Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ “progressive revelation”

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “fancy,” came with this email note:
Yeah, but is progressive revelation God’s idea, or yours? Theres a good article about the whole thing here.
See below for the article about “progressive revelation”, which is pretty well summarized in the cartoon:
I wasn’t familiar with progressive revelation, but Seidesticker’s piece in Patheos explains (and eviscerates) it. An excerpt:
Let’s see how Christians explain progressive revelation.
The Scriptures testify to a progression of God’s revelation of Himself to humanity. He did not reveal the fullness of His truth in the beginning, yet what He revealed was always true. Each portion of Scripture was built on the previous one. (Don Stewart)
That’s one interpretation. The obvious alternative is that the Bible is (among other things) a 1000-year-long record of the evolution of supernatural thought within a primitive tribe in the ancient Near East. That it changed is hardly surprising—manmade religions do that.
The United Church of Christ embraces the idea of progressive revelation with a marketing campaign built around the slogan, “God is still speaking.” This evolved from a quote from Gracie Allen, “Never place a period where God has placed a comma.”
Okay—show us in the Bible where God makes clear that his perfect plan is a work in progress. Was the Ten Commandments just a first draft? Were the rules against homosexuality temporary? Was God’s plan for marriage a moving target?*
Another source has this interpretation.
God delivered what we were ready for, a bit at a time, when we were ready for it. In other words, his revelation has been progressive. (Tom Gilson)
You get the idea. The only question is why God did it this way? Of course theologians must have answers; I’d guess that they’d use the Argument from Jack Nicholson (“You can’t handle the truth!”) or say that God got bored pronouncing everything at once, and needed to keep talking to His sheep.
Manmade anything is like this, of course. Although, it sure seems like religious apologetics don’t much.
Never heard of that either
I can practically smell the magic potion cloud around it – fascinating…. “God is still speaking” gives a feeling like something big is just about to happen.
How anyone can keep that in one compartment … I don’t think it’s possible.
Christians say progressive revelation, Muslims say abrogation; let’s call the whole thing off.
Good one. I even heard the music as I read it.
I find Mo’s comment more interesting. It led me to a technical definition of “abrogation” on Wikipedia: “It refers to the theory in Islamic legal exegesis whereby seemingly contradictory material within, or between, the two primary sources of Islamic law — the Quran and the Sunnah — are resolved by superseding or canceling the earlier revelation.” Weird.
A very nice way of saying, we’ll make it up as we go.
Succinctly put.
Imagine if all that theological ingenuity was actually harnessed to something useful?
This points out that Christian and Islam theology are a big smorgasbord, ranging from the holy books are the literal innerant word of God to personal interpretation of scripture.
“Progressive revelation” — Sounds suspiciously similar to what one sometimes hears from a client as the prosecution’s evidence is disclosed to the defense during the “discovery” process.
And “abrogation” recalls nothing so much as the assertion by Dick Nixon’s hapless press secretary Ron Ziegler that “my earlier statement is no longer operative.” 🙂
I’m curious as to why the “progressive revelation” that was deemed worthy of being codified stopped 2000 years ago. Of course these days there are “revelations” by the thousands that are in direct contradiction to each other. I’d love to see a council today to try to reconcile all those “revelations”.
There were certainly attempts to add new chapters to the bible weren’t there? Joseph Smith had revelations supposedly passed on to him by god.
But now there are rigidly established Christian sects with their own Authority and they will certainly not allow that Mormon nonsense into their holy book!
Joseph Smith came centuries too late. He might have made it if he was born earlier.
If progressive revelation is Christianity’s answer for the discrepancies in the bible, then the theory of evolution must become part of the bible.