Mom triggered by anatomically correct toy lion with a willy

This story, from Metro.co.uk, is pretty funny, and I’m not quite sure why this mother is shocked. Click on the screenshot:
An excerpt and some photos from the piece:
Tanya Husnu, 33, was shocked after her daughter Aylah, three, ran up to her and asked her about the ‘willy’ on the doll.
She had bought it from a Kmart store in Melbourne, Australia, for her son Hakan, four, who then showed it to his sister and twin brother Osman.
Mum-of-five Mrs Husnu immediately looked at the toy and discovered it did indeed have a depiction of male genitalia hidden under the tail.
The other two toys she bought on February 8 for Osman and Aylah did not have the same. Mrs Husnu, a professional blogger from Melton, said: ‘We were planning a trip to the zoo and I thought it would be really great if the kids could take some animal toys with them on the day.
Here they are with their animals: an elephant, a hippo, and a male lion. We don’t know the genders of the first two, but that lion is either a biological male or a trangender male who’s had hormones and surgery, for it has a mane (and a willy).
There’s more!
‘We went into Kmart and my three youngest picked out their own toys. They were all really happy with them.
‘Then one of the twins turned the lion around, and my daughter yelled out ‘look mum, the lion’s got a willy’ and they all started laughing.
‘I thought it was really inappropriate. In this day and age, it’s not acceptable to have things like that on children’s toys. ‘I buy a lot of toys, and my house is full of toys. But I’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s so stupid and just plain weird.’
Yes, for we all recognize that although Barbie has breasts, neither she nor Ken have genitalia. I know of no dolls that have genitalia, nor stuffed animals, either. But I think it’s time to change that, for this lion is awesome:
Is this accurate in size and conformation? Here’s the model; you be the judge:
Another picture from the story:
To be fair to Mrs. Husnu, in the end she thought it was “hilarious,” but she remains censorious.
‘My kids thought it was hilarious though. At the zoo, they kept lifting up the tail and showing strangers walking past the lion’s bits as they walked past and yelling out “willy!”. It was so embarrassing.’
Mrs Husnu said she wanted Kmart to stop selling the toy, which was aimed at kids older than three, because she felt it parents should decide when to tell their kids about genitalia.
Fair enough, but remember this: when Grania saw this piece, she responded, “I mean, does she think people’s pets should wear nappies?”
(Note to Yanks: “Nappies” are diapers in the UK.)
It seems to me that all dolls and animal replicas should have genitals. What is gained by leaving them off? What is lost is children’s understanding of natural history, animal morphology, and sexuality. (Thank goodness there are no toy hyenas!)
Clearly, Mum should only give them Ken™ & Barbie™ dolls. So that they can now ask “Why don’t I look like *that*?”
Be careful! That’s MAGA country.
Heavens, got to protect the kiddies against the simple facts of life! LOL!
I knew I’d seen soft toy hyenas, but I just discovered that if you google “hyena toy” you can get into a range of products that cannot be unseen. Truly this mother ain’t seen nothin’ yet….and I sort of wish that I hadn’t either.
Reminds me of (I believe) the San Francisco Zoo. They had a giraffe that had a heart attack, and to dispose of it they gave the carcass to the lions. It mimicked the wild behaviors of the lions. A school happened to have a field trip at about that time, and either sued or threatened to sue the zoo for traumatizing the children. The zoo’s response was “We are an educational establishment. This is natural behavior.”
Folks need to get over their hangups with regard to reproduction. I mean, every time I’ve been to a zoo (quite often, my kids love animals) at least one big cat has been cleaning itself. You don’t want to see stuff like that, stick to the Disney Chanel. Zoos are here to teach, and all facts about the critter in question should be potential talking points.
Dare I guess that Mother Hisnu is no fan of the Bloodhound Gang tune “The Bad Touch”?
This is bizarre to me. Children, especially if they are near toilet training age, are probably more comfortable talking about genitals than adults. Hell, you’ve got to talk about parts to effectively toilet train, no? The idea that small children need sheltered from any sort of accurate nudity is just odd to me.
As was indeed the case with the children involved in this story who seemed to be amused but not fazed by the anatomical accuracy of the toy.
Has Queen Victoria been told of the lion’s wee willy? We will not be amused.
Mum clearly got the willies.
From my experience with male kittehs and hoomans, that lion’s willy looks more humanoid. That mother is nutz!
Comparison between the picture of the toy and the picture of the real lion above it seem to suggest the toy is not a bad likeness.
Does she think that this is somehow damaging to children or just awkward for parents? I don’t see why banning should happen as the kids seemed to really have a good time with that lion. Yelling out “willy” and showing the genitalia to passersby seems really hilarious. And yes, I’m sure the kids have seen the willies of other animals.
