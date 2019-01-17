Another Rachel Dolezal affair? Hawaii congressman claims he’s “an Asian trapped in a white’s body”.

Rachel Dolezal was a white woman who felt she was black, and, using various cosmetics and hairstyles, successfully passed for black. She in fact became head of the NAACP in Spokane, Washington before in 2015 she was outed as white by her white parents. She was summarily fired not only by the NAACP, but by the university in Washington where she was teaching and by the Spokane City Council, where she was a police ombudsman. And she was vilified and demonized.
I don’t understand why, if race is a social construct (Native Americans have claimed that Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test was irrelevant to her claim to be Cherokee, which supposedly has nothing to do with genes), and if gender is a social construct, one can justifiably claim to be a male in a woman’s body (or vice versa) but not to be a black person in a white person’s body.
In fact, when feminist philosopher Rebecca Tuvel published an article in the journal Hypatia that asked this very question about “transracialism”, she was demonized and exorcised, with some of the journal’s editors apologizing for the article, and many academics calling Tuvel a racist and a transphobe, demanding that the article be retracted (it wasn’t).
The question still remains, at least to me, a valid one. I really think that Dolezal felt she was black with the same honesty and intensity that some transgender people feel that their gender identity doesn’t match their bodies. And, as of a year ago, the Delaware school board was weighing a policy that let students self identify as to not just gender, but to “race”.
Now the controversy has bubbled up again. Congressman Ed Case, who represents the Honolulu area in Congress (a district with an Asian-American majority), declared at an event feting Asian-American and Pacific Islander voters and members of Congress that he is “an Asian trapped in a white body.” You can read about it at HuffPo, which clearly finds his statement horrific. (Their article, by Asian Voices editor Kimberley Yam, begins with the words “Oh… oh, no.”) There are many other articles about Case’s supposed gaffee (e.g. here, here, and here).
Now Representative Case may not be trying to look Asian or pass for Asian, but his statement was meant to say that he feels as if he were Asian. From the article (there are a lot of articles about this):
Case spokesman Nestor Garcia said the congressman had been commenting “on what his Japanese-American wife sometimes says about him.” The Democrat, whose state boasts the largest percentage of Asian-Americans in the U.S., told HuffPost in a statement that he has “absorbed and lives the values of our many cultures.”
Is this a big deal, then? Words like Case’s would in past times have been accepted as saying something informative about the man—something not pejorative.
No longer. You cannot make the claim—even in a state where the majority is Asian and that majority wields much of the political power, and Asians aren’t an oppressed minority—that you’re a white person who feels Asian. Somehow that claim is ideologically unacceptable, and seems to many to verge on racism. But why?
(One could argue that it’s political and patronizing, but Case said the claim comes from his Asian-American wife.) And so the dogpiling began on social media and in the public eye:
And so on. . .
As the Washington Post reported:
It didn’t take long for Case’s comment to reach an audience online, as well, where the reception was a collective head shake.
“I just oof’d so hard I blacked out for a sec,” one Twitter user wrote.
“As a haole who lived in Japan for 7 years and now lives in Hawai’i, I couldn’t imagine saying something like this,” another said, using a Hawaiian term for someone who is a foreigner. “Check your privilege Ed Case.”
A CollegeHumor writer wondered whether Tilda Swinton or Scarlett Johansson would play the Asian trapped in Case’s body, a reference to the whitewashing scandals that ensued after the actresses were cast in the roles of Asian characters.
And Case apologized:
[Case] continued: “I regret if my specific remarks to the national API community on my full absorption of their concerns caused any offense.”
In the same email, Case spokesman Nestor Garcia clarified that the congressman was commenting “on what his Japanese-American wife sometimes says about him.” Garcia also noted that Case is a returning executive committee member of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.
His full apology is here.
Truly, I don’t understand all the rancor about this. Is it racist to say something like this? Is he guilty of emotional cultural appropriation? Perhaps Asian readers can explain why this is offensive.
