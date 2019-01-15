A computer scientist finds the question of free will uninteresting for bad reasons

I may be remiss in not knowing who Scott Aaronson is, as I gather he’s quite well known. He’s the David J. Bruton Centennial Professor of Computer Science at The University of Texas at Austin, and works on quantum computing. He also has a popular website called Shtetl-Optimized (“Shtetl” refers to small Jewish towns in eastern Europe), which deals largely with computation but also personal revelations and amusing tales (see here about his quirks and then here for a story in which airport police arrested him because he absent-mindedly took change from his purchase of a smoothie—on a debit card!—from the tip jar in an airport food court.
In this 8½-minute video, Aaronson is quizzed about free will by Robert Lawrence Kuhn for the “Closer to Truth” public television series. (I’m weighing an invitation to participate in this series.) Do watch the video if you have time.
Aaronson thinks there’s a real and important question in the free-will debates, but argues that that question is not whether physical determinism of our thoughts and actions be true, but whether they are predictable. He thinks that the question of whether there is free will could in principle be solved by answering the following question: “
Would one be able to construct a machine that, if it was programmed with the immense knowledge about your brain and your environment that would be required to do such a job, would be able to predict your actions?”
If the answer is “yes,” he says, then the question is solved: we have no free will and are “automatons”.
(By the way, Aaronson doesn’t appear to be a compatibilist, as he says that if such a machine were possible, and all our choices were predictable, we would certainly not have free will, even though some people would say we would still have free will. Those “some people” are surely compatibilists, who find the notion of free will compatible with physical determinism.)
Because, Aaronson says, the answer to the Big Machine question is not known (I would argue that in principle, because behavior and thoughts are the results of physical processes, the answer is “yes”), he finds the question of free will to be moot.
As he says at 4:15,
“My view is that I don’t care about determinism if it can’t be cashed out into actual predictability.”
This seems to me misguided, conflating predictability with the question of determinism. Surely it will be impossible, at least in our time, to gather the requisite information to accurately predict someone’s behavior, for such a computer would have to model not just a person’s brain, but also the entire universe, for the universe impinges on a person’s brain in ways that affect their behavior.
Further, insofar as fundamentally unpredictable quantum events may determine behavior, no machine could ever model those: at best it could give probabilities of different behaviors. But those quantum effects do not violate physical determinism, and cannot give us free will in the sense that most people think of it. (Surveys show that most people think of free will as “contracausal”: the you-could-have-done-otherwise form of free will.) In fact, insofar as Aaronson espouses physical causation of behavior in his answer—he says he sees the brain as a kind of computer running a program—he’s already admitted physical determinism.
Do Aaronson’s lucubrations, then, make the question of free will uninteresting?
Not to me; I find the issue not only philosophically interesting but a question that has practical ramifications, even if we can’t build the Aaronson Machine. If we are truly biological automatons, which I think is true on first principles (viz., we are made of molecules), then that has huge implications for religious thought and dogma, which of course depend on assuming contracausal free will. You are free to choose your saviour, your faith, your actions, and, for gay Catholics, whether to commit homosexual acts. Because you make free choices, making the wrong choice will send you to perdition, and making the right one to God, Yahweh, or Allah.
There are ramifications for the justice system. I firmly believe that if we grasped that nobody, including criminals, has a “choice” in whether or not to do something, like mugging someone, we would structure the justice system differently, concentrating less on retribution and more on keeping baddies out of society, trying to reform them, and using punishment as a deterrent to improve society.
There are ramifications for politics. Once you realize that people’s acts solely reflect the physical consequences of their genetic endowment and environment, you (or at least I!) become more sympathetic to the plight of those who drew a bad hand in the poker game of life. The notion of the “Just World”, in which people get what they deserve, depends on accepting contracausal free will. But that view must be tempered by realizing that neither the successful nor the downtrodden freely chose their paths.
I’ve always said that I don’t really care if you say people have “free will” if you define that term in some compatibilist way like “the inputs to creating a human behavior (output) are complex”.
