safe in the form of POLAROID ORIGINALS & other manufactures who’ve realised there will always be a market for the instant image you can leave on a wall. “we wuz ere & we got very, very drunk”
Happy birthday Marlowe…
I’ll burn my books!
Polaroid cameras were in existence at least until about five years ago (we needed one for a play in which I was performing). Finding film was a cast iron bitch, though!
See comment #5. Polaroid film for vintage Polaroid cameras, refurbed vintage cameras, the new Polaroid cameras & film for those are readily available without difficulty via the POLAROID ORIGINALS company.
How do we get a random pancake day? As the Brits (and others) who read this will tell you, pancake day is Shrove Tuesday (Mardi Gras) which, per google, is March 5th this year. This celebration goes back hundreds of years, with records going back to at least the early 15th century. We should resist the incursions of “Big Pancake”
And for the French, La Chandleur was just a couple weeks ago.
Absolutely. Atheist that I am, I don’t do Easter, and consequently don’t do Lent. But Pancake Day is Shrove Tuesday come what may!
And no sweet syrup and berries either for that, nor cream. It has to be sugar and lemon juice over thin rolled up pancakes from home made batter. Dead easy!
ISS time lapse: That’s the first sideways looking one in portrait mode I’ve seen. Have they got a new window on the ISS? Does the ISS always point the same ‘face’ in the direction of its orbit I wonder?
Fraser Cain’s Tweet:
From the paper:
The Moon has her own atmosphere on the dayside that’s 500 times thicker than the Earth’s ‘geocorona’ at the Moon’s distance.
SOURCE
Yes, I am reading and regularly do. +1 for the $10 bills – hysterical!