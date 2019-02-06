Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ “progressive revelation”

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “fancy,” came with this email note:

Yeah, but is progressive revelation God’s idea, or yours? Theres a good article about the whole thing here.

See below for the article about “progressive revelation”, which is pretty well summarized in the cartoon:

I wasn’t familiar with progressive revelation, but Seidesticker’s piece in Patheos explains (and eviscerates) it. An excerpt:

Let’s see how Christians explain progressive revelation. The Scriptures testify to a progression of God’s revelation of Himself to humanity. He did not reveal the fullness of His truth in the beginning, yet what He revealed was always true. Each portion of Scripture was built on the previous one. (Don Stewart) That’s one interpretation. The obvious alternative is that the Bible is (among other things) a 1000-year-long record of the evolution of supernatural thought within a primitive tribe in the ancient Near East. That it changed is hardly surprising—manmade religions do that. The United Church of Christ embraces the idea of progressive revelation with a marketing campaign built around the slogan, “God is still speaking.” This evolved from a quote from Gracie Allen, “Never place a period where God has placed a comma.” Okay—show us in the Bible where God makes clear that his perfect plan is a work in progress. Was the Ten Commandments just a first draft? Were the rules against homosexuality temporary? Was God’s plan for marriage a moving target?* Another source has this interpretation. God delivered what we were ready for, a bit at a time, when we were ready for it. In other words, his revelation has been progressive. (Tom Gilson)

You get the idea. The only question is why God did it this way? Of course theologians must have answers; I’d guess that they’d use the Argument from Jack Nicholson (“You can’t handle the truth!”) or say that God got bored pronouncing everything at once, and needed to keep talking to His sheep.