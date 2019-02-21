Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, February 21, 2019, and Pancake Day! If you’ve having pancakes today, weigh in below. It’s also the UNESCO holiday of International Mother Language Day, celebrating multiculturalism and multilingualism. Just don’t be speaking someone else’s language without the customary self-abasement, as that’s cultural appropriation.

Hungry?

On this day in 1804, the first self-propelling steam locomotive chuffed out of the Pen-y-Darren Ironworks in Wales. On February 21, 1842, John Greenough was given the first patent in the U.S. for the sewing machine. However, a British patent was granted in 1755, and there were many other patents, so one cannot say there was a single inventor of the sewing machine. On this day in 1848, Marx and Engels published The Communist Manifesto. Is anybody reading this? Exactly three decades later, New Haven, Connecticut issued the first telephone directory.

On February 21, 1885, the Washington Monument was dedicated. And on this day in 1918, the last Carolina parakeet (Conuropsis carolinensis) died in the Cincinnati Zoo. The species was declared formally extinct 21 years later. It was one of only two parrots indigenous to the U.S. (the other is still extant but no longer ranges into our country). Here’s a mounted specimen of C. carolinensis from Chicago’s Field Museum:

Here’s a living bird, a pet, photographed in 1906:

On this day in 1947, Edwin Land demonstrated the first “instant” camera, the Polaroid Land, at a meeting in New York. Do these cameras even exist any more? On February 21, 1958, the peace symbol, originally known as the CND symbol (“Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament”), was introduced by designer Gerald Holton. Finally, it was on this day in 1975 that Watergate miscreants John N. Mitchell, H. R. Haldeman, and John Ehrlichman were sentenced to prison. They served 19 months, 18 months, and 18 months, respectively.

Notables born on this day include Rebecca Nurse (1621, executed as a witch in Massachusetts), John Henry Newman (1801, soon to be a saint), Harry Stack Sullivan (1892), Anaïs Nin (1903), W. H. Auden (1907), John Rawls (1922), Robert Mugabe (1924), Nina Simone (1933), Barbara Jordan (1936), David Geffen (1943), Kelsey Grammer (1955), David Foster Wallace (1962), and Ellen Page (1987). Is anybody reading this?

Those who took a dirt nap on February 21 include Baruch Spinoza (1677), Frederick Banting (1941, Nobel Laureate), Eric Liddell (1945), Malcolm X (1965), Howard Florey (1968, Nobel Laureate), Tim Horton (1974), Mikhail Sholokhov (1984), and Billy Graham (2018).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hil is being extra cute (I love the folded-paws position), and speaks out against violent revolution:

Hili: Liberty, equality, fraternity, but some order would be useful as well. A: I’m afraid it’s a lost cause. In Polish: Hili: Równość, wolność i braterstwo, ale jakiś porządek też by się przydał.

Ja: Obawiam się, że to przegrana sprawa.

Here are three items I found on Facebook:

And a great Kliban cartoon found by reader Stash Krod:

From reader j.j., a bluesman singing to his cat. The cat is positively mesmerized.

Sam Chatmon, cat man, at home with a friend in Hollandale, Mississippi, 1978. pic.twitter.com/M1ti8LaEnQ — Alan Lomax Archive (@CulturalEquity) May 17, 2018

And from Heather Hastie via Ann German, who says, “Another sign of the END TIMES!” But it could just be a spa day. . .

Tweets from Grania. A snow leopard does a somersault (I had trouble spelling that):

Snow Leopard Somersault 😀 pic.twitter.com/vLMZ2mFo3n — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 20, 2019

There are actually 19 of these aphorisms, so click on the list. The last one is my favorite:

Words of wisdom from children. pic.twitter.com/2IO4T1x0lp — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) February 19, 2019

Okay, I don’t know anything about this tweet except that although it’s cute, I doubt it’s good for either species:

Fox feeding orphan bears.😍😍

Please post where you're from so I can track how far this video has gone 🔥. pic.twitter.com/ybytGk7Ciy — NativeAmericanSoul (@Nativeesoul) February 19, 2019

A lot of the Earth in 30 seconds. We should be so lucky to ever get this view!

A flyby of Earth from the International Space Station. Credit: NASA pic.twitter.com/k6uqRS0omn — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) February 18, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Here’s a catch he made; recognize that line? (If not, go here.)

Fab opening line in this PNAS article. H/t @SarahMackAttack pic.twitter.com/3WcNspfSu2 — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) February 20, 2019

Yes, this is true, but it doesn’t help astronauts breathe on the Moon. (Read the link in the tweet.)

Did you know the Earth's atmosphere extends beyond the orbit of the Moon? – https://t.co/MimoQ9sEkO pic.twitter.com/8uXPZkuJuk — Fraser Cain (@fcain) February 20, 2019

As the paper’s abstract notes:

“We conclude that the Cambrian explosion was over by the time the typical Cambrian fossil record commences and reject an unfossilized Precambrian history for trilobites, solving a problem that had long troubled biologists since Darwin.”

Trilobite morphological clocks everyone!!! Disturbingly/tantalizingly, the (arthropod) Cambrian explosion is now narrowed into the Terreneuvian, just the time when fossil evidence is the scarcest…https://t.co/rkQFA651ty — Jo Wolfe (@jopabinia) February 20, 2019

Kids have darker thoughts than we realize. . .

In the late 1960s and early 70s, American photographer Arthur Tress asked children to describe their worst nightmares, immortalizing them in staged photographs pic.twitter.com/4o0tuCLPQJ — 41 Strange (@41Strange) February 20, 2019

The translation of this tweet from the Japanese is this “Grasshopper to inflate something like a red bag from a gap in the head and chest.” Well, all I know is that there’s a red inflatable bit between the head and thorax, but that’s as much as i know. It’s a cool insect, though.