Now Case may not feel that he’s an ethnic Asian but rather a cultural one, but does that matter? (And indeed, there may be the white/Asian equivalent of Rachel Dolezal out there.)
Making a big stink about this, to my mind, accomplishes very little save allowing Asian-Americans to say that they have a 100% monopoly on “feeling Asian.” Does that eliminate bias against Asians, which is not that pervasive in America? What, exactly, does it accomplish?
And that is my problem with much of identity politics. It’s not that identifiable groups have no justifiable complaints about bigotry and oppression, or shouldn’t try to rectify this and obtain equal treatment and opportunity. No, what bothers me is that the way groups often go about this accomplishes nothing. (Remember the kimono fracas in Boston?) It’s a claim of ideological purity and not a way to achieve social progress. It is divisive rather than unifying.
Finally, Case made his statement in a spirit of goodwill and unity: what good does it to do hound and demonize the man? Does intent count for nothing?
Further, if you claim that ethnicity and gender are social constructs having nothing to do with biological reality but with personal feelngs, then you must be consistent, and you can have no valid reason to criticize what Case said—unless you think he was lying.
Feel free to correct me or explain this further in the comments, but, as always, please be civil.
UPDATE:
Here’s an explanation from The Mary Sue. After reading it, I wasn’t sympathetic to their views: they’re hectoring a man for no good reason, flaunting their own ideological virtue, ignoring Case’s good intentions as well as the fact that Japanese people, especially in Hawaii, are not subject to “systematic racism and oppression”. This is language policing, pure and simple:
Here’s the thing: Case is not pulling a Rachel Dolezal here. He knows he is white, and he clearly has enthusiasm for Asian culture. But he’s going about it in a wildly insensitive and wrongheaded way. When a white person proclaims themselves to be a nonwhite race/ethnicity trapped inside a white body, they are discounting and dismissing the systemic racism and oppression that is inescapable for folks of that race or ethnicity.
It is peak white privilege, and it shares the same cultural voyeurism of straight women saying that they are “gay men on the inside.” These are marginalized communities that have suffered under discrimination and mistreatment since time immemorial, not a fashionable token to brag about how woke you are.
Race, ethnicity, class, sexuality, gender: these are not accessories to fit your mood: they are lived experiences and identities. If Ed Case really feels an affinity for Asian culture, he should know better than to insult it in this way. Fellow white people, it’s only January. Let’s be better than this, yes?
Transgendered people and the activists supporting them claim that it is physical/biological, that prenatal and neonatal conditions affect brain development and hard-wire the brain into a female or male position, which may not coincide with sexual assignment at birth. They call this “gender identity.” Not standalone “gender.”
This is considered separate from hormones … the person may or may not have a t/e hormone balance that conforms to either their sexual organs or their gender identity.
A person with no Mongoloid genes “feeling” they are “Asian”? It would be hard to demonstrate the locus of their claim in the the brain.
Yes, but if they really feel that way there must of course be SOME locus in the brain, because such a feeling must be biological (neurological). Just because you can’t locate it (and we can’t do that for gender, either) doesn’t mean that there’s no biological basis. And does demonstration of that biological basis mean anything given that all deeply felt things are based on brain wiring?
By asserting that trans gender ID is ‘biological’ while trans race ID is ‘just a feeling’, the regressive leftists display their gross ignorance of biology & brain science – specifically, a pre-enlightement division between corporeal brain and ethereal mind.
We know that the brains of Asians — raised in Asian cultures, at least — are arranged somewhat differently than westerners. This has been attributed in part to the use of pictogram writing.
We can assume that were a caucasian raised in an Asian culture, their brain might be ‘wired’ similarly. Per the prevailing SWJ view, would that person not be trans-asian?
Then they’re an oppressed *majority*! I mean, they have to be “oppressed”, since they’re not White, obvs!
When I got schooled on transgender, I was given links to science that claim to indeed show the physical locus of gender identity.
Stipulating your point that there is a locus for “feeling” X, but lacking a means of locating it physically, do we place all internal experience on an absolute level of equality?