What I care about is whether determinism be true. And I think it is, though of course I can’t prove it. All I can say is that the laws of physics don’t ever seem to be violated, and, as Sean Carroll emphasizes, the physics of everyday life is completely known.
What we see above are the ruminations of a man whose life is devoted to computing, and his profession shows in the way he thinks about free will, turning it into the question of whether machines could predict behavior.
I use the software comparison to dismiss the “but I make decisions” objection to no-free-will. So, while not making free will questions uninteresting, I think it resolves them pretty rapidly making further discussion pointless.
Jerry, you argue like a Compatibillist. There cannot be ramifications, because you employ counterfactual reason there (where without the determinist insight, reality/society would go one way, and with the insight, it goes another way).
Those ramifications are only trivially true effects of causes. They simply happen as determined.
Sorry, but saying that doing one thing has different consequences from another is not a violation of hard determinism. You can in fact test these predictions, though of course whether or not you do the test is determined. But different people can do different tests, and if the results comport then the ramifications are real.
I think we know enough now about human behavior to have gone beyond the point of using retribution i the treatment of people who break the law. To me, retribution is revenge and torture.
Precisely.
Restitution is justice. Retribution is aggression.
Arguably true but it has nothing to do with determinism.
Reread the paragraph that begins:
There are ramifications for our justice system.
I don’t need to reread it. I am well aware of our host’s opinion in this area. I just don’t agree with it.
This is really a question about simulating the universe before it happens. That does not preclude determinism. In my view, it’s just not physically possible to construct such a machine. It would have to be the very universe it is trying to predict.
The Free Will Problem becomes the ‘Big Machine Problem’. If no such machine can exist, given the laws of physics, then determinism, itself, removes the possibility of predicting future actions, or states, as physicists would call them.
Some think if you give a computer enough input/information it can do or predict anything. Others think it unlikely the computer can ever replace or replicate much of the human mind’s abilities.
There’s a big gap between those two things. It is impossible for a computer or a human to predict everything or anything in the sense Aaronson puts it. However, making computers think like humans seems likely though it is not “just around the corner”. The human brain is not magic. Claims that the brain can compute things in ways that computers cannot must be proven. IMHO, Penrose and others are simply wrong.
“What I care about is whether determinism be true. And I think it is, though of course I can’t prove it. All I can say is that the laws of physics don’t ever seem to be violated, and, as Sean Carroll emphasizes, the physics of everyday life is completely known.”
This is also what I care about – if determinism is true in the first place. And as you, Prof. Coyne, correctly say, you can’t prove it. As far as I know, nobody can prove it. I, on the other hand, don’t think that determinism in the sense of radical determinism (which would obviously be the same as predestination,no?)is true. I also can’t prove it, of course. But I do think that if a fully determined world (the block universe) is completely indistinguishable from this experienced world where predictability a n d unpredictability together are present everywhere and chance and randomness are concepts that are so ingrained in every language that it is unthinkable to do without it (how to talk about evolution without the concept of true randomness?)- well then, determinism is just useless as argument against a contra-causal free will. The contra-causal free will is easily rejected by naturalism alone. To replace much of what is called “determined” with “conditioned”, makes it already easier to think about it.
I do not think that I have contra-causal free will, but I think that in a real sense I am, like any other biological machine that is able to interact with the world, participating in the ongoing development of the history of the universe – which is basically unpredictable, but of course limited by what is physically impossible.
Is there anything truly unreasonable about my stance? I can’t see it myself, of course.
I agree. We are just playing our roles in the universe. Our sense of free will is just as valid as anything else. If we can’t use determinism to predict what people will decide, or anything else for that matter, then determinism has no impact on our daily lives and we would best move on as we were.
Dr. Coyne, you have said repeatedly that determinism leads you to be more empathetic to other people, including criminals, but why should it lead society to be more empathetic instead of less? For example, the thought might instead be: “criminals are malfunctioning meat robots, so let’s just decommission them all.”