I am surprised they have a Kmart in Melbourne. Not many left over here with Sears going down the tube.
In the US several companies make ‘anatomically correct’ dolls for children.
Glad to know that such toys still exist. Back when my daughter was a little girl, and we’re talking over 50 years ago, an anatomically correct boy baby doll was produced. Yes, I got one for my daughter. No problem.
Some of my friends had that doll and took it to school. I didn’t care for dolls being a young, budding misanthrope and preferred my Yertle the Turtle pull string toy and various stuffed animals. I would have probably loved that lion and the picture of the kids in the post holding all their toys made me think, “how lucky are those kids to have those toys” as they look like something I would have nagged my parents for – only a dinosaur would top them.
In my experience little kids don’t make a big deal out of genitals unless their parents have taught them to. They also seem to be able to learn the words “penis” and “vagina” just as easily as they can learn words like “wee wee.”
Reminds me of a back yard party with the neighbors when my son was about 3 years old. At one point my devoutly religious neighbor pulled me aside to tell me, with some surprise, how my son had used the word “penis” in conversation with him. I couldn’t help but laugh. I figured it was probably best that I not explain that I was laughing at his, my adult neighbor’s, reaction and not at my son having used the word “penis.”
While the word is uttered not infrequently from the most conservative pulpits, I gather that the gentleman is the soul of circumspection about circumcision.
I grew up being baby sat by a family with 3 boys. Penis came up in casual conversation all the time. They were highly religious too.
When I was about eight years old, I said the word penis in the presence of my grandmother, and she immediately shouted at my mom, “WHERE DID HE LEARN THAT WORD?!?”
Back in the 50s we had a nationwide TeaPot Tempest over dolls from Belgium branded “petite broeur” (Flammsch?) and, later, “petite soeur” (maybe French?) “anatomically correct”. I thought this was all over with 60+ years ago. Guess not.
“‘Then one of the twins turned the lion around, and my daughter yelled out ‘look mum, the lion’s got a willy’ and they all started laughing.”
Clearly the kids of 3 and 4 years old knew how to recognize a willy. Why so prudish.
I think in the other species the penis is ensheathed under the belly. Not sure about the coordinates of their testicles.
I demand that all depictions of cows in children’s books (up to, say, books aimed at age 16 years) should have the udders pixellated. For years there has been an outrageous depiction of bovine nipples that can only have had a thoroughly traumatising effect on the children exposed to them (and may well be a contributory factor in rampant rates of teenage pregnancy).
The real lion is definitely more “manly.”
” Mrs Husnu, a professional blogger…”
’nuff said.
“parents should decide when to tell their kids about genitalia.”
Presumably, if they are old enough to notice it on the toy, they have probably noticed them on themselves as well.
Actually they have to have already known about them because otherwise they wouldn’t have pointed it out. They pointed it out because they knew what it was, not because they were ignorant and asking “what’s this?”
Ha ha, “what’s this?I think the lion has a terrible deformity”.
All the toy animals we possess are anatomically correct – even the unicorns. Maybe German companies are less prudish?
My daughter always takes a look before she pairs them off.. They are so lifelike that a friend of mine once corrected her concerning a horse: “That is not a stallion, that is a gelding”.
Why should depicting nature as it is be “inappropriate”? On the contrary – we were told by experts giving a talk in our kindergarden that openly talking about genitalia with children without associating them with shame is an important part of preventing sexual abuse.
Still, explaining to a four year old what an “hermaphrodite” is when reading a book about snails was a challenge for me…
Why can’t she say “ Its the same thing you have, son.” ??
That’s more or less what we did when the boys started noticing that sort of thing. To them it was a mere curiosity–they were learning to use the toilet, so they were naturally interested, particularly when the larger animals relieved themselves. Got some funny looks for explaining that yes, all boy mammals have those.
Then again, when we were at an agricultural fair I referred to pigs as “bacon on the hoof” to my boys and got nasty looks as well. Never mind that there was a sign two feet away that said that the pigs were being raised for meat.
People are squeamish about biology.
Nearly 70 years ago, toured the St. Louis Zoo with older married sis and her four kids. The kids were very curious about the LARGE appendage hanging from a male zebra.
The adults probably were too but societal expectations had ruined it for them expressing this.
Seeing as how the kids already know about genitalia and find it amusing, the mother clearly wants these toys banned because they made her uncomfortable.
Think of the childr- I mean, think of the adults!
From my experience, at least 90% of the “think of the children” cries are really “I want to force you to do what I want & I’m using children as an excuse to make me look virtuous & anyone who opposes me to look evil!”
I’m sure the anatomically correct Taylor the Tapir will be a huge hit with kids and Australian mothers alike.