More science-dissing from two scientists and a philosopher

I was going to write a critique of the article below from Aeon; its authors are Adam Frank, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester, Marcelo Gleiser, a professor of natural philosophy and professor of physics and astronomy at Dartmouth College, and Evan Thompson, a professor of philosophy and a scholar at the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. (Click on the screenshot.)
But as I read it for the second time, and the familiar science-dissing arguments arose before my eyes, I became dispirited. Science can’t give us an objective view of reality, the authors claim, because “reality” is always filtered through our consciousness (and, by the way, good luck, Science, with explaining consciousness!). The view that we perceive an objective reality is, Frank et al. argue, “more theological than scientific.” (But theology can’t make verifiable predictions, and science can!). Science changes, too, as our experience of “how things are” changes (viz., quantum mechanics). Thus we don’t have a handle on Reality.
And as I mentally prepared my arguments, I became almost physically ill. Of course we don’t know for sure if there’s an external reality independent of our experience, but if there isn’t then our predictions are remarkably successful. And animals perceive physical things that comport with what we perceive (i.e., a mallard hen gets alarmed when she sees a Great Blue Heron near her chicks; when water freezes for us, it freezes for ducks; and so on). Doesn’t that mean that there’s something out there that we see and that other species see, all with very different consciousnesses?
If you’re going to diss science because it’s filtered through our consciousness, then every notion of the word “truth” goes out the window. How do I know you ate a cheeseburger today, even though I saw you scarf it down? After all, although what I saw looked like a cheeseburger, it was filtered through my consciousness, so the idea of a Cheeseburger Independently Existing in the Cosmos is garbage.
And then there’s this paragraph, which begins the piece:
The problem of time is one of the greatest puzzles of modern physics. The first bit of the conundrum is cosmological. To understand time, scientists talk about finding a ‘First Cause’ or ‘initial condition’ – a description of the Universe at the very beginning (or at ‘time equals zero’). But to determine a system’s initial condition, we need to know the total system. We need to make measurements of the positions and velocities of its constituent parts, such as particles, atoms, fields and so forth. This problem hits a hard wall when we deal with the origin of the Universe itself, because we have no view from the outside. We can’t step outside the box in order to look within, because the box is all there is. A First Cause is not only unknowable, but also scientifically unintelligible.
First of all, we don’t know if there is a first cause; you can plausibly argue that the Universe in one form or another has proceeded from other universes and that it’s simply universes all the way down. Physicists tell us that the notion of a time before the present Universe began makes no sense since the beginning of time is coincident with the beginning of space-time. And if a First Cause is scientifically unintelligible, which it appears to be, then why is it a criticism of science to say that we can’t pin down a “First Cause” (which, by the way, is NOT equivalent to an “initial condition”)?
And then I realized that I have remunerative and enjoyable work to do, and why should I waste my time rehashing the same old arguments?
If you want to see how scientists and philosophers combine forces to show that Science Isn’t Everything (something with which we mostly agree), have at it yourself. But it’s one thing to say that science is different from music, and that we’ll never know why some people like Stockhausen while others despise him (actually, some day science might be able to answer that!); but it’s another thing to say that science is fundamentally theological in nature. Yes, science can be wrong, and all we can do is to make models that conform better and better to how we perceive the universe, and that predict things we can observe. Yet one thing is for sure: it would be remarkable if Einstein’s perception of the Universe corresponded with the bending of light by the sun, but that actually there may not be light or a Sun, and it’s all some kind of Matrix.
Oh, and another thing is for sure: theology isn’t even CLOSE to science in understanding “reality”, whatever that might be, because different theologians—unlike different scientists—have huge differences in what they say reality consists of, and there’s no way to judge who is right. On the other hand, we know there isn’t an ether and that we can test whether matter bends light. When theologians find a way to tell us whether there’s a god, and whether that god is one or many (as Hindus maintain), and what the nature of that god is, and that we can test their claims, then I’ll start saying that theology is scientific in nature.
The only purpose of pieces like this, it seems to me, is to do down science. You tell me why, as I don’t know. Perhaps people are upset that science continues to advance and push woo further into the corners, and that other areas of human endeavor have had no such successes.
