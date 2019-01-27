Photos from Auschwitz

Because it’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, I’ll finally put up some pictures I took when I visited Auschwitz/Birkenau in September of 2013. Most of these will speak for themselves; I’ll add some short captions. I’ve posted a few of these before.

Arrival:

These railroad cars held over 100 people each (this is one actually used for transporting prisoners):

A wheel of the train:

One man’s registration:

Prisoners photographed on the day they entered the camps. Note that they didn’t live long after they entered. Their faces haunt me.

A uniform. Jewish star and orange triangle means Jewish political prisoner:

A day’s rations, guaranteed to produce famine and diarrhea:

Items left behind by inmates thinking they’d retrieve them. The inmates were gassed and these things confiscated. The only thing I didn’t photograph, because it’s prohibited, was a huge room full of hair shaved from women’s heads:

The saddest relics:

Where kangaroo courts tried some of the prisoners (hearings were a few minutes).

The “death wall” where those convicted were shot.





The women’s barracks at Birkenau. Each section of the bunk held six people. Some slept on the cement. These are the real barracks, not a reconstruction.

The women’s toilets:

Communal sinks:

Zyklon-B, hydrogen cyanide plus an adsorbent. “Giftgas” means “poison gas”. This was used to exterminate prisoners.

Reconstruction of a gas chamber:

The ovens:

The real gas chambers (destroyed by the Nazis):

A mass grave, eerily prowled by a black cat:

About 1.1 million people died at Auschwitz. 960,000 of these were Jews. The breakdown:

Jews (1,095,000 deported to Auschwitz, 960,000 died)

Non-Jewish Poles (140,000- 150,000 deported, 74,000 died)

Roma (Gypsies) (23,000 deported, 21,000 died)

Soviet prisoners of war (15,000 deported and died)

Other nationalities (25,000 deported, 10,000- 15,000 died)

If you want to read more, you can find an informative digest here.

Auschwitz was liberated by the Red Army on this day 74 years ago. Here’s some footage of the liberation.