What about the common experience reported by researchers that many humans go through a phase, or at least ardently wish or fantasize, to be the gender other than their gender identity, but it recedes? Is that equal to hard-wired transgender?
That’s speculative and the ‘science’ is inconclusive.
Supposedly, a large number of kids who are initially diagnosed as transgender turn out not to be. It seems that gender identity is hard-wired, but that it’s not really fixed until adulthood.
https://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-soh-trans-feminism-anti-science-20170210-story.html
The strong reaction is puzzling, since growing up with lots of exposure to a different race and culture will generally cause you to feel very much at home with that race and culture. Happens a lot, really, and it is well known. Black or Hispanic children raised in white families and in predominantly white school districts, for example. It just should not be a big deal.
I agree. The phrases “When in Rome” and “Gone native” spring to mind.
My recollection is that Dolezal’s vilification was not universal, that there was some sympathy for her (or at least a sense of validation regarding her situation) among older black folk — the ones whose living memory goes back to when “passing” was a one-way street, used only by light-skinned “Negroes” (the comme il faut terminology in those days), since the societal benefits of passing were all to be had then on the white side of the color-line.
“The Tragedy of Pudd’nhead Wilson” comes to mind.
Indeed. The tragedy of Coleman Silk, the professor in Philip Roth’s campus novel sending up 1990s’ political correctness, The Human Stain, is another.
These people are getting tiresome.
It’s as if, once you touch the third rail, a crowd comes over to ensure you are properly grounded.
Indeed, but everyone in the crowd has a different ground. The ensuing ground loops make more noise than the original signal.
The actual news story here is once again that Twitter reacted to something. I haven’t seen anything saying the audience at the event reacted that way.
Twitter is not actually a barometer of what regular people in the real world think.
A good point and one that needs to be made over and over.
What about ‘The Mary Sue’ don’t you get?
There is a difference. One can think a mechanism where for some reason the brain develops differently from the body and a person has different gender identity than the physical body. gender identity is largely biological though it of course has a social component.
Races are different, while biological race differences like skin color are obviously real and biologic, race becomes relevant only as a social context when one interacts with other races. Black men who have never seen a white man do not see themselves as black men. Since racial identity is purely social I cannot see any biologic mechanism that could cause one to be transracial. That doe snot mean one cannot empathize and feel belonging to a different race. One still is in no way that race.
In Japan where people are homogeneous, they have created a new way to divide people: blood types. People with type B blood are seems somehow suspicious or inferior. It can also be used as an excuse of one messes something up. could one be trans blood type? Obviously that would make no sense.
One may postulate such a mechanism, but neither has it been convincingly demonstrated, nor even a hypothetical workable process put forward.
While modern transgenderism is largely a fashion there is IMO enough proof that the phenomenon is in some cases real. The fact that we do not know the exact mechanism is irrelevant. I just shows how little we know. We cannot draw facts form out ignorance.
I feel something coming up, I feel more and more like a black woman trapped in a white male’s body. Even my late wife told me I’m not really white. 🙂
Seriously, if transgender feelings should be respected, transracial ones -which are much less deeply steeped in biology, I’d think- should be accepted too, even more so if anything. Ms Tuvel is perfectly, 100% right.
More specifically, I gather from the case of Mr Case that it is not enough to sympathise and champion anymore, one needs to identify, and apparently that is not accepted, sad.
Two times sad: once because sympathising and championing is not enough, twice because not allowed to ‘identify’.
The lesson? How to create a perfect lose-lose situation.
I do not see the connection. The fact that transgenderism is based on biology is the sole reason to respect it. Sure we have IMO gone too far. Earlier there was a legal and medical procedure after which the person changed his or her gender. Now we say that just because someone identifies somehow we should act as he or she is of the different gender.
if someone has a belief that he or she is something he or she is not, race, age, nationality, profession etc. I do not get why we should give it any respect,.