At any rate, I’m done for the day. I’m tired of these kinds of arguments. I’ve attacked them before and need not do so again, and I’ll move on to more interesting pursuits. I wonder why Messrs. Frank, Thompson and Gleiser are going after science rather than theology.
Yes, I started reading the piece, and the first paragraph was as far as I got, feeling it would be waste of my time continuing.
Resorting to woo in the face of persistent unknowns seems to be a common ailment that even hits real scientists. I agree that this article is not worth much thought. However, I didn’t become physically ill while reading it and did jot down a few thoughts.
“Experience is just as fundamental to scientific knowledge as the physical reality it reveals.”
While it is true that everything we know comes through our senses, we do measurements multiple ways and they all come up with the same answer. Although we have to use our vision to read a number from a digital readout (a voltage, say), we look for a consistency in that result to tell us that our models are correct. We explicitly do not leave it to our fallible senses.
When I read articles like this, it reminds me that a huge revelation it will be when we finally understand how the brain works. Consciousness and experience will be much less the mystery they are now. Except perhaps for first contact with aliens, I can’t imagine a more earth-shaking event. Our position in the universe will change forever.
This event, if it happens, will probably lead to religious violence. After all, what are the chances that the aliens have the same bible (or torah, koran, vedas…) as we do?
Perhaps they have been studying all our religious books for centuries. They will announce, in Trump style: “No one knows more about religions than we do.”
there’s got to be a bin for things like:
blind spot : ergo God
Godel incompleteness theorem : ergo God
Chaos theory : ergo God
consciousness : ergo God
bananas fit my hand : ergo God
Perhaps the authors feel ill at ease for science/scientists not knowing everything and admitting this ignorance and find comfort in the theological confidence of god being and knowing everything. They said several things in the first few paragraphs in particular that lead me to this supposition. It is as if they are uncomfortable with the problem, the observations, and the parameters as well as being disturbed by the possibility of the open-ended question.
This leads me to wonder why they became scientists of philosophers, if they struggle so much with questions that we may not yet, if ever, be able to answer. Of course, this issue still occurs in theology (the old “who created god” canard) but for some reason people are more comfortable with setting the parameters within god as a construct rather than without or beyond.
Read the linked article. Strikes me as an academically gussied-up version of the handwritten letter Issac Asimov discussed receiving from an English Lit major in “The Relativity of Wrong.”
Sure, we can’t know if absolute Truth exists. Who cares.
For me it boils down to realism vs instrumentalism. Realism may be too big of a leap and viewed as theological. We don’t know if there is an underlying, True, reality, nor can we know. Instrumentalism though, that our science works as a tool but doesn’t reflect an underlying reality seems a bit silly given the success of our understanding and the apparent universality of experience. I can accept the critical realist’s view that we can’t be certain about realism but that our experience suggests it is the more likely state as compared to there being no underlying reality for the data we’ve collected and hypotheses we’ve failed to reject.
I don’t want to understate the value of philosophy, as it has helped to guide science to the hypothetic-deductive approach, but I sometimes think philosophers just want to talk to remind us they are still here.
I don’t think they’re saying that “science is fundamentally theological in nature” but rather drawing attention to what Hawking and Mlodinow in their book The Grand Design called “model dependent realism”. That is, reality is only known in terms of a model, which seems to me pretty uncontroversial.
Frank et al. are reminding us that we can’t step outside of our representations (conscious experience, concepts, numbers, propositions, and theories) in characterizing the world. They rightly point out that “objectivism and physicalism are *philosophical* ideas, not scientific ones – even if some scientists espouse them” (my emphasis). But of course model dependent realism is also a philosophical idea. It’s just that, they are arguing, it’s more true to our actual situation since it recognizes the ineliminable role of representation in a way that naive brands of physicalism sometimes do not. But I don’t think the article suggests that they think science has a rival when it comes to representing reality.
I never said that they thought science was fundamentally theological in nature. What I said is in the post: “The view that we perceive an objective reality is, Frank et al. argue, ‘more theological than scientific.’”