In other words, I’m curious where you get the idea that this would lead to more humane punishments, instead of harsher and more severe punishments on the grounds that human dignity is after all an illusion.
(No, I don’t personally think we should do this.)
I don’t think that “human dignity” is a real thing and doesn’t affect anyone’s motivations.
I agree with Jerry that determinism *can* lead to more empathy if one explores the consequences. The only thing people truly own is their subjective experience, and that experience is determined by events outside of their control.
The research Aaronson refers to at the beginning is probably that of Benjamin Libet. While Libet’s work is interesting, Aaronson’s extension of it into a brain prediction machine is just silly. Basically, Libet found that he could detect what his subjects were going to decide fractions of a second before the subjects reported they made a decision. Somehow people thought this was some kind of groundbreaking result. Instead all it shows is that the decision-making process takes time and that the decision is made by processes not accessible by conscious thought shortly before the decision reaches our consciousness. This has no metaphysical significance, IMHO.
Aaronson’s Prediction Machine really has nothing to do with Libet’s work and can never exist. Aaronson is right, though, that even if the universe is deterministic, it doesn’t make any difference unless we can predict decisions before they are made. Free will is simply the feeling of agency we have when we make decisions. It is free for all practical purposes.
Libet’s experiment actually convincingly shows how people, if asked to do so, make random decisions (of which the outcome is completely irrelevant). They probably just try to surprise themselves and let their unconsciousness decide instead of themselves.
A decision about which house to by would not work in this way…
In what sense is “their unconscious” separate from “themselves”? In no way that I can see.
Exactly. It’s just another level of “themselves” – it’s always themselves. Is there a problem for the discussion?
Some believe that ALL decisions are made by unconscious brain processes and the only role for consciousness is as a sort of storyteller. Personally, I find this interesting but the division between conscious and unconscious processes is likely a complex one. Currently we can’t even define “conscious” and “unconscious” well enough to even have the discussion.
I agree that the Libet result is very limited. The subjects have no rational reason to pick one time or another to press the button. They in fact are compelled to make a random decision, and therefore leave it to twitches in their nervous system, since no thought process will produce a “good time to act” as as a rational response.
I’ve decided in my scholarship that it’s best to avoid placing too much weight on terms like “free will” and “determinism” because thinkers over the centuries, in their efforts to win arguments with anything they can, have re-defined those terms nearly into semantic oblivion.
My preference is to focus on the question of which factors could possibly affect behavior and which ones could not. The ones that cannot almost certainly include mental states, such as intentions, beliefs, etc.
We already have a robustly evidence-based physiological explanation of how behavior is generated, and few would deny that it fully describes the causes of behavior in almost every species on earth that has a brain. The only alleged exception is human beings, whose behavior supposedly can also be caused or influenced by subjective mental states. There is however no evidence, except fallacious inferences from certain common correlations, that such “mental causation” ever actually occurs or even possibly could. (See my website for working paper of article on this topic forthcoming this spring, if you’re interested).
If mental causation cannot occur, arguments for the possibility of free will are, it seems to me, doomed.
I did not watch the video … Aaronson’s argument is strange.
Take an atom of uranium 238, we can’t predict when it will fission, only its probability. Does this mean it has free will.
Strange argument.
No, this does not mean that it has free will. It means that there is true randomness in nature.
“What I care about is whether determinism be true. And I think it is, though of course I can’t prove it. All I can say is that the laws of physics don’t ever seem to be violated, and, as Sean Carroll emphasizes, the physics of everyday life is completely known.”
Of course as you’ve said on many occasions, any *in*determinism that played a role in everyday life wouldn’t give us more control and responsibility than we already have under determinism (proximate control but not ultimate). So universal determinism needn’t be the case in order to access the compassion and understanding and policy implications that as you rightly say follow from debunking contra-causal free will. So I don’t think we need to worry about whether determinism always holds with respect to human behavior.
I’ve always loved this show! Jerry, please take them up on their invitation. What topics would you discuss? ( I’ve gotten the impression that Kuhn does long interviews on several topics and then chops them up for different shows)