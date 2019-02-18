Mom triggered by anatomically correct toy lion with a willy

I can’t brain today, and have to go downtown, so this is what you get!

This story, from Metro.co.uk, is pretty funny, and I’m not quite sure why this mother is shocked. Click on the screenshot:

An excerpt and some photos from the piece:

Tanya Husnu, 33, was shocked after her daughter Aylah, three, ran up to her and asked her about the ‘willy’ on the doll. She had bought it from a Kmart store in Melbourne, Australia, for her son Hakan, four, who then showed it to his sister and twin brother Osman. Mum-of-five Mrs Husnu immediately looked at the toy and discovered it did indeed have a depiction of male genitalia hidden under the tail. The other two toys she bought on February 8 for Osman and Aylah did not have the same. Mrs Husnu, a professional blogger from Melton, said: ‘We were planning a trip to the zoo and I thought it would be really great if the kids could take some animal toys with them on the day.

Here they are with their animals: an elephant, a hippo, and a male lion. We don’t know the genders of the first two, but that lion is either a biological male or a trangender male who’s had hormones and surgery, for it has a mane (and a willy).

There’s more!

‘We went into Kmart and my three youngest picked out their own toys. They were all really happy with them. ‘Then one of the twins turned the lion around, and my daughter yelled out ‘look mum, the lion’s got a willy’ and they all started laughing. ‘I thought it was really inappropriate. In this day and age, it’s not acceptable to have things like that on children’s toys. ‘I buy a lot of toys, and my house is full of toys. But I’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s so stupid and just plain weird.’

Yes, for we all recognize that although Barbie has breasts, neither she nor Ken have genitalia. I know of no dolls that have genitalia, nor stuffed animals, either. But I think it’s time to change that, for this lion is awesome:

Is this accurate in size and conformation? Here’s the model; you be the judge:

Another picture from the story:



To be fair to Mrs. Husnu, in the end she thought it was “hilarious,” but she remains censorious.

‘My kids thought it was hilarious though. At the zoo, they kept lifting up the tail and showing strangers walking past the lion’s bits as they walked past and yelling out “willy!”. It was so embarrassing.’ Mrs Husnu said she wanted Kmart to stop selling the toy, which was aimed at kids older than three, because she felt it parents should decide when to tell their kids about genitalia.

Fair enough, but remember this: when Grania saw this piece, she responded, “I mean, does she think people’s pets should wear nappies?”

(Note to Yanks: “Nappies” are diapers in the UK.)

It seems to me that all dolls and animal replicas should have genitals. What is gained by leaving them off? What is lost is children’s understanding of natural history, animal morphology, and sexuality. (Thank goodness there are no toy hyenas!)