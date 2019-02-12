The hypocrisy of Ilhan Omar and the mendacity of her supporters

UPDATE: The NYT allowed my comment on Michelle Goldberg’s story linked at the bottom. My comment:

Yesterday Ilhan Omar, rebuked by the House Democratic leadership for anti-Semitism, tweeted this notapology that included a criticism of lobbyists:

Listening and learning, but standing strong 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/7TSroSf8h1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 11, 2019

No wonder Omar didn’t call out CAIR for lobbying! As I mentioned yesterday, that was a glaring omission from her list of lobbyist miscreants.

In the meantime, CAIR, of course, is blaming Omar’s disgrace on the fact that she’s Muslim and therefore is being hounded for her faith (from their Facebook page):

Meanwhile, Linda Sarsour is defending Omar and also playing the victim, taking time out to practice “self care” (or is it “self CAIR”?) after this rabid Islamophobic attack on Omar. Sarsour is “triggered.”

If you’re an antisemitic Muslim and get criticized for your Jew-hating, the Woke Playbook says to blame it all on Islamophobia. And if you’re a Leftist who is anti-Israel, you criticize anti-Semitism not because it’s wrong, but because it plays to the Right (see here for an example).

For a less slanted view of Omar, see this post:

An excerpt:

But criticism of Israel is not inherently free of anti-Semitism, either — a point that I wish more critics of Israel would acknowledge. Here are a few such forms of anti-Semitism: Calls for the elimination of the Jewish state that are suspiciously silent about the need to eliminate other religious states. Questioning Israel’s right to exist often falls into this category. The old trope that Jews have secret powers to control other people. Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota congresswoman, dabbled in this sort of conspiracy when she tweeted in 2012 that Israel had “hypnotized the world” to keep people from seeing its “evil doings.” The related trope that Jews use their money to control people. An example: A London mural that depicted hooknosed bankers running the world — which Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour Party, initially defended. Another example: Omar’s claim over the weekend that members of Congress support Israel because of money they receive from pro-Israel lobbyists. “It’s all about the Benjamins,” she tweeted. h/t: Orli