It is not necessarily true that the French phrase “Reculer pour mieux sauter” is valid in the least. Scientific knowledge is constantly changing, especially our understanding about consciousness as is so aptly discussed in Eric R. Kandel’s “The Disordered Mind.” Nevertheless, Issac Asimov’s response to the English Lit’s note may have really hit the proverbial nail on the head.
I’m not a professor of anything so this is all suppose to be way over my head. It seems they are attempting to portray a struggle between the known and unknown and get upset over the unknown. They want the answers to questions that are not there. So they are doing what many others have done and throw the unknown to g*d?
I have a hard time understanding everyday reality here in the visible world but usually figure it out. Such as we just had a partial shut down of the govt. and failed to pay 800,000 folks for a month and this was to get money for some piece of wall. G*d must have been in on this one too.
People who hear or read about the scientific “blind spot” described in the linked Aeon piece and think it creates space for the supernatural and, thus, for their own rarefied religious beliefs, remind me of this:
I don’t know of anyone in the scientific community who claims science has absolute knowledge. Not of anything.
The article also failed to give any hint as to how we should alter our behavior going forward. Even if we recognize their “Blind Spot”, and I do not, what are we supposed to do with it? How should science incorporate their new philosophical idea? Although I think philosophy is important in general, this seems like it belongs in the “angels on a pinhead” bin.
That article sure has the smell of creationism about it. Chock full of strawmen and outright errors:
We erect a false idol of science as something that bestows absolute knowledge – False. “Absolute knowledge” is pretty much the opposite of scientific thinking.
The contention that science reveals a perfectly objective ‘reality’ is more theological than scientific – Strawman. Science homes in on “objective ‘reality'” fully aware of possible imperfections.
The time of the physicist depends for its meaning on our lived experience of time – False. Relativistic spacetime throws our “lived experience of time” out the window.
And this is just a start. Although the authors are credentialed, they don’t seem to have a strong grasp of science.
I remember reading many years ago about an experiment in which rodents were brought up exposed to either Stockhausen or Mozart. Given the choice, the animals entered an area in which the music they were familiar with was playing. I can’t cite the references, but I’ll bet another reader is sufficiently knowledgeable to.
To me this article is a version of the God of the Gaps fallacy. The authors choose to focus not on what science does well (medicine, technology) but look for some fuzzy area where things arent so clear and call it a blind spot.
Notion of blind spot seems a little circular in reasoning.
If you take their proposition seriously doesn’t it result in solipsism? So, Messrs. Frank, Thompson and Gleiser are mere figments of my imagination, as are my keyboard and tea.
They write “the ‘life-world’ of human experience is the ‘grounding soil’ of science, and the existential and spiritual crisis of modern scientific culture – what we are calling the Blind Spot – comes from forgetting its primacy.”
I don’t see they’ve established there is an existential crisis. Let alone a “spiritual crisis”, which would need extensive definition and justification before it’s worth saying anything more about why there could be such a thing.
They seem hung up on “experience” as something that science ignores. I can’t understand what they’re saying. Is it just that they don’t explain themselves very well, or are they waffling without actually having a proper argument behind it?
I’m sure this is rhetorical, but the clue to this are the words “Published in association with The Institute for Cross-Disciplinary Engagement at Dartmouth an Aeon Partner”.
https://ice.dartmouth.edu/
Aha!!! That fact provides a nice scientific explanation for the existence of this silly article.
Just to add to this, I don’t blame Messrs Frank, Thompson and Gleiser for their opinions – they have far more brilliant minds than me and no doubt have greater insights into the world than I – but I do object to the relentless attacks on science that this is just one tiny part of.
Templeton have a strong hand in doing this, and anyone who has read Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway’s brilliant Merchants of Doubt will appreciate that this has been a decades long tactic championed by free market fundamentalists in defence of right wing dogma. john Templeton was both right wing and religious, so his foundation’s dissing of science serves two masters.
It’s a straw man of an article, see here …
Well, who says that? Citation needed. See Wikipedia on Embodied Cognition, for starters.