Every feeling is based on biology. What kind of biology do we “respect” versus what kind do we “disrespect.” Dolezal may have really felt, deep in her bones, that she was a black person, in the same way that a transgender person their bodies are of a different sex than their minds.
Are you saying that you don’t believe her, or that such a thing is not possible at all? If it is, then you’re going to have to get specific about what kind of “biology” you mean here.
I doubt anyone around here loves R&B and soul food more than I do. (I’ve always had an affinity for black culture — and for Jewish culture and for several other ethnic cultures). But as a Slovenian-Irish hybrid, I’ve never had any confusion about being a white man, even if of a coupla untermenschen sub-varietals. 🙂
You evidently have multi-culture syndrome. I have a touch of it too. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
Ken, I’m not really confused, but you knew that.
Your point is exactly that, why could we not love, sympathise and champion another culture? Why should we identify now? And if so (which I do not really see the need for), why aren’t we even allowed to do so? Purity, anyone?
As said, I think the Ctrl-left (yes, it mainly emanates from there) has created a lose-lose situation.
The comment, coming from him or his wife seems silly, although not totally surprising in Hawaii. Hawaii is was it is, a really ethnically diverse population, a culture that expresses these differences. A kind of reverse bigotry does exist there as you could expect it would. I know this kind of comment does not play well to many who think bigotry and racism only applies to white but reality shows otherwise. After all, the power politics we see on display in the U.S. government and it’s history in racial results continues even today. All I am saying is our racial problems continue in this country for sure, but they also happen in other places on this earth and Hawaii is one of them.
Chrissake, magnanimity sure seems a trait in short supply these days (maybe it always has been), especially on the political extremes. I read Rep. Case’s statement that he is “an Asian trapped in a white body” as a semi-humorous stab at metaphor, merely an attempt to convey a sense of empathy toward his Asian-American constituents. Maladroit, it may have been, but mean-spirited it wasn’t (unlike so much of the criticism aimed his way as a result of his comment).
Exactly. Context and intent have somehow become completely irrelevant in evaluating whether someone is a “racist” or “racially insensitive.” Simply reacting has always been easier than thinking, which is why so many people opt for the former.
“… a semi-humorous stab …”
Therein lies the problem.
Humor/SJW = oil/water.
Politicians, SJWs…healthy skepticism applies.
In perpetuity, for all time, throughout the universe! Surely not. Discrimination arose in an historic, not prehistoric, period. This is just saying thay white people are immutably racist, which is itself racist.
Can’t anybody take a joke anymore?
My daughter is called an “egg” (yellow on the inside, white on the outside) by her Asian friends because she is the only white girl in Science Olympiad and one of the few in the orchestra.
I believe “Egg” is an offshoot of “Banana” (yellow on the outside, white on the inside) for Asians who have lost their Asian identity. I am not sure how common “egg” is.
There must be ‘Cadbury Eggs’ out there, too!
Since Asia is a very large geographic entity encompassing many different ethnicities, the notion of ‘Asian culture’ or being ‘an Asian trapped in a white man’s body’ is rather vague. Can Mr Case or his critics point to any specific criteria which might support their claims?
The Mary Sue claims the inescapable experience of systematic racism and oppression as a defining feature, but how many of Hawai’i’s hyphenated Americans have actually experienced this? (That’s a genuine question.)
Jerry. In your introduction to the update there’s something missing from the sentence beginning ‘After reading it …’ which is scrambling my understanding of the second half.
I’ll look and fix the update. Thanks.
I took his original statement to be somewhat sympathetic to the possible lack of equality Asians have in his community.
What if he has said I am a white man and no Asian is trapped in my body? That actually sounds racists.
What if he had said: I am an Irish Setter trapped inside the body of a white man. Now he’s getting closer to how I feel sometimes.
Wouldn’t you just *love* to hear a politician invite these people to “Take your phony f**king outrage and shove it up your self-righteous f**king asses.”
My guess, it would be a political winner.
Probably get my vote.
So much we should be offended by from Trump and his minions and so much wasted offense over the trivial! Is this how decency and civilization begin to fall away?